1 hour ago

Power Moves: Taffye Benson Clayton leads Auburn’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity

It seems perfectly logical that the child of a Green Beret and an educator would grow up to have a career fighting discrimination in education.

That couple’s daughter, Taffye Benson Clayton, was hired in 2016 by Auburn University as the first leader of its Office of Inclusion and Diversity, based on her successes at the University of North Carolina and East Carolina University.

Clayton earned a bachelor’s degree from UNC, a master’s from American University, a doctorate from ECU and holds a certificate from the management development program at Harvard. At Auburn, she and her team have been tasked with expanding the diversity and inclusion footprint within the institution and nationally.

The North Carolina native said that while she “never set out” to have a career involving diversity and inclusion in higher education, she developed an interest in policy while working on Capitol Hill and the work “found” her. At Auburn she established the “Critical Conversations” public forum series that brings scholars and national personalities on campus to explore viewpoint diversity, free speech and inclusion issues.

“We’ve made some gains in workforce diversity at Auburn, but there’s more work to be done,” said Clayton, associate provost and vice president. “Our numbers for women and African Americans in executive leadership on the President’s Cabinet have increased. However, just as other major research universities across the country, we are challenged with recruiting and retaining historically underrepresented faculty at Auburn. We are on a continuous improvement model to both increase the presence of more diverse faculty and to cultivate a supportive and inclusive climate where faculty, students, staff and administrators can thrive.”

Clayton said the goal is to attract more students who have been historically underrepresented at Auburn, including African American, Native American, Latino, first generation and lower socioeconomic income students.

“Through our Provost’s Undergraduate Leadership Scholarship (PLUS) program at Auburn we have developed practices that position our scholars for success,” she said. “We have engaged a comprehensive scholar support program that emphasizes student engagement and maximizes student outcomes. Scholars in the PLUS program have GPAs that are higher than the average GPA of Auburn students.”

Clayton said the Auburn strategy goes beyond enrollment to ensure that as students enter the campus, they feel like they belong and are supported. She said they are equipped with tools and “habits of mind and practice” to be successful students.

Approaches to diversity-related changes in corporate and academic contexts can differ, Clayton said. Traditional corporate culture is characterized by hierarchy, while traditional academic culture is characterized by shared governance. Academic environments and the work of diversity and inclusion within them are “necessarily collaborative,” she said.

“So, while corporate leaders can make immediate decisions resulting in direct action and results, academic environments require buy-in, discussion and debate, input and feedback and broader socialization,” Clayton said. “The academic environment often has a more protracted process for decision-making and realization of results.”

Clayton complimented Alabama Power for its longstanding relationship with Auburn through initiatives like the Academic Excellence Program (AEP) of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. AEP was established in 1996 to enhance the recruitment and retention of minorities and now serves more than 300 underrepresented engineering students annually.

“This collaboration is an indication of Alabama Power’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, and more specifically, to cultivating diverse STEM talent,” she said. “AEP is an exemplar model of how partnerships between corporations and universities can be impactful for students and communities as well as state, regional and national economies.”

One hundred fifty-seven years after Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, a century after the 19th Amendment, 56 years after Harold Franklin became the first of his race to enroll at AU, African Americans, minorities and women still fight for equality on many fronts in America. Clayton said all Americans should have the same opportunities and access.

“We have this matter of unfinished business in this country,” she said. “We still need transparent conversations in society. The good news is that we have some indication of strategies that are actually working. While there is plenty of headroom for growth on matters of diversity, equity and inclusion, we should acknowledge our successes and build on them.”

Power Moves, an ongoing series by Alabama NewsCenter, celebrates the contributions of multicultural leaders in Alabama. Visit AlabamaNewsCenter.com throughout the year for inspiring stories of those working to elevate the state.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

15 hours ago

R.B. Hudson students partner with community groups to beautify Selma

When art, schools and the community get together, lasting partnerships are formed.

In Selma, such a partnership is ongoing as students from R.B. Hudson STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and math) Academy are taking part in an art project aimed at creating a new and attractive space for the community.

Last month, students began working with Selma-based ArtsRevive to transform a building owned by Cougar Oil into an inspirational mural, which students say will be their vision for the future of Selma.

“We wanted to encourage students to think outside the box, but we also wanted to embody the history of Selma itself, all while giving a ray of hope to the community, “said Mariama DeRamus, R.B. Hudson visual arts teacher.

ArtsRevive is a Selma not-for-profit that believes the arts offer an entry to economic and community redevelopment and can spur creative place-making in Selma and Dallas County. The group works to bring together community members, governmental leaders, artists and designers to increase vibrancy and diversity.

“We told students that we wanted them to focus on what they envision for the future of Selma, while not forgetting the past,” said Becky Youngblood, executive director of ArtsRevive.

Organizers say they hope to have the mural complete this month.

ArtsRevive has several ideas for future use of the space. The organization plans on creating space for an art studio and flower garden for students and the community to enjoy.

The mural is at 136 Maxey St. in Selma.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

16 hours ago

At Republican forum Tuberville warns of ‘Sharia Law’; Byrne touts Trump connections

VESTAVIA HILLS — Two of the leading Republican Senate candidates appeared at a meeting of the Mid-Alabama Republican Club (MARC) on Saturday. U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville stressed their conservative credentials to the around 100 attendees in the room.

Both candidates took pleasure in the events of the past week that have largely benefitted Republicans; they quipped about the disastrous rollout of the Iowa caucuses and the much-maligned ripping of President Donald Trump’s speech by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

In what was perhaps the most interesting comment of the day, Tuberville said, “I’ve been in the cities, folks, you can’t drive through a neighborhood. Why? Because terrorism has taken over. Sharia Law has taken over. Folks, there [are] places you can go in this country that you’re not wanted. In our country. I mean this is not the Middle East.”

Tuberville continued, “It is wrong to come here and [not] go by our Constitution and go by our laws. And you’re welcome, I don’t care what religion you are, what culture you’re from, we’re in the most giving country in the world.”

“But my goodness, if we’re going to allow them to change our culture, and our country. Because they’re going to get their hands on the Constitution one day, and when they do it’s over. They want to get it for one reason: that Electoral College. If they ever knock that out we’re done, we’re done,” he added.

“We’ve allowed it to happen. Washington, D.C. and our elected officials have allowed it to happen. And it is embarrassing, it really is,” Tuberville concluded.

The Tuberville campaign later clarified Tuberville’s Sharia Law assertion that “Sharia Law is taking over.”

“If 9/11 taught us anything, it’s the fact that there are those living among us who wish to do us harm. Those individuals place Sharia law ahead of the U.S. Constitution. Terrorism takes many forms, and it is constantly evolving. We must be vigilant not only against terrorist efforts to do harm with bombs and other methods, but also against efforts to infiltrate our government and use it to spread ideas and philosophies that are not in America’s best interests,” a statement from the campaign read.

In other parts of his speech, Tuberville called for the abolition of the U.S. Department of Education and said he thought the modern system of education was leading America’s children towards socialist views and disrespectful behavior.

When it was time for Byrne to speak, the energetic congressman expressed his elation by the week’s developments in Washington, D.C.

“Monday night, the Democrats did us an incredible favor, they showed to the entire world that they’re incompetent. They couldn’t run a simple caucus. They’re still trying to count the votes!” he exclaimed to start his remarks.

“I was proud [President Donald Trump] called out my bill, the school choice bill, that he and Secretary Devos asked me to sponsor in the House and Senator Cruz to sponsor in the Senate,” Byrne said of the State of the Union.

“Wednesday, finally, they acquitted the president,” he said to applause in the room, before adding, “We had some fun at the White House Thursday.”

Thursday was the acquittal celebration for the end of the impeachment process. At the ceremony, Trump cited a number of Republicans who had been his strongest defenders through the impeachment process, including Alabama’s Byrne.

Trump said, “Bradley Byrne, Alabama, what a great place, thank you, Bradley.”

“I was honored that he invited me to be among about a dozen house members to come,” Byrne told forum attendees.

“We need someone who has a proven track record of fighting and winning,” Byrne said as evidence of why he should be the Republican nominee.

He went on to detail his much-praised work cleaning up the community college system in the 2000s, an ordeal during which Byrne claims he had to fight with corrupt Democrats.

In his closing pitch, Byrne said, “There’s a swamp in Washington, D.C., and President Trump is cleaning it up. He needs fighters, like me, proven fighters — ones that he shouted out on Thursday in the White House, to stand up with him. Give me that vote, I’ll do that. For you, for him, for the country.”

Byrne’s pitch resonated with Don Ammons, a voter in attendance on Saturday. “He has demonstrated he can get things done. He’s a good spokesman for the state of Alabama,” said Ammons when asked by Yellowhammer News for his preference in candidates.

Prominent conservative activist Grady Thornton, who is running to be a Trump delegate, told Yellowhammer that he was leaving the meeting still undecided.

“I’m very impressed with both of them. We will have a good senator. … Each one has a personality that will lend itself to leadership,” he stated.

Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons, who is president of MARC, said he liked both candidates and was glad his club could provide a platform for their speeches.

The Alabama Republican primary is March 3.

Byrne at MARC, 2/8/20.


Tuberville at MARC, 2/8/20

 

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

17 hours ago

Roby: Preventative actions to take during flu season

The Coronavirus outbreak which originated in China has taken over news headlines across the world during the past few weeks. I recently attended a briefing for members of Congress on the Coronavirus, and this outbreak does raise direct concerns for us in the United States, as the virus is not currently spreading across our country.

There are viruses currently circulating the United States that deserve our attention. As the winter season commences, so begins an annual season we do not necessarily look forward to: flu season. Let’s focus on something here that affects millions of Americans and even several thousands of Alabamians.

The flu virus is one that comes to our attention each year, and it’s no secret that we all try to avoid catching it. Unfortunately, it is such a common sickness that many people do not realize how dangerous the flu virus really is. During the 2018-2019 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that up to 42.9 million Americans got sick, 647,000 were hospitalized and 61,200 people died as a result. These statistics are devastatingly high, and they have a direct effect on the people of Alabama.

The CDC releases a weekly “FluView” surveillance report highlighting new statistics and trends of the flu virus in each state across the nation. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, as of February 1, statewide flu-like illnesses increased by 41% since the last report was released the week prior. Numbers of those infected with flu-like sicknesses are rising across Alabama and the Second District, so it is critical that we all do our best to take simple precautions in order to diminish the spread of germs.

It is imperative to know about the flu virus itself and ways in which we can do our best to prevent the spread. Flu activity is most common during the fall and winter seasons, typically peaking between December and February. The timing, severity, and length varies season to season, and the virus is constantly changing. The CDC recommends three actions to protect yourself and others against the flu: take preventative steps to stop the spread of germs, get vaccinated and seek treatment if you are ill.

It’s equally as important to educate your family as it is yourself on preventative steps that can be taken to lessen the chances of spreading germs during flu season. The CDC suggests to avoid close contact with anyone who may be sick, stay out of public if you are sick, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, keep your hands away from your face, wash your hands consistently, and make sure to disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Many times, coming down with an illness like the flu is unavoidable. By following and incorporating these easy steps into our day-to-day routines, we can feel confident that we are doing our part in reducing the risk of flu-like illnesses within our communities. I encourage you to share this information with your families, friends and colleagues. The distribution of this information helps raise awareness among others on this topic, and it is just as important as taking preventative steps in order to decrease the spread of illness this flu season.

Representative Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

18 hours ago

Sessions makes U.S. Senate pitch to Huntsville — ‘I’m the North Alabama candidate’

MADISON — Without a local favorite, the northern part of Alabama is believed to be wide-open for the taking in the March 3 U.S. Senate primary. All three of the front-runners claim home hundreds of miles away from Madison County, the center of North Alabama.

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions claims Mobile as his hometown. Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville claims Auburn as home. And U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R) claims the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay’s Fairhope as home.

During an appearance before the Tennessee Valley Republican Club on Saturday, Sessions argued that he was the North Alabama guy, noting that his tenure as a U.S. Senator, before becoming the U.S. Attorney General, paid dividends for Huntsville and its surrounding areas.

“I said last night to the Young Republicans, I’m the North Alabama candidate,” Sessions said. “I’m the one that knows all about this place. I served on the Armed Service Committee 20 years. I chaired strategic subcommittees – missiles, THAAD [Terminal High Altitude Area Defense] – all the programs. We worked with Boeing, Lockheed, Raytheon – all of these great companies that are here. I knew them. I knew the developments of how it happened. I remember the United Launch Alliance with Boeing in Decatur – the biggest industrial development in the country that year. “

Sessions stressed the importance of Huntsville and Madison County, noting its importance to the state of Alabama’s economy, and its importance to the federal government.

“I just want to tell you that nobody understands the importance – no Senator can fail to understand the importance of this area to Alabama, the whole state, the whole region to the United States,” he said.

Sessions also noted that while U.S. Attorney General, he worked with Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) to bring the 4,000 FBI jobs from Washington, D.C. to Huntsville.

“I consider the moving of 4,000 people here – I consider that a draining of the Swamp,” Sessions said to a round of applause, noting the cost of a GS-15 federal employee in Washington, D.C. was $10,000 a year more than it was in Huntsville.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

19 hours ago

Episode 44: Shooty hoops sports ball, Auburn recruiting, Bachelor power rankings

This week, DrunkAubie reacts to beating Kentucky (yet again), beating Arkansas, Auburn’s signing class, Madi P. making a big move in The Bachelor and Boobee Whitlow’s “decision” to enter the transfer portal.

The guys discuss some of their favorite signees in the 2020 class and also unveil the first Bachelor power rankings. You will never guess who is number one.

Note: This was recorded before the LSU/Auburn game so if it turns out poorly then please ignore all positive remarks regarding Auburn basketball.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

