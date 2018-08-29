Airbnb to collect lodging tax for Birmingham

Airbnb will start collecting another lodging tax in an Alabama city within the next month.

AL.com reports the Birmingham City Council approved an agreement Tuesday allowing the short-term rental website to collect the city’s 6.5 percent tax on rentals. Airbnb already collects a four percent state lodging tax for all Alabama rentals, including Birmingham.

Assistant City Attorney Julie Barnard says the tax will be collected automatically when a room is booked within city limits.

Airbnb then will send the collected tax revenue to the city.

The city previously didn’t have a system requiring Birmingham Airbnb hosts to collect lodging tax on rentals.

Airbnb says Birmingham hosts earned about $1.5 million in 2017 from around 14,400 guests.

That means the city lost nearly $100,000 in lodging tax revenue that year.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.