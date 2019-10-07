Coming in Hot with Rick Karle: In defense of Bo Nix

Can you do me a favor? Close your eyes and think back to when you were 19-years-old.

Think about everything that you were learning, the life lessons that you were absorbing.

Now imagine being a 19-year-old kid who is playing quarterback at Auburn, preparing to take a snap as you stare at four mean, drooling defensive linemen as thousands of fans were making so much noise your head wants to explode.

Welcome, my friend, to the life of one Bo Nix.

There’s no doubt that college quarterbacks need thick skin — however, they also need to remember that when they lead a game-winning drive (see Auburn vs. Oregon) they don’t suddenly become Tom Brady, and when they have a poor outing (see Auburn vs. Florida) they don’t suddenly become Marsha Brady.

The key for college quarterbacks is to ignore the cheers and the boos, and always remember that it’s never as great or never as bad as it seems.

On Saturday, things were indeed bad for the Auburn quarterback, as he overthrew receivers, tossed three interceptions and experienced his freshman moment as the Tigers failed to drain The Swamp, falling to the Gators 24-13.

And immediately after the game?

While Bo headed to the visitor’s locker room, “Bo Nix” was trending on Twitter, and it wasn’t because he had just posted Heisman numbers.

Mean tweets came flooding in, as cowards hiding behind their keyboards and iPhones blasted Nix, calling him names that I’ll refrain from sharing.

Many of the social media warriors’ comments were crude and rude, as a freshman quarterback with much to learn became the target of what I feel was classless criticism.

What are my full thoughts on Bo, what do I think of those mean tweeters and what’s ahead for the Tigers?

I’m Coming In Hot behind the wheel!

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.