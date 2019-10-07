Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

4 hours ago

Coming in Hot with Rick Karle: In defense of Bo Nix

Can you do me a favor? Close your eyes and think back to when you were 19-years-old.

Think about everything that you were learning, the life lessons that you were absorbing.

Now imagine being a 19-year-old kid who is playing quarterback at Auburn, preparing to take a snap as you stare at four mean, drooling defensive linemen as thousands of fans were making so much noise your head wants to explode.

Welcome, my friend, to the life of one Bo Nix.

There’s no doubt that college quarterbacks need thick skin — however, they also need to remember that when they lead a game-winning drive (see Auburn vs. Oregon) they don’t suddenly become Tom Brady, and when they have a poor outing (see Auburn vs. Florida) they don’t suddenly become Marsha Brady.

The key for college quarterbacks is to ignore the cheers and the boos, and always remember that it’s never as great or never as bad as it seems.

On Saturday, things were indeed bad for the Auburn quarterback, as he overthrew receivers, tossed three interceptions and experienced his freshman moment as the Tigers failed to drain The Swamp, falling to the Gators 24-13.

And immediately after the game?

While Bo headed to the visitor’s locker room, “Bo Nix” was trending on Twitter, and it wasn’t because he had just posted Heisman numbers.

Mean tweets came flooding in, as cowards hiding behind their keyboards and iPhones blasted Nix, calling him names that I’ll refrain from sharing.

Many of the social media warriors’ comments were crude and rude, as a freshman quarterback with much to learn became the target of what I feel was classless criticism.

What are my full thoughts on Bo, what do I think of those mean tweeters and what’s ahead for the Tigers?

I’m Coming In Hot behind the wheel!

Watch:

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

4 hours ago

Jones bashes ‘alarming’ Trump decision to withdraw from northern Syria — ‘Exact wrong message’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has now weighed in on President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw all American troops from northern Syria, saying the move “leaves a vacuum for a resurgence of [the Islamic State] in the region.”

The Trump administration is allowing Turkey to move forward with an operation against Kurdish forces in the region who have been allies in the fight against ISIS.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Jones remarked, “Kurdish fighters have been invaluable partners in our mission to defeat the Islamic State.”

“To abandon them in this moment leaves a vacuum for a resurgence of IS in the region,” Alabama’s junior senator continued.

Jones concluded, “This is an alarming move that sends the exact wrong message to our allies.”

Jones is a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Byrne campaign announces 67-county leadership team

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-01) has announced the launch of his U.S. Senate campaign’s grassroots leadership team, which covers all 67 counties and includes “200 key community leaders,” according to a Monday press release.

“It is an honor to have so many people from every corner of the state joining us in the fight to bring our Alabama values to the U.S. Senate,” Byrne said in a statement. “We are going to win this primary and defeat Doug Jones thanks to this team of homegrown supporters.”

“Bradley was the first candidate to announce financial contributions from all 67 counties and is now the first candidate to announce a full 67 county leadership team. The people of Alabama are ready for a Christian, conservative fighter, and they know Bradley is the man for the job,” added Byrne’s campaign manager, Seth Morrow.

Morrow further noted, “We are committed to an Alabama grassroots campaign that is built to last, and the Grassroots Leadership Team marks yet another milestone for our campaign.”

The announcement said members of the grassroots leadership team will “serve as coordinators in their community and help with an assortment of tasks ranging from hosting meet and greets to distributing yard signs.”

Members of the grassroots leadership team as follows:

Senator Greg Albritton – Escambia County
Francis Andrews – Limestone County
Harold Appling – Tuscaloosa County
Greg Atkinson – Talladega County
JoAnn Averett – Chilton County
Loretta Bach – Montgomery County
Richard Baker – Marshall County
Donna Baker – Walker County
Representative Mike Ball – Madison County
Peggy Bamberg – Montgomery County
Mayor Ed Beasley – Crenshaw County
Bradley Bedwell – Houston County
Ann Priester Bennett – Lee County
Curt Bigbee – Franklin County
John Blue – Madison County
Ron Bolton – Tuscaloosa County
Traci Bowden – Marshall County
Billy Bowden – Marshall County
Jen Boyles – Russell County
Will Boyles – Russell County
Mayor David Bradford – Colbert County
Duwayne Bridges – Chambers County
Trey Brinkley – Etowah County
Representative Chip Brown – Mobile County
Dicksie Bush – Calhoun County
Emily Butler – Colbert County
Senator Tom Butler – Madison County
Kirkland Byars – Tuscaloosa County
David Byers – Jefferson County
Tom Cain – Randolph County
Sharon Cain – Randolph County
Jim Cary – Marshall County
Bill Castlen – Houston County
Frances Castlen – Houston County
Kenny Childree – Bullock County
Sheriff Sam Cochran – Mobile County
Bo Colley – Chambers County
Representative Terri Collins – Morgan County
Bruce Cooke – Sumter County
Mayor Jenny Countryman – Monroe County
Dylan Cox – Mobile County
Bill Crain – Madison County
Daniel Craven – Baldwin County
Ashton Crihfield – Lauderdale County
Belinda Crouch – Washington County
Donna Cude – Jefferson County
Rex Davis – Limestone County
John Dawson – Etowah County
Bart Dawson – St. Clair County
Mayor Sheldon Day – Clarke County
Mary Martha Defoor – Montgomery County
Grant DeMuth – Marshall County
Celia Dixon – Elmore County
Charla Doucet – Chilton County
Emily Durden – Montgomery County
Mason Dyess – Tuscaloosa County
Representative Brett Easterbrook- Washington County
Steve Edwards – Colbert County
Tracey Edwards – Elmore County
Gary Edwards – Elmore County
Don Edwards – Lee County
Gayle Edwards – Lee County
Senator Chris Elliott – Baldwin County
Bo Evans – Autauga County
Punkin Evans – Autauga County
Kathy Evans – Autauga County
Bradfield Evans – Lowndes County
Representative David Faulkner – Jefferson County
Representative Joe Faust – Baldwin County
Troy Fillingim – Henry County
Don Fisher – Montgomery County
Karen Fisher – Montgomery County
Katie Foster – Colbert County
Judy Fraser – Shelby County
Joe Fuller – Jefferson County
Vickie Fuller – Jefferson County
Representative Victor Gaston – Mobile County
Greg Gagliano – Shelby County
Kim Gagliano – Shelby County
Darren Garner – Macon County
James Gilliland Sr. – Coosa County
Joe Glass – Calhoun County
Kim Glass – Calhoun County
Logan Glass – Etowah County
Marvin Gregory – Tuscaloosa County
Art Hahn – Tallapoosa County
Commissioner Robert Ham – Lee County
Mayor Johnny Hammock – Tallapoosa County
Charles Hardage – Chambers County
Don Harris – Montgomery County
Howard Harrison – Coffee County
Grady Hartzog – Barbour County
Wesley Helton – Shelby County
Davis Henry – Dallas County
Rod Herring – Lee County
Karen Herring – Lee County
Steve Hicks – Cherokee County
Steve Hicks – Lauderdale County
David Hogan – Jefferson County
Kevin Holland – Escambia County
Leslie Hollingsworth – Shelby County
Webb Holmes – Perry County
Mayor Steve Holt – Lauderdale County
Cheryl Holt – Shelby County
Gene Howard – Calhoun County
Virginia Howard – Dale County
Kent Howard – Jefferson County
Carlton Hunley – Lee County
Will Hurts – Lawrence County
Sheriff Heath Jackson – Escambia County
Senator Andrew Jones – Cherokee County
Lisa Jones – Marshall County
Meador Jones – Hale County
Laura Joseph – Shelby County
Mark Kaiser – Baldwin County
Michael Keller – Winston County
Cody Kruse – Montgomery County
Steve Langley – Marion County
Bubba Lee – Baldwin County
Nick Lee – St. Clair County
Shag LaPrade – Coffee County
Senator Steve Livingston – Jackson County
Chris Live – Houston County
Mark Long – DeKalb County
Barney Lovelace – Morgan County
Jack Lovelady – Jackson County
Nikki Lovelady – Lawrence County
Margarett Lovett – Colbert County
Sheriff Hoss Mack – Baldwin County
Grady Martin – Choctaw County
Kirk Mattei – Mobile County
Ray McCarty – Pickens County
Mary Sue McClurkin – Shelby County
Van McClurkin – Shelby County
Colin McGuire – Butler County
Suzanne McKee – Marengo County
Robert McKee – Marengo County
Representative Steve McMillan – Baldwin County
Tom McMillan – Escambia County
Stephen McNair – Mobile County
Austin Monk – Cullman County
Pam Segars-Morris – Jefferson County
Will Morris – St. Clair County
Mayor Charles Murphy – Baldwin County
Jim Murphy – Blount County
Jason Neff – Tuscaloosa County
Sue Neuwien – Coffee County
Brown Nolen – Lauderdale County
Baylie Norton – Cleburne County
Jeff Overstreet – Etowah County
Summer Overstreet – Etowah County
Mike Parsons – Madison County
Brooks Payne – Tuscaloosa County
Captain Hal Pierce – Mobile County
Renee Powers – Chilton County
Tom Powers – Chilton County
Barbara L. Priester – Lee County
Cathy Quin – Tuscaloosa County
Charlie Ramsey – Monroe County
Rhonda Reynolds – Chilton County
Representative Kerry Rich – Marshall County
Elaine Ridenour – Dale County
Pete Riehm – Mobile County
Glenda Reitzell – Madison County
Colonel John Rietzell – Madison County
John Roberts – Madison County
Salem Saloom – Conecuh County
Daniel Sawyer – Monroe County
Deb Sellers – Jefferson County
John Sellers – Jefferson County
Art Sessions – Mobile County
Senator David Sessions – Mobile County
Greg Shirley – Talladega County
Representative Harry Shriver – Baldwin County
Kara Silvers – Lee County
Representative Matt Simpson – Baldwin County
Sheriff Rick Singleton – Lauderdale County
Stephanie Smith – Jefferson County
Eddie Smith – Lee County
Mike Sparks – Clay County
Alyce Spruell – Tuscaloosa County
Zach Stanton – Tuscaloosa County
David Steele – Mobile County
Jack Steele – Wilcox County
Kermit Marcus Stephens III – Bibb County
Karen Stewart – Elmore County
Sally French Stewart – Jefferson County
Representative Shane Stringer – Mobile County
Sam Stroud – Pike County
Mayor Bernie Sullivan – Crenshaw County
Sam Taylor – Lamar County
Lt. Col. Jim Terrell – Madison County
Jeff Thagard – Dale County
Robin Thagard – Dale County
Charlie Thompson – Lauderdale County
Steven Thornton – Madison County
Don Waldon – Fayette County
James Walker – Lauderdale County
Tim Walker – Marshall County
Jessie Weeks – Geneva County
Mikel Weeks – Geneva County
Honorable Tracie West — Lee County
Hugh Wheeless – Houston County
Chairman Greg White – Covington County
Representative Andy Whitt – Madison County
Representative Margie Wilcox – Mobile County
Senator Jack Williams – Mobile County
John Willis – Franklin County
Mayor Bob Wills – Baldwin County
Joann Wilmore – Autauga County
Don Woods – Greene County
Honorable David Yarber – Colbert County

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

6 hours ago

When does the Republican primary for U.S. Senate actually start?

The Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat in the great state of Alabama was supposed to be a heavyweight battle to see who takes on U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), but it’s looking more like a pillow fight.

Tommy Tuberville is winning, according to his and his opponents’ polling.

ALFA, who recently endorsed Tuberville, had the former Auburn football coach 21 points ahead of his nearest competitor in a poll.

To make things worse, it turns out that the nearest competitor is Judge Roy Moore, setting up a potential Tuberville-Moore runoff in March.

Even with a former football coach dominating the polls, and a disgraced former politician who handed the Senate seat to a Democrat in second, those aren’t the most shocking things about this race.

The real shocker is that nobody seems to want to do anything to change how the race is going.

Just this past week, Tommy Tuberville told Talk 99.5 in Birmingham that President Trump was putting a noose around farmers’ necks with his tariffs.

The story was picked up nationally by The Hill. But do you know where it received minimal coverage? The state of Alabama.

His opponents did not comment and the local media shrugged for five days.

Do any of the campaigns out there even still care?

Tuberville is at 36% of the vote, and that was before receiving ALFA’s endorsement.

If Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill or former Judge Roy Moore don’t start hitting Tuberville when he fumbles, this race may be over soon.

Tuberville lends himself to criticism. He has no problem saying what he thinks, even when it could hurt him.

If Byrne, Merrill or Moore want to be the next senator from the great state of Alabama, they need to start seriously setting themselves apart from Tuberville.

That means highlighting his stumbles and talking about his deficiencies on policy. A big part of his campaign is that he is “not a politician” and his statements make that clear.

Perception is everything, and right now the perception is that Tuberville is going to win easily and none of the other candidates appear to care.

If there are not some serious moves made soon, this race might already be over.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

7 hours ago

Birmingham project management firm seeks to meet challenges presented by workforce shortages

With Alabama employers continuing to grapple with the workforce shortages that come with a booming economy, Birmingham-based Hoar Management Program (HPM) announced it had made a series of new hires with that challenge specifically in mind.

HPM announced in a recent release it has made a series of new hires in its Program Development Group with an eye toward increasing its expertise in preconstruction. According to HPM, these hires will allow them to streamline their preconstruction services as the industry continues to adapt to rising construction costs associated with continued labor shortages.

Many of the state’s leaders have highlighted the need to retrain the state’s workforce, as well as develop a new generation of workers, to meet the current economy’s needs.

Governor Kay Ivey recently remarked that Alabama’s economy will require 500,000 new workers in the next five years.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth earlier this year called workforce development the “number one crisis facing our state from the business standpoint.”

At a recent panel discussion hosted by Yellowhammer News, Rosemary Elebash, state director for National Federation of Independent Business, cited workforce development as the most pressing issue for small business. Elebash explained, “We have a significant shortage of qualified workers.”

The city of Birmingham has developed its own workforce development initiative aimed at training its next generation of workers. The Birmingham Promise is a creation of Mayor Randall Woodfin, who described it as a “supercharged” workforce development program. It is a public-private partnership consisting of apprenticeship opportunities with local businesses in addition to scholarships to state two-year and four-year institutions.

Founded in 1997, HPM provides comprehensive guidance to clients on the construction and development process and offers “a one-stop approach to complete program management and owner’s representation.”

To help navigate the conditions of the current economy, the firm named Del Buck as its vice president of Preconstruction. He will be responsible for overseeing project estimates and budget development for all of HPM’s program management assignments. HPM cited Buck’s 30 years of general contracting and executive experience on six continents as contributing to his ability to provide competitive cost certainty.

“Del is making an instant impact at our company and has the ideal background to help lead us into the next chapter of our growth story,” said Mike Lanier, president of HPM. “We all know how difficult of an environment we’re in right now due to the labor shortage and rising costs of materials, but we believe Del’s ability to see through the GC lens combined with the advanced estimating technology and pricing databases at HPM will give us a competitive edge that cannot be replicated elsewhere. He will help us fill a distinct market void for construction professionals who can guide owners through the entire building process and add value through cost certainty and a more predictable schedule.”

Buck noted the need to meet individual budgeting requirements of HPM clients as a priority for him.

“I am honored and excited to join the incredible group of professionals at HPM,” said Buck. “The duties of my position match up remarkably well with the experience I gained throughout my career as a general contractor, and the ability to leverage that with HPM’s vast database of pricing technology will allow us to offer custom-produced services that are tailored for each owner’s budget and scheduling requirements. Together, we will add desirable clients and projects to HPM’s already impressive portfolio.”

HPM also announced the hirings of Michael Eskew as mechanical preconstruction manager and Kyle Talley as electrical preconstruction manager.

“Being able to land two specialists who have the level of experience and expertise that Michael and Kyle possess presented a rare opportunity, and we’re thrilled they’ve agreed to join our team,” said Ryan Austin, chief operations officer at HPM. “Now more than ever, it’s imperative to find leaders who have a keen understanding of where to find cost savings and creative workarounds with subcontractors so we can present competitive solutions for owners and developers who are getting squeezed by construction price hikes. Preconstruction services will continue to be a top priority for HPM moving forward.”

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

7 hours ago

Alabama vs. Tennessee set for nighttime kickoff in Bryant-Denny Stadium

Finally, a night game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this year.

It might be too late to beat the summer heat, but Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have gotten their wish at long last.

The SEC on Monday announced an 8:00 p.m. CT kickoff for Alabama’s game against Tennessee on Saturday, October 19 — which is next weekend’s game. This “Third Saturday in October” game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Bama has won the last seven meetings between the rivals in Tuscaloosa and won last year’s contest 58-21 in Knoxville. Saban’s team has emerged victorious in the last 12 matchups between the teams total.

Earlier this season, University of Alabama President Stuart Bell and Athletics Director Greg Byrne released a joint statement lamenting the string of early afternoon and late morning kickoff times they had been receiving.

“There have been a number of conversations with our conference office, and they also recognize the challenges these kick times present for our student-athletes and fans,” the statement concluded.

UA plays at Texas A&M this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

