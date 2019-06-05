Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Doug Jones bashes Trump’s Mexico tariff threat — ‘Largest tax increase that Americans have seen in two or three generations’ 26 mins ago / News
Aderholt moves to continue ban on FDA approving embryo gene editing research 1 hour ago / News
Conservative MSNBC pundit takes on Alabama’s controversies’ potential impact on 2020 1 hour ago / News
Study: Regions had over $7.6 billion economic impact on Alabama last year 2 hours ago / News
Brooks helps secure subcommittee funding authorization for key Redstone Arsenal military construction projects 3 hours ago / News
Doug Jones open to impeachment — ‘Congress needs to do their duty’ 5 hours ago / News
Mobile one of several cities to host ‘American Idol’ auditions 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Hubbard appeals his conviction, Carbon Hill mayor embarrasses Alabama, House hearings are obviously about impeachment and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Mo Brooks: ‘Media bias’ an obstacle for congressional Republicans attempting to point out need to expose potential FBI, DOJ wrongdoing 8 hours ago / News
Regional medical center coming to Clarke County 9 hours ago / News
State Rep. Kiel pushes for Franklin County church security ‘stand-your-ground’ protections on March statewide ballot 10 hours ago / News
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian headlining Birmingham’s Sloss Tech ’19 11 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Protective Life closes $1.2 billion acquisition, largest in company history 23 hours ago / News
Byrne supports investigations into Russian meddling, not presidential campaigns 1 day ago / News
Opelika mayor endorses Byrne for Senate 1 day ago / Politics
Add the lottery to the special session coming on prisons 1 day ago / Opinion
Roby, Alabama Farmers Federation praise passage of disaster relief bill with aid for the Wiregrass 1 day ago / News
D.C.-based ‘Senate Conservatives Fund’ endorses Mooney in Alabama’s 2020 primary 1 day ago / Politics
Alabama’s Dynetics one of 11 American companies advancing lunar lander 1 day ago / News
Ethics Commission set to clarify pressing issues for Birmingham Airport Authority 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Brooks helps secure subcommittee funding authorization for key Redstone Arsenal military construction projects

Capitalizing on his new House Armed Services Readiness Subcommittee assignment, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) on Wednesday helped secure two military construction projects important to the Redstone Arsenal defense community.

During the subcommittee’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) mark-up, Brooks successfully obtained authorization for $38 million for construction of an aircraft and flight equipment building on Redstone Arsenal and $40 million for construction of a new air traffic control tower and airport terminal on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

In a statement, Brooks said, “The Army’s next generation of rotorcraft is a top priority that helps ensure that America stays ahead of our adversaries. Much of this rotorcraft work is done at Redstone Arsenal because of the Tennessee Valley’s vast aerospace engineering expertise.”

“Unfortunately, existing Redstone Arsenal facilities are inadequate for this developmental task,” he continued. “The new $38 million facility at Redstone Arsenal that I helped to successfully insert into the Readiness portion of the National Defense Authorization Act will ensure there is sufficient hangar space to properly shelter, test, and support new rotorcraft.”

He also explained the significance of the Kwajalein Atoll funding.

“Key Redstone Arsenal agencies— namely Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, and U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command— rely heavily on access to the Reagan Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll for missile and hypersonic weapons testing,” Brooks outlined. “Unfortunately, the Kwajalein air traffic control tower and airport terminal were constructed 65 years ago and are in disrepair. New, updated facilities are desperately needed.”

“At my request, construction of a new air traffic control tower and terminal is being included in the Readiness portion of the National Defense Authorization Act. I’m pleased Redstone Arsenal employees will be better able to access Kwajalein so they can conduct vital developmental and operational testing,” he added.

While inserting the authorization for the two projects during the Readiness subcommittee markup was important, there is still a long battle ahead to keep the language in the legislation.

Brooks advised, “It is important to emphasize that these successes are just the beginning of a long legislative process. The next step is to defend these authorizations before the full House Armed Services Committee and, thereafter, on the House Floor. Thereafter, the fight resumes in the Senate and then concludes in the appropriations process.”

“Of course, getting these two much-needed projects in the initial draft of the National Defense Authorization Act are big, first step victories that can go a long way to helping ensure long-term success,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

26 mins ago

Doug Jones bashes Trump’s Mexico tariff threat — ‘Largest tax increase that Americans have seen in two or three generations’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is continuing to be a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, this time slamming the president’s threat to impose tariffs on Mexico if the country does not stem the flow of illegal aliens into the United States.

During the same CNN “New Day” interview in which Jones expressed his openness to impeaching Trump, Alabama’s junior senator was directly asked about why he is “so opposed” to the potential tariffs on Mexico.

“Well, because they’re a tax,” Jones, who has actually spoken in opposition to the 2017 Trump tax cuts, said matter of factly. “This could be the largest tax increase that Americans have seen in two or three generations.”

Jones has pledged to back whomever the Democrats nominate against Trump in 2020, no matter how radical that individual is. Additionally, Jones has announced his support of former Vice President Joe Biden in the primary. Biden has already promised to repeal the Trump tax cuts as the “first thing” he would do if elected, and far left Democrats running for president have proudly exclaimed that they want to raise taxes to new highs.

204
Keep reading 204 WORDS

Continuing his denunciation of the Trump tariff threat to CNN on Wednesday, Jones remarked, “[The potential Mexico tariff] is purely a tax on the American people.”

“Mexico’s not paying for it anymore than China’s paying for it,” he continued. “Alabama, in particular, will be hurt a lot by Mexican tariffs. We’ve already been hurt by the Chinese retaliatory tariffs. … It will be a huge burden on the Alabama taxpayer, the American taxpayer.”

“Mexico is not going to pay for these tariffs. They don’t do that,” Jones said. “The American taxpayer pays for these.”

He emphasized that Trump following through on Mexico tariffs would have “devastating effects.”

Watch:

Jones has previously called Trump’s China trade policy “another administration disaster.”

Alabama’s Democratic senator has also claimed that the situation at the United States’ border with Mexico is not an “emergency.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
1 hour ago

Aderholt moves to continue ban on FDA approving embryo gene editing research

Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) on Tuesday successfully attached an amendment to Congress’ fiscal year 2020 agriculture spending bill that would bar the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from approving research that involves gene editing of human embryos.

Roll Call reported that the move came during a meeting of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, of which Aderholt is a leading Republican member.

The ban on human embryo gene editing research has been included in this same spending bill since fiscal year 2016, however, the language was left out of the draft bill approved last month by the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee.

279
Keep reading 279 WORDS

While the top Democrats on the committee voiced opposition to Aderholt’s amendment, he was able to convince them to accept the measure on a voice vote, successfully inserting the language back into the draft bill approved by the full House Appropriations Committee.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News on Wednesday, Aderholt emphasized his support for responsible scientific research.

“Science provides the hope my colleagues and I seek to perpetuate in providing funding to find cures for terrible diseases,” he said. “But first we must ensure that the science and the bio-ethics move forward together before scientifically altering the heritable gene-pool. I believe that we must proceed with the utmost caution.”

“I also want to point out that, even under this provision, science continues to move forward,” Aderholt added of his amendment.

“Clinical trials of gene therapy are already either underway – or have been proposed – to treat suffering patients now,” he concluded. “Diseases such as sickle cell anemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, aplastic anemia, cystic fibrosis, and multiple types of cancers are all being targeted through gene therapy. This important work will continue.”

Another hot-button Aderholt amendment was rejected during the committee meeting.

On a 23-27 vote, the Alabama congressman’s amendment to raise the minimum federal age restriction to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 failed.

This amendment would have included e-cigarettes, defined as electronic nicotine delivery systems. Online or other remote tobacco sales would have been mandated to require sellers to check a buyer’s age using commercially available databases.

This mirrors language in Aderholt’s “Stopping Consumption of Tobacco by Teens” (SCOTT) Act, which he introduced earlier this year.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
1 hour ago

Conservative MSNBC pundit takes on Alabama’s controversies’ potential impact on 2020

In modern outrage culture, we are told that every little controversy is going to upend the 2020 elections and hand the victory to Democrats.

This is not just some liberal talking point either. Republicans love to say it as well.

We heard it with Roy Moore, and we are hearing it with the Alabama abortion ban.

330
Keep reading 330 WORDS

MSNBC contributor Noah Rothman touched on both of these issues in a Wednesday appearance on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” and stated he doesn’t think either actually will have much of an impact.

On Roy Moore, who is weighing another run for Senate, Rothman believes that it is basically an Alabama story that motivates people in Alabama to come out and vote. But in 2020, Rothman said his impact outside of Alabama is minimal, referring to it as the “Todd Akin syndrome.”

He outlined, “I don’t think Roy Moore animates people in other states to come out and vote.”

The Alabama abortion ban is different. Rothman noted even the Republican establishment views it as a “net loser,” citing RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s statements.

But he believes the abortion bans in Alabama and elsewhere will “energize Democratic voters because it’s a legislative issue, not a court issue.”

My takeaway:

Whether or not Democrats are motivated by these issues in 2020 remains to be seen, but it could all depend on how far they are willing to go the other way on social issues as well.

Recently, Illinois approved a pro-abortion bill that will allow an abortion at any time for any reason, and provisions like that are unpopular across the board. This bill is more extreme than the bill passed in New York, as it has no restriction on abortion at all.

The real impact might be measured with how the mainstream media frames the issues it chooses to cover. If they choose, as a monolith, to continue to treat restriction on abortions as attacks on women and pro-abortion bills as an act of women’s liberation, Democrats will benefit.

As usual, it appears the media and their Democrats are working together to place their issues front and center in the best possible light, facts be damned.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
2 hours ago

Study: Regions had over $7.6 billion economic impact on Alabama last year

An economic impact study conducted by a prominent national firm has revealed some staggering numbers on how Regions Bank impacts its home state of Alabama.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Regions is currently the Yellowhammer State’s only Fortune 500 company.

The firm Tripp Umbach recently wrapped up a study of how the bank supports Alabama’s economy, and the report released Wednesday shows that local communities across the state benefit from the bank, too.

For example, Regions Bank had an overall economic impact of $7.6 billion on Alabama in 2018 alone. The company also supports 32,171 jobs in the state, providing pay and benefits to its employees that are on average 46% higher than the Alabama average.

676
Keep reading 676 WORDS

Additionally, Regions Bank provided $11.1 million last year to Alabama charities through volunteerism and contributions.

John Turner, president and CEO of Regions Financial Corp., stated that the economic impact report reflects the company’s commitment to creating shared value not only for bank customers, but also for its associates and the local Alabama communities where Regions proudly does business.

“Thriving communities benefit everyone, so we’re proud to be able to strengthen Alabama through job creation, charitable investments, lending to consumers and businesses, and our daily operations, because it all helps build a better future,” Turner said. “By leveraging all the tools at our disposal – and concentrating on the areas where we can have the most meaningful and measurable impact – Regions Bank is well-positioned to remain an integral part of the state’s economic vitality.”

The economic impact study, before being released to the public, was recently presented to Governor Kay Ivey and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Gov. Ivey received the economic impact study’s findings from Keith Herron, head of Corporate Responsibility and Community Engagement for Regions Bank. (Photo by Governor’s Office)

In a statement, Ivey said, “Regions continues to be a powerful tool for Alabama’s economic well-being.”

“As we look for ways to continue boosting our economy, Regions will serve as an important catalyst for that growth,” she concluded.

“Regions’ leadership has always provided an economic anchor for the city,” Woodfin remarked. “As we continue to make strides in the transition to an inclusive economy, Regions serves as a key partner for the future.”

Regions’ three key takeaways from the Tripp Umbach report as follows:

  1. Regions Bank is a vital catalyst for sustainable economic growth in Alabama and Greater Birmingham.
    • Regions generated more than $7.6 billion in economic impact across Alabama in 2018. This represents the direct impact of day-to-day operations as well as lending from Regions to businesses and consumers across the state and other indirect impacts.
    • The company’s economic impact is particularly significant within its headquarters market of Greater Birmingham. In Jefferson and Shelby Counties, Regions’ economic impact is approximately $4.1 billion. This figure represents nearly $2.2 billion in direct expenditures in payroll and non-payroll expenses, as well as an additional $1.9 billion in indirect or related spending.
    • Serving people and businesses in all 67 Alabama counties, Regions helps individuals and employers succeed through access to lending and additional financial products and services.
    • As Alabama’s only Fortune 500 company, Regions was responsible for nearly $267 million in government revenue in 2018. This figure includes approximately $59.6 million attributed to sales tax, property tax, payroll tax and other state and local taxes paid directly by the bank.
  1. Regions is a magnet for world-class talent, generating a significant number of high-skill, high-paying jobs.
    • Regions directly or indirectly supports 32,171 full-time and part-time jobs across Alabama. This figure represents approximately 8,000 Alabama-based Regions associates and more than 24,000 people whose jobs are supported by the bank’s operations.
    • In 2018, the average Alabama-based Regions associate made 46 percent more in pay and benefits than the average Alabama employee of other companies. This positions Regions as an employer of choice.
    • The company directly employs more than 5,900 people in Greater Birmingham, and the bank supports an additional 11,716 related jobs among other employers, such as contractors and other companies whose personnel are employed, at least in part, due to Regions’ economic activity. 
  1. Regions’ contributions to creating inclusive prosperity in Alabama and Greater Birmingham are meaningful and diverse, including significant spending and lending activity as well as substantial investments of time and money supporting community causes.
    • The company and its associates provided approximately $11.1 million in 2018 to Alabama charities through a combination of financial donations and extensive volunteerism.
    • Regions focuses its community engagement activities on three key areas where the bank and its associates are most qualified to make a meaningful difference through financial support and hands-on service:
      • Economic and Community Development
      • Financial Wellness
      • Education and Workforce Readiness

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Doug Jones open to impeachment — ‘Congress needs to do their duty’

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” on Wednesday, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) called on the U.S. House of Representatives to start issuing “subpoenas” and “see where that goes.”

Host Alisyn Camerota mentioned ongoing efforts by House Democrats to drum up impeachment proceedings and asked Jones if the House should begin formal impeachment hearings.

However, the junior senator from Alabama then performed some verbal gymnastics.

“Well, you know the Senate has a different role in the impeachment inquiry,” Jones quibbled. “We sit in judgment, so I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to make that judgment.”

184
Keep reading 184 WORDS

“What I do believe is this: I do think that Congress needs to do their duty, their constitutional duty, of oversight,” he continued.

Despite the unprecedented Mueller investigation into President Donald Trump, his campaign and his administration, along with the constant scrutiny by the media and previous investigations and hearings by both the Senate and the House, Jones then claimed that the president’s administration has had it easy.

“For two years, the administration has enjoyed Republican majorities who absolutely refuse to do any oversight of the administration. Congress – the House and the Senate – have a constitutional obligation for oversight. They need to issue the subpoenas, they need to see where that goes,” Jones said. “And I know it’s frustrating when you [have] an administration who blocks every single path for oversight. But I think that that’s the way to go right now.”

This comes a few months after Jones refused to answer a question on impeachment while at a book tour event in Birmingham.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less