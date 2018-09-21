Rep. Aderholt announces $1.1 million funding set to combat opioid crisis

On Friday, Congressman Robert Aderholt announced that more than $1.1 million would be given to community health centers in Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District in order to combat the deadly opioid crisis.

“The United States is currently addressing a crisis which shows no discrimination. People of all races, ethnicities, geographic regions and socio-economic classes are impacted by this national crisis and, unfortunately, Alabama has not been spared,” said Congressman Aderholt.

He added, “Congress and federal agencies must work with state and local governments, as well as community organizations to support individuals and communities that have felt left behind. These HHS grants will empower community health centers and rural organizations to expand both opioid addiction treatment and prevention programs.”

Cities that will benefit from the large sum of money are Gadsden, Parrish, Scottsboro and Tuscaloosa.



Four community health centers will receive a total of $975,250 through the Expanding Access to Quality Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Services awards:

Quality of Life Services, Inc. Gadsden- $293,000

Capstone Rural Health Center, Parrish- $287,250

Northeast Alabama Health Services, Inc., Scottsboro- $110,000

Whatley Health Services, Inc., Tuscaloosa- $285,000

One community health center will receive an additional award through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program Planning program:

Capstone Rural Health Center, Parrish- $200,000

A total of $1,175,250 will be awarded to community health centers in Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District.

“In July, I stood with my colleagues in Congress to pass a bipartisan bill, the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment (SUPPORT) for Patients and Communities Act, which improves and expands access to treatment and recovery services, improves data to identify and help at-risk patients and families, and cracks down on foreign shipments of illicit drugs. A final version of this legislation is being negotiated with the Senate and I am hopeful that we can get it signed into law by the President before the end of this year. I stand ready to further work in Congress providing relief to all of our friends and families affected,” Congressman Aderholt stated.

Thursday, Sen. Richard Shelby announced $4 million in critical opioid treatment funds for 15 Alabama community health centers.

