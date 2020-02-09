Chambers County’s Gray wins top Alabama economic development honor

MONTGOMERY, Alabama – Valerie Gray, executive director of the Chambers County Development Authority (CCDA), has been named the 2019 recipient of the David R. Echols Distinguished Service Award for exemplary service in economic development.

The award, presented by the Alabama Department of Commerce, represents the highest recognition in the economic development field. It’s named after Echols, a highly successful economic developer who passed away in 2010.

Gray has led the CCDA for 22 years. Under her leadership, Chambers County has secured 16 industrial projects involving nearly $1 billion in capital investment and more than 3,500 jobs in the last 10 years alone.

During this time, she has overseen a transformation in the east Alabama county’s economy, which has shifted from its textile industry roots to a diversified mix of auto suppliers and other industrial operations.

“Valerie Gray is the perfect fit for this year’s recipient,” said Bob Smith, assistant director of business development at the Alabama Department of Commerce. “She has the respect of her board and elected officials, the Department of Commerce staff, utility partners and her local industry base.

“Valerie has all the qualities we speak about that David Echols practiced daily,” he added.

With Governor Kay Ivey looking on, Gray was presented the award on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Economic Development Association of Alabama’s winter conference at Montgomery’s Renaissance Hotel & Spa at the Conference Center.

Gray is the first economic developer from a rural county to be selected for the award.

“When the news was delivered to me that I had been chosen for this prestigious award, I was humbled,” she said. “It got me to thinking about the history of Chambers County, and how far we have come as a rural community. The mentorship from colleagues and former CCDA Board members over the years has proven to be so valuable to me.

“Knowing the impact that David Echols had on this community made it even more special. Having his wife Cynthia and two beautiful daughters look on as I accepted the award for work in a county where he got his start made it feel like everything had come full circle,” she added.

CCDA Board President Bobby Williams, said Gray has passionately worked to secure a better quality of life for the residents of Chambers County and Alabama.

“In her leadership role, she is fair, factual and fierce in accomplishing goals,” Williams said. “Serving as the executive director of the Chambers County Development Authority is not just a job to Valerie, it is her life.”

Joining Williams for the presentation were Valley Mayor Leonard Riley, Lynette Mayor Kyle McCoy, Lafayette Mayor Barry Moody and Chambers County Commission Chairman Doug Jones. Governor Ivey had earlier spoken to the EDAA and remained for award presentation to Gray.

HONORING ECHOLS

The award is presented annually by the Alabama Department of Commerce to an economic development professional that best exhibits qualities and attributes of the late Echols, a long-serving senior project manager at Commerce’s forerunner, the Alabama Development Office.

Echols was known statewide for his relentless pursuit of industrial projects for the state and his tireless and creative ability to locate those projects in Alabama. Traits mentioned as criteria for this award are professionalism, high ethical standards and a strong passion for one’s job.

Notable projects Echols was associated with are the Toyota engine plant in Huntsville, and the Hyundai manufacturing plant in Montgomery, which together have created thousands of jobs in the state. Last year, the two companies announced plans to add a combined 650 new jobs.

The Alabama Department of Commerce has been presenting the award in his honor for the last 10 years. The previous winner was Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association.

Gray said winning the honor represents a career highlight.

“I appreciate the confidence and respect I have gained from my fellow economic developers at the Alabama Department of Commerce, which translates to their knowing they can win a project for the State of Alabama when they work with our team in Chambers County,” she said.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)