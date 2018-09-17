Cullman County to display ‘In God We Trust’ motto in schools

All of Cullman County’s schools will display “In God We Trust,” the national motto, after a unanimous vote by the local school board on Thursday.

This came after the state legislature this March voted to allow the motto’s use in Alabama schools, courthouses and other public property. Cullman County becomes the second county after Blount County, which has been called the “guinea pig” for the law, to make the move to display the motto in public schools.

While liberal organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have criticized the law, supporters have said it is a way to show national pride.

“I think it’s important for students to know the history and how this came about in our nation’s early years,” Cullman County Superintendent Shane Barnette told the Cullman Times.

He added, “Some people may disagree with it, but the legislature voted to allow it.”

On the other hand, Brock Boone, an attorney for the ACLU in Alabama, said, “I think it is unfortunate the county school board wants to make people who disagree, or may not be religious, or of a different faith feel alienated. If someone wants to attend a private religious school, then that’s fine to post it.”

The motto, which does not reference a specific faith or god, has been official since 1956, as declared by a joint resolution of Congress. As you can read more about here, “In God We Trust” has also appeared on U.S.-minted coins since 1864.

A similar phrase, “In God is our Trust,” appears in “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which was adopted as the national anthem in 1931. Written by Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812, the fourth stanza includes the phrase, “And this be our motto: ‘In God is our Trust.’”

State Rep. David Standridge (R-Hayden), who sponsored the legislation and said that the idea came in part out of recent debate about school safety, also views displaying the national motto as a way to bring added comfort to students, teachers and staff while they are at school.

“It’s a simple message, but I believe it’s a powerful message,” Standridge said in a recent appearance on “Fox and Friends First.”

Blount County School System Superintendent Rodney Green echoed Standridge, advising, “I think having a basic, fundamental national motto in ‘In God We Trust’ gives our students a level of comfort that our national motto supports a recognition of a higher authority and we can depend on that higher authority for protection.”

The sentiments expressed by Standridge and Green are shared by a Cullman County resident and mom interviewed by NBC 13.

“I think now, more than ever, we need God,” Terri Peppers said.

