Brooks’ bill to advance space weather research passes House Science Committee

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks’ (R-Huntsville) bill to increase America’s level of understanding of space weather passed unanimously through the House Science Committee on Thursday.

The bill is officially named the Promoting Research and Observations of Space Weather to Improve the Forecasting of Tomorrow Act (PROSWIFT Act). Brooks co-sponsored the bipartisan PROSWIFT Act with Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO).

“It is critical that we have the ability to properly forecast space weather and prepare for and protect astronauts from the dangers of solar radiation,” Brooks asserted during his committee remarks.



Space weather is a catchall term to describe various phenomena that occur outside of Earth’s atmosphere, many relating to solar radiation.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) website says that space weather “impacts numerous facets of everyday life, from where airplanes can safely fly, to how accurately a farmer plows his field.”

In a news release, Brooks also touted the bill’s positive impact on the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

“At Alabama’s Marshall Space Flight Center, scientists and engineers have been at the forefront of this vital research. Under the PROSWIFT Act, their research will be enhanced to advance our nation’s understanding and ability to forecast space weather,” Brooks stated.

He concluded, “I want to thank my colleague, Mr. Perlmutter, for his leadership on space weather and his partnership on the PROSWIFT Act. I encourage my colleagues to vote for this bill.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.