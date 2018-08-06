Subscription Preferences:

Alabama legislator predicts sports betting bill will be considered in 2019

Sports betting is legal in just a handful of states, but as of last week, Alabama’s eastern neighbor has joined that select club. Mississippi’s first lawful sports wagers took place Wednesday at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi.

State Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) is predicting that the state legislature will consider a bill during the 2019 legislative session calling for a referendum on sports betting, though he predicts passage is a long shot according to WTVY in Dothan.

Until this summer, Nevada was the sole state to offer single game sports betting. A recent ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for wagering in all states that choose to participate.

In Alabama, there are plenty of detractors to gambling that make passage any time soon seem very unlikely.

Rep. Lee, for example, “thinks Alabama needs to be pushing industrial recruitment, supporting small business, and creating high-paying jobs instead of looking at gambling to solve financial woes,” WTVY reports.

Then there is Rep. Rich Wingo (R-Tuscaloosa), who played five seasons for the Green Bay Packers and knows the dangers of mixing sports and gambling first-hand. Wingo told WBRC that the FBI would show up every year at team meetings to talk about sports gambling and how gamblers will try and get involved with players to affect the outcome of a game.

“College sports are going to eventually be compromised and people are going to wonder if that kid missed that field goal on purpose or dropped that catch on purpose,” Wingo warned.

Yet, one Alabama statewide elected official has come out in favor of this form of gambling.

“Alabama is the number one state in the nation in illegal football betting,” State Auditor Jim Zeigler claimed to WTVY.

The Dothan television station added that Zeigler “supports legalizing sports gambling. He predicts it would produce much-needed revenue for the state.”

Time will tell whether other states provide a prudent model for legalizing sports betting in Alabama.

“Lee, like lots of other state lawmakers, believes it’s still too early in the game,” WTVY reported. “He wants to watch what happens in Mississippi, where there’s been casinos for nearly thirty years.”

“I can’t see where the gambling part, at this point, has made a drastic difference in the change of Mississippi,” Lee explained.

In Alabama, only gambling on greyhound and horse racing is legal. Gambling involving other sports would need to pass a referendum of the people.

You can watch WTVY’s entire report here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama’s government wasted their summer break and did nothing on school safety

School is starting, or has started, all over the state of Alabama and our children’s schools are no safer. During the summer, and the GOP primary, the governor of Alabama released a plan to make schools safer called the “Alabama Sentry Program.” At best, this plan could be called a step in the right direction.

State Rep. Will Ainsworth asked the governor to call a special session on this matter and called Governor Kay Ivey’s plan a “good first step.”

Others, myself included, thought that this was just a political move during her primary. I pointed out, “The idea that a mass-shooter will be stopped by a locked-up gun is almost comical”.

But it gets worse: it appears that not one school district actually did any of this training. Jackson County’s school board has administrators that say they want to participate, but there has been no vote by the school board. Just last week, the governor and the Alabama superintendent issued guidance and justification for the governor’s program.

To put this bluntly, Alabama’s leaders did nothing on this issue and they probably won’t until the next time some of our kids are killed in a school shooting.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Gov. Ivey awards grant to create 65 jobs in northwest Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey announced a Community Development Block Grant Monday to provide the infrastructure necessary for Tiffin Motor Homes’ new RV Center in Winfield, creating 65 jobs.

The announcement of the $300,000 grant was made in a news release Monday by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“Bringing new jobs to Alabama is at the forefront of my administration,” Ivey said in a statement. “I am pleased to award this grant which will help provide many opportunities in Winfield, including the expansion of Tiffin Motor Homes which will help local families improve their quality of life through new jobs.” 

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grant from federal funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city of Winfield is also contributing $70,265 in matching funds to complete the project.

This project includes extending sewer service to the new facility, which Tiffin will construct on 29 acres of property within the city’s I-22 Industrial Park and where there currently are no sewer lines available for sewage disposal.

The grant will also pave the way for a new sewer lift station and installation of approximately 2,900 feet of 4-inch mains, 1,510 feet of 8-inch gravity line and four manholes.

Alabama was recently ranked as having the best business climate in the nation by the economic development-focused publication Business Facilities in a new analysis that examined performance in several key economic categories.

The publication also gave the state high marks for growth potential (fourth in the nation) and workforce training (second in the nation).

“I’m committed to facilitating the creation of good jobs across Alabama and expanding opportunities for the state’s hard-working citizens,” Governor Ivey said in a press release. “Our efforts have produced a lot of success lately, and we’re going to keep moving at full speed on this mission.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Continental Motors embarks on $75 million Alabama project

A $75 million project is underway to transform Continental Motors’ operations in south Alabama.

AL.com reports that Continental officials last year announced that its “Blue Marlin Project” would involve building a new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Brookley.

The new plant would consolidate operations scattered among nearly a dozen different buildings, and would be stocked with about $40 million in new manufacturing equipment.

Continental said in a statement that the new plant will be nearly 275,000 square feet. Continental also plans to house new customer support and technology development operations in the facility.

Continental, whose parent company is China-based AVIC International Holding Corp., makes a variety of piston and turbine engines for light aircraft, among other products and services.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama Sens. Shelby, Jones will have a key voice in bipartisan financial reform effort

Following the May passage of a bill rolling back parts of the Obama-era Dodd-Frank banking regulations, Congress has a chance to install more bipartisan financial reforms, and Alabama will have a say.

The Republican-sponsored Consumer Financial Choice and Capital Markets Protection Act of 2017 currently awaits consideration by the Senate Banking Committee, on which both Sens. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) and Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) serve.

The bill would allow money market funds to elect to operate using a different method of valuation of its shares than currently required per a 2014 Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulation.

Passed as part of the post-financial crisis regulatory framework, the SEC enacted variable valuation, an accounting nightmare, according to its critics.

One of those critics, Anthony Carfang of the financial consulting firm Treasury Strategies, argues that the rule scared investors into removing $1.2 trillion money market funds, which have been a go-to form of financing for local governments, hospitals, and universities.

Republicans and Democrats agree with Carfang. A House version of the Republican-sponsored reform bill has 29 Democrat cosponsors, including Alabama’s Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham). The Senate bill has two Democrat cosponsors.

Both Shelby and Jones will be among those who craft the bill’s final version in the Senate, and prospects of passage are looking good.

Earlier this year, Jones cosponsored the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act, a Republican-led initiative to roll back the regulatory burden of Dodd-Frank that passed the Senate with 16 Democrat votes.

“The bill also allows community banks and credit unions, who often only have a few dozen employees, to put their resources into new loans rather than regulatory compliance staff,” Jones wrote in a March editorial about why he supported rolling back parts of Dodd-Frank.

In Alabama, the reform effort has garnered support from a wide variety of interested parties. State Treasurer Young Boozer, State Banking Superintendent Mike Hill, Alabama State University, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange, and Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed among others have all endorsed the legislation.

Sen. Jones could not be reached for comment on the legislation.

See a full list of the legislation’s supporters here.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Who’s running? Previewing Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate Election

Alabama has been stuck in what seems like one endless election cycle since 2015. And it’s not going to end anytime soon.

As signaled by the start of Governor Ivey’s first television buy ahead of the November 6 General Election, the summer political lull –  a seeming oasis of respite from wall-to-wall political advertising that turned out to be a mirage – lasted a mere 16 days after the July 17 Primary Runoff. That’s 1.6 Scaramuccis for those keeping track at home.

This respite, however temporary, still might be one of the longer political advertising breaks Alabama experiences before December 2020. Besides the upcoming local, statewide and Congressional midterm races that are now gearing up ahead of November, the 2020 U.S. Senate Election looms large on the horizon. Potential Republican candidates and savvy power brokers have already started the behind-the-scenes jockeying that will set the table for defeating incumbent Sen. Doug Jones 27 months from now.

We still have a long way to go before knowing who will go on to defeat Sen. Jones, but serious and wannabee contenders are already emerging from the pack.

Mayor Tommy Battle

Advantage: Battle proved that he has a stronghold of votes in and around Madison County. For both fundraising and turnout, Huntsville’s reliance on federal dollars and policies will be a big boost for him. By staying positive in his television advertising this year, Battle fostered good-will amongst some of the Republican Party faithful and built a base of statewide name identification and favorability for this future run.

Challenges: It’s unclear how Battle will fare in a statewide race in which multiple candidates will be throwing jabs at him, probably all from the right. His social conservative bona fides will come under attack, and pivoting to economic development talking points will not work with the vast majority of Republican primary voters.

Things to consider: Battle’s run for governor became an expensive trial balloon for a future campaign once Governor Ivey assumed office and righted the ship of state. His team was and still is playing the long game.

Rep. Bradley Byrne

Advantages: In what is sure to be a crowded primary field, candidates with strong geographic bases like Byrne’s in vote-rich Baldwin and Mobile counties will have a leg-up as they seek to make a primary runoff. Byrne also has experience running statewide, a resulting name I.D. advantage over Alabama’s other seven members of the U.S. House, economic development success stories to tell, and proven big-league fundraising ability.

Challenges: Byrne will have to prove that he has learned from his 2010 upset defeat and better message to base Republican primary voters.

Things to consider: If Byrne does indeed run for the Senate, this will leave his First Congressional District seat wide open. Expect outgoing state Sen. Rusty Glover, state Rep. Chris Pringle and outgoing state Sen. Bill Hightower to lead a lengthy list of hopefuls for this would-be opening.

Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh

Advantages: This will be a free shot for Marsh, as his sixth term in the State Senate will not end until 2022. His prolific fundraising ability is well-known, but he also has the means to self-finance his campaign, which could give him a significant cash-on-hand head-start on the other elected officials on this list. Marsh’s entrepreneurial successes and experience will also sell well on the campaign trail.

Challenges: Members of the state legislature simply do not have much, if any, name recognition outside of their relatively small districts. Marsh does get some statewide press as Sen. Pro Tem and ran television advertising in the Birmingham television market this primary cycle, but he still has a long way to go in building the necessary name I.D. The silver lining – money and time, two things Marsh has on his side, can accomplish this.

Things to consider: Expect to see Marsh continue advertising on Birmingham television, Alabama’s largest media market, this cycle as he plans a possible 2020 run. Jockeying in the State Senate and the upcoming legislative session will unfold with the future in mind.

Secretary of State John Merrill

Advantages: As a statewide elected official, Merrill has broader geographic name recognition than U.S. Reps. and members of the state legislature. He is also quite possibly the best retail politician in the state and will outwork just about anyone on the campaign trail.

Challenges: While his name recognition is relatively broad in terms of geography, it still isn’t very high. The lesson here is that television and television only can get your name identification up past a certain point. Merrill will need to find a large amount of money to spend on advertising to build on his solid name identification in order to be competitive against better-funded opponents. He does not yet have the type of ready-built fundraising machine necessary to win a big-league statewide race.

Things to consider: This would be a free shot for Merrill, as his second term serving as Secretary of State will last until January 2023. He could use this opportunity to build towards a 2022 run for Governor or another opening a couple years down the road.

Rep. Gary Palmer

Advantages: If no other serious candidate from the Birmingham metropolitan area enters the race, Palmer would have the potential to collect a sizable vote from his district. As a member of the House Freedom Caucus and given his tenure at the Alabama Policy Institute, he will have significant grassroots and Republican base appeal. Palmer not only knows conservative issues, he knows how to message conservative issues. He will be able to raise money competitively from the Birmingham business community and as a sitting Member of Congress.

Challenges: Palmer’s low name identification outside of his district could hurt him.

Things to consider: This would be a risky play for Palmer. He’s in a safe House seat, and the odds of him winning the Senate race might not be high enough to leave a sure thing. If Palmer does try to make the leap to the Senate in 2020, this opens up his House Seat to another 2014-like scrum. Expect former state Rep. Paul DeMarco and former state Sen. Scott Beason to be in the mix again, along with the likes of outgoing state Sen. Slade Blackwell, state Sen. Cam Ward and Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington.

Rep. Martha Roby

Advantages: Roby is likely to be the only woman with name recognition in the race, and would do well to capitalize on her natural lead with female voters. Alabamians also tend to elect candidates who have the potential of acquiring and leveraging seniority in the Senate. Having just turned 42 last week, Roby could serve for forty years if elected.

Challenges: Even though the runoff was a landslide victory, do not forget that Roby’s support in the Second Congressional District has diminished since 2016. Her triumphant runoff showing, against a Democrat and after being endorsed by President Trump, still only amounted to 48,000 votes – which would’ve amounted to a 51 percent razor-thin victory if turnout from the primary held. What should be a major advantage for Roby has turned into a liability – she has the weakest foothold with her geographic base out of all of Alabama’s Representatives. If Roby is interested in running for the Senate, or even keeping her seat in 2020, she needs to spend much more time in her district repairing her image in the coming year.

Things to consider: If Roby runs for the Senate, there are plenty of viable contenders in Montgomery and the Wiregrass who would be interested in running for her open seat. Outgoing State Treasurer Young Boozer, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange and state Rep. Paul Lee immediately come to mind.

Jeff Coleman

President and CEO of Coleman World Group, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, and former Chairman of the Business Council of Alabama, Coleman has the background and authentic charisma that would make for an ideal U.S. Senate candidate. He would have a steep name recognition hill to climb, but he has all the tools to do it.

State Rep. Bill Poole

A practicing attorney in Tuscaloosa, Poole will be serving his third term in the Alabama House of Representatives when the 2020 race for Doug Jones’ seat unfolds. He has chaired the House Ways and Means Education Committee since 2013 and is widely respected for his fiscally conservative policy expertise. Poole is the state’s preeminent rising young political star and has the potential to serve Alabama on the national level in a major way, in the mold of Sen. Richard Shelby.

Jimmy Rane

Better known as “the Yella Fella,” Rane is the richest man in Alabama and a gregarious one to boot.  He has long considered a run for office and has the perfect self-financed-outsider credentials to mount a competitive bid. His close friendship with Gov. Ivey would be an interesting factor, too.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Never say never. Out of all the crazy Alabama political storylines, even just recent ones, this would not even rank as a surprise. If Sessions did run, he would immediately become the frontrunner and clear out most of the field.

Former Associate Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Glenn Murdock

And a bunch of not-gunna-happen state legislators. A free shot is always appealing, though.

Rep. Robert Aderholt

If Aderholt does run, he will be a serious contender. However, he is in line to be Chair of the House Appropriations Committee and will not leave the House if this holds true. There are two factors that need to be resolved first:

If Republicans lose the House in November, Aderholt is stuck being the ranking minority member on the committee. He would have to decide whether he wants to play the long game by waiting until the Republicans win back the majority again or take a gamble by running for the Senate.

If the Republicans maintain control of the House in November, Aderholt still has some political maneuvering ahead of him. The Texas Congressional Delegation has promised their votes to Kevin McCarthy’s speakership bid in exchange for control of the appropriations committee. For what it is worth, I expect that the vice president will be working behind the scenes to deliver the chairmanship to Aderholt. However, if Aderholt loses this battle, he may very well decide to leave the House and take a shot at the Senate seat.

Former Rep. Jo Bonner

If Rep. Byrne does not run, that opens up a lane for Bonner to be a serious contender.

Rep. Mo Brooks

Likewise, if Mayor Battle for some reason doesn’t run, Brooks has a serious foothold in the Fifth Congressional District to run from. The likelihood of Alabama losing a Congressional seat also factors in here, because Brooks could be drawn out of his current job and on the hunt for a new one.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson

Same situation as Bonner. If Rep. Byrne doesn’t run, that opens up a pathway for Stimpson.

