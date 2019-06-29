Can’t Miss Alabama: Events planned across the state to celebrate nation’s birthday

God bless America!

Fireworks at Vulcan Park and Museum

Fireworks will ignite the sky atop Red Mountain in honor of the state’s bicentennial and the nation’s birthday Thursday, July 4, at 9 p.m. The show will honor those who fought for the country’s independence. The show will live stream on WBRC Fox 6. Spectators can listen to the soundtrack exclusively on iHeart media radio stations 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, 104.1 The Beat, Birmingham’s ALT 991, B106.5, 105 Hallelujah FM, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC, News Radio 105.5 WERC and La Jefa 98.3.

Visit the website for event details.

Alabama Splash Adventure

Cool off from the summer heat at the Alabama Splash Adventure Water Park, which includes Upsurge, the Twister, Neptune’s Plunge, Splash Island, Kahuna Waves, the FreeFall, Castaway Island, Warrior River, Mist-ical Maze and Salamander Bay. Great Amusement Park rides include Rampage, Galleon, Drop Zone, Scrambler, Yo-Yo, Jump Around, Tilt-A-Whirl, Centi-Speed, Teacups, Rockin’ Tug, Splash Express, Little Harbor, Little Bumpers, The Vault Laser Maze Challenge and Crank N Roll.

Tickets are online.

The park is off exit 110 from Interstate 20/59 near its junction with Interstate 459 in Bessemer.

Celebration on the River in Tuscaloosa

Get ready for live entertainment and fireworks at Celebration on the River Thursday, July 4, at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Mayor Walter Maddox will give the military salute with performances by Dive Bombers and DJ Chuckie, and a concert by the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra. View the full schedule.

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is at 2710 Jack Warner Parkway.

Fire on the Water at Oak Mountain

Fireworks will illuminate the sky at Oak Mountain State Park Wednesday, July 3, at 9 p.m. Lawn chairs, coolers and blankets are welcomed. Food trucks and other vendors will be available. Picnic and grills are first-come, first-served. Alcohol is not allowed. Enjoy beach volleyball, basketball courts, the treetop nature trail, playground and fishing piers in the show’s vicinity while waiting for the fireworks display. Gates will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tickets must be paid in cash. Checks, credit cards and debit cards are not accepted. The event is rain or shine.

To learn more, visit alapark.com.

Independence Day Parade in Brundidge

Brundidge’s Independence Day Parade is Saturday, June 29, at 9 a.m. Celebrate with patriotic music, floats, cars, trucks, walkers and bands.

For more information about the parade or directions, call 334-566-2294.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature the Unknown Lyric and Kenya Sunday, June 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bessemer Recreation Center (Alabama Highway 150). Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook.

Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Celebrate America at American Village

Celebrate America is underway through Wednesday, July 31, (excluding July 3-5) at American Village. Family fun includes pirates, spies and Paul Revere’s Midnight ride. The hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 205-665-3535 or click here for directions.

Birmingham Barons vs. Mobile BayBears

The Birmingham Barons will play the Mobile BayBears June 25-29 at Regions Field. Entertainment includes fireworks, Thirsty Thursday, Dollar Hot Dogs, free T-shirts and Bobblehead giveaways to the first 1,000 attendees. Meet Peppa Pig and George from the famous animated TV series. Follow this link for a complete list of giveaways and special events for each game night.

The venue is at 1401 First Ave. S.

For more information, call 205-988-3200 or email barons@barons.com.

Orange Beach Independence Day – Street Party

Celebrate Independence Day at the biggest street party on the Gulf Coast Saturday, July 6, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with fireworks starting at 8:45 p.m. Bring your beach gear and enjoy the patriotic Spectra Sound and Light Show, fireworks, camel rides, Trampoline Jumpee, surf simulator, interactive arena, bubble zone and kid-friendly activities. Get a free American flag to wave when the sun sets and see the palm trees sparkle a patriotic red, white and blue. Admission is free.

The party will be held at The Wharf, 4830 Main St.

Virginia Samford Theatre

Enjoy the musical “Always…Patsy Cline” through Sunday, June 30, at the Virginia Samford Theatre. The performance is based on Patsy Cline’s friendship with Louise Seger, who was one of her biggest fans. Many of Cline’s hit songs will be included in the musical: “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are online.

To learn more about the production, visit www.virginiasamfordtheatre.org. Virginia Samford is at 1116 26th St. S.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home

See what’s blooming on 65 acres at Bellingrath Gardens and Home through June 30. Enjoy fragrant allamanda, angelonia, begonias, caladiums, cape jasmine, coleus, crape myrtle, crotons, dragon wing begonias, firecracker cuphea, frangipani, hydrangeas, gardenias, milkweed, morning glory bush, pentas, roses, shrimp plants, salvias, Southern magnolia, spiral ginger, star flower, sunpatiens, tropical hibiscus and zinnias. For hours and ticket information, visit www.bellingrath.org.

Donations are welcomed.

Bellingrath is at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road in Theodore.

Thursday Night Live at The Pizitz

Enjoy great music and food with Zach & Cheyloe Thursday, June 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Pizitz downtown. Performances are underway in The Courtyard every Thursday until the end of summer. Get two hours of free parking on the corner of First Avenue North and 18th Street North.

Call 205-214-9999 or follow the event on Facebook.

The Pizitz is at 1821 Second Ave. N.

MINNIE GASTON: Impacting Power and Potential of Birmingham Women

The Ballard House Project will present “Minnie Gaston: Impacting Power and Potential of Birmingham Women,” Sunday, June 30, at 2 p.m. Learn more about the late Minnie Gaston’s involvement in the Booker T. Washington Business College and her volunteer work across the country with African Americans relative to civic and women’s organizations. The event will commemorate the 65th anniversary of the A.G. Gaston Motel opening, while celebrating its redevelopment as part of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument. Panelists include her niece, Minnie Washington Finley; niece, Judge Tamara Harris Johnson; nephew, Harold L. Washington, nephew; Carol Jenkins, author of “Black Titan: A.G. Gaston and the Making of a Black American Millionaire,” and Marie Sutton, author of “The A.G. Gaston Motel in Birmingham: A Civil Rights Landmark.”

Admission is free. For more information, email mchubehamilton@aol.com.

The program is at Historic Ballard House,1420 7th Ave. N., in Birmingham.

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place through Oct. 5. Demonstrations from Bare Naked Noodles are set for Saturday, June 29. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find goods grown, raised and made in Alabama. Link to this page for questions and information.

The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. S.

UAB Summer Band Concert

Patriotic music is all around at UAB’s annual Summer Band Concert. The band is composed of amateur and professional musicians from UAB and Birmingham. Enter the raffle to guest conduct the summer band.

The free event is Thursday, July 4, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bartow Arena.

Gigi Scott and Trouble Town

Gigi Scott and Trouble Town will perform Friday, June 28, at 8:30 p.m. at the Daniel Day Gallery. Scott is a guitarist, singer and songwriter who has performed at the W.C. Handy Festival and the South by Southwest Festival. Scott’s two albums, “Parable of the Cave” and “Wampus Cat,” are available on iTunes and Spotify. Band members are Brian Edwards, vocals and guitarist; Ben von Herrmann, vocals and bass; and Jonathan Phillips, drums.

Admission is $10.

For more details, contact Gigi Scott at gigi_scott@charter.net.

The BYOB venue is at 3025 6th Ave. S., in Birmingham.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)