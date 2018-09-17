Subscription Preferences:

‘Developmentally challenged’ man shoots UA student, caretaker jailed

After a shooting in Tuscaloosa injured one University of Alabama student and shook residents around town on Sunday, police investigators discovered that the shooter is “developmentally challenged” and that his caretaker bears a large portion of the blame.

Per ABC 33/40, the 28-year-old shooter fired several rounds into Another Broken Egg Cafe, a popular restaurant along the city’s Riverwalk, and hit one student in the arm, resulting in non-life threatening injuries.

Tuscaloosa Police Captain Kip Hart explained that the developmentally challenged man, while waiting inside a vehicle on his caretaker to return from making a reservation at the restaurant, discovered a pistol. The weapon belonged to the caretaker and driver of the vehicle, Javaris Deangelo Dubose.

According to Hart, Dubose left the fully loaded pistol alone within reach of the shooter in the vehicle. The man, Dubose’s client, accessed the gun and began firing from inside the car. When Dubose saw the bullet holes in the car, he fled the scene instead of calling the police.Dubose is in the county jail after being charged with Reckless Endangerment and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He is booked on a $12,000 bond and more charges could be filed. The shooter was taken to a facility for monitoring and evaluation.

The area of Tuscaloosa where the shooting took place is full of high-end shops, restaurants and every-day-use condominiums.

Local custodian Jerome Brown told ABC 33/40 that, “(It’s) normally peaceful. You never really hear a tale of anything crazy going on.”

However, according to Brown, things have now changed.

“To hear a tale of a shooting, going on in a place like this – you never would imagine something like that to happen. It’s sorta strange and it sorta make you want to stay on your toes [sic],” Brown concluded.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Federal judge gives Census Bureau extension to respond to Alabama lawsuit challenging counting of illegal immigrants

Per the Associated Press, a federal judge last week extended the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Census Bureau’s deadline to respond to Alabama’s lawsuit challenging their practice of counting illegal immigrants until November 13.

Lawyers representing the federal government claimed they needed additional time to finish “evaluating the arguments that the government will make in this matter.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed the lawsuit in June and was joined by Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5). Governor Kay Ivey has also announced that she backs the effort.

The state’s argument is that illegal immigrants should not be included in census counts used to apportion congressional seats and Electoral College votes because states who are following federal immigration law are unfairly disadvantaged.

Alabama is at serious risk to lose a congressional seat, and thus an electoral vote and needed federal funding, to states like California.

Read more about the issue and its importance here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
Six finalists announced for Alabama Launchpad startup competition

The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) last week announced that six early-stage companies have advanced to the Alabama Launchpad Startup Competition Finale, which will take place in Huntsville on September 27.

Startups are competing in one of two tracks – “concept stage,” which is for entrepreneurs launching businesses, and “seed stage,” which is comprised of businesses accelerating growth.

At the finale event, which you can register to attend here, the judges will select a concept startup to receive up to $50,000 cash investment and a seed startup to receive up to a $100,000 cash investment.

The finalists are:

Concept stage (all happen to be based in Birmingham):

  • Moovmo provides a ridesharing service for wheelchair users.
  • Tomeah Health provides a platform for home care agencies to enable the delivery of non-medical, in-home care, allowing seniors to continue to live independently while providing their family with peace of mind.
  • FuelFox is an app based, on-site fuel delivery company that services two customer bases – individuals who park in surface lots and businesses that operate a fleet.

Seed stage:

  • Neowaste, based in Birmingham, converts waste into low sulfur diesel fuel using a patented catalytic conversion process which can produce up to of 260 gallons of fuel from each ton of waste processed.
  • Subzz, based in Montgomery, provides a software management platform that helps schools fill teacher absences faster and thereby eliminates the need for school staff to make phone calls to find substitute teachers.
  • MD Mobile Care, based in Mobile, provides chronic care and transitional care management services to patients discharged from a hospital, with the goal of reducing hospital readmissions and ER visits.

Alabama Launchpad, which was started in 2006, helps high-growth companies “Start, Stay and Grow in Alabama.” It is the state’s largest virtual accelerator and early seed investor and fosters innovation and job growth through startup competitions and ongoing mentoring for launching and growing businesses in Alabama. Since its inception, Alabama Launchpad has invested $4.1 million in companies that have created more than 500 jobs and gone on to raise $76 million in combined revenue and follow-on funding.

In this latest competition, 24 startups from across the state submitted applications to compete, and 21 met the criteria to be reviewed by the judges and considered to become finalists.

Five experienced individuals serve as competition judges. Their individual experience is in entrepreneurship, investment, and/or business sector executive management. The judges serve through all phases of the competition and “are able to determine which entrepreneurs listen, evolve and incorporate feedback,” according to EDPA’s press release.

Judges for this competition round are:

  • Anderson Hicklen, Managing Partner, AIM Group
  • Andrew Jennings, CCO, Lead Fearlessly
  • Chase Morrow, CEO, Fetch
  • Grantland Rice, CEO, Cobbs Allen
  • Michael White, Managing Director, Founders

Now in its 28th year, the non-profit EDPA represents the private sector’s contribution to economic development in Alabama. EDPA is supported by more than 60 partners from across the state and works to attract, retain and grow jobs, while also encouraging innovation through its Alabama Launchpad program.

Read more about the EDPA and its important efforts here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Memorial service marks anniversary of ’63 church bombing

The four girls killed when a bomb placed by Ku Klux Klan members ripped through a Birmingham church in 1963 were remembered in a Saturday memorial service on the 55th anniversary of the deadly attack.

Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Cynthia Wesley and Carole Robertson were killed in the Sept. 15, 1963 bombing of Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church.

The four girls, between the ages of 11 and 14, were getting ready for Sunday services when dynamite that had been placed under the church stairs detonated.

The service also honored two young boys killed in separate incidents, Johnny Robinson Jr. and Virgil Ware, shortly after the bombing.

Local news outlets report that memorial service speakers spoke of remembrance and reconciliation and to guard against the hateful beliefs and rhetoric that led to the bombing.

“Birmingham is bigger than the angst and the pain of our past,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said during the service.

“Our true legacy is hope. Our true legacy is reconciliation, unity, and probably most important, justice.”

The viciousness of the bombing shocked a nation and brought national attention to Birmingham, the same city where police dogs and fire hoses had been used to turn back civil rights marchers.

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, who prosecuted two of the four men responsible for the 1963 bombing, gave the keynote address during the Saturday service.

“They remind us of what Dr. King said that we must substitute courage for caution and that we must be concerned with not merely about who murdered them but the system, the way of life, the philosophy which produce their murders,” Jones said.

He urged attendees to speak out against hateful rhetoric when it occurs, saying that it was the hateful rhetoric of segregationist politicians in the 1960s that emboldened attacks on African Americans.

There was a fifth little girl in the room that day.

Sarah Collins Rudolph survived but lost her sister, Addie Mae Collins, in the bombing. Rudolph lost an eye in the blast.

“I feel that, when we love, we’re doing what God wants us to do and when we hate, we’re doing what the devil wants us to do,” Rudolph said.

“We should take off the hate and just continue to love each other.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Cullman County to display ‘In God We Trust’ motto in schools

All of Cullman County’s schools will display “In God We Trust,” the national motto, after a unanimous vote by the local school board on Thursday.

This came after the state legislature this March voted to allow the motto’s use in Alabama schools, courthouses and other public property. Cullman County becomes the second county after Blount County, which has been called the “guinea pig” for the law, to make the move to display the motto in public schools.

While liberal organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have criticized the law, supporters have said it is a way to show national pride.

“I think it’s important for students to know the history and how this came about in our nation’s early years,” Cullman County Superintendent Shane Barnette told the Cullman Times.

He added, “Some people may disagree with it, but the legislature voted to allow it.”

On the other hand, Brock Boone, an attorney for the ACLU in Alabama, said, “I think it is unfortunate the county school board wants to make people who disagree, or may not be religious, or of a different faith feel alienated. If someone wants to attend a private religious school, then that’s fine to post it.”

The motto, which does not reference a specific faith or god, has been official since 1956, as declared by a joint resolution of Congress. As you can read more about here, “In God We Trust” has also appeared on U.S.-minted coins since 1864.

A similar phrase, “In God is our Trust,” appears in “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which was adopted as the national anthem in 1931. Written by Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812, the fourth stanza includes the phrase, “And this be our motto: ‘In God is our Trust.’”

State Rep. David Standridge (R-Hayden), who sponsored the legislation and said that the idea came in part out of recent debate about school safety, also views displaying the national motto as a way to bring added comfort to students, teachers and staff while they are at school.

“It’s a simple message, but I believe it’s a powerful message,” Standridge said in a recent appearance on “Fox and Friends First.”

Blount County School System Superintendent Rodney Green echoed Standridge, advising, “I think having a basic, fundamental national motto in ‘In God We Trust’ gives our students a level of comfort that our national motto supports a recognition of a higher authority and we can depend on that higher authority for protection.”

The sentiments expressed by Standridge and Green are shared by a Cullman County resident and mom interviewed by NBC 13.

“I think now, more than ever, we need God,” Terri Peppers said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

UAB computer forensics students take down Russian cybercriminal

Per a report by NBC 13, students at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) helped take down notorious Russian cybercriminal Peter Levashov.

Levashov, who pleaded guilty in federal court last week, was caught running a network of computers infected with malicious software. Investigators say through those infected computers, the Russian was able to steal personal information, send out spam – to the tune of four billion messages per day – and install ransomware around the globe.

Thanks in part to students studying computer forensics at UAB, Levashov has been logged out of his criminal enterprise.

“There were times when I would stay an entire day, night, in the lab working,” UAB Ph.D. student Arsh Arora, who led the successful task-force, said.

Gary Warner, who is the director of UAB’s computer forensics research and its corresponding lab, explained that this type of work is par for the course for the university’s impressive program.

“The students who are studying computer forensics come up into this lab and work on real-world cases,” Warned outlined.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less