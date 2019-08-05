AT&T Alabama launches #BelieveBirmingham initiative to ‘help the next generation reach their academic and life dreams’
AT&T Alabama on Friday launched the “Believe Birmingham” initiative, reaffirming the company’s long-standing commitment to the Magic City.
Through the new initiative, the men and women of AT&T will work with community leaders and organizations to positively impact the city by connecting Birmingham youth to educational opportunities that drive success and building skills that match the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s workforce.
Company leaders launched the initiative with Birmingham City Schools, local elected officials and members of the community at Bush Hills Academy – the district’s first Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) school.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin hailed the initiative as enhancing the local workforce and quality of life.
“We are working to transform educational opportunities for our Birmingham youth in order to bridge the gap between a trained, modern workforce and the growing job opportunities in our city,” he said in a statement.
“Educational opportunities enhance the quality of our workforce in Birmingham, and we are proud to stand with community partners like AT&T to create opportunities that build an inclusive future and stronger Birmingham for all,” Woodfin concluded.
An extension of AT&T Believes, a larger, national company-wide initiative designed to drive positive change in local communities, Believe Birmingham will connect AT&T employees to volunteer opportunities with organizations such as Birmingham City Schools, Birmingham Education Foundation and Birmingham Legion.
A key highlight of Friday’s kickoff was the nearly 150 AT&T employees rolling up their sleeves for a day of volunteerism. The volunteers helped teachers and faculty at Bush Hills Academy move into classrooms and prepare to welcome students on Thursday, August 8, the first day of the 2019–2020 school year. AT&T volunteers unpacked boxes, prepared bulletin boards, created welcome packets for students and parents, organized folders, catalogued books, logged computer equipment and more.
“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders and tomorrow’s workforce,” Dr. Lisa Herring, superintendent of Birmingham City Schools, commented. “It’s exciting to have Birmingham’s public and private sectors collaborating to ensure our youth have the resources they need for success. Working together, we can and will inspire progress.”
State Senator Rodger Smitherman (D-Birmingham) said, “AT&T’s investment in Birmingham and our youth provides enhanced opportunities to drive community success and help the next generation reach their academic and life dreams.”
Collaborating with area non-profits, public sector partners and organizations, AT&T is focused on improving academic achievement and building skills that match the needs of Birmingham’s workforce — today and in the future.
“We believe in the promise of Birmingham,” Wayne Hutchens, president of AT&T Alabama, emphasized.
“At AT&T, commitment to community and opening up opportunities are part ofour DNA,” he added. “It’s exciting to live and work in a community that shares a passion for equipping all of our youth with the education and resources to secure a better future – as individuals and as a whole for Birmingham.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn