7 Things: Supreme Court sides with Trump on asylum, more good business news for Alabama, DNC/AL Dems battle goes on and more …
7. Trump might ban all e-cigarette flavored products
- In the wake of people getting sick across the country from a mysterious lung disease that’s been linked to vaping and e-cigarettes, the White House is looking to ban all non-tobacco flavors of e-cigarette products, in spite of the evidence that this isn’t the problem.
- President Donald Trump spoke about the issue in the Oval Office where he said, “We can’t have our youth be so affected. People are dying with vaping, so we’re looking at it very closely.” So far, there have already been nearly 500 cases of the lung disease reported across 33 states and there have been six deaths.
6. Trump offers China a “good will” gesture
- After China halted tariffs on some goods from the United States, President Trump returned the favor and announced that he would postpone an increase in tariffs from 25% to 30% on Chinese goods by two weeks.
- Trump wrote on Twitter, “At the request of the Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People’s Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary on October 1st, we have agreed, as a gesture of good will, to move the increased Tariffs on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods (25% to 30%), from October 1st to October 15th.”
5. 145 businesses want gun control
- In a statement to lawmakers, executives said, “Doing nothing about America’s gun violence crisis is simply unacceptable and it is time to stand with the American public on gun safety.”
- Obviously, the push for gun control by the nation’s powerful business leaders will be treated as a great thing by the media and politicians who normally decry the top 1% voicing their opinions to lawmakers on issues like the economy, taxation and trade.
4. Tommy Battle expected to run for reelection
- On Wednesday morning, Mayor Tommy Battle’s supporters received an email from him that stated, “We’re not finished working yet,” and mentioned that Battle has an announcement to make on September 18.
- While it’s not official yet, it’s expected that Battle’s announcement will be that he’s going to run for reelection. His website tommybattle.com that was used for his gubernatorial campaign now says, “Tommy Battle for mayor.”
3. Nancy Worley is still upset with the DNC
- Alabama Democratic Party Chair Nancy Worley released a written statement about the Democratic National Committee, claiming that the DNC has been attacking the state party since she was reelected and now they’re just trying to beat “Alabama into submission.”
- Worley’s letter comes after the DNC began withholding the $10,000 per month Alabama usually receives, which Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said was because the Alabama Democratic Party has “fallen far short of meeting basic obligations to develop an effective strategic plan and build the necessary infrastructure for success.”
2. Alabama high on the list of “Top States for Business”
- Area Development magazine has released its 2019 “Top States for Business” where Alabama was ranked number 4 overall but also placed in the top 10 in multiple categories.
- Alabama placed top in favorable general regulatory environment and speed of permitting, 2nd in most improved economic development policies, 3rd in overall cost of doing business, 4th in business incentive programs, leading workforce development programs, cooperative and responsive state government, 5th place in shovel-ready sites program and competitive labor environment, 6th in corporate tax environment and 8th in favorable utility rates.
1. Supreme Court to allow asylum restrictions
- After a request from the Justice Department, the Supreme Court has decided to allow the Trump administration’s asylum ban on anyone that comes to the United States through the southern border that first passed through a third country, like Mexico, and didn’t seek asylum or protection there.
- After the Supreme Court decision, President Trump took to Twitter to celebrate, saying that the ruling is a “BIG United States Court WIN for the Border on Asylum!” He also said while the ruling isn’t a final decision on the policy, it does allow it to take effect while the policy goes through the lower courts.