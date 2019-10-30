Brooks: Impeachment process is ‘corrupt’, ‘purely partisan’
The fact that the media and their Democrats feel the president of the United States is a clear and present danger to the United States of America is pretty clear.
They allege he is a corrupt traitor who is using his office for personal and political gain; they do this publicly and repeatedly.
But when it comes to actually acting on those allegations, the Democrats are far more sheepish about making it clear what crimes were committed by the president and how they plan on holding him accountable.
Are they moving forward with an impeachment resolution? That’s complicated:
Speaker Pelosi, asked by @AlexNBCNews to comment on the impeachment resolution:
“It’s not an impeachment resolution.” pic.twitter.com/9A6qBan9mf
— Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) October 28, 2019
Are they even going to have a vote? That’s complicated:
Majority Leader Hoyer on impeachment resolution : “I have not read it yet. The other members have not read it yet. And we’re going to have to consider whether or not it’s ready to go on Thursday.”
— Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) October 29, 2019
U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) was on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Wednesday morning, and he called the current impeachment process “Russia investigation 2.0.”
According to Brooks, the process being proposed is hardly acceptable because it still limits the ability of Republicans to participate.
Brooks lamented that Republicans can’t offer exculpatory evidence and earnestly cross-examine witnesses and accusers in an open forum because doing so would allow the American people to ascertain for themselves what to make of this.
“If they were to claim that this is a judicial proceeding, therefore there is obstruction of justice, then everything in the Bill of Rights designed to protect a criminally accused person comes into play,” he argued. “So, they can’t have it both ways.”
Brooks believes this impeachment proceeding has been flawed from the beginning and it isn’t getting any better, saying “[T]hey are prosecuting a man without a crime and searching for a crime to prosecute.”
He also thinks this is all just politics.
“What they’re doing is they’re using the House of Representatives for purely partisan purposes in order to accumulate information that they can use in the 2020 election cycle,” Brooks explained.
My takeaway:
This last point is important: Democrats are accusing the president of using his office for political gain while they use their offices for political gain.
If the president has committed a crime, Democrats in Congress need to bring those allegations to the floor of the House, vote on an actual resolution and work to remove the sitting president of the United States from office.
Anything short of that is an admission that this is all damaging the president in the lead up to 2020. Hopefully, Americans will start to see this soon.
Listen:
