Byrne raises over $400,000 in third quarter of 2019
Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Tuesday announced that his 2020 U.S. Senate campaign raised $408,383 in the third quarter and will report over $2.5 million cash-on-hand in their latest finance report to the Federal Election Commission.
Byrne has led the field in fundraising so far in the GOP primary, with over $750,000 raised in the second quarter. His cash-on-hand was $2,439,905.29 at the end of Q2.
That figure rose approximately $90,000 by the close of Q3, sitting at $2,529,019.97.
In a statement, Byrne said, “I am so grateful to every person who contributes to our fight to bring our Alabama values to the U.S. Senate.”
“From the start, this campaign has been fueled by grassroot supporters across Alabama, and today’s fundraising report shows that our campaign is only getting stronger and is built to last,” he added.
Byrne’s campaign advised that approximately $2,000,000 of their total cash-on-hand is available to be spent in the primary pursuant to federal election laws.
Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) raised $2,020,054 in the third quarter and spent $1,237,344 during that time period. Jones has $5,042,251 cash-on-hand as of the end of Q3.
Yellowhammer News will bring you the latest fundraising numbers from the other Republican Senate campaigns as soon as they are available.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Birmingham creating large non-smoking ‘Health District’
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance that establishes a non-smoking “Health District” in Birmingham’s Southside neighborhood. Smoking will be prohibited on public property therein – including city streets and sidewalks.
The Health District will officially launch on December 1.
The ordinance was requested by prominent health-focused organizations within the Health District’s boundaries, including: Children’s of Alabama; Cooper Green Mercy Health Services; Jefferson County Department of Health; Southern Research; the University of Alabama at Birmingham and UAB Medicine; and Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
In a statement, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin expressed his “full support” of the effort and the organizations that requested the ordinance.
“The entities within the Health District are leaders in promoting wellness through education, research and healthcare that help the residents of Birmingham, Jefferson County and beyond live better lives,” Woodfin said. “I am grateful for the leadership of these organizations, and I join the Birmingham City Council in full support.”
In the coming months, partner organizations will provide specific guidance to those who visit their campuses. Property owners within the district will have the option to create designated smoking areas on their property, if not prohibited by another ordinance.
Birmingham City Council President Valerie Abbott advised that it was important for the City Council to pass this ordinance in support of those wishing to promote good health.
“Organizations in this highly concentrated health-focused area of Birmingham have long desired to encourage quitting for those who smoke due to the many adverse health consequences for both smokers and non-smokers,” Abbott outlined. “This ordinance allows the City of Birmingham to proudly support those efforts.”
In the past, organizations have prohibited or limited smoking on their property, but smoking was permitted on adjacent city sidewalks.
“This ordinance will allow organizations committed to the health of those we serve to enact meaningful policies and educational programs that make a real difference,” Mark Wilson, CEO of the Jefferson County Department of Health, explained.
The timing is especially good for the Birmingham VA Medical Center.
“The VA went smoke free this month,” Birmingham VA Medical Center director Stacy Vasquez commented, “and this ordinance will enable the VA to focus on decreasing tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure for the health and wellbeing of those who serve or have served our country.”
UAB has had a non-smoking policy in place since 2015, but the institution more recently began to champion the idea of a health district to promote health and wellness, including tobacco cessation, clean air and walkability.
With more than 22,000 students, 23,000 faculty and staff, and well over a million annual patient visits, as well as other visitors, UAB sees the upcoming Health District as an opportunity to reach and help countless people.
“UAB recently launched a Grand Challenge – Healthy Alabama 2030: Live HealthSmart – with the goal of significantly improving the health of Alabamians,” UAB President and Southern Research Interim CEO Ray L. Watts said.
“This Health District is one of the many initiatives we will advance through our unique ability to make our state healthier through our focus on education, research, innovation and economic development, patient care and community service,” he added.
As part of the initiative, educational messages and resources to help people quit smoking will be promoted by the partner organizations.
“We hope the Health District will enhance a positive environment of awareness and support for the health of our young patients and their families,” Mike Warren, Children’s of Alabama president and CEO, remarked.
Cooper Green deputy director Laura Hurst agrees.
“We, too, intend to make the most of this opportunity to help people achieve better health,” Hurst concluded. “As we continue to increase our focus on supporting our patients’ overall wellbeing, not just treating them when they are sick, initiatives like these help us set a tone. This is a great thing.”
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
7 Things: War of words between Byrne and Jones, Trump to sanction Turkey, ‘impeachment’ hearing takes place and more …
7. LeBron James returns from China and immediately disappoints everyone
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke to the press for the first time after returning from China and refused to comment on the situation in China, but was willing to criticize Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morley for daring to support the protesters in Hong Kong.
The NBA may be able to save their business relationship with the Chinese government by muzzling their players and apologizing, but the players find themselves in an unenviable position of justifying their outspoken politicking on American matters while cowering and demuring on issues involving the red Chinese and Hong Kong.
6. Some people might actually want Troy King in Congress
Nineteen days ago, Troy King announced that he would be campaigning for the District 2 congressional seat, and now he’s announced that his campaign has raised $100,000
King’s campaign has said that his name ID is at 88%, and he has said that his candidacy is for those “tired of the crazies who have been running Washington D.C.”
5. Toyota is partnering with the Trash Pandas
Tuesday, the Rocket City Trash Pandas announced that their field will be named “Toyota Field” for their partnership with Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama, Ballcorps LLC and Madison city.
Trash Pandas CEO Ralph Nelson announced the name, saying, “Discussions began more than two years ago, well before stadium plans were finalized, and today’s announcement reflects Toyota’s commitment to our region and unwavering support they have shown the Trash Pandas since day one.”
4. No surprise: The White House doesn’t support absurd video
After a parody video went viral that showed President Donald Trump killing politicians and media outlets, the White House has released a statement that Trump “strongly condemns” the video.
The video is a photoshopped parody of a scene from the movie “Kingsman,” and Trump is shown shooting and stabbing people like Mitt Romney, Maxine Waters, Hillary Clinton and news outlets like CNN, NPR and NBC.
3. Impeachment “bombshells”
Former deputy assistant to the president Fiona Hill was testifying on Monday and sources say she told Congress she saw “wrongdoing” in the dealings with Ukraine. She also claims national security adviser John Bolton had referred to Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, as a “hand grenade” who was “going to blow everybody up,” adding his interactions were akin to a “drug deal.”
Republicans aren’t happy about the process and the fact that U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was removed from the hearing, which led to him asking, “What are Democrats so afraid of?” He also questioned why he wasn’t allowed to sit in on the testimony.
2. Sanctions to be issued against Turkey
President Donald Trump has announced that he intends to use executive order to bring sanctions against Turkey for their “destabilizing” actions in Syria after Trump’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from northern Syria.
Previously, Trump threatened that if Turkey did anything that he “considered to be off limits,” he “will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey.” Trump has told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Turkey needs to immediately ceasefire.
1. Byrne wants the Bidens investigated, Jones seems disinterested
On Tuesday, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) will file a resolution asking three House committees to investigate Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings while Joe Biden was vice president, which Byrne announced on Monday morning while appearing on “Fox & Friends.”
Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) attempted to tie this to President Donald Trump’s children who are still working in the fields they were working in prior to the 2016 election. Biden’s sons (yes, sons) got gigs in fields they had no business with and clearly sold access.
Following Congressman Bradley Byrne’s (AL-01) Monday announcement that he will file a resolution calling on three U.S. House committees to investigate the foreign business dealings of Hunter Biden, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) — a vocal supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential bid — rushed to attack the Republican Alabama congressman.
Byrne’s resolution calls for investigations into whether Hunter Biden’s business dealings resulted in improper conflicts of interests and whether his work affected United States foreign policy or a foreign government or foreign entity’s response.
In a statement, Byrne called Democrats out for turning “a blind eye to the Biden scandal,” adding, “If the same facts in the Biden case occurred with one of President Trump’s children, Democrats would have already launched a full-scale investigation.”
Alabama’s junior senator shared a tweet by ABC News’ Matthew Dowd, which asserted, “If you are someone who has raised concerns about Hunter Biden and don’t also raise big concerns about the Trump children, then you fundamentally lack inegrity [sic] and don’t really care about building a more moral and less corrupt world.”
Jones commented, “I think Matthew is speaking to a certain Alabama congressman who says he is filing a bill to investigate the Bidens. I agree with you @matthewjdowd. We should all want the same things – the facts, the truth, and the rule of law – not pandering partisanship trying to be relevant.”
To be clear, Dowd’s tweet was published on Sunday, the day before Byrne announced his resolution, so Dowd was not actually referring specifically to Byrne.
After Jones’ Monday comments on Twitter, Yellowhammer News reached out to Jones’ office for further comment. Yellowhammer News specifically asked, “Does this mean Senator Jones supports an investigation into Hunter Biden and/or Vice President Biden?”
The Senate office forwarded the inquiry without response to Jones’ campaign.
Jones’ campaign then declined further comment from Jones himself.
However, Lizzie Grams, Jones’ campaign press secretary, provided a statement that she released on behalf of the campaign earlier in the day — on Monday morning.
“Information about Joe Biden and his son has been around for a long time and all alleged improprieties have been debunked by numerous sources,” Grams claimed.
“It is sad that Congressman Byrne would debase the integrity of his office by pandering to the President with such a desperate attempt to elevate his secondary status in the Republican primary,” she added.
Jones’ campaign then did not respond when specifically asked the same question for clarification: “Does this mean Senator Jones supports an investigation into Hunter Biden and/or Vice President Biden?”
Reached for reaction to Jones’ tweet by Yellowhammer, Byrne decried that Jones was once again “quick to come to defense of his buddy Joe Biden.”
“Doug Jones has been silent on the issue of impeachment, but he is quick to come to defense of his buddy Joe Biden,” Byrne stated.
“Just like when he voted against Judge Kavanaugh, spoke out in favor of gun control, and opposed strong pro-life protections, Doug is once again totally out of touch with Alabama,” he continued. “This is just further proof that Doug Jones doesn’t represent Alabama. That’s why I’m running for the Senate to Dump Doug and send a conservative fighter to the Senate.”
Nice to finally hear from you on the Biden investigation issue, Doug.
However, as usual you’re not only wrong on this but working against the will of the Alabama people.
Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 10: Interview with Congressman Gary Palmer
Imagine growing up with no running water in your home, and then becoming one of the top leaders in the United States Congress. Gary grew up in a small town in Alabama, but he has worked his way to the highest levels of the government because of his hard work and willingness to serve. You will be hard-pressed to find a more principled or dedicated leader than Congressman Palmer. In a time where morals and ethics are lacking, Gary continues to shine his light due to his faith. The American Dream is alive and well, and Gary is a great example of what that can look like for anyone who wants to apply themselves.
Ryan Blaney wins Talladega Superspeedway’s 1000Bulbs(dot)com 500 in photo finish
It took 27 hours to get from the green flag to the checkered flag, but when it was all said and done, Ryan Blaney, the driver of Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford Mustang, earned the win on Monday afternoon in the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Blaney edged out veteran NASCAR driver Ryan Newman by a margin of .007 seconds, which is reportedly only the sixth-closest Talladega margin of victory ever.
The win advances Blaney in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ playoff to determine the 2019 champion.
“We got together a little coming through the trioval,” Blaney said of his run for the start-finish line with Newman. “He pushed me below the yellow line, but I wasn’t going below there after what happened in the truck race.”
Blaney was referring to Saturday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series at Talladega, when Johnny Sauter lost the win after being ruled out of bounds by NASCAR and demoted from first to the last truck on the lead lap.
“Now we don’t have to worry about next week,” Blaney explained, given that he advances in the championship hunt by virtue of his race win. “We can go and fight for another win.”
The race did not end without the traditional “big one” crash. Brendan Gaughan, driver of the No. 62 Chevrolet launched into the air during the escapade.