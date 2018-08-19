Subscription Preferences:

3 hours ago

Alabama ‘test county’ superintendent supports new ‘In God We Trust’ law as ‘a recognition of a higher authority’

In an interview on “Fox and Friends” this past week, Blount County School System Superintendent Rodney Green expressed his strong support of Alabama’s new “In God We Trust” law as beneficial to student and faculty comfort.

The state legislature in March approved a bill that took effect June 1 allowing the national motto to be displayed in public buildings, including schools.

Alabama schools systems now have the decision-making power to display the motto or not, and Blount County is viewed as a test for the rest of the state.

Green explained to “Fox and Friends” the significance of the new law, which he enthusiastically praised.

“We’re just excited to have the opportunity to display our national motto inside our public school classrooms,” he emphasized. “It’s an opportunity for our students and our faculty to build pride and unity in our school system.”

Green is confident that displaying “In God We Trust” will give his jurisdiction’s students a higher level of comfort during school hours because it recognizes a higher authority as the ultimate protector of man.

“Our schools and public buildings are targets of violence now, as we all know,” he said.

Green continued, “I think having a basic, fundamental national motto in ‘In God We Trust’ gives our students a level of comfort that our national motto supports a recognition of a higher authority and we can depend on that higher authority for protection.”

He later opined that displaying the motto will “establish lines of respect in our schools,” also adding “I think that brings order to our schools.”

Green’s focus on student and faculty comfort echoes recent comments made by the legislation’s author, state Rep. David Standridge (R-Hayden), when he advised “Fox and Friends First” that the idea for the law came in part out of recent debate about school safety.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall also recently defended the law, telling Yellowhammer News, “Frankly, in a time when schools are increasingly the targets of violence, it is hard to understand how one could argue that a renewed emphasis on our nation’s religious heritage through the display of ‘In God We Trust’ or the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance could be detrimental to our students.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Republican state senator challenges Robert Bentley: ‘I’ll go away if you will’

State Sen. Dick Brewbaker (R-Montgomery) is showing his displeasure over the public return of former Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, with the legislator saying “I’ll go away if you will.”

Recently, Yellowhammer News published exclusive interviews in which Bentley revealed that he was open to running for the United States Senate in 2020 and former Montgomery County prosecutor Richard White opined that Bentley’s plea agreement does not bar him from a return to public office.

This came after the return of Twitter and Facebook accounts representing the former Alabama governor, along with the unveiling of Bentley for Alabama – a new site that examines Bentley’s time serving as Alabama’s 53rd governor and provides contemporary updates on his life since leaving office.

Wednesday, Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan told Yellowhammer News that “If Dr. Bentley truly cares for Alabama, as he says he does, he would consider letting us go.”

Brewbaker has expressed a similar sentiment, but in a more direct manner.

“Oh for heavens sake, I’ll go away if you will,” Brewbaker tweeted at Bentley recently.

Brewbaker is an outgoing member of the state legislature, as he chose not to seek reelection. However, the state senator is expected to remain a vocal character on social media in #ALPolitics circles and Montgomery-area talk radio.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

UAB’s new bioinformatics program is first of its kind in state

The University of Alabama at Birmingham will launch a Bachelor of Science degree in bioinformatics this fall. The interdisciplinary program is the first of its kind in the state.

Bioinformatics is the science of collecting and analyzing complex biological data, such as genetic codes. The field combines computer science, biology, chemistry, mathematics, genetics and engineering. The bioinformatics program at UAB will train students in basic concepts and skills to perform computational analysis of biological data, including the human genome, creating a well-trained workforce that can take on health care challenges in Alabama and beyond.

“With the sequencing of the human genome, scientists now have access to extremely large amounts of biological data,” said Yuilang Zheng, Ph.D., chairman of the Department of Computer Science. “In order for this data to help doctors and researchers better understand living systems and guide treatment of human diseases, it must be organized, managed and analyzed. This new program builds on an array of disciplines, giving students a marketable degree that will provide cutting-edge employment opportunities, as well as a platform for success in graduate school, medical school and other clinical-professional schools.”

Graduates of the program will be at the front lines of the emerging disciplines of biocomputing, computational biology and bioinformatics. The skills obtained can be of use in both basic and applied research in the academic, government, pharmaceutical, medical or biotechnology sectors.

“This program is unique in its leveraging of faculty expertise across multiple departments and schools to prepare students for the exciting opportunities in the interdisciplinary field of bioinformatics,” said Dr. James Cimino, director of the UAB School of Medicine Informatics Institute. “Graduates of the program will be in the enviable position of being able to choose between immediate gainful employment using what they learned in college or seek further advanced bioinformatics degrees, including ones currently under development at UAB.”

Career opportunities may include bioinformatics analysts, bioinformatics application developers, bioinformatics software engineers, computational biologists and research specialists, data managers and data analysts.

The program is a collaboration between the departments of Biology and Computer Science in the UAB College of Arts and  Sciences, along with the Department of Genetics in the School of Medicine and the UAB Informatics Institute.

For information about the Bachelor of Science degree in bioinformatics, visit the program website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

6 hours ago

VIDEO: Trump pulls a security clearance, Alabama Democrats are stuck on Nancy Worley, and the media comes together to prove they aren’t the enemy and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Should President Donald Trump be threatening the security clearance of critical members of the intelligence community?

— Why can’t the Alabama Democratic Party move on from the past?

— If the media wants to be seen as “independent” should they be teaming up to take on the president?

Democrat candidate for State Supreme Court Justice Bob Vance joins Jackson and Burke to discuss his previous campaign against Roy Moore, the Democrat brand and how we should select judges.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at members of the media who think they are the only people the First Amendment applies to.

8 hours ago

Check out four innovative aerospace products from Alabama

From space exploration to national defense, Alabama’s aerospace workers are playing key roles in all areas of the global industry, and they’re responsible for innovative, headline-grabbing products.

Here are four of those products that illustrate Alabama’s continuing contributions to an industry that is shaping the future.

No. 1: Rocket drone airplane

An Alabama startup is developing a fully autonomous unmanned airplane that could launch satellites every three hours.

Ravn is an air-launch system from Huntsville-based Aevum.

“Ravn is designed to launch every 180 minutes,” Jay Skylus, Aevum’s CEO and chief launch architect, told Space.com. “Other launch vehicles fly only a handful of times a year with an average of 18 months of lead time.”

Aevum is focused on launching many tiny satellites into space, a network that could mean drastic improvements in communications around the world, such as wireless internet access everywhere, Skylus said.

Being unmanned is key to Ravn’s launch rate, and it also simplifies and reduces necessary ground operations, compared to the needs of other launch systems.

Ravn takes off and lands horizontally on any standard runway, and it carries an expendable two-stage rocket engineered for spaceflight.

According to Aevum, Skylus’ determination to break down digital barriers followed Operation Red Wings, when 19 U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan in 2005, partly because of a communication failure.

Skylus’ own brother served in the military, and he was moved for those who lost loved ones.

“Space, as the ultimate vantage point, is part of the solution to overcoming similar communication challenges,” the company says. “However, the extreme cost of accessing space has limited it to a select few. Fueled with compassion, Jay set out to change the high costs of deploying technologies in space and never looked back.”

No. 2: Inflatable satellite communications

GATR Technologies’ inflatable invention enables high-bandwidth satellite communications in remote areas, an ability that has led to a host of military, commercial and humanitarian aid organization applications around the world.

A Metro US report notes the lightweight, portable, inflatable antennas from Huntsville’s GATR Technologies – which can fit inside a backpack – kept Puerto Rico from being completely cut off after the island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria last year.

It was able to maintain cell phone signals and Wifi hotspots in the disaster zone. Since then, the company has been working on more developments to the system to speed up disaster recovery, such as “unified video” software and tools to clarify those video images.

“Radar antennas have been used in the military for quite some while now and we’re looking at things like what happened last year, where you had disasters both in Houston and down in Florida and again in Puerto Rico, and how we could get all those centers to communicate together so that relief operations will be more efficient,” GATR Technologies’ Paul Garzon told Metro US.

GATR Technologies was recognized by the Alabama Department of Commerce in the 2016 Governor’s Trade Excellence Awards for successful exporting strategies. Last year, the company announced an expansion in Huntsville and a plan to double its 125-member workforce over two years.

No. 3: Fuel bladder systems

GKN Aerospace announced an agreement last year with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for the design, development and manufacture of fuel bladders for Predator B aircraft.

The agreement covers the fuel bladder system for the first production aircraft of the MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft system. MQ-9B is a “Type-Certifiable” version of GA-ASI’s Predator B product line.

GKN Aerospace’s facility in Tallassee is responsible for the work. The engineering process includes a vacuum forming process coupled with the latest polyurethane material, which is extremely durable and lightweight. The new fuel bladder also includes improved rubber fittings to provide better tear resistance.

Vacuum forming allows the company to create fuel bladders in complex shapes that fully exploit all available space on the MQ-9B airframe, maximizing the fuel load capacity and platform endurance. These developments also produce a bladder system with a lower parts count, simplifying manufacture, bladder installation and system support.

“We look forward to working with GA-ASI to provide a vital fuel system solution for this long-endurance Predator B platform variant. We have been supplying fuel systems for many decades and for many airframe platforms and MQ-9B fully exploits all our recent advances in both manufacturing and materials technologies,” said Staffan Svensson, vice president of GKN Aerospace Special Products Group.

No. 4: Missile defense targets

Lockheed Martin’s Huntsville operation is designing and producing modified ballistic re-entry vehicles and separation modules for missile defense tests.

The Missile Defense Agency recently awarded an $80.6 million contract to the company for the work, which runs through 2022.

Instead of warheads, modified ballistic re-entry vehicles carry sensors to measure the accuracy and effectiveness of the target, interceptor and missile defense system. Such testing helps ensure the ballistic missile defense system is ready to detect and destroy enemy missiles.

“The re-entry vehicle is essentially the bullseye for an interceptor missile, and it is also one of the most complex parts of the target,” said Sarah Reeves, vice president of Missile Defense Programs at Lockheed Martin Space.

“In today’s environment, it’s incredibly important to test against threat-representative targets that look like enemy missiles, and we are proud to continue to provide that capability to the Missile Defense Agency.”

Lockheed Martin has helped the Missile Defense Agency’s systems keep pace with threats since 1996, delivering more than 50 threat-representative missile targets and 36 modified ballistic re-entry vehicles.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

8 hours ago

Charter schools are keeping promises

On the campaign trail in 2012, Mitt Romney remarked that “charter schools are so successful that almost every politician can find something good to say about them.”

Romney was right.

President Bush told crowds he was a “big believer” in charter schools, President Obama proclaimed National Charter Schools Week year after year, and 2016 presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, and Hillary Clinton are all on record praising public charter schools.

From 2016 to 2017, however, support for charter schools dropped a startling 12 percent, from above 50 percent to below 40 percent, according to a 2017 EdNext poll. Interestingly enough, the decrease was equal for both Democrats and Republicans.

One reason for falling support is likely an increased public awareness of the failures of some charter schools and charter school executives.

In 2016, documented cases of charter school executives turned criminals hit the airwaves in multiple states. Additionally, reports of charter schools suddenly closing, leaving students to fend for themselves in the middle of the school year, have made headlines and been the subject of many op-eds in national newspapers.

It’s easy to see why these public failures might quell support for charter schools. Truthfully, however, across the nation and in Alabama, many charter schools are fulfilling their promises.

For example, KIPP, the nation’s largest non-profit public charter school network with over two hundred schools, sees a majority of its students outpacing national growth averages.

Additionally, most KIPP schools are outperforming the traditional public schools in their districts.

Although there are no KIPP schools in Alabama, Sumter County’s new University Charter School opened its doors on Monday. As described in Trisha Powell Crain’s AL.com article, the mission of UCS is to integrate the community while providing a high-quality education.

UCS is on its way towards achieving that mission.

Contrary to county tradition, UCS boasts a student population that is about half black and half white. Before UCS, the schools in Alabama’s poorest county were still segregated, decades after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that separating white and black children in different schools was unconstitutional.

Although charter schools are few and far between in Alabama (only five have been approved since charter school legislation made them possible in 2015), the strides that University Charter School has made for its community should encourage more districts to pursue innovative ideas for their school systems.

Innovative ideas include charter schools, of course, but NBA superstar LeBron James’ I Promise School in Akron, OH, a public non-charter school that is a partnership between the I Promise Network, the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools – proves that solutions to education woes can come in many forms.

Regardless of the specifics, Alabamians should be thankful for the good that charter schools and other innovative education options have created for students across the country. We must not, however, neglect to learn from the failures of schools in other areas. Alabamians should work, therefore, to replicate those innovate schools that are successful, as University Charter School is doing, here in our state.

Parker Snider is Manager of Policy Relations for the Alabama Policy Institute, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families.

