Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

California environmentalists caught setting up Alabama shadow campaign, cancel planned meeting 2 hours ago / Analysis
Make-A-Wish surprises Pell City teen battling Leukemia 3 hours ago / News
College football week 4: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines 3 hours ago / News
Rep. Aderholt announces $1.1 million funding set to combat opioid crisis 4 hours ago / News
Peabody Energy to purchase Shoal Creek coal mine in Alabama 4 hours ago / News
Jeff Sessions to speak in Birmingham 5 hours ago / News
Alabama Hospital Association begins campaign for Medicaid expansion 6 hours ago / News
Ivey’s policies recognized as Alabama jumps to #3 in ranking of ‘Top States for Business’ 7 hours ago / News
Alabama jobless rate unchanged in August at 4.1 percent 7 hours ago / News
Out-of-state ‘Center for Biological Diversity’ ramps up legal efforts against Alabama Toyota-Mazda plant expected to create 10,000 jobs 8 hours ago / News
Doug Jones: Push Kavanaugh confirmation past the first week of October 9 hours ago / News
Alabama woman reportedly lured to India by ‘predator,’ sex trafficking suspected 9 hours ago / News
Alabama state rep’s bill poised to ‘shine the light’ on government waste 9 hours ago / News
‘Bama’s biggest little fan’: Watch viral ‘sports analyst’ break down Texas A&M matchup 9 hours ago / News
Ivey, Byrne showcase ‘old-fashioned’ courthouse rally as GOP poised to take Monroe County 10 hours ago / News
UAB sees record high enrollment for third straight year 10 hours ago / News
7 Things: Kavanaugh accuser lays out her demands and may testify, Doug Jones absurdly uses Birmingham bombing in the Kavanaugh hearings argument, Trump isn’t mad and more … 11 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne: If Kavanaugh accuser declines to testify, Doug Jones should vote to confirm 12 hours ago / News
Sen. Shelby announces $4 Million in critical opioid treatment funds for Alabama community health centers 12 hours ago / News
Watch: Birmingham food truck owners win $10,000 Food Network prize 1 day ago / Faith & Culture
4 hours ago

Rep. Aderholt announces $1.1 million funding set to combat opioid crisis

On Friday, Congressman Robert Aderholt announced that more than $1.1 million would be given to community health centers in Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District in order to combat the deadly opioid crisis.

“The United States is currently addressing a crisis which shows no discrimination. People of all races, ethnicities, geographic regions and socio-economic classes are impacted by this national crisis and, unfortunately, Alabama has not been spared,” said Congressman Aderholt.

He added, “Congress and federal agencies must work with state and local governments, as well as community organizations to support individuals and communities that have felt left behind. These HHS grants will empower community health centers and rural organizations to expand both opioid addiction treatment and prevention programs.”

Cities that will benefit from the large sum of money are Gadsden, Parrish, Scottsboro and Tuscaloosa.

Four community health centers will receive a total of $975,250 through the Expanding Access to Quality Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Services awards:

  • Quality of Life Services, Inc. Gadsden- $293,000
  • Capstone Rural Health Center, Parrish- $287,250
  • Northeast Alabama Health Services, Inc., Scottsboro- $110,000
  • Whatley Health Services, Inc., Tuscaloosa- $285,000

One community health center will receive an additional award through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program Planning program:

  • Capstone Rural Health Center, Parrish- $200,000

A total of $1,175,250 will be awarded to community health centers in Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District.

“In July, I stood with my colleagues in Congress to pass a bipartisan bill, the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment (SUPPORT) for Patients and Communities Act, which improves and expands access to treatment and recovery services, improves data to identify and help at-risk patients and families, and cracks down on foreign shipments of illicit drugs.  A final version of this legislation is being negotiated with the Senate and I am hopeful that we can get it signed into law by the President before the end of this year.  I stand ready to further work in Congress providing relief to all of our friends and families affected,” Congressman Aderholt stated.

Thursday, Sen. Richard Shelby announced $4 million in critical opioid treatment funds for 15 Alabama community health centers.
@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

2 hours ago

California environmentalists caught setting up Alabama shadow campaign, cancel planned meeting

After getting caught trying to set up a shadow campaign to influence Alabama’s upcoming elections for the Public Service Commission (PSC), the California-based “Citizens’ Climate Lobby” has canceled a scheduled meeting for September 26 in Auburn.

The meeting was first published in the Opelika Observer, however, the paper’s article stated that it was the PSC itself holding the event. The mistake came from utilizing a press release orchestrated by the Climate Lobby, which was, at best, very poorly worded and, at worst, intentionally misleading.

After the PSC saw the article and contacted the Observer, the paper issued a retraction on Friday apologizing for the mixup. They also reported that the Climate Lobby canceled the meeting. This cancellation followed the group’s failed attempt to seemingly organize the meeting from behind the scenes.

306
Keep reading 306 WORDS

Nowhere in the published press release was the Climate Lobby’s name mentioned or involvement disclosed. It opened, “The Alabama Public Service Commission, referred to as the PSC, has the responsibilities …” and ended with details about the meeting, which would be to “discuss the PSC and its role in future energy sources for Alabama consumers. In addition to knowledgeable sources regarding the PSC, candidates for the up-coming PSC election have also been invited to attend.”

While it is unclear what “knowledgeable sources” referred to since no one employed by or associated with the PSC was actually scheduled to attend, the true meaning of the botched meeting was revealed with the buzzwords “future energy sources.” This followed a paragraph in the press release containing all the traditional language of the Obama-era environmental mandates.

In reality, this meeting was supposed to be the opening salvo in the anticipated upcoming push of out-of-state liberal environmental groups to boost the flailing Democratic candidates for PSC Place 1 and PSC Place 2, both of whom are running in a rare way – as an unofficial package deal.

As seen on their joint social media pages, the two Democrats are running largely based on anti-affordable energy and anti-Trump policies, instead wanting to boost energy sources that would raise Alabamians’ power bills for the sake of left-leaning climate policies implemented during the Obama years.

In stark contrast, the current energy policies supported by Commissioners Chris Beeker and Jeremy Oden, along with PSC President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, have led to Alabama’s utility rates being ranked best in the nation by the national publication Area Development.

The Climate Lobby has shown their intentions for the weeks leading up to Alabama’s November 6 election, and voters should anticipate similar shadow games yet to come.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Make-A-Wish surprises Pell City teen battling Leukemia

Magic was in the air as Mileena Painter attended her school’s football game Tuesday night in Pell City.

Per a report by WBRC, Mileena, who has been fighting Leukemia since August 2017, was left in awe after a balloon release revealed Make-A-Wish had granted her wish of a trip to Disney World and Universal Studios.

Overwhelmed with emotion as the announcement echoed throughout the stadium, Mileena burst into tears alongside many of her teammates.

121
Keep reading 121 WORDS

“Thank you so much,” Mileena Painter said, via WBRC. “I know I’m gonna survive but this has given me so much hope.”

Mileena will be making the special trip with her family and many of her best friends.

Rachel, Mileena’s mother, shared her excitement after her daughter had found out about the trip.

“I’m just thankful we were able to do it here. where all of her friends are, with her squad mates and the other cheerleaders, who she loves and in front of all of her friends and family,” Rachel told WBRC. “This is … this is family.”

Mileena is scheduled to complete her treatments next December.

Watch WBRC’s report here.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

Show less
3 hours ago

College football week 4: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines

With fall officially underway and college football through three weeks of action, Alabama’s favorite teams face some must-see tests in week four.

UAB is off this week, but all of the Yellowhammer State’s other teams play on Saturday. Alabama has an interesting matchup against Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M, while Auburn looks to bounce back against Arkansas.

You can find all of the state’s Saturday game times and how to watch below, as well as the lines for the nation’s top matchups (now that Mississippi has legal sports betting).

153
Keep reading 153 WORDS

All games below are on Saturday, September 22:

UWA at Limestone (Gaffney, SC) 12:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M (Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL), 2:30 p.m. CST
TV: CBS or watch online here.

Alabama A&M at Southern University (Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL), 4:00 p.m. CST

Troy at University of Lousiana at Monroe (Monroe, LA), 6:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

JSU vs. Tennessee Tech (Burgess-Snow Field, Jacksonville, AL), 6:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Samford at Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN), 6:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

ASU at Grambling State (Grambling, LA), 6:00 p.m. CST
Listen online here.

UNA vs. AZUSA Pacific (Braly Stadium, Florence, AL), 6:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Auburn vs. Arkansas (Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL), 6:30 p.m. CST
TV: SEC Network or watch online here.

South Alabama at Memphis (Memphis, TN), 7:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.


Graphic by Alabama’s Paul Shashy; lines by Oddshark

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Peabody Energy to purchase Shoal Creek coal mine in Alabama

The St. Louis-based coal company Peabody Energy has agreed to purchase Shoal Creek metallurgical coal mine from Drummond Co. Inc. for $400 million.

Peabody said Friday that the transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

93
Keep reading 93 WORDS

The Shoal Creek mine is on the Black Warrior River in central Alabama and serves Asian and European steel mills.

Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Kellow says the purchase is part of Peabody’s plan to upgrade its metallurgical coal platform.

The company says the mine adds about 2 million tons per year of high-quality hard coking coal sales.

The Shoal Creek mine was developed in 1994 and employs about 400 people.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
5 hours ago

Jeff Sessions to speak in Birmingham

As U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions faces mounting criticism from the man who appointed him, he is planning to speak in his home state next week.

The Justice Department says Sessions and other Justice Department officials will speak Monday in Birmingham at the department’s National Public Safety Partnership Symposium.

99
Keep reading 99 WORDS

Sessions has received frequent criticism from President Donald Trump for recusing himself from the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump told Hill.TV in an interview released this week that, “I don’t have an attorney general” and that he is “not happy” with Sessions over numerous issues.

This is the former Alabama senator’s second official visit to his home state in recent weeks.

Sessions attended the dedication of a new federal courthouse in Mobile earlier this month.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less