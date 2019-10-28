Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Byrne: To fight impeachment, Republicans must get off the sidelines 56 mins ago / Guest Opinion
The Shoals Dream Center to offer help and hope in the region 1 hour ago / News
Ainsworth sets goal for Alabama ‘to be the workforce development engine of the southeast and the country’ 2 hours ago / News
7 Things: Doug Jones backtracks after a reasonable statement, ISIS leader is dead and the media can’t handle it, impeachment frenzy is crippling Congress and more … 5 hours ago / Analysis
Saban on Jalen Hurts: ‘Never been’ a college football player who set a better example 5 hours ago / News
Non-internal poll confirms Tuberville leading GOP Senate field as Sessions mulls bid 7 hours ago / Politics
Alabama follows the law, history in forgoing marriage licenses 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Jones bashes 2012 Trump tweet after mission killing ISIS leader — ‘Partisan hackery’ 21 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Alabama Republicans storm the SCIF, Poarch Creek Accountability Now, party switchers and more on Guerrilla Politics 21 hours ago / Analysis
LSU jumps Alabama for No. 1 in AP college football poll after win over Auburn 22 hours ago / Sports
Assessing the health of Mobile Bay 23 hours ago / News
Roby: Staying alert against fraudulent scams 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
State Sen. Orr vows to renew push to take State of Alabama out of retail alcohol sales 1 day ago / News
Blind spots on Alabama’s Workforce Super Highway 1 day ago / Sponsored
Alabama’s congressional delegation reacts to death of ‘whimpering’ ISIS leader 1 day ago / News
B.A.S.S., Alabama Power to award scholarships to two Alabama students 1 day ago / News
6 takeaways from Auburn’s loss at LSU 1 day ago / Sports
University of Alabama aligns inventor resources, collaboration with business incubator 1 day ago / News
Saban: ‘Tua doing really, really well’ — ‘Expect him to return to practice within a week’ 1 day ago / News
Top federal energy official visits Alabama Power’s Smart Neighborhood 1 day ago / News
Byrne: To fight impeachment, Republicans must get off the sidelines

For weeks, Democrats have been holding secretive impeachment proceedings behind closed doors, out of sight of the American people.

Chairman Adam Schiff of the House Select Committee on Intelligence has been interviewing witnesses in a restricted area deep beneath the Capitol in a small room called a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, known as a SCIF.

The SCIF is specifically designed for classified briefings and other extremely sensitive committee business, not for non-classified witness interviews.

It shouldn’t be this way.

In the Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton impeachment proceedings, the House held a formal vote to begin. In addition to giving the inquiry legitimacy, the vote outlined the rights not only of the minority but of the accused.

In the Nixon and Clinton impeachment hearings, the respective minority parties were allowed to call witnesses, issue subpoenas, and access hearing information. Additionally, each president and their teams were allowed to participate to ensure fairness and due process.

How can someone defend themselves – in this proceeding or in the mind of the public – if they do not know what those accusing them are even saying?

Nancy Pelosi and Schiff’s reasoning for enacting this scheme is obvious. By locking down impeachment proceedings, Democrats control what information the public receives.

Open hearings have been disastrous for Democrats. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony was an embarrassment. Sometimes the truth hurts!

But by choosing to interview witnesses in a classified room – even though they admit the information is not secret in nature – Democrats hold all the cards.

The public receives only whatever Democrats leak to their media allies. Lies, misinformation, and cherry-picked snippets are all the public – even most members of Congress like myself – can access.

Efforts to impeach a duly-elected president behind closed doors require all Americans to get off the sidelines to end this scheme.

Republicans want to get the truth out. Americans deserve it.

I’ve had enough, and I took action.

Last week, a group of Republicans led by my colleague Matt Gaetz held a press conference outside the entrance to the SCIF to bring attention to the Democrats’ scheme to hide the truth.

After the press conference, leaving the media behind, Republicans entered the restricted area outside the hearing.

Once inside, a staff member informed me I was unable to enter the hearing but would not say why or what rule prohibited me and the Members of Congress with me from entering.

So I led my colleagues in.

Once inside, we quietly and orderly prepared to observe the proceedings. Nonetheless, Democrats were dumbfounded.

Instead of continuing, Schiff shut down the proceeding. Despite me asking him to stay, he walked out of the room!

It is noteworthy how the mainstream media reported our actions.

Without being inside, the media was given free rein to report whatever they wanted with no accountability.

CNN falsely reported I yelled in the face of Adam Schiff. Other fake news outlets mistakenly claimed we refused to turn over our phones, which is not true. I turned over my phone to staff of the Intelligence Committee.

Could there be a better example of why we need to have open impeachment hearings in the public?

Our actions are working. Within hours, after public outcry, Democrats announced a tentative plan to open hearings in several weeks.

However, a vague promise for future transparency isn’t good enough. The public narrative is continuing to be misshaped through leaks and lies.

We must end secret proceedings now. Democrats cannot continue withholding non-classified information from members of Congress and the public.

The American people should be demanding open hearings. You can bet I’ll keep fighting in Washington for an open, fair process so the American people can have the truth. This is too important to sit on the sidelines.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

The Shoals Dream Center to offer help and hope in the region

A new facility in Northwest Alabama has opened with the aim of reducing poverty and its effects on families.

The Shoals Dream Center is envisioned as a hub for an array of services to aid the area’s families, The TimesDaily reported.

195
Keep reading 195 WORDS

Those services would include providing food, academic tutoring and mentoring for at-risk kids.

The center also plans to offer addiction recovery resources and life skills training.

The Shoals Dream Center is an extension of the Chapel church.

“God gave us this location for the purpose of helping people find hope for today and dreams for the future,” Chapel Pastor Bobby Gourley said at a recent ribbon cutting.

“This center is about helping people to move out of the poverty cycle, changing that generational tree,” Gourley added. “It’s about giving people a hand up, not a hand out.”

The social services components will offer after-school programs where students can engage in learning and developmental training, activities and games three days per week, said Toyia Gourley, the director of the Dream Center Academy.

The food distribution is set up in the style of a supermarket, allowing clients the opportunity to shop for items their family needs, the newspaper reported.

The Gourleys came to the Chapel in 2014 after moving to Alabama from Tennessee and their home church, Cornerstone Nashville.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Ainsworth sets goal for Alabama ‘to be the workforce development engine of the southeast and the country’

HOOVER — To kick off the Alabama Economic Growth Summit on Friday morning, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth spoke about many of the nonpartisan initiatives he is working on to move the Yellowhammer State forward.

While he touched on a slew of important issues, such as making Alabama the most military- and veteran-friendly state in the nation, one area of focus stands out for his office.

“Workforce development and job creation — that’s our office’s number one priority,” Ainsworth said.

“My goal for workforce development is for us to be the workforce development engine of the southeast and the country,” he explained.

233
Keep reading 233 WORDS

Ainsworth also mentioned his current chairmanship of the Aerospace States Association.

At a recent conference for that association in Denver, CO, a major industry CEO headquartered in that city and from California told Ainsworth “there’s nowhere else in the country we’d rather do business than Alabama.”

Ainsworth praised the tremendous economic development work of so many in the public and private sectors that have made the state’s business climate what it is today.

He specifically extolled what the future of the aerospace and defense industry in Alabama could potentially entail.

“[P]rotecting space is going to be a big part of defense, and Alabama’s going to be positioned more so than any other state in the country to benefit from that,” Ainsworth advised. “It’s exciting.”

One other key point Ainsworth made was praising Alabama’s voluntary First Class Pre-K program, which has been recognized as the nation’s best for 13 consecutive years. Speakers throughout the day stressed how important education, from early childhood through postsecondary, is to the state’s workforce development efforts.

“If you look at our 21st century pre-k program and the work that Jeana Ross [and] our education people have done, it’s great. No matter where I go in the state and the country, people know about our pre-k program,” Ainsworth said. “I’m so proud of what we’ve done in that [regard].”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: Doug Jones backtracks after a reasonable statement, ISIS leader is dead and the media can’t handle it, impeachment frenzy is crippling Congress and more …

7. Alabama has been bumped out of the No. 1 spot

  • After LSU beat Auburn 23-20 on Saturday, LSU moved into the top spot on the Associated Press AP Top 25 poll, displacing the University of Alabama.
  • The Associated Press poll was “one of the closest votes ever,” according to the organization, but this will all be resolved on November 9 when LSU travels to Tuscaloosa and plays the Crimson Tide in a game that will air at 2:30 CST on CBS.

6. The swamp boos Trump was at Game 5 of the World Series

651
Keep reading 651 WORDS

  • In line with tradition, President Donald Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series, but he didn’t throw out the first pitch. Instead, Trump arrived after the game already started and left before it ended to make his presence less disruptive.
  • The takeaway moment from his attendance was that the president was booed by the crowd to the delight of the media and their Democrats. Some at the game even yelled “Lock him up!”

5. 2020 Senate race has a clear frontrunner

  • The field for the Republican primary in 2020 may or may not include former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, yet, but according to a poll conducted by Alabama-based Cygnal, Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville still leads the field.
  • Without taking Sessions into account, Tuberville polled at 32% with Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) polling at 18%, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore (10.6%), followed by Secretary of State John Merrill (8.6%), State Rep. Arnold Mooney (2%) and Stanley Adair (1%), while 27.9% of those polled were undecided.

4. Alabama Congressional candidate makes waves by talking about “The Squad” and impeachment 

  • Jessica Taylor is campaigning for the congressional seat in the Second District. She has said that she’s tired of how her generation has been talking about socialists “like that’s an ideology our nation should embrace.” Taylor has received a lot of attention, including a hit on “Fox & Friends.”
  • Taylor also said that she thinks she “can go toe-to-toe with that ‘Squad’ better than any other candidate,” noting that something important to her is that there’s someone in Congress “making sure we back up President Trump as these liberals attempt this coup in the House.”

3. Impeachment is preventing Intel Committee from doing their job

  • U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) has revealed that the House Intelligence Committee hasn’t been addressing terrorism or ISIS recently due to the impeachment inquiry requiring so much attention.
  • While on Fox News Channel’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Ratcliffe specified that “[i]t’s been well over a month” since the last time the committee had a terrorism briefing. Later on Sunday, U.S. Rep.Doug Collins (R-GA), ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, echoed Ratcliffe’s claims, voicing his frustration with Democrats prioritizing the impeachment inquiry over other business.

2. ISIS leader is dead — Media hit the hardest 

  • Sunday morning, President Donald Trump confirmed that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi “died like a dog,” specifying that he detonated a suicide vest he was wearing, which also killed three children. Additionally, a spokesman for ISIS was eliminated later that day.
  • The media and their Democrats were not happy with Trump tearing down a rapist terrorist slavemaster. Obituaries played up his religious education, some lied about a photo op, ambassadors complained about Trump’s language and journalists fretted that this would just help ISIS.

1. Doug Jones sent a reasonable tweet, but a Hollywood actor forced him to backtrack 

  • U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voiced his support on Twitter of the killing of ISIS’s leader on Sunday, saying, “Last night was a victory for America & the civilized world & a blow to ISIS. Our brave forces who carried out this mission are held in the hearts of a grateful nation. I congratulate President Trump & our military leaders. They deserve great credit & our thanks. They have mine.”
  • However, the tweet triggered responses from Jones’ supporters that’s absolutely absurd, with actor Michaela Watkins replying to Jones, saying, “I congratulate our troops and leaders for the operation. Trump is a traitor. Impeach now.” People made sure to bring up when Trump tweeted in 2012 to “stop congratulating Obama for killing Bin Laden,” and Jones quickly cowered under the pressure and tweeted, “Folks, for everyone who is sending me what Trump tweeted at Obama after Bin Laden’s death please know that I too remember that and did not like it at all.”

Saban on Jalen Hurts: ‘Never been’ a college football player who set a better example

Even though Jalen Hurts plays for the University of Oklahoma now, University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban still holds a high opinion of the star quarterback — both as a player and a person.

In an ESPN Radio interview last week, Saban talked about Hurts’ impressive on-the-field achievements so far for the Sooners this season.

This came before Oklahoma lost to Kansas State 48-41 on Saturday. However, Hurts was pretty much faultless even in that losing effort. He completed 19 of 26 pass attempts for 395 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He also ran for 96 yards and three touchdowns.

Speaking on Hurts’ stellar play, Saban said, “[It] doesn’t surprise me at all.”

189
Keep reading 189 WORDS

“You know, Jalen’s a very mature guy — great competitor,” he continued, adding Hurts has a “unique skillset and improved dramatically last year (while at Alabama) — when he wasn’t playing– as a passer.”

Saban also emphasized that Hurts’ success has been made possible by his exemplary character.

“I’m actually happy for the guy,” the coach said.

“There’s never been a guy that anywhere in college football that did things more correctly and set a better example as a leader than Jalen Hurts did while he was here by staying here after he was replaced as a starter,” Saban advised.

RELATED: Jalen Hurts on 2018 national championship benching: ‘That day made me who I am’

He concluded, “So, you know, I have the utmost respect for this guy as a person and a competitor — and glad to see him doing well.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Non-internal poll confirms Tuberville leading GOP Senate field as Sessions mulls bid

Another poll conducted this month showed former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville with a double-digit lead among Alabama’s announced Republican U.S. Senate candidates.

The poll was conducted by Montgomery-based Cygnal from October 10-12 and had a sample size of 536 likely 2020 GOP primary voters.

Cygnal is a nationally recognized and awarded polling firm that was commended last year for having the most accurate polls nationwide leading up to the 2018 midterms. The poll was not commissioned on behalf of any of the candidates in the field.

322
Keep reading 322 WORDS

Tuberville led the pack at 32%, followed by Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) with 18%.

Then came former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore (10.6%), Secretary of State John Merrill (8.6%), State Rep. Arnold Mooney (2%) and Stanley Adair (1%). Of the respondents, 27.9% were undecided.

Tuberville led solidly in all in-state media markets except Mobile — the area which Byrne represents in Washington, D.C. Byrne carried 53.3% of this district, compared to Tuberville’s 13.2%, Moore’s 7.5% and Merrill’s 2.6%.

In the Birmingham media market, which is by far Alabama’s largest, Tuberville garnered 39.7% of the vote. This was followed by Byrne at 12.1%, Moore at 10.8%, Merrill at 9.9% and Mooney at 1.7%.

The Huntsville media market broke down with Tuberville at 29%, Byrne at 14.1%, Moore at 10.6%, Merrill at 7.9% and Mooney at 4.1%.

Finally, the Montgomery media market (which also included the Dothan submarket) showed Tuberville at 33%, Moore at 12.2%, Merrill at 10.6%, Byrne at 10.1% and Mooney at 1.5%.

This poll came before the start of Mooney’s television advertisements could affect poll numbers.

Additionally, the results do not account for what the potential entry of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions into the race would mean for the field.

Yellowhammer News has learned that Sessions has been taking meetings and making calls regarding a run for his old Senate seat.  He is now strongly considering mounting a candidacy.

Qualifying closes November 8. All of the announced candidates besides Moore have already qualified.

A previous Senate poll conducted by Cygnal from June 22-23 had the following statewide results: Tuberville led the field at 29.3%, followed by Byrne with 21.4%, Moore with 13%, Merrill with 11.8% and Mooney with 2.2%, while 22.3% of respondents were undecided.

All other polls of the current field, including internals and an Alabama Farmers Federation-conducted poll, have shown Tuberville leading. His lead has grown with time.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

