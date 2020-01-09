Crimson Standard announces halfway point of its $600 million fundraising goal

The Crimson Standard, Alabama Athletics’ 10-year capital initiative which launched less than two years ago, announced Thursday that it had surpassed the halfway point of its fundraising goal of $600 million.

The announcement was made by Athletics Director Greg Byrne, who said in a statement that more than $309 million in gifts and pledges has been received.

“We are so grateful to all of our generous donors who have helped us reach this milestone,” Byrne said. “To have eclipsed the halfway point in less than two years since the launch of our 10-year plan speaks to the level of support for the future of Alabama Athletics and to the hard work and dedication for this initiative by our staff in the Crimson Tide Foundation.”

According to a press release, The Crimson Standard, “which was formally unveiled on August 16, 2018, was designed to comprehensively elevate the student-athlete experience, recruiting efforts and the overall game-day experience for all Crimson Tide fans.”

As of now, areas featuring construction on the university’s campus include Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility and Rhoads Stadium. A state-of-the-art Sports Science Center, featuring advanced treatment services and technology with spaces dedicated to cryotherapy, chiropractic, stretch, massage, relaxation, recovery and mental health services, is also set to be added on the south side of the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility.

For more information on The Crimson Standard, visit CrimsonTideFoundation. org or call the Crimson Tide Foundation office at 205-348-9727.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.