Watch: Matt Fridy releases first ad in Court of Civil Appeals campaign — ‘Please vote for my husband… so we can get him out of the house, please’

State Representative Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo) on Friday released the first ad for his campaign for the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.

Fridy is competing against Shelby County attorney and former local judge Phillip Bahakel for the Republican nomination to Place 2 on the civil appeals court. The Alabama Democratic Party did not field a candidate for the position so the Republican nominee is virtually assured the seat on the bench.

The ad lightheartedly depicts Fridy as obsessed with Alabama’s laws. In the ad, he is shown discussing the law while grilling, fishing and being around the house. As part of the advertisement’s humorous nature, he describes the law to his dog and reads it to his kids as a bedtime story.



“Matt really, and I mean really, loves the law,” Fridy’s wife intones during one of the spot’s funny moments.

The ad is heavily reminiscent of Gerald Daugherty’s ad for reelection to the Travis County Commission in Texas that went viral in 2016, accumulating almost 4 million views.

Friday is widely considered by most observers the favorite for the Republican nomination. Bahakel has not raised any money for his campaign. According to the most recent campaign finance reports Fridy has over $100,000 cash on hand.

His campaign says the spot will go up on TV close to election day. The primary is March 3.

The ad concludes with Fridy’s wife saying, “Please vote for my husband, Matt Fridy, so we can get him out of the house, please.”

Watch:

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.