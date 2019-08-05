Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

5 hours ago

Byrne: Through media attacks, border agents continue fight

The border agents, military and law enforcement personnel at our southern border are doing their best in difficult circumstances to combat both illegal immigration and attacks from Democrats and the national media. Today, I’ll discuss the second half of my recent border visit.

After inspecting several points of entry and other spots along the border, our delegation traveled to Fort Bliss outside of El Paso to the Joint Task Force Crisis Response. Many of the active-duty soldiers here are working to free up border patrol agents to patrol the border.

The Crisis Response Force has provided security and engineering support supporting over 17,000 apprehensions. We have 1,300 marines operating Mobile Surveillance Cameras (MSC) across all Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sectors. Many sites would not be manned if not for this support.

Operation Guardian Support uses 1,100 10th Mountain Division personnel to fly helicopter surveillance missions. An additional 360 active duty personnel provide driver and other operational support.

The Texas Military Department headquartered here oversees most of the National Guard support units patrolling the border. They have nine Lakota helicopters from eight states, including one loaned from Alabama.

Alabama has 68 Guardsmen volunteering in Texas, the most out of the 13 states. They fly more hours here in one month than they would have in one year.

My final stop was an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Detention Center. Perhaps no one has been under more constant attack than ICE. Many Democrats have called to abolish this agency completely because of falsified stories and a desire for open borders.

As I saw firsthand, many of the unbelievable stories we’ve heard are total fabrications.

About 850 people who had illegally crossed our border were detained here. They were issued different colored outfits based on their criminal record. Most awaited an asylum decision or repatriation. Pro bono legal representation was provided, but more ICE trial attorneys and judges are needed. We’ve also seen more cases of mental issues that must be treated. Despite these challenges, all detainees were treated with humane respect and care.

The asylum process is a catastrophe that does not function as intended. The low bar for the “credible/reasonable fear review” means 90 percent who begin the process receive an eventual asylum hearing. In El Paso, after an often long, expensive legal process, 90% of these asylum cases are denied.

It falls on ICE to find individuals in the United States when they are denied. As you can imagine, many are never found.

Under President Trump’s “return to Mexico” policy, many migrants are now returned to Mexico to await their immigration case. In El Paso, there have been 9,000 waiting in Mexico for a hearing since March 28th.

When asylum is denied, migrants can stay in the country pending their appeal. Many appeal their decision until they can qualify for some other type of relief.

Through my firsthand experience and direct conversations with agents at the border, several things were made clear.

The accusations against the men and women doing everything in their power to care for these detainees are completely unfounded. This is an attempt to discredit President Trump and open our borders.

Military personnel and the supplemental border funding package have improved the situation, but they are insufficient. We need to reform our asylum laws and end other immigration loopholes that have led to this crisis.

Finally, walls work. The evidence is clear that walls, used in the right places, make border protection easier.

Our agents at the border have a difficult job, but Democrats’ refusal to take action has made our border crisis worse. I pledge to continue working with President Trump to solve this humanitarian, legal and national security crisis so the American people can be protected.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

3 hours ago

Tuberville: ‘Trump has done more for our veterans and our military than any president’

Tommy Tuberville has responded to State Rep. Arnold Mooney’s (R-Indian Springs) social media criticism of his weekend comments regarding veterans’ healthcare and President Donald Trump.

What has now turned into a Twitter feud started on Saturday at the Shoals Republican Club, when Yellowhammer News reported that Tuberville chastised the president for not doing enough to improve military veterans’ healthcare.

While the former Auburn University head football coach was passionate in his initial remarks, he immediately — and again in followup comments since then — also emphasized that Trump has not gotten the necessary amount of help from other federal elected officials on the issue and that the Obama Administration handed him a broken system in the first place.

410


“I’m a Donald Trump guy, but there are things that he hasn’t done yet that we got to get done,” Tuberville said in the same speech he criticized the president. “And I think he’s had to fight every battle by himself. He can’t get to all of them because nobody is helping him. Nobody is standing up for him.”

However, some have pounced on Tuberville’s comments, honing in on the portion of his speech when he said, “22 vets every day – every day are committing suicide. We can’t take care of them. We won’t take care of them. We’re paying for illegals to come over here – everything they’re getting: cell phones, health care, everything they want. That’s Donald Trump’s fault. That’s his fault. He’s got to get it done.”

Critics of the comments include 2016 ‘Never Trumper’ Erick Erickson and Mooney, who – like Tuberville – is running in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race. Erickson has already endorsed Mooney.

Mooney’s first tweet led to a response from Tuberville on the same platform.

“Career politicians and Never Trumper’s like Arnie have nothing to run on so they attack others. My point is this: Donald Trump has done more for our Veterans and our military than any President we’ve ever had and he was dealt a big mess by Congress and Obama,” Tuberville tweeted.

“We’re never going to improve healthcare for our veterans if we recycle the same ole tired politicians. We can all do better. And we must!” he added.

Mooney then doubled down on calling for an apology.

Now, the state representative appears to be actively campaigning on his critique of Tuberville.

(Mooney Campaign/Facebook)

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Introducing ‘Mondays for Moms’: A love letter to the mom who never feels enough

Editors note: ‘Mondays for Moms’ is Yellowhammer’s first weekly lifestyle offering. Every Monday, Erin Brown Hollis will bring doses of love, humor, encouragement and empathy to Alabama’s moms. Check back every week for a new post, and be sure to download the Yellowhammer News app on your smartphone and subscribe to Erin’s “Cheers to That” podcast for more great lifestyle content.

The following is the first edition of Mondays for Moms:

A love letter to the mom who never feels enough

950


I imagine my first vision of becoming a mom embedded in my brain the second I realized there was a follow-up storyline to my legendarily intense Ken and Barbie sitting-in-a-tree play sessions. It was something aching inside of me that just awakened, I guess. Once I discovered I wasn’t actually my brother’s mom (apparently bossing people around isn’t the only resume filler for motherhood), it was game on for fulfilling my destiny of adding “mommy” to my resume.

And, like most little girls who grew up and later became moms, I imagined those first few moments with my newborn were going to be worthy of the opening lines in the next magical fairytale that I had written for Ken and Barbie so many years back.

And they were … for a little bit anyway.

She cooed. I ahhed. You know the drill. The lime margarita flavored hospital popsicles were flowing and momma was in euphoria. It was everything my little five-year-old brain had dreamed it would be (absent the massive mesh panties and ridiculously uncomfortable witch hazel pads stashed in places I shall not mention on this PG-rated website).

Ahh yes. It was all fun and games and Instagram perfection … until we got home from the hospital.

I suppose I thought the precious baby nurses in the hospital would manifest in some mystical form a few miles down the road in my humble abode and/or that God would bestow upon me some magical power to care for my new little family member with ease and the energy of a marathon runner who made it all the way to the finish line.

But, then the cruel reality settled in: It was just gonna be the two of us.

Daddy had to go back to work.

Family members had to tend to their own lives.

And there we were. Just an over-tired newborn momma and a precious little *screaming at the top of her lungs* bundle of joy.

No one warns you about the scariness when you are staring at the wall in your child’s nursery for those first moments at home alone. No one tells you that rather than critiquing whether or not that stuffed animal is better positioned to the left or right of the Diaper Genie in the nursery, you will instead begin to feel those pastel-colored walls closing in. And fast.

When I had my babies, there weren’t viral mom videos flooding my social media feeds of fellow mom-sisters offering some #realtalk on a Monday morning during naptime (aka mom nation’s only opportunity to sip on cold coffee for a hot second).

There weren’t mom blogs flooding my inbox with the hope that I was not the only one wiping barf off of crib rails at 2 a.m … or at least not any that I was reading at the time.

Nope. We were all alone on our struggle buses of insanity.

The things nobody tells you about when you have a child are the things that will be most endearing when glancing back 40 years from now, or at least that’s what my mother continues to profess to me.

Mornings of sleeping in and enjoying a casual breakfast have turned into fire-alarm-esque warning bells that the day has begun and you’re already 20 minutes late to the party.

Breakfast does not consist of healthy yogurt parfaits accompanied by those delicious Starbucks lattes anymore. HA! Yeah right. Now, we’re lucky if we manage to cram a Nutri Gran bar down our throats while driving 15 miles over the speed limit to make it to carpool line on time.

Laundry has become a game of “Where did she find this?”; “How did she manage to come back with the entire playground in her shorts?!?” and my all-time favorite: “Poop or chocolate?!?”

My closet has become my safe zone rather than my land of pretty things. I’m safe … and alone … in there, right?!

Speaking of being alone, my restroom rituals have turned into a one-woman stage show … with all eyes on me. It’s almost like my little ones expect a singing, acting and dance show worthy of a short stint on Broadway. Anyone else like to potty alone? Could someone share this concept with my kids?!?

Forget about hosting a Southern Living approved get together unless you block out childcare for three days prior. Let’s get real, they probably need to be gone for the whole week to make it doable.

What about those fun nights out with hubby and friends? Drinks until 10 or 11, which now sounds like an out of control college rave, have turned into hot toddies and zonked out by 9:30.

And you know what?

I would not change one thing.

Because now my mornings consist of extra snuggles and slobbery kisses.

My breakfasts contain roaring laughter and frequent giggle fits.

The surprises in the laundry basket aren’t always horrifying and mystifying. Sometimes I find tiny hidden stuffed animals reminding me of what a precious stage my babies are in.

One day I’ll miss all those snuggle bunnies in the bathroom. Well, “miss” is a strong word. I will reflect on those moments fondly as I revel in my return to freedom.

Southern Living can save my cover spread for another day. I’d much rather be reading those bedtime stories than polishing that silly silver anyway…

As far as a night out, I sneak one of those in as often as I can.  But, nights at home suit me just fine these days.

And I bet you’d agree … after 8 p.m., of course …

So, the next time you feel like you are the only momma staring into the business end of a toddler’s rear for the 50-leventh time on a Tuesday morning at 3:32 a.m., take comfort, girl. I’m right there with ya. And the rest of naptime nation is, too.

Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

5 hours ago

Mooney takes Tuberville to task for criticizing Trump on veterans’ healthcare

When former Auburn football coach and candidate Tommy Tuberville visited the Shoal Republican club most didn’t expect it would be an event that would break much news.

But Tuberville seems to have been somewhat rattled by a sign implying he was a “carpetbagger” that was posted at the event. During the event, the 2020 US. Senate candidate ended up owning that he was in fact a carpetbagger.

“Yes, I’m not an everyday resident of Alabama,” he said. “That’s going to be brought up. I’ve been here most of the last 20 years. I’ve had property. So, you’ll see that on TV – ‘He’s a carpetbagger.’ Yeah, I’m a carpetbagger of this country. I love this country. I love this state. I’m a carpetbagger. I pay a lot of taxes. I brag about that because I’m fortunate I’ve made a little money in my lifetime. I can do this and not take any money.”

179


But that wasn’t the take away that Erick Erickson’s conservative website “The Resurgent” took from Tuberville’s statements at that meeting.

Tuberville noted that he was “pissed off at Donald Trump” and promised to take it up with him if he ever gets to see him. He laid the 22 veterans who commit suicide daily at the feet of the current occupant of the White House.

Erickson wasn’t the only one who had a problem with this critique. Tuberville’s GOP primary opponent State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) thinks Tuberville owes the president an apology.

Is this a fair criticism from Tuberville? Probably not.

Trump did talk about this issue, but it has also been an issue that has gone across multiple presidencies.

Trump also can take credit for serious reform to veterans’ healthcare, which will benefit veterans.

It would probably be better for us to talk about how we are going to take care of our veterans than trying to score points on the issue.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

5 hours ago

Living Life On Purpose Episode 5: Interview with Andy Andrews

In this episode, Matt talks to Andy about how he overcame homelessness to become a New York Times best selling author and international speaker. The two discuss choices that must be made to overcome a losing mindset and how anyone can move forward in life, when they choose to, regardless of their current circumstances. This is a powerful episode that highlights someone who has been on the very bottom and has now reached a level of success most only dream about.

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

6 hours ago

AT&T Alabama launches #BelieveBirmingham initiative to ‘help the next generation reach their academic and life dreams’

AT&T Alabama on Friday launched the “Believe Birmingham” initiative, reaffirming the company’s long-standing commitment to the Magic City.

Through the new initiative, the men and women of AT&T will work with community leaders and organizations to positively impact the city by connecting Birmingham youth to educational opportunities that drive success and building skills that match the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s workforce.

Company leaders launched the initiative with Birmingham City Schools, local elected officials and members of the community at Bush Hills Academy – the district’s first Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) school.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin hailed the initiative as enhancing the local workforce and quality of life.

370


“We are working to transform educational opportunities for our Birmingham youth in order to bridge the gap between a trained, modern workforce and the growing job opportunities in our city,” he said in a statement.

“Educational opportunities enhance the quality of our workforce in Birmingham, and we are proud to stand with community partners like AT&T to create opportunities that build an inclusive future and stronger Birmingham for all,” Woodfin concluded.

An extension of AT&T Believes, a larger, national company-wide initiative designed to drive positive change in local communities, Believe Birmingham will connect AT&T employees to volunteer opportunities with organizations such as Birmingham City Schools, Birmingham Education Foundation and Birmingham Legion.

A key highlight of Friday’s kickoff was the nearly 150 AT&T employees rolling up their sleeves for a day of volunteerism. The volunteers helped teachers and faculty at Bush Hills Academy move into classrooms and prepare to welcome students on Thursday, August 8, the first day of the 2019–2020 school year. AT&T volunteers unpacked boxes, prepared bulletin boards, created welcome packets for students and parents, organized folders, catalogued books, logged computer equipment and more.

“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders and tomorrow’s workforce,” Dr. Lisa Herring, superintendent of Birmingham City Schools, commented. “It’s exciting to have Birmingham’s public and private sectors collaborating to ensure our youth have the resources they need for success. Working together, we can and will inspire progress.”

State Senator Rodger Smitherman (D-Birmingham) said, “AT&T’s investment in Birmingham and our youth provides enhanced opportunities to drive community success and help the next generation reach their academic and life dreams.”

Collaborating with area non-profits, public sector partners and organizations, AT&T is focused on improving academic achievement and building skills that match the needs of Birmingham’s workforce — today and in the future.

“We believe in the promise of Birmingham,” Wayne Hutchens, president of AT&T Alabama, emphasized.

“At AT&T, commitment to community and opening up opportunities are part ofour DNA,” he added. “It’s exciting to live and work in a community that shares a passion for equipping all of our youth with the education and resources to secure a better future – as individuals and as a whole for Birmingham.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

