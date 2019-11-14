7 Things: Impeachment hearings begin, Poarch Creek Indians want a compact with Alabama, JeffCo drug kingpin goes down and more …

“Every day for the past month – and every day for the next several months – TV anchors will talk in very dramatic tones about the impending doom of impeachment facing America. They make it all sound so serious. But it’s not, and they are not,” the Alabamian wrote.

Sessions also took aim at the mainstream media for aiding and abetting the impeachment efforts, which he called “a desperate attempt to weaken a president who has deeply offended the powers that be in Washington.”

In an op-ed for Fox News published on Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions slammed ongoing impeachment efforts into President Donald Trump by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sessions added that the impeachment push is coming because of Democrats having “a political disagreement” with Trump rather than the president having committed “Treason, Bribery or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

“President Trump has not been accused of anything for which he can be credibly impeached, but the dangerous ideology of the far left does not recognize legal limits or fundamental fairness,” Sessions said.

“The president’s opponents are determined to win at all costs to undo the results of the last election and to manipulate the results of the next one. That is why – regardless of the weakness of the case presented – the conclusion of the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives seems predetermined,” he continued.

Sessions compared this seemingly “predetermined” impeachment effort to Communist Soviet Union tactics.

“The old Soviet Union was famous for show trials – fake trials where the result was already understood, where everything was just for show, and where the accused was already certain to be found guilty before the case was even presented,” Sessions wrote. “Ask yourself this: Regardless of the case the Democrats layout against the president, is there any chance at all that the Democratic House will not vote to impeach him? Any chance at all?”

He continued, “The conclusion of the Democratic majority in the House is predetermined and does not rely on – or have any connection to – evidence. In other words, everything you see in Washington for the next two months is merely a show.”

Sessions emphasized that history is on the verge of being made in America — but for the wrong reasons.

“Impeachment in this circumstance is a very dangerous action. It is founded on passion, hysteria, and yellow journalism – the very things that concerned our wise founders,” he remarked.

“An impeachment by the House on such shoddy grounds would be a dark day indeed,” Sessions explained. “It would create a precedent that opens the door for the political removal of a president, undermining the validity of our elections and subverting the will of the American people.”

He concluded by stressing his support of Trump.

Sessions outlined, “This is political theater, a desperate attempt to weaken a president who has deeply offended the powers that be in Washington. He refuses to play their games, and they will stop at nothing to ensure that he is defeated.”

“Every day, President Trump is achieving things that make life better for the American people and fighting hard for them,” he concluded. “It is time for responsible Democrats to stand up for law, reason and history by stopping this reckless excess. Sadly, restraint and calm judgment seem lost on Democrats as they hurtle forward, heedless of the damage they are doing to our republic.”

Sessions is running in the crowded Republican primary field to reclaim his old U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, which is currently held by Senator Doug Jones (D-AL). Other GOP candidates include former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn