Port of Mobile’s refrigerated cargo handling capacity to quadruple — ‘On the cutting edge’

The Port of Mobile continues to grow, generating new economic opportunities for the entire state.

MTC Logistics (MTC), along with officials from the Alabama State Port Authority, Alabama Department of Commerce and elected officials, on Wednesday broke ground on MTC’s 12 million cubic feet international temperature-controlled distribution center.

MTC is investing approximately $61 million at the Port of Mobile, generating 50 to 70 direct jobs at the new facility.

MTC President Andy Janson said in a statement, “Our MTC Logistics Team is extremely excited about this growth opportunity for our company. It is truly a collaboration and partnership with the welcoming community of Mobile Alabama, MTC Logistics customers and our long-term partnerships helping to make this facility a reality.”

“We will be on the cutting edge of innovation in areas of refrigeration, material handling, I.T. systems while providing best in class customer service,” he concluded. “Mobile is a natural next step for expanding our service offering into the Southeast.”

When completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, the new facility will provide shippers with seamless supply chain solutions focused on global commerce. MTC offers shippers a comprehensive suite of services, including blast freezing, port drayage and LTL consolidation.

The new facility will expand the seaport’s blast freeze capability by accommodating 30 truckloads per day and providing 40,000 racked pallet positions of storage.

The Alabama State Port Authority, with assistance from state economic development officials, recruited MTC to expand blast freezing and refrigerated storage capability for Alabama and regional refrigerated cargo shippers of poultry and seafood. The terminal will also handle a wide variety of refrigerated products for retail distribution.

“We’re extremely pleased to add this high caliber company to our portfolio of port services. MTC will more than quadruple available capacity for our export poultry producers, as well as attract new shippers,” James K. Lyons, director and CEO for the Alabama State Port Authority, commented.

The facility is located outside the gates of the seaport’s container terminal with immediate access to I-10. The project received favorable endorsements by local and state officials.

Ernie Ferguson, vice president of sales with MTC Logistics, advised, “This strategic location on the US Gulf Coast will allow us to expand our service offering and we will have a significant focus on import cargo to help balance refrigerated container supply in Mobile.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn