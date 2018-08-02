City of Good Hope awarded grant to help bring in its first manufacturing plant

Subscription Preferences:

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city of Good Hope in Cullman County a $200,000 Community Development Block Grant to go toward extending sewer service to AGCOR Steel’s new 128,000-square-foot facility.

The city will use grant funds to provide 3,600 feet of sewer force mains, 1,000 feet of gravity sewer mains and a new lift station for the facility.

“Working with communities to create new job opportunities is vital to the success of Alabama’s economy,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I am pleased to award this grant which is a first step in helping Good Hope and AGCOR generate new jobs and new business within the community.”

The Good Hope city council voted in February to offer AGCOR a tax incentive to be paid for by a half-cent sales tax increase. The company will relocate from Vinemont.

“This is the first manufacturing plant ever for the City of Good Hope,” Mayor Jerry Bartlett told the Cullman Times in February. “That’s a big deal.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the grant, which was made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The president of the United States attacking his own Attorney General should be a pretty shocking thing.

Unfortunately, in the Trump Administration, it has become a regular occurrence. President Trump’s attacks on Jeff Sessions all center around two issues: his recusal on all things Russia and his failure to put Trump’s political foes in jail, even though he has ordered an investigation into the legal issues surrounding the latter.

Yesterday,  Trump was at it again:

If this served a purpose, I could understand why he is doing it. But, if there is a purpose, what is it? Sessions is not going to kill the investigation. The firing of FBI Director James Comey for refusing to kill all of this set all this in motion. It is not stopping. This tactic does not serve the President well at all.

The only things this kind of nonsense is doing is making Sessions look weak, driving his approval ratings down to the upper-teens, and making the president look guilty for absolutely no reason.

Is he going to force Sessions out? Then Rosenstein? And then keep going until someone will fire Robert Mueller?

How will that play out? Poorly.

President Trump, stop tweeting about this. Talk about the economy and just let this investigation play out.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

An Alabama nonprofit is revolutionizing the way charitable organizations operate, and how volunteers can help them.

Serquest is the brainchild of Henry Hammond Cobb IV of Montgomery, who envisioned a web-based solution that would bring nonprofits into the 21st century.

“The idea for Serquest is, how do we create a product for all nonprofits to help them communicate better and help them travel on the interstate highways rather than bumpy dirt roads?” said Cobb. “There are a lot of nonprofits who help people. There’s not a lot of nonprofits who help the people that help people. We feel like that’s our responsibility.”

What exactly does Serquest do? Pretty much everything. For nonprofits, the web-based product allows groups to promote fundraisers, recruit volunteers and raise money. They can also get endorsements from other organizations, increase visibility and much more.

For individuals looking to help, the site allows visitors to browse thousands of volunteer opportunities in their community, donate items and give financial support with no platform fees. With their interactive dashboard and philanthropic resume, you can track your support, share activity with other users and share on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Cobb’s team has developed an expertise getting nonprofits noticed online by their targeted audiences. They can create promotional videos for organizations, market via social media and generate millions of views.

The power and reach of internet-based services has made our lives incredibly more convenient and well-informed. Thanks to Serquest, there is no excuse to put off giving time or money to the causes that matter to you.

An Alabama police chief is on leave after authorities reported finding marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his patrol car and home.

AL.com reports court records made public Wednesday show the search of Lipscomb Police Chief Brian “Scott” Martin’s house and patrol car turned up marijuana and two bongs.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested the 37-year-old on July 27 on misdemeanor charges of second-degree marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest report says Martin eventually acknowledged marijuana in his home, but denied knowledge of what was found in his car.

Thirty-three-year-old Crystal Lynn Tindle was arrested on the same charges.

Lipscomb Mayor Brenda Renz says Martin is on leave pending an investigation.

Lipscomb is a city of more than 2,000 near Birmingham.
The Alabama Ethics Commission says a former mayor violated an ethics law.

AL.com reported the ethics panel said Wednesday evidence shows former Birmingham Mayor William Bell committed a minor violation that should be handled administratively. 

Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton said he could not talk about the violation.

Bell’s attorney, Joe Espy, said the former mayor cooperated with investigators.

Espy said the violation was in relation to a meeting Bell had with staff last September.

Espy says the matter is being resolved but Bell could face a fine.

A complaint said Bell told city hall staffers they could lose their jobs if he lost his re-election bid.

In a recording released last year, he does not specifically ask staff members to campaign for him.

Bell lost to Randall Woodfin.
7 Things: Trump says Sessions should end the probe, gun control protesters protest an empty State House, Mississippi started taking Alabama’s sports gambling money today, and more …

7. Those Russian Facebook trolls banned yesterday led to the three anti-Trump protests.

— 32 different Russian-controlled Facebook pages were removed from Facebook, leaving their hundreds of thousand fans to find information elsewhere.

— The “Resisters” group hosted three different events. All were anti-Trump, which leads one to believe the Russians just want chaos.

6. Democrat candidate for attorney general in New York wants to use her office to “prosecute ICE”

— Fordham Law professor Zephyr Teachout released a video calling the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency “a tool of cruelty, unconstitutional behavior, illegality”.

— This is, of course, absurd because both the Supreme Court and Congress have said states cannot prosecute federal agents for carrying out their official duties.

5. More tears streamed down the cheeks of journalists. They then started fact-checking needing an ID to shop

— After Trump said mean things about liberal journalists, MSNBC’s Chuck Todd warned about “journalists being mowed down.” Washington Post’s Greg Sargent said the president is leading a “hate movement.”

— To further prove they weren’t fake news, media outlets seized on the president’s loose but obvious, language how “[y]ou need ID” to shop to say he was lying about grocery shopping.

4. The hypothetical match-up between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump already has polling

— The midterms still haven’t happened has a seven-point gap in favor of Biden. Biden has 44 percent to Trump’s 37.

— This small gap is pretty stunning given all the negative coverage of the current president and shows the weakness of Biden and the Democrat Party. More Democrats (89 percent) would vote for a generic Democrat candidate than would vote for Biden (80 percent).

3. Mississippi sports gambling is here, and Alabama is about to feed them a lot of money

— The first bets are currently being placed in Mississippi and many expect millions dollars to be spent this football season from Alabama. The city of Mobile is only 90 minutes from Biloxi.

— This issue has been almost non-existent in the current election cycle in Alabama, and there doesn’t seem to be much pressure to move towards legalized sports gambling.

2. Anti-gun protesters hit the capital while the legislature is out of session, complain that legislators who aren’t even in town won’t meet with them

— Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivors and local gun control activists showed up at a legislature that is not operating to protest people that aren’t there. Don’t worry, the media was there.

— The chants of the activists included, “Hey hey, ho ho, the NRA has got to go” as they hand-delivered letters to one legislator’s empty office. They also complained about legislators that they never spoke to.

1. President Donald Trump wants Sessions to end the Mueller probe. The White House says it is just an opinion

— Trump took his biggest swing about the probe yet by tweeting, “This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further.”

— This all seems unlikely and this nonsense is wrecking the legacy of one of Alabama’s finest public servants. Only 18 percent view Sessions “very” or “somewhat” favorably.

