Byrne leads fundraising in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) led second quarter fundraising for Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate Republican primary, per numbers provided to Yellowhammer News on Thursday. Byrne also continues to have the most cash on hand of all GOP contenders.

Last quarter, which ran from April through June, Byrne raised over $750,000. As of the quarter’s end, he has $2.5 million cash on hand in his Senate account after entering the second quarter with slightly over $2 million.

Byrne’s campaign told Yellowhammer News that they are especially proud that the south Alabama congressman received donations from all 67 counties in the Yellowhammer State.

“Our campaign is fueled by grassroots supporters who want a Senator who will fight for Alabama and our conservative values,” Seth Morrow, Byrne’s campaign manager, said. “With donations from all 67 counties, a team of over 650 volunteers, and $2.5 million in the bank, Bradley is the only candidate with the grassroots support and resources needed to win the primary and defeat Doug Jones in 2020.”

This came after Yellowhammer News reported on former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s and State Rep. Arnold Mooney’s (R-Indian Springs) fundraising numbers hours earlier on Thursday.

Tuberville raised just over $420,000 last quarter, while Mooney brought in a bit over $300,000. Tuberville also loaned his campaign an additional $1 million, putting his cash-on-hand at over $1.3 million at the quarter’s end after expenses.

All of the candidates’ Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports will be filed and publicly available in the coming days.

Secretary of State John Merrill and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who both entered the race in the closing weeks of the quarter, have yet to release their numbers.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn