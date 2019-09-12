Celebrate your company’s success with a unique race experience

“Since becoming a member of the House, Rep. Brown has proven himself as a leader and trusted colleague among his fellow House members,” McCutcheon said.

In a statement, McCutcheon praised Brown, a freshman legislator who completed his first regular session this spring.

This committee, led by State Rep. Mike Jones (R-Andalusia) as chair and State Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper) as vice chair, is tasked with setting the House’s agenda for each work day and determining which bills will be debated upon the chamber floor.

Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) on Thursday announced that he has appointed State Rep. Chip Brown (R-Mobile) to a seat on the powerful House Rules Committee.

“The members of the Rules Committee are given great responsibility because they determine which bills will or will not come up for a vote, but I know that Chip will fulfill this assignment with his trademark wisdom, fairness, and integrity,” the speaker added.

Brown stated that he looks forward to playing a role in determining the House’s daily working agenda.

“The Rules Committee sets the priorities for the House, and because the bills we debate on the floor have a direct impact on millions of Alabama citizens, its decisions carry an importance that I recognize and respect,” Brown commented.

He added, “I’ll use my seat on the committee to promote bills and measures that protect the public’s safety, improve our public education, create needed jobs, and embrace the conservative beliefs and principles that so many of our fellow Alabamians share.”

Employed as the owner of a public relations firm, Brown also holds seats on the House Economic Development and Tourism Committee, the House Urban and Rural Development Committee, the House Insurance Committee and the Mobile County Legislation Committee.

The Alabama legislature will convene in Montgomery for the 2020 regular session on Tuesday, February 4.

Brown is taking over the committee assignment vacated by the late State Rep. Jimmy Martin (R-Clanton), who passed away in May.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn