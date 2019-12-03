ESPN projecting Auburn as No. 3 seed in NCAA tournament

It’s only December, but the Auburn men’s basketball team has started out hot. The Tigers are 7-0 with the opportunity to stack several more wins before conference play starts in January.

This early season success has caught the eye of ESPN’s NCAA tournament expert, Joe Lunardi.



Lunardi published an early season projection of the NCAA tournament field as part of his annual bracketology feature for ESPN. He has Auburn currently listed as a No. 3 seed in the East bracket.

This is an exercise Lunardi has undertaken for several years with uncanny accuracy. In coming up with his projections, Lunardi considers the same metrics the NCAA tournament selection committee uses to select the field of 64 plus play-in games.

Lunardi has seven teams from the SEC included in his projected field.

Head coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers take on Furman Thursday evening at Auburn Arena.

The Tigers begin SEC play January 4 when they travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia