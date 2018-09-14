Subscription Preferences:

WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Kavanaugh allegations, Tim Allen and more… 1 hour ago / Highlights
The man (men & women) in the arena 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Transgender teen sues Huntsville City Schools over ‘discrimination’ 2 hours ago / News
College football week 3: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines 3 hours ago / News
Alabama Superintendent Mackey calls for additional funding for school safety, other programs 4 hours ago / News
WATCH: Former Alabama football star Dre Kirkpatrick dances with elderly woman at nursing home 5 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Alabama’s new $25 million investment fund for start-up companies 5 hours ago / Radio
Byrne praises Shelby for leading charge on final passage of bill which funds Veterans Affairs, military construction, nuclear security, energy and water infrastructure 7 hours ago / News
UNA considering dropping ‘Pride of Dixie’ band name, cites ‘reputation as a progressive institution’ 9 hours ago / News
Doug Jones: Trump ‘dead wrong’ to suggest Puerto Rico hurricane death toll numbers are fake 9 hours ago / News
Alabama National Guard ready to help with Hurricane Florence response on the east coast 10 hours ago / News
Alabamian, first female appointed as Marshall Spaceflight Center director as state’s lawmakers celebrate 10 hours ago / News
7 Things: Brett Kavanaugh faces yet another absurd attack, Trump fights over hurricane death tolls, Alabama Democrats embrace national Democrats’ worst ideas and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
Kay Ivey woos Choctaw County voters with pro-rural Alabama message 11 hours ago / News
Volunteer who rocks babies donates $1 million to USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital 12 hours ago / News
What’s the real meaning to being a lawyer? The Alexander Shunnarah ‘Shark Of The Week’ Tom Moore explains 13 hours ago / Sponsored
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Hurricane Florence, Pope Francis cover-up and more… 1 day ago / Highlights
Middle school receives washer and dryer donation from Birmingham church 1 day ago / News
Two Alabama jail inmates caught in Illinois 1 day ago / News
#MeToo campaign founder credits Alabama as movement’s birthplace 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

College football week 3: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines

College football is in full swing with two weeks of games done and dusted, and Alabama’s favorite teams have some exciting matchups in week three.

JSU is off this week, but all of the Yellowhammer State’s other teams play on Saturday. The Crimson Tide and Auburn have their first SEC matchups and Troy travels to Nebraska in games to keep an eye on.

You can find all of the state’s Saturday game times and how to watch below, as well as the lines for the nation’s top matchups (now that Mississippi has legal sports betting).

All games below are on Saturday, September 15:

Troy at Nebraska (Lincoln, NE), 11:00 a.m. CST
TV: Big Ten Network or watch online here.

UAB vs. Tulane (Legion Field, Birmingham, AL), 12:00 p.m. CST
Listen online here or watch via Facebook live.

Samford vs. Mercer (Seibert Stadium, Birmingham, AL), 2:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Auburn vs. LSU (Jordan-Hare Stadium), 2:30 p.m. CST
TV: CBS

UNA at North Dakota State (Fargo, ND), 2:30 p.m. CST
Watch online here or listen online here.

ASU at Kennesaw State (Kennesaw, GA), 4:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Alabama at Ole Miss (Oxford, MS), 6:00 p.m. CST
TV: ESPN

UWA vs. Valdosta State (Tiger Stadium, Livingston, AL) 6:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

South Alabama vs. Texas State (Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL), 6:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Alabama A&M at University of Cincinnati (Cincinnati, OH), 6:00 p.m. CST

Graphic by Alabama’s Paul Shashy; lines by Oddshark

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Kavanaugh allegations, Tim Allen and more…

Ford Brown of “The Ford Faction” breaks down the topics of the day, September 14.

The show’s “Final Thoughts” segment touches on:

– Brett Kavanaugh allegations
– Texas high schooler wearing makeup
– Tim Allen asked about President Trump
– Nikki Haley’s curtains as reported by the New York Times

Watch:

Listen to the Ford Faction on Yellowhammer Radio every day from noon to 3:00 p.m. on WYDE 101.1 FM.

2 hours ago

The man (men & women) in the arena

On November 6th at midnight my public service in the Alabama state Senate will come to an end.

It has been a great honor to represent the citizens of Baldwin County and serve with my colleagues in the State Senate. These individuals do their best to represent their constituents and make the government process work.

There is a process in politics just like in football. The process cannot be taken for granted and the success in the state Senate is due in large part to the leadership of Senate Pro Tempore Del Marsh, who has led the Senate for the last eight years.

Elected by the entire body of the Senate, Pro Tem Marsh has made the process work and has led by example, the best way to lead. Senator Marsh, unlike his predecessors and others in state government, turned down the trappings of the office.

As Pro Tem of the Senate, he was offered a state-funded vehicle and driver as well as a security detail of State Troopers, which he turned down, preferring to drive his own vehicle and rely on his own skills and agility for his safety. If you know Del, he is not only honest and friendly, he embodies the axiom of being able “to disagree without being disagreeable” and he is a truly good guy.

Under Pro Tem Marsh’s leadership, we passed the toughest ethics laws in the country, and they have worked.

Honesty and integrity should be expected from elected officials, which as we know is not always the case, but the record of the members of the Alabama state Senate during Pro Tem Marsh’s time in office is unblemished, which is a testament to his leadership and the character of our fellow state Senators.

Trip Pittman is state Senator and businessman from Montrose

2 hours ago

Transgender teen sues Huntsville City Schools over ‘discrimination’

A former student at Grissom High School in Huntsville filed a federal discrimination lawsuit on Wednesday against members of the school’s staff and the city school board.

The complainant, Zelda Menefee, is transgender, with the given name “James.” As reported by WHNT, Menefee “began making a social transition from male to female in summer 2014, meaning she changed her first name, changed identity documents to indicate a female gender, began wearing female clothing and using female restrooms.”

The complaint states, “Zelda is transgender, and courageously made the choice to ‘come out’ and live as her true self when she enrolled at Grissom High School in January 2015.”

Eventually, the lawsuit claims that “harassment and discrimination” led to Menefee dropping out of school. Part of the complaint says that Menefee wanted to be able to use the girls’ locker room and bathroom. It also says part of the alleged mistreatment was using Menefee’s given name, as well as male pronouns.

“Zelda simply wanted to live as a normal teenage girl and have a normal high school experience, but the Defendants took that experience away from her,” the complaint reads.

Menefee, now 19, claims the harassment was committed by students and staff and school administrators who turned a blind eye when the treatment was contemporaneously brought to their attention.

“Every child deserves the right to feel safe at school,” attorney Abbey Clarkson said in a statement. “Zelda Menefee was deprived of that right. She woke up every single school day for over a year knowing she would likely be bullied, harassed, ridiculed, and discriminated against at school that day.”

According to the complaint, teachers taunted Menefee by telling him he was not a girl and using “James” instead of “Zelda.” In one instance, Menefee claims a principal made him change out of a knee-length skirt into a pair of athletic pants and a T-shirt.

Menefee was originally placed in the boys’ physical education class but, eventually, was allowed to enroll in girls’ physical education. However, Menefee wanted to get dressed and undressed alongside girls in the female locker room, which the teacher would not allow. Menefee also was not allowed to use female restrooms at the school and was later given permission to use the nurse’s restroom instead.

The lawsuit alleges that Menefee was physically assaulted in the halls at school and had food openly thrown at him during lunch, with staff and administrators allowing the behavior to occur.

“Students made sexually discriminatory comments to her in the halls between classes, called her pejorative names, referred to her by her dead name, bullied her about how she dressed, and threatened her because of her gender identity and/or perceived gender non-conformity,” part of the complaint reads.

It also lists “Suppression of Zelda’s Freedom of Expression by Not Allowing Her to Dress in Feminine Clothing,” “Being Denied Her Freedom of Expression to Be Listed By Her Preferred Name in the School Yearbook” and “Continued Failure to Call Zelda By Her Name or Use Correct Pronouns” as reasons for the legal action.

“We commend Zelda for her courage in standing up to the bullies, and are committed to helping her hold them accountable,” Clarkson remarked. “Unfortunately, Zelda already had to quit school because it wasn’t a safe place for her, but we hope this lawsuit will effectuate real change so that future students like Zelda can feel safe at school.”

The lawsuit is seeking “compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney fees, costs and any other relief available under Federal law” via a jury trial.

“We are aware of the lawsuit,” Huntsville City Schools spokesman Keith Ward told WHNT. “Because this is active litigation, we are working closely with our legal team, and, at this time, we have no further comment.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Alabama Superintendent Mackey calls for additional funding for school safety, other programs

Thursday, Eric Mackey, Alabama state superintendent of schools, announced that the department would be requesting extra funding for school safety, math and reading programs and transportation once the legislature returns in March of 2019.

Mackey said the department would be seeking a $30 million in nurse funding and a pre-K special education funding increase of $16.8 million.

“That does not pay for one more nurse than is out there,” Mackey said. “They’re paying for that now. If we can fund that, that frees up other local money.”

Among the different proposals is a $5 million increase to provide extra support for dyslexic students and focuses greatly on the Alabama Reading Initiative.

Mackey also mentioned that this funding could assist local schools in funding of other programs.

“All across the state, local communities, superintendents, and school boards want to expand their programs,” said Mackey. “Some want to expand their AP programs. Some want to expand their middle school computer science classes. Those priorities change from community to community.”

An $11 million increase in transportation and an increase in funding for English language learners from $140 per student to $400 is suggested in the proposal.

“Those students may not have been in school,” Mackey said. “They are not proficient in Spanish. It’s very difficult to teach them the basic tenets of language. You’re not just teaching them another language, but teaching them to read for the first time.”

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

5 hours ago

WATCH: Former Alabama football star Dre Kirkpatrick dances with elderly woman at nursing home

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback and former University of Alabama star Dre Kirkpatrick hosted a tailgate party at a local nursing home before playing the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, and the six-year NFL veteran participated in a dance battle with an elderly woman.

Kirkpatrick, who is a native of Gadsden, played for the Crimson Tide from 2009-2012, winning two national championships.

However, in the video posted by Brandon Saho of WLWT, Kirkpatrick was not the star.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

