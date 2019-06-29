Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Can’t Miss Alabama: Events planned across the state to celebrate nation’s birthday 24 mins ago / News
Tuscaloosa tornado survivor Vickie Edwards finally has a new home 2 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Merrill dismisses claims of conflict of interest in running for U.S. Senate while serving as Alabama Secretary of State 3 hours ago / News
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 4 hours ago / Sponsored
Major employers join new Birmingham workforce-development program 5 hours ago / News
University of South Alabama students meet patients where they are, even in Peru 6 hours ago / News
HudsonAlpha scientist gets grant to study on-off switch for gene implicated in Alzheimer’s disease 7 hours ago / News
Wild Honey Flower Truck is Birmingham’s florist on wheels 9 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Seatrout, flounder limits change August 1 11 hours ago / Outdoors
Palmer moves to end ‘cover up’ of ‘true numbers of innocent lives lost by abortion’ 1 day ago / Politics
SCOTUS declines to hear Alabama’s appeal of struck-down dismemberment abortion ban 1 day ago / News
Northeastern electrical company to shut down facility, transfer jobs to Alabama 1 day ago / News
Jones touts his Kavanaugh opposition: ‘The people in Alabama, voters, didn’t do the due diligence I did’ 1 day ago / News
Owner of ‘attack squirrel’ nabbed by north Alabama police 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Pelosi caves to McConnell, Bentley’s costly love life, 10 more Democrats debate and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Ford squashes shotgun portion of south Alabama dealership’s ‘God, guns and glory’ July 4 deal 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Central Alabama trucker finalist in national talent search — ‘Singing is … a connection to the spiritual realm’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Huntsville’s Dynetics signs Trump’s ‘Pledge to America’s Workers,’ will hire 700 new employees over five years 1 day ago / News
South Alabama’s hurricane experts forecast the 2019 season 2 days ago / News
Shelby applauds Senate passage of critical national defense act with provisions benefitting Alabama 2 days ago / News
24 mins ago

Can’t Miss Alabama: Events planned across the state to celebrate nation’s birthday

God bless America!

Fireworks at Vulcan Park and Museum

Fireworks will ignite the sky atop Red Mountain in honor of the state’s bicentennial and the nation’s birthday Thursday, July 4, at 9 p.m. The show will honor those who fought for the country’s independence. The show will live stream on WBRC Fox 6. Spectators can listen to the soundtrack exclusively on iHeart media radio stations 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, 104.1 The Beat, Birmingham’s ALT 991, B106.5, 105 Hallelujah FM, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC, News Radio 105.5 WERC and La Jefa 98.3.

Visit the website for event details.

Alabama Splash Adventure

Cool off from the summer heat at the Alabama Splash Adventure Water Park, which includes Upsurge, the Twister, Neptune’s Plunge, Splash Island, Kahuna Waves, the FreeFall, Castaway Island, Warrior River, Mist-ical Maze and Salamander Bay. Great Amusement Park rides include Rampage, Galleon, Drop Zone, Scrambler, Yo-Yo, Jump Around, Tilt-A-Whirl, Centi-Speed, Teacups, Rockin’ Tug, Splash Express, Little Harbor, Little Bumpers, The Vault Laser Maze Challenge and Crank N Roll.

Tickets are online.

The park is off exit 110 from Interstate 20/59 near its junction with Interstate 459 in Bessemer.

Celebration on the River in Tuscaloosa

Get ready for live entertainment and fireworks at Celebration on the River Thursday, July 4, at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Mayor Walter Maddox will give the military salute with performances by Dive Bombers and DJ Chuckie, and a concert by the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra. View the full schedule.

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is at 2710 Jack Warner Parkway.

Fire on the Water at Oak Mountain

Fireworks will illuminate the sky at Oak Mountain State Park Wednesday, July 3, at 9 p.m. Lawn chairs, coolers and blankets are welcomed. Food trucks and other vendors will be available. Picnic and grills are first-come, first-served. Alcohol is not allowed. Enjoy beach volleyball, basketball courts, the treetop nature trail, playground and fishing piers in the show’s vicinity while waiting for the fireworks display. Gates will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tickets must be paid in cash. Checks, credit cards and debit cards are not accepted. The event is rain or shine.

To learn more, visit alapark.com.

Independence Day Parade in Brundidge

Brundidge’s Independence Day Parade is Saturday, June 29, at 9 a.m. Celebrate with patriotic music, floats, cars, trucks, walkers and bands.

For more information about the parade or directions, call 334-566-2294.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature the Unknown Lyric and Kenya Sunday, June 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bessemer Recreation Center (Alabama Highway 150). Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook.

Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Celebrate America at American Village

Celebrate America is underway through Wednesday, July 31, (excluding July 3-5) at American Village. Family fun includes pirates, spies and Paul Revere’s Midnight ride. The hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 205-665-3535 or click here for directions.

Birmingham Barons vs. Mobile BayBears

The Birmingham Barons will play the Mobile BayBears June 25-29 at Regions Field. Entertainment includes fireworks, Thirsty Thursday, Dollar Hot Dogs, free T-shirts and Bobblehead giveaways to the first 1,000 attendees. Meet Peppa Pig and George from the famous animated TV series. Follow this link for a complete list of giveaways and special events for each game night.

The venue is at 1401 First Ave. S.

For more information, call 205-988-3200 or email barons@barons.com.

Celebration on the River in Tuscaloosa

Get ready for live entertainment and fireworks at Celebration on the River Thursday, July 4, at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Mayor Walter Maddox will give the military salute with performances by Dive Bombers and DJ Chuckie, and a concert by the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra. View the full schedule.

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is at 2710 Jack Warner Parkway.

Orange Beach Independence Day – Street Party

Celebrate Independence Day at the biggest street party on the Gulf Coast Saturday, July 6, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with fireworks starting at 8:45 p.m. Bring your beach gear and enjoy the patriotic Spectra Sound and Light Show, fireworks, camel rides, Trampoline Jumpee, surf simulator, interactive arena, bubble zone and kid-friendly activities. Get a free American flag to wave when the sun sets and see the palm trees sparkle a patriotic red, white and blue. Admission is free.

The party will be held at The Wharf, 4830 Main St.

Virginia Samford Theatre

Enjoy the musical “Always…Patsy Cline” through Sunday, June 30, at the Virginia Samford Theatre. The performance is based on Patsy Cline’s friendship with Louise Seger, who was one of her biggest fans. Many of Cline’s hit songs will be included in the musical: “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are online.

To learn more about the production, visit www.virginiasamfordtheatre.org. Virginia Samford is at 1116 26th St. S.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home

See what’s blooming on 65 acres at Bellingrath Gardens and Home through June 30. Enjoy fragrant allamanda, angelonia, begonias, caladiums, cape jasmine, coleus, crape myrtle, crotons, dragon wing begonias, firecracker cuphea, frangipani, hydrangeas, gardenias, milkweed, morning glory bush, pentas, roses, shrimp plants, salvias, Southern magnolia, spiral ginger, star flower, sunpatiens, tropical hibiscus and zinnias. For hours and ticket information, visit www.bellingrath.org.

Donations are welcomed.

Bellingrath is at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road in Theodore. 

Thursday Night Live at The Pizitz

Enjoy great music and food with Zach & Cheyloe Thursday, June 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Pizitz downtown. Performances are underway in The Courtyard every Thursday until the end of summer. Get two hours of free parking on the corner of First Avenue North and 18th Street North.

Call 205-214-9999 or follow the event on Facebook.

The Pizitz is at 1821 Second Ave. N.

MINNIE GASTON: Impacting Power and Potential of Birmingham Women

The Ballard House Project will present “Minnie Gaston: Impacting Power and Potential of Birmingham Women,” Sunday, June 30, at 2 p.m. Learn more about the late Minnie Gaston’s involvement in the Booker T. Washington Business College and her volunteer work across the country with African Americans relative to civic and women’s organizations. The event will commemorate the 65th anniversary of the A.G. Gaston Motel opening, while celebrating its redevelopment as part of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument. Panelists include her niece, Minnie Washington Finley; niece, Judge Tamara Harris Johnson; nephew, Harold L. Washington, nephew; Carol Jenkins, author of “Black Titan: A.G. Gaston and the Making of a Black American Millionaire,”  and Marie Sutton, author of “The A.G. Gaston Motel in Birmingham: A Civil Rights Landmark.”

Admission is free. For more information, email mchubehamilton@aol.com.

The program is at Historic Ballard House,1420 7th Ave. N., in Birmingham.

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place through Oct. 5. Demonstrations from Bare Naked Noodles are set for Saturday, June 29. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find goods grown, raised and made in Alabama. Link to this page for questions and information.

The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. S.

UAB Summer Band Concert

Patriotic music is all around at UAB’s annual Summer Band Concert. The band is composed of amateur and professional musicians from UAB and Birmingham. Enter the raffle to guest conduct the summer band.

The free event is Thursday, July 4, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bartow Arena.

Gigi Scott and Trouble Town

Gigi Scott and Trouble Town will perform Friday, June 28, at 8:30 p.m. at the Daniel Day Gallery. Scott is a guitarist, singer and songwriter who has performed at the W.C. Handy Festival and the South by Southwest Festival. Scott’s two albums, “Parable of the Cave” and “Wampus Cat,” are available on iTunes and Spotify. Band members are Brian Edwards, vocals and guitarist; Ben von Herrmann, vocals and bass; and Jonathan Phillips, drums.

Admission is $10.

For more details, contact Gigi Scott at gigi_scott@charter.net.

The BYOB venue is at 3025 6th Ave. S., in Birmingham.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Tuscaloosa tornado survivor Vickie Edwards finally has a new home

Donna O’Connor was working late one night at Alabama Power’s Western Division headquarters in Tuscaloosa and noticed that Vickie Edwards, one of the building’s cleaning crew, was distraught.

“We could tell she was visibly upset, so we all went to the hallway where she started telling us her story, not for us to feel sorry for her, but it was a day that she just needed to talk,” said O’Connor, a member of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) and a corporate real estate specialist.

Edwards and her husband, Sam, along with their daughter and granddaughters, were victims of the huge tornado that struck Tuscaloosa on April 27, 2011. She and her daughter, Arielle, were home with the children and had taken shelter in the bathroom. Edwards leaned against the sink while her daughter and granddaughters were in the bathtub.

556
Keep reading 556 WORDS

Edwards was calling her son to check on his safety when the tornado ripped out the walls around them. The roaring winds lifted the tub with her daughter and granddaughters, then lifted Edwards into the air and dropped them nearly 20 feet, she said. Afterward, help arrived and rushed those who could be found to the hospital.

Tuscaloosa’s Vickie Edwards talks about the life-changing events of April 27, 2011 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Because of the widespread destruction and casualties, Edwards spent hours on a gurney in the hospital hallway before she was moved into a room. When she woke up, she immediately asked where her family was. Edwards told a nurse her youngest granddaughter’s name, Aneyah, to see if she could find her. The nurse called out for the girl and Aneyah answered with a loud “Huh?” confirming her identity. The moment brought Edwards to tears.

Edwards and Aneyah survived with severe injuries, while Edwards’ oldest granddaughter, Makayla, who was found later that day, died.

Additionally, Edwards’ daughter suffered a traumatic brain injury that day and later died on June 1, 2011.

On the day of the tornado, Edwards’ husband was in Ohio, desperately trying to find a way home.

Habitat volunteers make a home for Tuscaloosa tornado survivor Vickie Edwards from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

After hearing Edwards’ story, O’Connor said the Lord put it in her mind to tell her about Habitat for Humanity and to help her apply for a house. O’Connor and Kelly Atchley, a marketing representative for Alabama Power, worked with Habitat and the Edwards family so they could receive a new, fully furnished house.

“It’s really rewarding to be out here to work with the Edwards family,” Atchley said. “They’re such a kind family to work with and we can’t wait for them to move into their house.” Atchley wanted to be sure the family had exactly what they wanted, and what Edwards wanted more than anything was to have a front porch to sit on. When the Edwardses drove by to check the status of the house, the workers and volunteers were working on their porch.

That day was bittersweet for the Edwards family. It was Sam’s birthday, but also the anniversary of their daughter’s death.

“Today I’m thinking about my daughter and my grandbaby. This is for them,” Edwards said. “Us being able to do something and having beautiful, loving, caring people, people you never met coming together.

“God said people come in your life each season, each reason, whether for a short or long time, they’re there,” she said. Ellen Potts, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa, was touched by the family’s tragic story, and how wonderful and positive they have remained through it all. She knew immediately she wanted and needed to help them.

On June 1, members of the Alabama Power Service Organization Western Division helped with the construction and painting of the Edwards’ home, which is expected to be ready by the end of the month.

“I never imagined I would own my own home, so this is life-changing for us,” Edwards said. “I have met beautiful people like Donna, people from Alabama Power, people from Carolina, the young university students, and believe me, from the bottom of my heart, I love them.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
3 hours ago

Merrill dismisses claims of conflict of interest in running for U.S. Senate while serving as Alabama Secretary of State

Last week after Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announced he would be seeking the 2020 Republican U.S. Senatorial nomination, some questioned whether or not Merrill as the state’s chief election officer could continue to serve in that capacity as a U.S. Senate candidate.

Merrill has maintained that he could and pointed to his 2018 reelection effort, in which he served as both the Alabama Secretary of State and as a candidate.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on WVNN on Friday, Merill explained how elections in Alabama were decentralized as they are administered on a county level and that he has no direct involvement in the counting of actual ballots.

191
Keep reading 191 WORDS

“That is to simply remind people that the Office of Secretary of State is the chief election official in the state of Alabama,” Merrill said.
“However, I think it is important to remember that all Alabama elections start at the local level. The probate judge in each county is the singular person responsible for election administration. Now, the probate judge is part of the canvassing board, which is made up of the sheriff and the circuit clerk. Those individuals will identify local poll workers at each one of our 2,499 locations around the state. Then those people are trained by the probate judge as the chief election official in the county. Then they administer the local election at the local level. Then they have a central reporting mechanism. When that takes place, they tabulate the results, and those are submitted at a central location. Then they are sent to the state to be certified and verified, and that happens according to the code of Alabama. So that’s the process.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
4 hours ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are partnering to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate? Great!

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

125
Keep reading 125 WORDS

Nominations are now open and applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination here.

Our organizations look forward to sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next few months as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Learn more about Serquest here.

Show less
5 hours ago

Major employers join new Birmingham workforce-development program

You could feel it in the atmosphere. Excitement. Enthusiasm. Curiosity.

And maybe a little nervousness? No, not nervousness. More like anticipation.

“I knew what to expect. I researched the company,” said Brian Thomas. “And I went in confident. I wasn’t nervous at all – just ready to start working.”

1135
Keep reading 1135 WORDS

Thomas, only moments before, was one of 20 recent graduates and rising seniors from Birmingham City Schools who were connected with paid apprenticeships at some of the area’s top employers. Those connections took place earlier this month following several rounds of interviews at the Birmingham Negro Southern League Museum. Students rotated from table to table, speaking with different companies, sharing their career goals and showing employers the skills and benefits they could bring to their workplace.

The format – think speed-dating-meets-workforce-development – was ideal, offering each employer and student the chance to get a feel for which workplace would be the best fit.

Questions were friendly but strategic. Students were looking for signs that the employers could help them reach their professional goals; employers were looking to ensure the types of jobs they offer would match what the students were seeking. Participating companies represented four industry sectors: finance and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, energy and engineering, and digital technology.

Before long, the connections were made.

It’s all part of a new program called Birmingham Promise.

In its pilot stage, Birmingham Promise is an initiative of Mayor Randall Woodfin in conjunction with school leaders and area employers. The idea is to give young people on-the-job exposure to rewarding career paths. The apprenticeships will last for a few months, equipping students with valuable skills and long-term connections. Students can then build on their experience as they continue their education – or enter the workforce full time.

Following this summer’s pilot, the program is expected to grow and reach more students beginning this fall.

Woodfin said Birmingham Promise is about providing new opportunities to thrive in today’s economy, adding, “We have to change the status quo. We need to change our approach to preparing our builders of the future.” Students in the inaugural class of Birmingham Promise were paired with companies such as Regions BankAlabama PowerShipt and Brasfield & Gorrie.

Students shared with Birmingham Promise organizers the industry sectors that were of the most interest to them. Each was assigned to a handful of interviews with companies representing those sectors. Organizers then used the interviews to determine which students would be paired with which companies for summer apprenticeships.

Thomas, who just graduated with honors from Huffman High School, was encouraged by his mother to pursue an apprenticeship at Regions. At first, he didn’t realize how many careers intersect with banking.

“I was like, ‘Regions is just a bank,’” he recalled. But then, “I learned more about the corporate business and the other opportunities that they have – whether it’s lawyers, IT development and other areas. There are many careers you can get into at Regions besides just the bank aspect.”

Technology resonates most with Thomas. Following the rounds of interviews, he and the 19 others in the pilot program lined up, waiting to be formally paired with employers that had been designated as a match. Think National Signing Day meets career training.

Thomas got what he came for – an apprenticeship with Regions. His mother is encouraged to see a clearer path between schools and employers.

“It’s like having a career fair in the school. But this time, they get that on-the-job training,” Laquita Thomas said. “They are able to figure out, ‘This is exactly what I want to do.’ It gives them that next level of hope – that they’re not just dreams, they’re aspirations.”

Woodfin celebrated with apprentices as they were matched with employers.

“Birmingham has always been the Magic City – a city of promise,” Woodfin said. “The promise has always been more than our steel mills; it’s always been more than our startups or our infrastructure. It has always been its people. These students who are here today represent Birmingham’s true promise.”

Ana Gregory is another example of Birmingham’s true promise.

“This is so exciting. All the energy here is just amazing,” the Huffman grad said as she scanned the room.

Speaking of energy, that’s the line of work she’s pursuing — specifically, mechanical engineering and how it complements the energy industry.

“Since I was 7, I’ve been building – destroying, as my mom would call it – and putting back together a lot of things, from vacuums to flashlights,” she said. “I just love being hands-on. You name it, if I can mold it into something, I will do it.”

Her employer match for the apprenticeship? Alabama Power.

“I’m just super-excited to meet people who are successful in what they do so I can learn from them,” Gregory said. “Meeting people that are actually offering me a job to learn about what they do, and being able to have hands-on experience, I’m super-grateful and thankful that I’m able to be here.”

Leroy Abrahams, head of Community Affairs for Regions, said there are several reasons for employers to get involved in workforce-development programs.

“Having really good, well-trained people is critical, and it’s worth it for a business to invest in that,” Abrahams said. “Because they’re investing in their own success.”

Not only does Birmingham Promise connect students with future careers and employers with future professionals; career training helps the city, and its people, remain competitive.

“We live in a global economy,” Abrahams added. “So for the students who we’re speaking with today, and the companies that are interviewing them, it’s not only a matter of how competitive we are in Birmingham, it’s about how competitive we are across the state, across the country and beyond. That’s why it’s so important for companies to invest both in the workforce of today and the workforce of the future.”

Abrahams pointed to Regions’ ongoing commitment to fostering more inclusive prosperity.

“This is one of the most powerful ways we can make a difference as an organization,” he said. “The employers who are here today are connecting people with opportunities to grow and succeed. This is creating not only short-term benefits, but long-term benefits that I believe can impact Birmingham for generations.”

Birmingham Promise is addressing an urgent community need. Woodfin shared numbers that underline the importance of new opportunities. Specifically, he said:

  • 50% of students in Birmingham City Schools live in poverty.
  • 40% of the city’s potential workers are on the sidelines and not in the labor force.
  • Of the 54% of Birmingham students who pursue college, they are carrying, on average, $31,000 in debt.
  • The city has the 16th-highest youth unemployment rate in America.

The numbers can be discouraging.
But by taking a united approach, the city, the school system and major employers are working to reverse trends.

“Together, we will build the infrastructure that our schools and our employers need to scale youth apprenticeships,” Woodfin said. “This type of program – this pilot apprenticeship – will lay the groundwork for a larger Birmingham Promise that will combine secondary and post-secondary apprenticeships with college scholarships to develop pathways for higher-quality jobs in our community.”

Additional information can be found here.

This story originally appeared on Regions Bank’s Doing More Today website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
6 hours ago

University of South Alabama students meet patients where they are, even in Peru

Cole Stephens left Anniston, Ala., to enroll in the physician assistant program at the University of South Alabama. This spring he found himself in Peru, with his classmates, treating patients at risk for cervical cancer.

“We serviced 237 women patient by doing Pap smears for about three hours,” Stephens said. “We were worn out by the end of our shift, but it was very rewarding.” The physician assistant graduate students work six days a week for three weeks at a time at the clinic in Cusco, Peru, a country that has one of the highest rates of cervical cancer in the world.

Cervical cancer affects nearly every family in Cusco. Fourteen physician assistant, or PA, graduate students from South Alabama traveled to the CerviCusco clinic, which is managed by a medical organization founded in 2008.

645
Keep reading 645 WORDS

Stephens didn’t have big expectations when he agreed to go on this global medical rotation.

“I just wanted to go and learn,” he noted. “But, this experience was much more than what I had anticipated. I am so happy that I had this opportunity to use what I have learned in class in a real-life situation.”

Dr. Gregory Frazer, dean of the Pat Capps Covey College of Allied Health Professions at South Alabama, said this global clinical rotation is an opportunity for PA students to serve a community and get much-needed training and experience.

“We are always pursuing opportunities to enhance the learning and clinical experience for our students,” Frazer said. “Patients in Peru travel a full day to come to the market area to receive the Pap test or treatment at the portable satellite clinics. Our students are able to touch and help save lives and in one day they see more cases in Peru than they would see in one entire clinical rotation here in Mobile. Our students learned the importance of being culturally sensitive to better care for the patients. This is an international partnership that’s working for South’s PA students and the Peruvian people.”

Twenty-two PA students from South will go to Peru in the 2019-2020 academic year, and Frazer and the faculty are working to expand the clinical rotations to include students from all of the programs in the College.

“We are really pleased that our PA graduate students have this unique opportunity to travel abroad and get much-needed medical experience and help save lives,” said Stephanie McGilvray, USA’s physician assistant program director. “This is the first international rotation for South’s PA students, and South Alabama is the first university in the state to participate in an international PA rotation.”

It’s not mandatory that the students do the medical rotation in Peru, but for those who are interested, they can fundraise to pay for their airfare, room, board, food and expenses.

“We got to meet the local people where they were,” PA student Adam Simpson said. “We set up little clinics all over town where people could come and get good health care. The people were so appreciative of our work. They were always friendly and smiling.”

As McGilvray researched a women’s health rotation opportunity for the PA students, she was surprised to receive a random email from the founder of CerviCusco, Dr. Daron G. Ferris, a professor of family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology at Augusta University. The goal of the unique program that’s been helping the Peruvian people for 11 years is to provide free medical services to prevent, detect and treat cervical cancer. Ferris extended an invitation to McGilvray to have the University consider sending PA students to Peru.

She set up a Skype call with Frazer and Ferris. McGilvray and Frazer then traveled to visit and evaluate the facility and program in Peru this past January before sending students.

“We were very impressed with the five-story facility, which has the clinic on one floor, and sleeping and living areas for the students on the second floor. Offices, an auditorium and classrooms are on the remaining floors of the building,” she said.

“We would go with students from other universities on what they called ‘campaigns’ to the market areas. They would set up tents and performed around 160 Pap smears during the morning hours. The women lined up and waited patiently for the Pap test. Then the women would follow up several weeks later to get the results of the Pap test to see if they are at risk or have cervical cancer. Many of them have been touched by the death or sickness of a friend or family member who had cervical cancer.”

McGilvray said the pharmaceutical company Merck has donated the HPV vaccine, so they have given 30,000 injections and she said they have seen a decrease in cervical cancer.

(Courtesy of University of South Alabama)

Show less