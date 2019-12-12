Central-Phenix City star OL flips to Bama from Auburn — ‘No respect for that university at all’

One new Crimson Tide commitment already seems ready for the Iron Bowl rivalry.

As reported by Opelika-Auburn News, four-star Central-Phenix City offensive lineman Javion Cohen on Wednesday announced he has decommitted from Auburn and will instead sign with the University of Alabama on the December 18 early signing date.

This is not the first time Cohen has changed his mind, as he originally committed to South Carolina and then flipped to Auburn this spring.

About committing to Bama, he tweeted, “God led me home after everything I’ve been [through].”

His switch did not come without some extra controversy.

Opelika-Auburn News added that reports began circulating Wednesday that Auburn had pulled his scholarship offer rather than Cohen withdrawing his commitment to the Tigers. However, according to the lineman, he informed Auburn on Sunday of his decommitment before publicly announcing his plans on Wednesday. Cohen’s account seems to be corroborated by a screenshot he posted and then deleted on Twitter.

Now, there is apparently no love lost between Cohen and Auburn.

“They were upset and sent reports saying my offer was pulled,” Cohen told Opelika-Auburn News. “I have no respect for that university at all, and I’m sure the feeling is mutual.”

He also emphasized his decision to flip to the Tide was purely based on his best interests — both as a player and as a human. Cohen wants to play in the NFL one day, and Nick Saban’s Alabama program is the best in the business at making that happen, as far as statistics go.

“They had a different approach to the game than anyone else,” Cohen advised. “They actually cared about me as a person by showing me the many different things that would help me grow as a young man. And it’s Alabama, where the standard is a national championship and not just a bowl game.”

Circumstances and drama aside, Cohen likes where he has landed.

“I’m super excited,” he commented. “I finally get to finish it all with where I’m supposed to be.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn