BREAKING: Authorities recover probable remains of Aniah Blanchard

A source with direct knowledge on Monday confirmed to Yellowhammer News that authorities have recovered what are believed to be the remains of Aniah Blanchard, the Alabama college student who has been missing since last being seen in Lee County on October 23.

Blanchard, 19, is a Homewood native and student at Southern Union Community College.

She was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn. Her vehicle was later recovered in Montgomery, with her blood found at the scene.

Two men have been arrested in relation to her disappearance: first Ibraheem Yazeed and then Antwain Shamar “Squirmy” Fisher on Friday night.

The Auburn Police Department has been the lead agency on the case.

A gag order has been imposed on the parties to the criminal proceedings by Lee County Judge Steven Speakman. This includes potential witnesses and attorneys involved in the case.

The remains were covered in neighboring Macon County.

This is a breaking news update and may be updated.

UPDATE:

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has confirmed to multiple media outlets that authorities have recovered what are believed to be Blanchard’s remains. Jenn Horton also reported that the State Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the same.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn