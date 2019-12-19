Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

29 mins ago

‘Champion’ Richard Shelby secures potential funding to complete Mobile Harbor improvements

The U.S. Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a domestic appropriations package that will fund the government through the end of Fiscal Year 2020, with Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) once again delivering in a historic way for his home state.

Shelby, as the powerful chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, served as a lead negotiator on the funding measure, which represents compromise between the Senate and House as well as Republicans and Democrats.

While Shelby scored major victories for Alabama in both this funding measure and a companion defense package, one major achievement has flown under the radar until now.

Yellowhammer News has learned that funding that could complete the deepening and widening of the Port of Mobile is included in the domestic appropriations package – H.R. 1865. Specifically, the FY20 Energy and Water Development Bill includes a new regional dredge demonstration program for the Central Gulf Coast which will explore innovative ways of executing dredging in a logical and sequenced manner to seek efficiencies, cost savings and minimize disruptions to critical construction and maintenance dredging requirements across the nation.

H.R. 1865 passed the Senate on an overwhelmingly 71-23 vote. H.R. 1158, the national security funding measure, is expected to pass the Senate later Thursday.

The funding packages, which passed the House on a bipartisan basis earlier this week, will now go to President Donald Trump’s desk. He is expected to sign them.

While the Army Corps of Engineers will still have to allocate the funding in the work plan and award a contract for the dredging following H.R. 1865 being signed, the Port of Mobile is eligible for inclusion in this program. This significant funding would allow the Corps to complete the Port of Mobile project that Shelby has been championing for years.

Not only has Shelby tirelessly worked in Congress to secure federal funding, but he helped bring more in-state elected officials and stakeholders on board this spring. After his advocacy, Governor Kay Ivey (R-AL) in March signed into law the Rebuild Alabama Act, a bipartisan measure overwhelmingly passed by the Alabama state legislature that allocates a small portion of state fuel tax proceeds to support approximately $150 million in bonds to meet the federal cost-share requirements for the harbor project. This also came after Shelby spearheaded federal legislation to passage that increased the federal government’s share of the funding from 50% to 75%, lowering the burden on the state.

“The deepening and the widening of the Port of Mobile is a once-in-a-lifetime economic development opportunity,” Shelby has said. “This project has the ability to transform Mobile and our state’s economy for the next one hundred years.”

In an interview with Yellowhammer News this week, Alabama State Port Authority director and CEO James K. “Jimmy” Lyons said, “We’re very thankful for everything Senator Shelby has done for us over the years. He’s a big, big advocate of Alabama, and he recognizes the value that a competitive seaport has for the state. He’s put his money where his mouth is — he’s been our biggest advocate.”

The Alabama State Port Authority represents the State of Alabama’s public, deep-water terminals serving general cargo, container, over-dimensional and bulk cargoes supporting over 134,600 jobs and $22.4 billion in economic impact to the state.

Status of the project

This fall, Lyons and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers district commander Colonel Sebastien Joly signed the Mobile Harbor Pre-Construction, Engineering and Design Agreement. This came soon after the project, which will upgrade Mobile Harbor to accommodate larger vessels and improve transit efficiencies at Alabama’s only deep-water seaport, received federal authorization.

The engineering and design phase establishes the construction parameters to deepen and widen at the Port of Mobile, which is integral to the entire state’s economy.

Under the corps’ record of decision issued in early September, the project will deepen the existing bar, bay and river channels by five feet each to a project depth of 50 feet (15.24m), with additional depths for wave allowances, advanced maintenance and allowable over depth for dredging (total depths of 56, 54 and 54 feet, respectively).

The project also includes widening the bay channel by 100 feet (328.08m) for three nautical miles to accommodate two-way vessel traffic and other safety improvements.

Construction on the modifications is expected to begin in late 2020. However, to finish the project, the final slice of federal funding will still be needed.

Lyons explained the possibilities brought about by the Shelby-negotiated FY 2020 funding measures.

Of the new regional dredge demonstration program funding, Lyons advised, “There could be several ports that are eligible.”

“But we will be certainly one of those,” he continued, “and we think that we could compete very well considering where we are and the fact that we have a record of decision, we have a permit in hand, the engineering is underway. So, we’re about as shovel ready as you can be as far as a project of this nature is concerned. We think that we should be able to compete very well for it. There’s no guarantee, but we think we would be well-positioned to participate in that.”

Lyons added that there is “a number of other things” made available in the funding measures the Port of Mobile could take advantage of.

“There’s a lot of things in there for ports that of course Shelby had a lot to do with,” he noted, detailing funding under the EPA that could go towards more diesel emissions reductions for the Port Authority’s locomotives as well as general port infrastructure and maintenance dredging monies the Port Authority will be able to apply for.

“What Shelby’s done this year has been absolutely magnificent,” Lyons explained. “The whole port industry is really abuzz about the bills this year that relate to things that we do. And certainly here in Mobile, we’re well positioned to compete and take advantage of these opportunities.”

Growth begets growth

The Port of Mobile is now the 11th largest seaport in North America by overall tonnage and has been one of the fastest-growing in recent years.

Since its opening in 2008, Alabama’s container terminal at the Port of Mobile has been recognized for overall containerized cargo growth among North American ports, including fastest growth port in 2016, top-five fastest growth ports in 2017 and fastest growth import port in 2018.

Five container services now call at the Port of Mobile’s APM Terminals. The port handled 245,884 loaded TEU in the first nine months of this year, an incredible 32.7% increase over the same period last year, according to PIERS.

And this does not even account for the tremendous impact that the coal industry has on the Port of Mobile. The port’s McDuffie Coal Terminal generates approximately 50% of the total annual revenue earned by the Alabama State Port Authority for its overall operations at the port.

In 2018 alone, 11 million short tons of high-quality Alabama-mined met coal was exported to global steelmakers. This amounted to $2 billion worth of met coal being shipped out through the Port of Mobile last year – a dollar amount unprecedented in at least recent history.

Overall, the harbor improvement project is keeping pace with ongoing terminal investments in the Yellowhammer State’s seaport to ensure economies of scale and competitive rates for the seaport’s shippers.

The port authority will complete its $50 million, Phase 3 container terminal expansion in early 2020 delivering another 20 acres of handling yard and extending the dock to allow simultaneous berth of two Post-Panamax sized ships. The project complements prior investments totaling $450 million in marine and rail container intermodal facilities that include two Super Post-Panamax and two Post-Panamax ship to shore gantry cranes.

“The deepening and improvements to the harbor will help us be more competitive,” Lyons explained. “We should be the first port in the U.S. Gulf to get 50 feet of draft. It’s a significant thing for Alabama.”

The impact of the Port of Mobile and the harbor project is truly statewide, he outlined. From poultry farming to lumber and paper products to automotive manufacturing, important sectors across the state will reap the rewards.

‘The champion’

While Shelby has referred to the project as “a game-changer,” it has been Alabama’s senior senator helping make the port’s boon possible every step of the way.

Lyons was profuse in his praise for Shelby.

“Shelby has been one of our biggest champions,” Lyons underlined. “There’s a lot of things that have happened here that probably couldn’t have happened — or couldn’t have happened to [the same] scale — [without him]. Our container facility, our intermodal facility, he was the champion. I’ve been here for a little over 20 years, I’ve been working with him my entire time here. And he has been a steadfast champion and believer of the port and what the port does for the state of Alabama.”

In a statement after H.R. 1865 passed on Thursday, Shelby said, “This project is not only of great importance to me, but it will allow for more goods to be shipped and sold from our state, extending benefits throughout Alabama while creating more economic opportunities. I am exceptionally proud that funding is included in this appropriations package, and I look forward to the immeasurable impact this project will have on our state once completed.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

58 mins ago

Alabama’s Glenwood, Inc. names Ken Oliver CEO

Alabama’s Glenwood, Inc., which operates autism and behavioral health centers in several locations in the state, on Thursday announced that Ken Oliver has assumed the role of president and CEO for the nonprofit.

Oliver succeeds Deborah “Lee” Yount, who has announced her retirement after 38 years leading Glenwood.

The private nonprofit was started in Birmingham in 1974 by a small group of community leaders with a commitment to providing treatment, education and research in the area of children’s mental health. Since then, Glenwood has grown into one of the largest nonprofit behavioral health centers in Alabama, expanding from a single staff person to now employing over 350 people in the state.

According to a release, Oliver has more than 25 years of health care, social services and mental health experience. Most recently, he has been serving as Glenwood’s chief operating officer since 2013.

Oliver will now lead an organization which touched the lives of over 18,000 families just last year alone. He holds a master’s in public administration from the University of Tennessee and a graduate degree in health care administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Oliver will be Glenwood’s third CEO in the organization’s history.

“There is a tremendous need for the services Glenwood provides. While we have grown tremendously, even over the past three years, there’s still so much to do,” stated Glenwood’s board chair, Philip Young. “With 20 percent of school children experiencing mental health disorders, and 1 in 59 children being diagnosed with the autism, Glenwood’s work is important to many families. The fact that Ken is stepping in, with the learning curve behind him and a strong leadership team in place, positions Glenwood well to continue helping many families.”

Glenwood’s hallmark main campus behind Liberty Park in Birmingham spans 363 acres. The nonprofit’s current other locations include Montgomery, Avondale, Birmingham and Huntsville.

The nonprofit is a leader in the Yellowhammer State in providing behavioral health care and educational services for individuals with autism spectrum disorder and severe emotional disturbances. These include home and school based services, campus based programs and services offered in communities and neighborhoods statewide. In addition to direct care services, Glenwood provides consultation and training for mental health and educational professionals and is a member of a scientific research community affiliated with UAB that includes physicians, scientists, clinicians, Glenwood staff and Glenwood board members. A research committee, developed in 1987, is dedicated to cutting edge research to improve treatment modalities for individuals with autism and mental illness.

RELATED: Birmingham boy’s generosity inspires children’s book with a purpose

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Hibbett Sports announces Michael Longo as CEO

Birmingham-based athletic apparel retailer Hibbett Sports has announced Michael Longo as its new chief executive officer, the company announced in a press release this week.

The ascension of Longo ends the nine-year run of Jeff Rosenthal atop the sportswear company. Rosenthal, who announced his intention to retire in March, worked at Hibbett Sports for 21 years, including as president and CEO since 2010.

Anthony Crudele, chairman of Hibbett’s board, said, “Given Mike’s extensive retail industry and leadership experience, we believe he is uniquely qualified to help strengthen Hibbett’s leadership position in both the customer experience and the active footwear and apparel industry.”

Longo, who holds an undergraduate degree from West Point and an MBA from Harvard, rose through the ranks at AutoZone for many years before founding City Gear in 2006.

Longo served as president and CEO of  City Gear from the time he founded it in 2006 until Hibbett acquired it in 2018. City Gear still operates as a subsidiary of Hibbett, with a headquarters that remains in its founding city of Memphis.

Longo said, “I am humbled and extremely honored to be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Hibbett Sports. It’s a very exciting time for Hibbett as we continue our mission of improving the productivity of our store base while also growing the omni-channel business to deliver a differentiated customer experience to underserved markets.”

Founded in 1945, Hibbett now has performed well in the last year.  The retail chain now boasts around 1,100 stores between its Hibbett and City Gear banners.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

2 hours ago

Bryan Taylor not seeking Supreme Court seat

Former State Senator Bryan Taylor (R-Prattville) has withdrawn his name from the Republican Primary for Alabama Supreme Court Place 1, according to a statement to Yellowhammer News.

Taylor, a former aid to Governor Bob Riley, served one term in the Alabama Senate from 2010-2014 and most recently served as Governor Kay Ivey’s chief legal counsel.

Taylor exits the primary which already sported two competitive entrants: incumbent Justice Greg Shaw and State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster).

Taylor never launched a full-fledged campaign for the position. The only steps he took towards running were filing the necessary paperwork and paying the qualifying fee to the Alabama Republican Party by the deadline on November 8.

“Now, after spending a few weeks prayerfully considering the options with my family, I have decided not to run this year,” he told Yellowhammer.

“I took steps earlier this week to notify the Alabama Republican Party of my decision not to run, and my name will not appear on the ballot,” he added.

Yellowhammer has reviewed a document provided by the Secretary of State’s office that confirms Bryan Taylor will not be on the ballot.

The former state senator from Prattville went on to say he would focus his political activities on helping to elect his wife, Jessica Taylor, who is running in the primary to represent Alabama’s second congressional district.

Bryan Taylor alluded in his statement to “another opportunity” for himself besides campaigning for the supreme court, but he did not elaborate on the specifics of what that opportunity would be.

Alabama’s primaries will be held on March 3.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

4 hours ago

Alabama construction company lays field of dreams for Rocket City Trash Pandas

“I’d wake up at night with the smell of the ball park in my nose, the cool of the grass on my feet. … The thrill of the grass.”

Those were the words of Shoeless Joe Jackson as portrayed in the movie “Field of Dreams.”

As Shoeless Joe testifies, you cannot have baseball without the grass. And now, the Rocket City Trash Pandas have their grass.

Birmingham-based Hoar Construction announced this week that it had successfully completed installation of the grass for the playing surface at Toyota Field, the home of Alabama’s newest Minor League Baseball team. Crews laid down 102,000 square feet of high-grade Bermuda turf at the stadium in Madison.

The new Tifway 419 sod is considered one of the premier natural grass surfaces for athletic fields and is expected to be fully grown in time for the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ first-ever home game on April 15, 2020.

Installation for what will be a highly-stressed playing surface was a complex process.

In order to lay down the new turf, Hoar Construction had to plan and execute an intricate strategy to ensure its sustainability as a field suitable for a professional sports team.

Tifway 419 is unique since it needs to be 12- to 18-months old before harvest, compared to the relatively short three- to four-month growth cycle necessary for other types of sod. The sod was originally grown for the Tennessee Titans’ practice facility in Nashville but became available after the Titans opted for an alternative sod better suited for the wear and tear of pro football.

Another challenge was finding a compatible soil.

Crews ultimately decided to use a sand that was dredged in Ohio and barged down the Mississippi River to the Tennessee River port in nearby Decatur, Alabama. From there, crews trucked more than 7,000 tons of sand to the construction site, with every 500-ton segment going through required testing to ensure high-grade quality.

“The stringent requirements that were presented to the construction partners required everyone to be nimble and innovative,” said Michael Raymond, assistant project manager at Hoar Construction, in a release from the company. “The process we used for the sand is very comparable to medical testing. We conducted a ‘physical’ every 500 tons, and then we did ‘bloodwork’ every 1,500 tons. There was simply no room for error, and that commitment to excellence ensured a final product that we believe is one of the best playing surfaces anywhere in the minor or major leagues.”

The team visited the farm to harvest 2.5 acres, selecting it patch by patch to ensure the highest quality. Once the sod was harvested, it had to be installed within 24 hours, which required additional logistical planning for transportation crews making the four-hour trek from West Tennessee to Alabama. Maintaining a high standard was of particular concern since rain had been scarce for the two months previous to selection, and then it rained for seven consecutive days before the turf was harvested.

“The absolute most visible and memorable feature for fans in any ballpark is the field,” said Ralph Nelson, CEO of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. “When we observed the meticulous work of the Hoar team and the quality of the final product, we knew our fans would be in awe of the field’s appearance. I was also able to tell our Major League affiliate with great confidence that their players would be playing on one of the finest playing surfaces in the country.”

The new 82,328-square-foot, $40 million ballpark is the anchor facility for the Town Madison mixed-use development, a 563-acre modern and walkable urban community that provides a variety of dynamic experiences for living, shopping, dining, working and entertainment. Toyota Field will have a capacity of approximately 7,500 fans, including a combination of fixed seating, premium suites, a stadium club, party decks, picnic areas and standing room only areas. The stadium will serve as the new home for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels that is owned by BallCorps, LLC.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

5 hours ago

Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2020 28-Day Challenge

Already dreading the inevitable holiday weight gain? Wondering how you’re going to get back in shape after weeks of Christmas parties and sugary desserts? If this sounds familiar, Iron Tribe Fitness has the perfect solution for you: the 2020 28-Day Challenge.

Challenge participants will have access to three cutting-edge workouts a week at an Iron Tribe gym, a personal accountability coach, world-class online support and a custom meal plan that includes a grocery list, individualized food-prep instructions and 42 recipes.

Forrest Walden, Iron Tribe’s founder and CEO said the challenge is more than just a workout — it’s a life-changing experience.

“It’s truly astounding! So many people have walked through our doors this past year and have had their lives completely transformed by the program. Blending proper nutrition and high-intensity exercise training is a game changer,” Walden said.

Founded locally in Birmingham, Alabama, the nationally acclaimed group fitness program is ranked as one of America’s top five best workouts, with thousands of locals swearing by it.

With new workouts every day, Iron Tribe members can look forward to their time at the gym. In addition to exciting programming, those who join the challenge will drop weight, gain muscle and see their confidence improve.

“It’s so easy to get burnt out or bored at the gym. That’s not the case with Iron Tribe. We have members who have been doing the program since we opened our doors years ago, and they’re still seeing results,” Walden said.

Ready to kick-start your New Year’s resolutions and weight-loss goals? Sign up today to join the Iron Tribe 28-Day Challenge. Act fast, as spots for this popular program tend to fill up quickly.

And, while you’re at it, you can download a free copy of Iron Tribe’s holiday survival guide here.

