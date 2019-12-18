7 Things: Impeachment vote on Wednesday, small pro-impeachment rallies in Alabama, Shelby and Rogers celebrate the coming Space Force and more …
7. Some people think Santa should be a woman or have no gender
- The group of things people will continue to pretend they believe has now grown to include the idea that we should have Santa Claus rebranded as female or gender neutral with over one-quarter of respondents to a survey taking that position. Another poll finds 15% don’t like Christmas at all.
- Performative wokeness of this form has been on display this year in Alabama when drag queens appeared at a Christmas parade in Opelika and when candidate for U.S. Senate Tommy Tuberville criticized this and some in Alabama’s media acted as if he was out of line for believing drag queens are a bit much for a Christmas parade.
6. Smoking age to move to 21
- In yet another overreaction to the completely misunderstood “vaping crisis,” a bipartisan plan in the 2,000-page spending bill includes a move to raise the age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarette products from 18 to 21.
- The American media stated the problem with vaping deaths was flavored and over-the-counter vaping products, but it has actually been black market THC products. That fact doesn’t matter to the media and neither does the fact that vaping has helped people quit smoking. The push to destroy vaping goes on.
5. Mobile will hold vote on Amtrak boondoggle
- The City Council of Mobile is expected to vote on whether to bring Amtrak back to Port City on New Year’s Eve, which is the last time the council meets before the deadline to commit to the project and receive matching funds.
- The deadline to financially commit to the Amtrak project, which will be a financial drain, is January 6 at the latest; the actual Amtrak service from Mobile to New Orleans won’t start until 2023.
4. Severe weather leaves a lot of damage and two dead in Alabama
- The Lawrence County Coroner has confirmed that Town Creek residents Justin Godsey and Keisha Cross Godsey passed away due to the storms that passed through Alabama on Monday night. The couple’s son, Landen, is being treated for his injuries. Four were killed across the South.
- Three tornadoes caused damage across North Alabama in Madison, Colbert and Lawrence County, and it’s already been determined that the tornado that touched down in Madison County was an EF-1.
3. Shelby and Rogers get their Space Force
- The Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) has passed the U.S. Senate and now waits for President Donald Trump’s final signature.U.S. Richard Shelby (R-AL) has said that the NDAA “contains major victories for Alabama and the nation’s defense and aerospace sectors.”
- Another part of the NDAA is that it will officially create Space Force, which U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-Saks) has been working to make happen. It will be the first added branch of the military since 1947.
2. Pro-impeachment rallies were held in Alabama Tuesday night
- In support of impeachment, “Nobody’s Above the Law” rallies were held in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile Tuesday night. Rallies were held across the country.
- And while a large majority of Alabama voters still support President Donald Trump, one of the organizers of the Montgomery rally, Linda Fisher, said, “Alabama still has a lot of patriotic citizens, regardless of party affiliation, who believe that our president has committed impeachable offense.”
1. Impeachment vote to be held; Letter sent to Pelosi
- The vote to impeach President Donald Trump is set to be held Wednesday and, in preparation of that vote, Trump has sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to let her know exactly how he feels about the impeachment inquiry.
- In the six-page letter, Trump discusses him winning the 2016 election and how this led up to the impeachment inquiry, saying that Pelosi and the Democrats “have spent three straight years attempting to overturn the will of the American people.” Trump deemed the inquiry as an “open war on American Democracy.”