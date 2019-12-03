ESPN projecting Auburn as No. 3 seed in NCAA tournament
It’s only December, but the Auburn men’s basketball team has started out hot. The Tigers are 7-0 with the opportunity to stack several more wins before conference play starts in January.
This early season success has caught the eye of ESPN’s NCAA tournament expert, Joe Lunardi.
Lunardi published an early season projection of the NCAA tournament field as part of his annual bracketology feature for ESPN. He has Auburn currently listed as a No. 3 seed in the East bracket.
This is an exercise Lunardi has undertaken for several years with uncanny accuracy. In coming up with his projections, Lunardi considers the same metrics the NCAA tournament selection committee uses to select the field of 64 plus play-in games.
Lunardi has seven teams from the SEC included in his projected field.
Head coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers take on Furman Thursday evening at Auburn Arena.
The Tigers begin SEC play January 4 when they travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State.
Ivey receives flags from Native American tribes as part of Alabama bicentennial
MONTGOMERY – Monday in the Old House Chamber on the second floor of the capitol, Governor Kay Ivey exchanged flags with representatives of some of the Native American tribes with ties to the land that now makes up the state of Alabama.
Joining her for the presentation was Alabama Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), who is the chair of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission.
“Today is an especially important moment,” Orr said in his remarks at the event. “Alabama’s history includes the stories of many peoples.”
“Our states rich Native American history is something I’m especially proud of,” said Ivey. “This land that became Alabama has a much more extensive heritage.”
Eleven tribes were represented at the ceremony of the 18 total invited. Ivey also presented those in attendance with a proclamation and commemorative coin.
“The tribal representatives gathered here today carry on the beliefs and ideals of the people of the people that lived on this land long before the State of Alabama was established two centuries ago,” read the proclamation.
“Each of Alabama’s 19 tribes have contributed to the heritage and history that is being celebrated during Alabama’s bicentennial” the proclamation concluded.
Tribes and representatives attending as follows:
Alabama – Coushatta Tribe of Texas
Chief Herbert & Deloris Johnson, Chairwoman Cecilia Flores, Ricky Sylestine Alabama – Quassarte Tribal Town
Rovena Yargee, Janice Lowe Chickasaw Nation
Brad Lieb Choctaw Nation of OK
Dr. Ian Thompson Coushatta Tribe of LA
Chairman David Sickey & Mrs. Sickey Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Mike Crowe Kialegee Tribal Town
Brian Givens Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
Vice Chair Dorothy Wilson, Vice Chair Asst. Trina Jim Muscogee (Creek) Nation
Ambassador Johnodev Chaudhuri Poarch Band of Creek Indians
Chairwoman Stephanie Bryan, Larry Haikey, Adrienne Mathison, John Teague, Tami Teague, Jerry Spencer United Keetoowah Band of the Cherokee Indians in OK
Whitney Warrior
Tribes not attending as follows:
Absentee Shawnee Tribe
Cherokee Nation
Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma
Jena Band of Choctaw Indians
Seminole Nation of OK
Seminole Tribe of Florida
Thlopthlocco Tribal Town
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized tribe remaining in Alabama.
Our state’s rich Native American history dates back well past the last 200 years & is something to be proud of. I’m especially proud to exchange flags with members of Alabama’s tribes to recognize the many contributions Native American culture has had on Alabama. @AL200#AL200pic.twitter.com/B8eGNcm8Jh
Alabama looks to continue national leadership in early childhood education with Born Ready movement
Alabama already has boasted the nation’s best pre-k program for the last 13 consecutive years. Now, the state is spearheading a new “movement” so even more of its citizens will benefit from quality early childhood education.
On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Secretary of Early Childhood Education Jeana Ross officially announced Born Ready. This statewide movement will focus on raising awareness among Yellowhammer State parents of the importance of early brain development and quality early childhood learning experiences from birth through age five.
Born Ready, funded through a competitive federal grant, was developed through innovative research, as well as focus groups of Alabama parents. The data at the movement’s core shows that 95% of every child’s brain develops in the first five years of life.
This is a key premise of the movement, as children are quite literally “born ready” to learn in this first phase of life, with brain development occurring so rapidly. However, the movement moniker also has another meaning, as parents are naturally equipped to teach their children in their early years.
“Your child is born ready to learn, and you’re born ready to teach,” Ivey said in a statement.
Born Ready will empower parents to spend time with their young children and teach them through basics, like eye contact and the five senses: sight, hearing, touch, taste and smell.
“The Born Ready movement will inspire parents to use everyday events as teaching moments,” Ivey outlined. “Every Alabama child – no matter their geographic location or socioeconomic status — will benefit from this movement, starting in the home and extending to all early childhood education settings.”
The Born Ready website features comprehensive information and easy-to-follow, science-based tips designed to show parents how they can prepare their children from the moment they are born for future success.
“We encourage every Alabama parent to visit the site, use its incredible resources, and take the Born Ready Parent Pledge to show their commitment to helping their children learn and grow as they prepare for school,” Ivey noted.
Ross added, “Our website, BornReady.org, is a game-changing resource for Alabama families. It will provide the resources needed to build successful and contributing citizens for the future.”
The website also informs parents on what to look for in a quality early childhood education, cultivating inquiry and demand for quality in their local community. For the past 13 years, Alabama’s voluntary First Class Pre-K program has been recognized as being of the highest quality in the country. Born Ready seeks to build on that success by providing parents with the information and resources they need to help their children learn and prepare for school and lifelong learning.
Of course, this also means Born Ready is an integral part of Ivey’s “Strong Start, Strong Finish” education initiative. This initiative is focused on Alabama building an education system from early childhood to workforce that helps students succeed in school and after they graduate.
“Born Ready’s goals are to inspire and empower every parent, and to ensure every child reaches their greatest potential,” Ross said.
The state has contracted with Telegraph Creative to implement Born Ready, which will feature digital, radio and billboard advertising in addition to the website.
An introduction video for Born Ready has also been released.
Watch:
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Auburn dean gives students extra second for upcoming exams — ‘Every second counts’
Fans of the Crimson Tide might want to shield their eyes.
After Auburn’s 48-45 Iron Bowl victory this past weekend, the “one-second” jokes are back — fueled by Auburn making a field goal with only a second left on a running clock to end the first half of the game.
In a tweet on Monday, even the academics started to get in on the fun.
Dr. Joe Aistrup, dean of Auburn’s College of Liberal Arts, released a statement saying, “It is undeniable that when every second counts, Auburn men and women make great things happen.”
“Under Coach Malzahn’s leadership student-athletes have twice proven the difference that :01 can make. In the spirit of continued success, I hereby authorize professors and instructors to add one second to the allotted times for next week’s final exam,” he continued.
Finebaum: Nick Saban’s era of dominance coming to an end — Stephen A Smith: ‘BLASPHEMY’
Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday morning, sports commentator Paul Finebaum pronounced the Nick Saban dynasty at the University of Alabama dead.
Asked by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg if “the era of Nick Saban dominating college football coming to an end,” Finebaum responded, “Yes.”
“It is, and it’s been happening very slowly for a couple of years,” Finebaum continued. “But I think over the last couple of months, we’ve seen it. It started with the 28-point blowout (loss) to Clemson (in January’s National Championship game). Saban said, ‘We have to get the Alabama factor back.’ It didn’t happen.”
Montana Governor Steve Bullock has announced that he will be suspending his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, but with such a crowded field, it’s no surprise that low polling candidates are dropping out.
Bullock released a statement saying that he realized he “won’t be able to break through to the tier of this still-crowded field of candidates.” While Bullock is just now exiting the race, people like Mayor Michael Bloomberg are just now entering.
5. Trump will be at a NATO meeting when impeachment starts up again
President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure with the fact that while he’s in London for a NATO meeting, the Democrats will be holding the next round of impeachment proceedings, which will begin on Wednesday.
Trump was invited to participate in the hearing, but he’s claiming that Democrats were aware of the timing when they scheduled the hearing, saying that the NATO trip was scheduled last year. He added that impeachment is “a hoax to start off with.”
4. Nothing is ever Roy Moore’s fault
Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore has been polling in fourth place in the 2020 U.S. Senate race, and in a new campaign ad put out on social media, Moore said that “Washington insiders” are to blame.
Moore said that the “insiders … just don’t like conservatives like us,” and went on to list examples of being called “warmongers” for being pro-military, “racists” for wanting strong borders” and “bigots for recognizing the sanctity of marriage.” This ad is exactly the same as one Moore’s campaign released in 2017, with just a small addition about the “misinformation” spread about Moore.
3. Auburn doesn’t care — they won the Iron Bowl
For the fourth time since 2013, Auburn University will have to pay a fine because their students rushed the field/court after an emotional and hard-fought victory.
Auburn has been fined in the past after winning the 2013 and 2017 Iron Bowls, and after the men’s basketball team upset Kentucky at Auburn Arena in 2016.
2. Alabama needs people to participate in its census
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded 34 government agencies and organizations funding to assist in the 2020 Census. Ivey and her administration continue to promote involvement and participation in the census because those counts will affect Alabama’s federal dollars, representation and electoral college impact.
Ivey released a statement where she stressed the importance for Alabama residents to participate in the 2020 Census, saying, “Those numbers have a direct impact on billions of dollars in funding that affect schools, community programs, health care, job opportunities and just about every other aspect of our state.”
1. They have no evidence and Ukraine’s president says “nah”
On the same day the president of Ukraine once again said he was not pressured, House GOP members have released a report in an effort to fight the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, saying, “The evidence presented does not prove any of these Democrat allegations.”
The report went on to state that out of all the testimonies in the impeachment inquiry, there was no “evidence of bribery, extortion, or any high crime or misdemeanor.” The report also notes that the impeachment inquiry is just a political effort by stating it is “not the organic outgrowth of serious misconduct.”