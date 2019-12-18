Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Watch: Barry Moore releases ad in AL-02 race featuring his wife, Heather 5 mins ago / News
The medical marijuana bill looks more like a Trojan Horse 1 hour ago / Guest Opinion
BCA’s Katie Britt looks back on her first year, ahead to 2020 in speech to business leaders 2 hours ago / News
Bama lands most on AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-America teams; Two Auburn players picked 2 hours ago / Sports
Byrne: Obama should have been impeached under House Democrats’ current standard 3 hours ago / Politics
7 Things: Impeachment vote on Wednesday, small pro-impeachment rallies in Alabama, Shelby and Rogers celebrate the coming Space Force and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Aderholt praises doubling of UAH-based tornado study’s federal funding 7 hours ago / News
Ivey announces $2.5M in federal grants to combat homelessness 8 hours ago / News
Bible survives Alabama tornado, found opened to New Testament — ‘The power of God’ 18 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Huntsville’s Dynetics to be acquired by Fortune 500 company 20 hours ago / News
Amidst Port of Mobile’s growth, Alabama State Port Authority recognized for performance 21 hours ago / News
Alabama’s HudsonAlpha uses data from genomic sequencing to help patients better understand their dementia 22 hours ago / News
Stolen gaming console offers serious break in Mobile murder case 22 hours ago / News
Thanks to Alabama’s Mike Rogers, Space Force is finally happening 22 hours ago / News
Alabama space prowess will be on display in scheduled Friday launch 23 hours ago / News
UAB awarded grant for Atomic Force Microscope 1 day ago / News
Special event celebrates Seventh Amendment in Tuscaloosa — ‘I express to jurors what a historic thing they are doing serving on a jury’ 1 day ago / News
Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2020 28-Day Challenge 1 day ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Democrats make impeachment excuses, Doug Jones worried about impeachment, Alabama U.S. Representatives sound off on impeachment and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Aderholt: Shelby-negotiated NASA funding bill is a big win for Alabama 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Byrne: Obama should have been impeached under House Democrats’ current standard

Republican Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Wednesday morning took the floor of the United States House of Representatives to bash Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Donald J. Trump.

A vote is expected Wednesday night or Thursday morning on the two articles of impeachment filed against Trump by the House Judiciary Committee last week. Before the final vote on impeachment by the House, the members must approve special rules for debate on that vote. It was during Wednesday’s debate on the rules recommended by the Democrat-controlled House Rules Committee the night previous that Byrne leaped to the podium to make his voice heard.

“Madam Speaker, I rise in strong opposition to the rule and the underlying resolution to impeach President Trump,” Byrne began.

“When the framers granted the House the power to impeach, they feared that it would be abused,” he lamented. “Today, those fears are realized.”

Byrne continued, “In record speed, this majority (House Democrats) has assembled hearsay, speculation and presumptions for the purpose of overturning the 2016 election. We’re not here today, days before Christmas, because the majority has assembled a case against President Trump. No, we’re here today because the Democrat majority believes getting impeachment done now will provide their vulnerable members time to distance themselves from their vote.”

“But I assure you, Madam Speaker, that the American people are watching,” the GOP Senate candidate emphasized.

“Many of my colleagues have, from day one, rejected the people’s choice of President Trump,” Byrne warned. “But another president will come along (eventually) more to the majority’s liking. Our actions here today will be remembered and will set the standard.”

He outlined, “The second article of impeachment seeks to remove President Trump for failure to produce certain requested witnesses and documents. But as the majority knows, every president in history has asserted executive privilege. The House has a legal avenue to challenge the president: the courts. But the majority has skipped this step, showing that this is about impeachment as fast as possible, however possible.”

“Most of my friends on the other side of the aisle had no problem backing President Obama when he stonewalled the House for years to block our quest to find out the truth in the Fast and Furious investigation,” Byrne concluded. “That is why I filed an amendment to the resolution rejected by the Rules Committee saying based upon the Democrat majority standard, they should have written articles of impeachment against President Obama and [then-Attorney General] Eric Holder. I wish my colleagues would think about the standard being set. I predict that they will very soon regret it.”

Byrne spoke more about this on WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on Tuesday.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 mins ago

Watch: Barry Moore releases ad in AL-02 race featuring his wife, Heather

Former State Representative Barry Moore’s (R-Enterprise) campaign for Congress has released a new ad.

Moore is running to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) in Alabama’s second congressional district which includes the Montgomery area suburbs down to the Wiregrass region.

The ad features heavily and is narrated by Heather Moore, wife to the candidate and also a fixture within the family business.

Heather Moore said in a press release announcing the ad, “I want people to know that Barry Moore isn’t just a politician. He’s my husband, and the father to our four children. We’ve worked together to build his business since 1998, and I’ve seen him in good economic times and in bad. Through it all, his faith in God, in our family and in himself has carried him through.”

94
Keep reading 94 WORDS

The 30-second spot echoes the Moore campaign’s first ad, touting his support for President Donald Trump, service in the armed forces, conservative bona fides and experience growing and creating a small business. The ad also spends time highlighting that Barry Moore is “a husband, a father, and a man whose word is his bond.”

Moore’s campaign says the ad “will run primarily on the Hallmark and Lifetime channels as well as across social media platforms.”

Watch:

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
1 hour ago

The medical marijuana bill looks more like a Trojan Horse

There is a great deal of effort going on in Montgomery to legalize the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes. So much effort, in fact, that a review of the draft legislation indicates that the Republican majority may well be asked very soon to throw out every conservative principle that each of them ran on in order to “get the bill passed.” I could write for days on the draft Cannabis Commission Bill and not even talk about marijuana. It is that bad. The people of Alabama would do well to take a lesson from Homer about the dangers of dragging a Trojan Horse in the gates.

You all know the story: legend has it that after ten years of war the Trojans believed that they had achieved final victory over their Greek enemies when the dawn light revealed a large wooden horse that had been left outside the gates of Troy. Convinced that it was a wonderful thing, an homage to the Gods left by their defeated foes, the citizens of Troy opened wide their impregnable gates and pulled it into the city. Troy sealed its own fate by bringing in that giant vessel which in actual fact contained Greek commandos who opened the gates from the inside in the dark of night and destroyed the great city from within.

727
Keep reading 727 WORDS

The Alabama Policy Institute has reviewed two drafts of the legislation being developed by the Cannabis Study Commission. It is understood that there may be a more recent draft, but when we asked for an update we were told that the Commission would no longer allow them to be reviewed by the public. A red flag if ever there was one.

The drafts that were reviewed and are available on the API website are evidence of one of the most prolific forms of trojan horse legislation we’ve seen to date. This trojan horse bill that has been described as purely about palliative care and medicinal relief does everything wrong to allegedly try to do something right.

This Trojan Horse bill carries the dark forces of growing government, raising taxes, denying the right to due process and defeating home rule, to name a few.

The legislation grows government by standing up an entire new public commission whose members will be highly compensated. The new “Cannabis Commission” will then be allowed to hire full-time employees in untold numbers because the bill places no cap on the growth of the Commission.

The Commission will also have full-time investigators who will operate independently of other law enforcement and are specifically given the right to search and seize Alabama citizens and their property “without a warrant.” That’s right, warrantless search and seizure is specifically written into the bill.

It doesn’t stop there. Despite the fact that Alabama does not tax prescription medications, the legislation states that medical marijuana will be taxed at nine percent by the state and up to two percent by the local government. Prescriptions have historically been left alone by taxing authorities in Alabama, but the new Cannabis Commission will tax them at over twice the amount of any other sales tax. And where will the money go? To the Cannabis Commission of course. Along with all other revenues gained from the incredibly large licensing fees and penalties that the Commission is unilaterally allowed to levy.

It just gets worse from there. Parents may have to pay the services of a licensed “Caregiver” to administer the medication to their child. Not the doctor, not the pharmacist, but the newly formed role of “Caregiver” who has been approved by the Commission.

Despite being made legal in the legislation, pharmacists will not be allowed to dispense medical cannabis because it has not been approved by the FDA. Thus communities across the state will see the new phenomenon of “Dispensaries” that will dispense medication without pharmacological oversight.

And what happens if your community doesn’t want a pot farm? The most recent draft of the legislation specifically bans the right of local communities to opt out of the marijuana farming industry. If your local leaders are concerned about the security risks of a marijuana farm they will have no say in the matter if the current version of the bill is passed.

I could keep going, but I will stop there. For now. I just typed over 700 words and never once had to discuss the efficacy of marijuana as a form of medicine. The bill being floated is so bad that legislators don’t even have to debate its ultimate aim.

They can spend all session debating its other content. It’s as if they thought of every non-conservative principle of governance and crammed them all into one bill.

To be sure, if this bill passes it will have major impacts on employers, law enforcement, farmers, insurance companies, and others. Marijuana is not FDA approved and is still considered a controlled substance illegally possessed under federal law.

But the proponents of medical marijuana are not content to go with the usual form of trial, research and approval. They want it now and are determined, according to this bill, to get it at any cost. If they would go through the established processes of amending the law at the federal level, we wouldn’t be having this discussion. But of course, that would have a negative impact on their for-profit cannabis industry. Darn.

The legislature has a big job. Their role is key to the functions of our state governance. But if the State House and Senate pass this trojan horse bill, it will truly be said that the legislature went to pot.

Phil Williams, API Director of Policy Strategy, is a former State Senator from Gadsden. For updates, follow him on Twitter at @SenPhilWilliams and visit alabamapolicy.org.

Show less
2 hours ago

BCA’s Katie Britt looks back on her first year, ahead to 2020 in speech to business leaders

MONTGOMERY — The CEO and president of the powerful Business Council of Alabama (BCA), Katie Boyd Britt, gave the keynote address at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs & Issues breakfast Wednesday morning.

At the event, Britt described the ongoing developments at BCA and outlined the major developments she foresees the state of Alabama facing in 2020.

Britt, who was announced as the new head of BCA about 54 weeks before her speech on Monday, opened her remarks by saying it had been one year to the day since she moved back to Montgomery. Prior to running BCA, Britt served as U.S. Senator Richard Shelby’s (R-AL) chief of staff.

She said of the organization she now leads, “BCA is that intersection of business and politics, very much like a state chamber (0f commerce), but with a strong political arm.”

852
Keep reading 852 WORDS

Britt said that in her year as head of BCA the group had “taken some time do some reflection and figure out how we can be better,” then emphasizing that the group now has an increased focus on cooperation and inclusiveness. She said BCA will focus more on working with Alabama’s majority and minority political parties, and it will work closely with Alabama’s rural communities in addition to urban areas.

“If everyone is at the table we ultimately get better results,” she remarked. “A skilled, talented workforce is key. Quality infrastructure is crucial, but open communication and a collaborative spirit are a vital piece of the puzzle,” she added.

Britt urged the audience in attendance to have an expansive view of the state’s economy, beyond the sector they experience every day.

“So many times we hear the word ‘Mobile’ and think ‘that’s not us.’ No, it is our state’s port, its the only deepwater port we have in this state … its the fastest-growing container port in the nation … it can change our economy,” she told the assembled Montgomerians.

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Workforce Council have proclaimed that Alabama needs to add 500,000 credentialed workers by 2025 to stay competitive in a modern economy. Britt mentioned this statistic multiple times on Wednesday and said that Alabama was currently on track to fall 140,000 short.

“Achieving this goal will not be easy but it’s critical to Alabama’s economic development efforts,” she told the audience.

Britt also mentioned the currently incarcerated and Alabama’s older voters as two groups that, if given the right training, could help the state hit its goal.

Britt also discussed Amendment One, an initiative that will be on Alabamians’ March 3 ballot which, if successful, would take Alabama from an elected school board to an appointed school board. Britt acknowledged that many people differ on the issue, but went on to highlight Alabama’s dismal education rankings, the relative rarity of an elected school board and the change Florida and Virginia saw when switching away from elected school boards.

“I encourage you all to read up on that, and particularly look at why the governor is passionate about it,” Britt concluded.

One thing Britt brought up as cause for Alabamians to worry was the federal government potentially taking over Alabama’s prisons if the state is not able to bring down the prison population to 137% of capacity in the next four to five years. Alabama’s prisons are currently at over 150% capacity, which is down from 197% in 2011, but still well above the level that could trigger a federal takeover. Britt cited Ivey’s maxim that prisons are “an Alabama problem that need an Alabama solution.” Britt told the audience about when the federal government was forced to take over California’s prisons and required the state to raise taxes to pay for the solutions they dictated.

The BCA under Britt was one of the strongest proponents of the Rebuild Alabama Act which raised gas taxes by 10 cents a gallon (phased in over three years) to pay for infrastructure investments.

During her time at the podium, Britt chose to highlight that investing in infrastructure helps make Alabamians safer, stating, “We have the second most fatalities on our roadways of any state in the nation. Depending on where you are, one third to two-thirds of that is caused by roadway conditions.”

The upcoming 2020 Census was mentioned multiple times by Britt as an item that should be a point of focus for all Alabamians.

“We’re at a disadvantage in Alabama because we don’t trust the federal government here in the state of Alabama,” quipped Britt when bringing up the census.

“Every single person needs to count … everyone is going to have to be involved,” she added, highlighting that Alabama was at risk of losing congressional representation and thusly federal funding.

Britt noted the Growing Alabama Tax Credit and the Alabama Jobs Act as economic development incentives she feels are important to Alabama’s continued success at attracting businesses, calling for their renewal.

Montgomery’s new mayor, Steven Reed, was seated alongside Britt on stage. The BCA president heaped praise on him and the historic nature of his serving as Montgomery’s Mayor. She urged people to read a Time magazine article about his election.

“This man is ready, he wants to make sure that we’re investing in our education, that we’re investing in the infrastructure that will help us attract industry and talent to our city,” she said of Reed.

The BCA recently opened its first satellite office in Mobile with Kellie Hope as the regional director. Britt told the audience that having a field office outside of Montgomery had been well received, and she told reporters that BCA plans to open a similar office in Huntsville in the first quarter of 2020.

“There is tremendous growth in Huntsville … we want to have boots on the ground to understand what their needs are,” she told Yellowhammer after the conclusion of her public remarks.

Britt concluded, “I look forward to the exciting things we have to come in 2020.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
2 hours ago

Bama lands most on AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-America teams; Two Auburn players picked

Six University of Alabama and two Auburn University football players were selected to the American Football Coaches Association’s (AFCA) FBS Coaches’ All-America teams, as announced by the association on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide had the nation’s most players on the teams, and the SEC, with 19 total players, had the most of any conference.

For Nick Saban’s Bama squad, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood were named to the first team. Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, cornerback Trevon Diggs, safety Xavier McKinney and offensive lineman Jedrick Wills, Jr. were second-team selections.

Gus Malzahn’s Tigers saw defensive lineman Derrick Brown make the first team, while defensive lineman Marlon Davidson was honored on the second team.

111
Keep reading 111 WORDS

Historically, the University of Alabama has been represented on the AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-America teams the most: 88 times by 82 players since 1945. They are followed by Oklahoma (72/63); Ohio State (72/56); Notre Dame (64/57); Michigan (61/55); USC (59/52); Nebraska (51/46); Texas (51/45); LSU (44/39); Georgia (42/36); Florida State (41/37); Auburn (36/34); Penn State (36/34); UCLA (36/34); Clemson (36/33); Miami (Fla.) (34/33) and Tennessee (32/30).

Jeudy was the only player from the Yellowhammer State who also made one of the AFCA teams last year.

RELATED: Five Bama players, Auburn’s Derrick Brown named to AP All-America teams

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
6 hours ago

7 Things: Impeachment vote on Wednesday, small pro-impeachment rallies in Alabama, Shelby and Rogers celebrate the coming Space Force and more …

7. Some people think Santa should be a woman or have no gender

  • The group of things people will continue to pretend they believe has now grown to include the idea that we should have Santa Claus rebranded as female or gender neutral with over one-quarter of respondents to a survey taking that position. Another poll finds 15% don’t like Christmas at all.
  • Performative wokeness of this form has been on display this year in Alabama when drag queens appeared at a Christmas parade in Opelika and when candidate for U.S. Senate Tommy Tuberville criticized this and some in Alabama’s media acted as if he was out of line for believing drag queens are a bit much for a Christmas parade.

6. Smoking age to move to 21

531
Keep reading 531 WORDS

  • In yet another overreaction to the completely misunderstood “vaping crisis,” a bipartisan plan in the 2,000-page spending bill includes a move to raise the age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarette products from 18 to 21.
  • The American media stated the problem with vaping deaths was flavored and over-the-counter vaping products, but it has actually been black market THC products. That fact doesn’t matter to the media and neither does the fact that vaping has helped people quit smoking. The push to destroy vaping goes on.

5. Mobile will hold vote on Amtrak boondoggle

  • The City Council of Mobile is expected to vote on whether to bring Amtrak back to Port City on New Year’s Eve, which is the last time the council meets before the deadline to commit to the project and receive matching funds.
  • The deadline to financially commit to the Amtrak project, which will be a financial drain, is January 6 at the latest; the actual Amtrak service from Mobile to New Orleans won’t start until 2023.

4. Severe weather leaves a lot of damage and two dead in Alabama

  • The Lawrence County Coroner has confirmed that Town Creek residents Justin Godsey and Keisha Cross Godsey passed away due to the storms that passed through Alabama on Monday night. The couple’s son, Landen, is being treated for his injuries. Four were killed across the South.
  • Three tornadoes caused damage across North Alabama in Madison, Colbert and Lawrence County, and it’s already been determined that the tornado that touched down in Madison County was an EF-1.

3. Shelby and Rogers get their Space Force

  • The Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) has passed the U.S. Senate and now waits for President Donald Trump’s final signature.U.S. Richard Shelby (R-AL) has said that the NDAA “contains major victories for Alabama and the nation’s defense and aerospace sectors.”
  • Another part of the NDAA is that it will officially create Space Force, which U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-Saks) has been working to make happen. It will be the first added branch of the military since 1947.

2. Pro-impeachment rallies were held in Alabama Tuesday night

  • In support of impeachment, “Nobody’s Above the Law” rallies were held in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile Tuesday night. Rallies were held across the country.
  • And while a large majority of Alabama voters still support President Donald Trump, one of the organizers of the Montgomery rally, Linda Fisher, said, “Alabama still has a lot of patriotic citizens, regardless of party affiliation, who believe that our president has committed impeachable offense.”

1. Impeachment vote to be held; Letter sent to Pelosi

  • The vote to impeach President Donald Trump is set to be held Wednesday and, in preparation of that vote, Trump has sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to let her know exactly how he feels about the impeachment inquiry.
  • In the six-page letter, Trump discusses him winning the 2016 election and how this led up to the impeachment inquiry, saying that Pelosi and the Democrats “have spent three straight years attempting to overturn the will of the American people.” Trump deemed the inquiry as an “open war on American Democracy.”

Show less