6 hours ago

Brooks: Delaying State of the Union ‘victory for the Democrats’

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) is not happy with President Donald Trump’s decision to delay his State of the Union address, calling the president’s seeming acquiescence to Speaker Nancy Pelosi “inexplicable” and “a victory for the Democrats.”

In an interview on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show,” Brooks lamented how the mainstream national news media has become “the communications wing of the national Democratic Party.”

Because of this bias, Brooks believes, Trump and Republicans cannot get the truth out about critical issues, specifically the current partial government shutdown and the border security “national emergency.”

“The State of the Union each year is the biggest stage that a president has in which to deliver a message to the American people. There is no other stage that comes close to the importance of that one,” Brooks told the radio hosts Thursday. “Nancy Pelosi did not want President Trump to have a stage where he could communicate to the American people the truth of what is going on. And so she, from a strategic standpoint, exercised good strategic judgment and said, ‘We’re not going to allow it.’ Because it would erode Democrat support if the president goes straight to the American people and bypassed the sycophants in the national news media that cover up for the national Democratic Party.”

He continued, “And unfortunately, as the speaker of the House does have control over the floor of the House, Nancy Pelosi had every legal right to cancel – or delay – the State of the Union address.”

However, while Brooks said Pelosi had the right to do what she did and served her party well by doing so, he also advised that Trump should have exercised his right to deliver the address from an alternative location.

“Personally, I was encouraging the White House to go ahead and have it in a different venue, whether it be on the Senate floor, whether it be in a border state, but to have it in a timely fashion,” Brooks explained.

“The symbolism of what just transpired definitely helps the Democrats because it is a victory for the Democrats,” he outlined. “So, I think you’re going to see the Republicans weaken a little bit, I think you’re going to see the Democrats strengthen a little bit, and the net result will be thousands of Americans each year will still lose their lives because of the conduct of illegal aliens or because of the drugs that are being shipped over and through our porous southern border.”

When asked by Aunie what the White House strategy was behind delaying the State of the Union, Brooks succinctly said, “I don’t know.”

He then added, “Not what I would have done.”

“Under these circumstances, given what is going on in our country, I believe it is imperative for the President of the United States to communicate directly to the American people about what he is doing and why. And during a national emergency such as we have on our southern border, is an appropriate time in which to have that communication. To me, it’s inexplicable. I don’t understand it,” Brooks said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Trump blinked and Pelosi won

Forget about what you think about President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s personalities — one of them is winning the government shutdown and one of them is losing.

Pelosi’s petulant decision to rescind an invitation to the president of the United States was a blunder, but it was seen as petty and small. President Trump had multiple options on the table. He could have gone to the Senate, to the border, to a state capitol or to the Flora-Bama, as Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler suggested.

He could have had an event on that night in any swing state in front of a crowd of friendlies and called it the “People’s State of the Union” and delivered a well-thought-out address to Americans on the current state of our union.

He could have talked about the lowest unemployment since November of 1969 in spite of a government shutdown.

He could have talked about America’s support for Venezuela’s new government as they attempt to shake their socialist shackles.

He could have talked about America’s need for a border wall and the victims of decades of inaction, as Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) did last week.

He would have had a bully pulpit, he would have had a situation that the media would have had to carry live and he would have had the attention of the world.

But he blinked.

Donald Trump blinked, he backed down, he acquiesced and he handed Nancy Pelosi a victory that she never should have been given.

Pelosi has not modified her position on reopening the government from day 1 to day 34. She shot down the president’s attempt at a compromise before he even offered it. She has shown no sign of compromise, and Trump just rewarded her for it.

Why would she soften her stance and come to the table? She has no incentive to do so.

He lost and she won — this will not change.

The only option left for the president to get a shot at getting funding for a border wall is for him to declare a national emergency and move on.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

2 hours ago

Shelby votes to reopen the government, Jones opposes

On Thursday afternoon, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) voted “yes” while Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted “no” on a key procedural vote on the “End the Shutdown and Secure the Border Act,” the compromise legislation proposed by President Donald Trump that contained proposals from both sides of the aisle.

The procedural vote failed at 50-47, not garnering the 60 votes necessary.

The act, a comprehensive appropriations package, contains the remaining seven Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 bills, full funding of the president’s border security priorities, a disaster supplemental and a host of bipartisan immigration reforms, including a three-year extension for beneficiaries of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

In a speech on the Senate floor before the vote, Shelby encouraged his colleagues to end the shutdown and secure the border through the bill in question, which is a product of ongoing negotiations to reopen the government.

Shelby’s prepared remarks as follows:

Just a few months ago, we stood here on the Senate floor celebrating the progress we had made together in the appropriations process.

We were all tired of lurching from crisis to crisis amid partisan bickering. Both sides resolved to put aside partisan differences and work together for the good of the American people. And it worked.

Together, we funded 75 percent of the government on time. While we would have preferred 100 percent, it was considerably more progress than we had made in decades.

Yet we find ourselves here today, more than a month into the longest shutdown in American history. It is enough to give you whiplash.

Funding the remaining 25 percent of government is the task before us. Homeland Security – border security – is the linchpin. Are our differences really as insurmountable as they seem? They should not be, and here is why.

Last May, the Appropriations Committee considered the fiscal year 2019 Homeland Security bill. That bill included money for a physical barrier at the Southern border. In fact, it included an increase in funding over the fiscal year 2018 level for a physical barrier.

Our Democratic colleagues made no attempt to strike this funding, just as Republicans made no effort to strike funding for Democratic priorities in the bill.

And the bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support: a vote of 26 – 5. There were no fireworks or histrionics in the hearing room that day. There was no discussion of delaying the Homeland Security bill until the rest of the federal government was funded.

Rather, Madam President, the committee simply decided together on a bipartisan basis to increase funding for a project that Congress had funded the previous year. The fireworks and calls for delayed consideration came later.

Madam President, it boggles the mind how we have returned so quickly to standoff mode – to a zero-sum mentality after making so much progress together.

It is particularly perplexing considering bipartisan support is exactly what underpinned the very thing that now divides us so bitterly.

Just a few months ago funding for a physical barrier at the Southern border was part of a bipartisan deal. And now we can’t even discuss it. That was then; I understand.

But where do we go from here; who is offering real solutions – comprehensive solutions – to end this impasse?

The President, for his part, has proposed a serious and reasonable compromise – a comprehensive solution. I commend him for that.

He is doing what the American people expect: showing a willingness to work together, to find common ground. I encourage my Democratic colleagues to reciprocate.

If this proposal is unacceptable, I ask my colleagues on the other side to put something on the table that could help move us off the dime. Work with us – propose a comprehensive solution to get us moving in the right direction. But simply saying no – demanding that we deal with border security later just won’t do.

If not now, when? When will be the time to secure the border? What good will more time, more talking do?

The American people have been promised that border security will come “later” since the Simpson-Mazzoli amnesty in 1986. That is why I voted against it as a Member of the House. And look at where we are today – still waiting; still talking.

The drug smuggling, the human trafficking, the chaos – it’s a real crisis. We know what must be done.

Let’s come together, put the bitterness behind us, and do what is right for the American people: end the shutdown and secure the border.

Madam President, here is the real question before us: Is this the beginning of the end or is it just the end of the beginning? We shall find out.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Ivey selects retired Rear Admiral Kent Davis as Alabama VA head

Governor Kay Ivey has announced the selection of retired Rear Admiral W. Kent Davis as the new commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.

Davis was recommended by a vote of the State Board of Veterans Affairs on January 4, and Ivey officially offered him the position Thursday. The appointment is effective February 19.

An Alabama native, Davis is an active duty veteran of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy and has experience with all the military services, having served more than 30 years in uniform with over 11 years of active duty. In fact, he is one of only a few people who has served both as a field grade officer in the Army and a senior officer in the Navy.

“After serving his country in multiple branches of the military over the course of his distinguished career, Adm. Davis has proven himself as an excellent selection to serve as the next commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs,” Ivey said in a statement.

“I commend the hard work of the State Board of Veterans Affairs Search Committee for recommending our next VA leader. I know that Adm. Davis will take his broad spectrum of experience and apply it well to help the honorable men and women of Alabama who have so proudly served in uniform,” the governor added.

The admiral expressed his enthusiasm for his new role.

“I look forward to continuing to serve my country as the commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. As a veteran myself, I understand the importance of providing help to the hundreds of thousands of Alabamians who have served in uniform,” Davis said. “It is an honor to have been chosen for this new post. I appreciate the confidence in me shown by Governor Ivey and the State Board of Veterans Affairs. I will work hard each day to ensure the veterans of Alabama are treated with the utmost respect and granted the care they so greatly deserve.”

Davis earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Louisiana State University in 1985 and a Juris Doctorate degree from Georgia State University in 1998.

His experience includes serving as supply corps officer for the U.S. Navy; public affairs officer for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Navy Reserve; judge advocate for the U.S. Army; labor and employment law attorney; attorney-advisor within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; director of public affairs, U.S. Detention Operations in Afghanistan; senior legal counsel at FEMA Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston; deputy superintendent at FEMA Center for Domestic Preparedness; vice chief of information, Navy Office of Information, The Pentagon; city manager for the City of Anniston; and most recently as chief communication officer/director of communication & outreach for Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.

Davis and his wife, a 21-year Navy Reserve retiree herself, reside in Montgomery.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest continue partnership awarding monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are continuing to partner to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate?

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are open now. Applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination at this link.

Our organizations look forward to continue sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next year as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Visit Serquest.com to learn more about the company and their efforts to strengthen nonprofit organizations nationwide.

4 hours ago

Alabama’s Protective Life acquires Colorado insurance company for $1.2B

Alabama-based Protective Life Insurance Co. is purchasing the Colorado-based Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Co. in a deal worth $1.2 billion.

Protective Life says the buyout announced Thursday is the largest acquisition in company history.

The deal is the fourth completed since Protective became a subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. in 2015.

Protective Life says the purchase marks its entry into the executive benefits market.

The Birmingham-based Protective Life has nearly 3,000 employees nationwide. It had assets of about $92 billion on Sept. 30.

Great-West Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc., which has headquarters in Winnipeg, Canada.

It administers about $602 billion in assets for more than 9 million retirement, insurance and annuity customers.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

