Newest Stories

Crimson Standard announces halfway point of its $600 million fundraising goal 9 mins ago / News
Brooks’ bill to advance space weather research passes House Science Committee 42 mins ago / News
State Rep. Chris Pringle files bill requiring public schools to sort athletes by gender on their birth certificates 3 hours ago / News
Bradley Byrne calls for Pelosi’s censure over ‘pathetic and unconstitutional’ impeachment delay 4 hours ago / News
UAB joins Birmingham Promise, offering full-tuition scholarships to Birmingham City School grads 5 hours ago / News
Fly Alabama, Fly: Airbus ramping up A320 production, adding more jobs in Mobile 5 hours ago / News
Alabama pastor’s conference opens second session featuring Kanye West 7 hours ago / Faith and Culture
7 Things: Trump will give Iran a chance to de-escalate, Senate Democrats ready to move on impeachment, Ivey winning her fight against cancer and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Jeff Sessions discusses his first competitive race in two decades, being confronted with questions about recusal on the campaign trail 8 hours ago / News
Marshall applauds DoJ opinion stating ERA ratification window has expired 9 hours ago / News
NASA, Boeing load Space Launch System rocket for transport — ‘A historic milestone’ 10 hours ago / News
Episode 40: Our New Year resolutions, Auburn on ‘The Bachelor’ 22 hours ago / Podcasts
Charles Barkley gives $1M to Miles College 22 hours ago / News
Galu Tagovailoa: Best part of Tua’s Bama career was ‘watching him give glory to God all the time’ 24 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Will the real Doug Jones please stand up? 1 day ago / Opinion
Doctor: ‘I consider Governor Ivey to be cured’ of lung cancer 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Crimson Tide WR Henry Ruggs: ‘I will miss Alabama more than I can even say’ 1 day ago / Sports
Sentencing set for officer found guilty of manslaughter 1 day ago / News
Shelby on Trump Iran speech: ‘Very presidential and showed leadership and purpose’ 1 day ago / News
Auburn baseball ranked No. 6 in preseason poll 1 day ago / Sports
42 mins ago

Brooks’ bill to advance space weather research passes House Science Committee

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks’ (R-Huntsville) bill to increase America’s level of understanding of space weather passed unanimously through the House Science Committee on Thursday.

The bill is officially named the Promoting Research and Observations of Space Weather to Improve the Forecasting of Tomorrow Act (PROSWIFT Act). Brooks co-sponsored the bipartisan PROSWIFT Act with Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO).

“It is critical that we have the ability to properly forecast space weather and prepare for and protect astronauts from the dangers of solar radiation,” Brooks asserted during his committee remarks.

Space weather is a catchall term to describe various phenomena that occur outside of Earth’s atmosphere, many relating to solar radiation.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) website says that space weather “impacts numerous facets of everyday life, from where airplanes can safely fly, to how accurately a farmer plows his field.”

In a news release, Brooks also touted the bill’s positive impact on the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

“At Alabama’s Marshall Space Flight Center, scientists and engineers have been at the forefront of this vital research. Under the PROSWIFT Act, their research will be enhanced to advance our nation’s understanding and ability to forecast space weather,” Brooks stated.

He concluded, “I want to thank my colleague, Mr. Perlmutter, for his leadership on space weather and his partnership on the PROSWIFT Act. I encourage my colleagues to vote for this bill.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

9 mins ago

Crimson Standard announces halfway point of its $600 million fundraising goal

The Crimson Standard, Alabama Athletics’ 10-year capital initiative which launched less than two years ago, announced Thursday that it had surpassed the halfway point of its fundraising goal of $600 million.

The announcement was made by Athletics Director Greg Byrne, who said in a statement that more than $309 million in gifts and pledges has been received.

“We are so grateful to all of our generous donors who have helped us reach this milestone,” Byrne said. “To have eclipsed the halfway point in less than two years since the launch of our 10-year plan speaks to the level of support for the future of Alabama Athletics and to the hard work and dedication for this initiative by our staff in the Crimson Tide Foundation.”

According to a press release, The Crimson Standard, “which was formally unveiled on August 16, 2018, was designed to comprehensively elevate the student-athlete experience, recruiting efforts and the overall game-day experience for all Crimson Tide fans.”

As of now, areas featuring construction on the university’s campus include Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility and Rhoads Stadium. A state-of-the-art Sports Science Center, featuring advanced treatment services and technology with spaces dedicated to cryotherapy, chiropractic, stretch, massage, relaxation, recovery and mental health services, is also set to be added on the south side of the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility.

For more information on The Crimson Standard, visit CrimsonTideFoundation.org or call the Crimson Tide Foundation office at 205-348-9727.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

3 hours ago

State Rep. Chris Pringle files bill requiring public schools to sort athletes by gender on their birth certificates

State Representative Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) announced Thursday that he will be pre-filing a bill that would require Alabama public schools to make sure every entrant in an athletic competition is sorted by the gender on their birth certificate.

The bill, which has been reviewed by Yellowhammer News, also forbids any state, county or municipal government/agency from providing a facility to a single-gender competition that allows a transgender entrant.

The bill exempts any event that is specifically designed to have both boys and girls as competitors.

A transgender person is someone who identifies as a gender that is not listed on their birth certificate.

Pringle is calling it the “Gender is Real Legislative (GIRL) Act.” He expressly mentioned the unfairness he perceives in people born as women competing against those born as a man.

“Gender is real. There are biological differences between boys and girls that influence athletic performance. The GIRL Bill seeks to support female student-athletes, so that they may compete against each other and not have to compete against male students with an unfair advantage,” said Pringle in a statement.

Pringle is a candidate for the First Congressional District which is being vacated by U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope).

“Liberal Democrats are always trying to accuse us of refusing science, but gender is a real biological truth. It truly defies logic that anyone would deny science and want male students to compete in female sports,” added Pringle.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

4 hours ago

Bradley Byrne calls for Pelosi’s censure over ‘pathetic and unconstitutional’ impeachment delay

United States Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) announced Thursday that he has introduced a resolution to censure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Byrne said Pelosi deserves censure, because to him, the way Pelosi has withheld the articles of impeachment amounts to an abuse of power.

Pelosi and the Democratic majority have control over what bills and resolutions pass the House. As such, Byrne’s resolution stands next to no chance of seeing a vote on the floor but instead acts as a condemnation of the way House leadership is handling the impeachment process.

A Congressional Censure is the highest criticism the House can make of one of its members, short of expulsion.

“Speaker Pelosi’s decision to hold the articles of impeachment against President Trump in a pathetic and unconstitutional attempt to extract concessions from the Senate is an unprecedented abuse of power,” Byrne said in a statement.

It has been a busy week for Byrne. His Senate campaign announced that he had visited all 67 of Alabama’s counties and he released a new ad that picked up national attention leading to an appearance on Fox News. Additionally, he appeared in Marshall County opposite Jeff Sessions and received the endorsement of Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.

Byrne continued on impeachment, “House Democrats made the misguided decision to rush through the most legally unsound and factually unsupported articles of impeachment in the history of this country, and they can’t now insist that the Senate fix their shoddy, incomplete work.”

“The leader of this attempt to throw out Constitutional norms to remove our president must be held accountable,” he concluded.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

5 hours ago

UAB joins Birmingham Promise, offering full-tuition scholarships to Birmingham City School grads

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) on Thursday became the first academic partner to formally support the Birmingham Promise scholarship, providing Birmingham City School graduates a historic opportunity to attend the highly-rated university with a one-to-one tuition scholarship match.

Birmingham Promise is Mayor Randall Woodfin’s signature workforce development program — split between apprenticeship and scholarship components — made possible by public-private partnerships with area employers.

The new UAB Birmingham Promise scholarship will be available to students who are admitted to the university as first-time, full-time freshmen in the academic year following high school graduation from a Birmingham City School. The scholarship will cover tuition and may be awarded for up to five years of full-time study at UAB.

In a statement, Woodfin applauded UAB’s tremendous commitment to the local community.

“UAB is one of the largest producers of talent in our state, and it is also Alabama’s largest employer,” the mayor said. “The partnership shows that UAB is invested in developing the hopes, dreams and capabilities of our next generation. UAB’s partnership in the Birmingham Promise is an example of the collaboration we need to make our community more connected and our economy more competitive.”

In order to qualify for the Birmingham Promise scholarship at UAB, Birmingham City School students must:

  • Be eligible for UAB admission, which for fall 2020 is a minimum 20 ACT score and a minimum of 2.75 GPA. Learn more about admission requirements at UAB at www.uab.edu/admissions.
  • Be admitted to UAB as a first-time, full-time freshman in the fall semester of the academic year immediately following their high school graduation.
  • Complete the FAFSA form and UAB application by Feb. 1, 2020. After this year, the deadline will be Dec. 1.

To maintain eligibility, a student must be enrolled at UAB full time and demonstrate progress toward a degree by passing 67% of hours attempted and maintaining a GPA of 2.0 or higher.

In a statement, UAB President Ray Watts commented, “UAB is not just in Birmingham, but for Birmingham.”

“We are committed to supporting access to educational opportunities for Birmingham students, for they will be our city’s future leaders and workforce. In addition, the program directly aligns with the core principles of the University of Alabama System, which is committed to improving the lives and educational opportunities of all citizens of Alabama,” he concluded.

Additionally, a release from UAB outlined, “Providing opportunities for students to receive a world-class, socially conscious education is a pillar of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s strategic plan, Forging the Future.”

More information on how students can receive UAB’s Birmingham Promise scholarship will be released in the coming months.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Fly Alabama, Fly: Airbus ramping up A320 production, adding more jobs in Mobile

Airbus on Thursday announced that the aerospace company will again increase production rates in Mobile, resulting in 275 new jobs in South Alabama.

The company plans to begin hiring the additional workers this year in order to reach a production rate of seven A320 family aircraft per month by the beginning of 2021.

This growth is in addition to the 600 new jobs the company added in 2019 for increased A320 family and new A220 family production.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Governor Kay Ivey lauded the announcement in respective statements.

“Supporting economic investment and job growth remains one of my highest priorities. I applaud Airbus for increasing the production rate and adding more good-paying jobs in Mobile,” Shelby said.

“This expansion highlights Airbus’ continued commitment to Alabama. I am proud they are building advanced, state-of-the-art aircraft in our state and honored for this world-renowned company to call Mobile home,” he added.

In 2015, Airbus opened its A320 U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile. This $600 million, 53-acre facility delivered its first aircraft – an A321 jetliner for JetBlue – in April 2016.

Construction began on a second final assembly line – this one for the A220 family of aircrafts – in January 2019. Now, Airbus’ South Alabama production facility has more than 1,000 employees. By the end of 2020, the number of employees will increase to approximately 1,300.

“Airbus is proud to call Alabama home and we’re thrilled to announce a production rate increase for our best-selling A320 aircraft,” stated C. Jeffrey Knittel, chairman and CEO of Airbus Americas. “The support we receive from Senator Shelby and our other supporters in Alabama made growing the Mobile operation an easy and obvious decision for Airbus.”

As of December 31, Airbus had successfully delivered 160 A320 family aircraft from Mobile to eight U.S.-based airline customers. The company expects to deliver its first A220 aircraft from Mobile later this year.

The Airbus A320 series is considered a competitor to Boeing’s 737 series.

“Airbus’ ever-expanding footprint in Mobile has become the core of a rapidly growing aerospace cluster throughout the Gulf Coast. Moreover, the company’s plans to increase aircraft production in Alabama, yet once again, means new investment and new jobs,” Ivey remarked.

“Today’s news of the Airbus expansion is a big vote of confidence in the quality and caliber of the Alabama workforce,” she concluded. “Today’s announcement will also better position Mobile to remain on track to becoming one of the top four cities in the world for aerospace manufacturing. I look forward to seeing Airbus reach future milestones at its U.S. manufacturing home in Sweet Home Alabama.”

Read more about Airbus’ latest expansion here.

UPDATE 10:40 a.m.

In a statement, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) said, “Today’s announcement that Airbus will be expanding its Southwest Alabama footprint is exciting news and a further testament to the workers and pro-jobs culture of our community. This investment is yet another demonstration of Airbus’ long-term commitment to our region and our workforce.”

“The Trump Administration’s initial decision to exempt parts and components used at Airbus Mobile from tariffs is driving huge demand for our American made Airbus planes. I look forward to continuing advocating for the men and women who work at Airbus Mobile and thank President Trump and his administration for their eagerness to work with me and other leaders to benefit Alabama workers,” he added.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

