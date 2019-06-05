Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Doug Jones open to impeachment — ‘Congress needs to do their duty’ 35 mins ago / News
Mobile one of several cities to host ‘American Idol’ auditions 1 hour ago / News
7 Things: Hubbard appeals his conviction, Carbon Hill mayor embarrasses Alabama, House hearings are obviously about impeachment and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Mo Brooks: ‘Media bias’ an obstacle for congressional Republicans attempting to point out need to expose potential FBI, DOJ wrongdoing 4 hours ago / News
Regional medical center coming to Clarke County 5 hours ago / News
State Rep. Kiel pushes for Franklin County church security ‘stand-your-ground’ protections on March statewide ballot 6 hours ago / News
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian headlining Birmingham’s Sloss Tech ’19 6 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Protective Life closes $1.2 billion acquisition, largest in company history 18 hours ago / News
Byrne supports investigations into Russian meddling, not presidential campaigns 20 hours ago / News
Opelika mayor endorses Byrne for Senate 20 hours ago / Politics
Add the lottery to the special session coming on prisons 21 hours ago / Opinion
Roby, Alabama Farmers Federation praise passage of disaster relief bill with aid for the Wiregrass 24 hours ago / News
D.C.-based ‘Senate Conservatives Fund’ endorses Mooney in Alabama’s 2020 primary 1 day ago / Politics
Alabama’s Dynetics one of 11 American companies advancing lunar lander 1 day ago / News
Ethics Commission set to clarify pressing issues for Birmingham Airport Authority 1 day ago / News
Carbon Hill mayor on minorities: ‘Without killing them out there’s no way to fix it’ 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Some think impeachment is here, Kamala Harris doesn’t understand Alabama pro-lifers, border issues galore and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Episode 12: Rest in peace, Rod 1 day ago / Podcasts
Alabama linemen celebrated at fifth annual ‘Appreciation Day’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama Supreme Court to hear arguments in Hubbard appeal 1 day ago / News
35 mins ago

Doug Jones open to impeachment — ‘Congress needs to do their duty’

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” on Wednesday, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) called on the U.S. House of Representatives to start issuing “subpoenas” and “see where that goes.”

Host Alisyn Camerota mentioned ongoing efforts by House Democrats to drum up impeachment proceedings and asked Jones if the House should begin formal impeachment hearings.

However, the junior senator from Alabama then performed some verbal gymnastics.

“Well, you know the Senate has a different role in the impeachment inquiry,” Jones quibbled. “We sit in judgment, so I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to make that judgment.”

“What I do believe is this: I do think that Congress needs to do their duty, their constitutional duty, of oversight,” he continued.

Despite the unprecedented Mueller investigation into President Donald Trump, his campaign and his administration, along with the constant scrutiny by the media and previous investigations and hearings by both the Senate and the House, Jones then claimed that the president’s administration has had it easy.

“For two years, the administration has enjoyed Republican majorities who absolutely refuse to do any oversight of the administration. Congress – the House and the Senate – have a constitutional obligation for oversight. They need to issue the subpoenas, they need to see where that goes,” Jones said. “And I know it’s frustrating when you [have] an administration who blocks every single path for oversight. But I think that that’s the way to go right now.”

This comes a few months after Jones refused to answer a question on impeachment while at a book tour event in Birmingham.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Mobile one of several cities to host ‘American Idol’ auditions

Auditions for the upcoming 18th season of “American Idol” will include stops in several Southern cities.

The show will hold auditions in Mobile, Alabama, on Aug. 20, the second of 20 stops between New York on July 23 and Detroit on Sept. 10.

90
Keep reading 90 WORDS

Stops in neighboring Southern states include Tallahassee, Florida and Macon, Georgia, both on Aug. 23; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Aug. 25; Columbia, South Carolina on Aug. 26; and Knoxville, Tennessee on Aug. 29.

While in-person auditions will be possible at those stops, online auditions can be submitted at www.americanidol.com/auditions.

The site also allows registration for the in-person auditions.

Last season, country music singer Laine Hardy of Livingston, Louisiana, won.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
3 hours ago

7 Things: Hubbard appeals his conviction, Carbon Hill mayor embarrasses Alabama, House hearings are obviously about impeachment and more …

7. Endorsements made in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race 

  • The “Senate Conservatives Fund” based in Washington, D.C. has a history of backing conservative outsiders and has officially endorsed State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indiana Springs) for the upcoming 2020 U.S. Senate race.
  • Meanwhile, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has endorsed Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope). These early endorsements may not sway many voters in a Republican primary, but they could help the candidates raise money and be used to keep other candidates out.

6. A really stupid abuse of power

575
Keep reading 575 WORDS

  • The black owner of a Dunkin Donuts store in Montgomery, Damon Dunn, filed a complaint with the Alabama Ethics Commission, accusing an investigator of abusing their power over 75-cent charges for coffee flavoring servings.
  • The complaint came after investigator Bryon Butler filed a discrimination complaint against the store, claiming that they were charging black customers more for coffee flavoring. Butler later threatened to make problems for the black-owned business and had an employee give a recorded statement that contained personal information by implying this was an official investigation.

5. Biden stumbles again

  • Former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden is slipping in the polls and after receiving criticism from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) about his position on environmental issues. Biden has unveiled his version of a “Green New Deal.”
  • Biden’s plan, which isn’t actually his and is another Biden tax increase, would cost $1.7 trillion over the next 10 years; the goal of the plan would be for the Unoted States to achieve a 100% clean energy economy with net-zero emissions for no later than 2050. It has drawn attacks from progressives for lacking details.

4. Coward from Broward

  • Scott Peterson, the former Broward County, Florida sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer who stood outside of Stoneman Douglas High School while 17 souls were taken by a school shooter, now faces 11 charges related to his failure to fulfill his duties. The charges could carry a sentence of close to 100 years if convicted.
  • The Florida Department of Law Enforcement did not mince words. They found the “investigation shows former deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing” to stop the slaughter and there is “no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives.”

3. Slow motion impeachment

  • It’s all about impeachment as the House of Representatives has announced that it will vote next week on holding former White House counsel Don McGahn and Attorney General William Barr in contempt. Barr is being held in contempt for not revealing grand jury testimony when he can’t.
  • Some House Democrats also want special counsel Robert Mueller to testify as well. And if he won’t come, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) wants to compel Mueller to testify about the Russia investigation. Hoyer stated, “He may want a subpoena for all I know.”

2. Alabama needed to be in the national news again

  • Mayor Mark Chambers of Carbon Hill recently posted on Facebook about “homosexuals,” “transvestites,” “baby killers” and “socialists.” He wrote,  “The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out. I know that’s bad to say but without killing them out there’s no way to fix it”
  • The predictable and correct backlash is coming from from the public and the media. Chambers has even tried to argue his way out of criticism, claiming that his comment about “kill the problem out” was speaking specifically about in a revolution and if that comes then “these people will be killed out.”

1. Will the court find Hubbard’s appeal appealing?

  • The Alabama Supreme Court heard oral arguments in relation to former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s appeal on ethics charges. His attorney’s argued he broke no laws and the law he passed was too vague.
  • AL.com reports indicate that judges were asking questions that may favor Hubbard’s argument, even asking how Alabama citizens would know they were subject to the ethics law.

Show less
4 hours ago

Mo Brooks: ‘Media bias’ an obstacle for congressional Republicans attempting to point out need to expose potential FBI, DOJ wrongdoing

Almost every night on either MSNBC or CNN, viewers are exposed to any number of Democratic members of Congress promoting the idea of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Although the numbers for impeachment are nowhere near the 218 votes required in the U.S. House of Representatives for impeachment proceedings, those voices far outnumber those in Congress that want to take an opposite approach. That approach is to investigate and determine if some within the Department of Justice and the FBI were possibly able to manufacture a scenario that led to the two-year-long Mueller probe, which initiated the impeachment discussion.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) blamed media bias and argued you would hear more from him and his like-minded Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives if the media outlets were functioning as “communications wings of the Democratic Party.”

185
Keep reading 185 WORDS

“We’re not heard as much, but to a very large degree that’s because of media bias,” Brooks said. “CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, Washington Post and many other mainstream media are really nothing more than the communication wings of the Democratic Party. And so, they’re not going to put forth information that denigrates the Democratic Party that these media outlets represent. And as a consequence, you’re not going to be hearing my voice or Bradley Byrne’s voice, or Jim Jordan’s or Mark Meadows or Matt Gaetz, or any number of different individuals because that’s not what they want to broadcast, and that’s not what they want to print at Washington Post, New York Times, et. al.”

“Our word is not getting out because we don’t ask the questions,” he added. “We don’t control the flow of the subject matters. The media controls those.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
5 hours ago

Regional medical center coming to Clarke County

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Tuesday announced that the department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.9 million grant for critical infrastructure that will pave the way for a new regional medical center to open in Thomasville.

The project, to be matched with $724,000 in local funds, is expected to help create 65 jobs, generate $25 million in private investment and spur related business growth in the area.

In a statement, Governor Kay Ivey said, “Growing and strengthening rural Alabama is imperative to our state’s success.”

She praised the Trump administration for helping the project come to fruition.

527
Keep reading 527 WORDS

“I am thankful the U.S. Department of Commerce and Secretary Wilbur Ross selected Thomasville, Alabama for a $2.9 million grant,” Ivey added. “Enhancing health care in our state is critical, and this major development will greatly increase access to care for the people of Thomasville. I stand in support of President Trump’s commitment to infrastructure improvements and enhancements, and I look forward to seeing this type of growth in our more rural communities across the state.”

This project is funded under the a piece of legislation chiefly negotiated by Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018.

In a statement, Shelby praised both the federal support and the local leadership of Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day for making the project possible.

“EDA’s support for the new regional medical center is excellent news for residents and businesses in southwest Alabama,” Shelby remarked.

“Ensuring that rural areas have access to quality medical care is a top priority, and the Department of Commerce’s investment in this new facility in Thomasville will positively impact the local community,” he concluded. “I want to thank Mayor Day for his dedication to this project, and I look forward to the support it will provide to the region and resulting economic growth.”

The project will establish the roadway, water and utility infrastructure needed to support the new Thomasville Regional Medical Center (TRMC), which is now expected to open this fall.

In addition to serving local needs, the facility is expected to help diversify the local economy by attracting new medical businesses. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Alabama Tombigbee Regional Commission. EDA funds the Alabama Tombigbee Regional Commission to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

“This investment is welcome news for Thomasville and will do much to improve healthcare options for the people of Clarke County and the surrounding region,” Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) said in a statement. “Access to medical care is critical for the health of both rural residents and their local economies, and I am pleased the Trump Administration has made improving rural healthcare and infrastructure a priority.”

Ross emphasized, “President Trump is working hard to revitalize our country’s infrastructure and provide crucial services for the rural areas of our country that long been neglected.

“This investment will help support a regional medical center that will provide life-saving emergency care to Clarke County Alabamians who, for years, traveled up to 90 miles to receive medical care,” he continued.

This announcement came in the wake of the Trump administration announcing major reforms that are expected to help turn the tide on recent rural hospital closures in Alabama. In recent weeks, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) heeded Shelby’s and Byrne’s calls in proposing a new rule regarding the Inpatient Prospective Payment System that provides relief from the increasing disproportion of reimbursement to hospitals created by the Medicare wage index.

The Alabama legislature last week passed a resolution thanking the Trump administration and CMS for that crucial move.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
6 hours ago

State Rep. Kiel pushes for Franklin County church security ‘stand-your-ground’ protections on March statewide ballot

One of the most vulnerable venues to mass shootings in recent years nationwide has been places of worship, specifically churches.

Over the past several years, Rep. Lynn Greer (R-Rogersville) has attempted to push legislation that would allow churches to bolster protection against these threats by giving security personnel protections similar to what’s contained in Alabama’s stand-your-ground law. Greer has not had success. However, he and other members of the Alabama legislature, including Rep. Jamie Kiel (R-Russellville), are instead trying to get local legislation passed that would add the protections on a county level.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on WVNN, Kiel explained how the objection of one member of the Alabama House of Representatives has now forced the effort to a statewide ballot, which will allow the entire state to vote on legislation that will only pertain to Franklin County.

460
Keep reading 460 WORDS

“For several years, Lynn Greer has proposed legislation statewide that would allow some additional protection for church security teams in the case of having to use some kind of bodily harm against someone who might be trying to injure somebody or kill somebody in a church — and specifically, with an active shooter or something along those lines. So, we haven’t been able to get that passed for one reason or another through the House. He presented it again this year, so it still didn’t get passed. So, I presented local legislation that would allow Franklin County to do the same thing, except it would be local legislation. It would give our folks the ability to vote locally on a proposal that would give extra protection for our church security forces.”

Kiel said under normal circumstances there was typically no opposition to such efforts if the local legislators agree to local legislation. In this case, Kiel had the backing of Rep. Proncey Robertson (R-Mount Hope). However, with one objection in the Alabama House of Representatives, the bill will now be a referendum on the March 2020 primary ballot.

The Russellville Republican said there were several efforts statewide for this local legislation, but said Franklin and Lauderdale Counties, both in northwestern Alabama, will be on that ballot because of the objections within the House.

“Representative Greer and I will be working to make sure the information gets out statewide,” Kiel said. “We just want to be able to protect our churches locally. So, we’ll be making folks aware of what’s going on as we get closer to the March general election.”

If the referendum is successful, it could send a message to the Alabama legislature that the law should be passed to apply at a statewide level.

“I think it will send a message to the legislature that it is time to vote on this,” he said. “You know, all the bill does is give some immunity to a church security force where normally a stand-your-ground law would protect you or those immediately around you. You know, if there’s an incident somewhere else in the church, and if I’m serving on my church’s security team, which I do, and I pursue that – I go after that instead of just standing my ground, I actually go to the problem – you know, stand-your-ground is a little vague on that. So, we wanted to make sure in churches or our children that may be in another part of the church, or someone else. So that’s the basis for it.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less