1 hour ago

Alabama House of Representatives passes ‘Aniah’s Law’

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill as substituted that would allow prosecutors and judges broader discretion in requesting and denying bail to those accused of committing violent crimes.

HB 81, sponsored by State Rep. Chip Brown (R-Mobile), would be known as “Aniah’s Law” if enacted, named after the late Aniah Blanchard. Ibraheed Yazeed is currently being held on capital murder charges in her November death. Yazeed was out on bond for several violent offenses, including kidnapping and attempted murder, at the time of the alleged murder. He was awarded bail despite more than a dozen prior offenses, which included drug and robbery arrests.

The House passage of HB 81 came on Higher Education Day at the State House. Blanchard was a 19-year-old college student at the time of her death. Her family members were on hand to see HB 81 passed by the House, and the chamber gave them a standing ovation after the unanimous 104-0 vote.

The legislation is being sponsored by State Sen. David Sessions (R-Grand Bay) in the Senate as SB 119, which is currently in the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee. Both companion bills are constitutional amendments and would go to a vote of the people via referendum if passed by the legislature.

“Too many of those who are accused of violent crimes are bonding out of jail and committing even more serious offenses, and it is time for law-abiding Alabamians to start fighting back,” Brown has stated. “Denying bail to those accused of violent offenses is a commonsense answer to a dangerous societal problem, and I am certain the citizens of Alabama will ratify a constitutional amendment if the Legislature will simply pass it.”

Section 16 of the 1901 Constitution of Alabama currently requires that “all persons shall, before conviction, be bailable by sufficient sureties, except for capital offenses, when the proof is evident or the presumption great; and that excessive bail shall not in any case be required.”

Brown’s legislation, which passed the House by a 92-3 margin last year but was held up in the Senate Judiciary Committee, would allow bail to be denied to those who place the public at risk with their release. State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster), the chairman of that committee, is sponsoring similar legislation this year in the form of SB 59 and SB 60.

Aniah’s Law would amend the state constitution to read, ”If no conditions of release can reasonably protect the community from risk of physical harm to the accused, the public, or both, ensure the presence of the accused at trial, or ensure the integrity of the judicial process, the accused may be detained without bail. Excessive bail shall not in any case be imposed or required.”

RELATED: Technology that led to recoveries of Aniah Blanchard, Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney could help solve Alabama’s prison crisis

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Workforce development takes center stage in Madison County local election

Workforce development has become a well-known priority on the state level, with Alabama’s recent efforts garnering international attention. Indeed, the issue has become such a focus that job training is now playing a major role in policy discussions — and in elections — on the local level.

The perfect exemplar of this is a candidate in North Alabama championing school district involvement in workforce development efforts. Republican Howell Lee is putting the issue at the forefront of his Madison County School Board District 3 race.

If elected, Lee has promised voters that his experience in workforce development will help the schools in his district prepare students for an increasingly competitive 21st century labor market.

Grandfather, prominent homebuilder and former dean of workforce development at Calhoun Community College, Lee spoke to Yellowhammer News recently about his promise to Huntsville and surrounding areas that highlights a pivotal time for public education and workforce development in the state.

534
Keep reading 534 WORDS

North Alabama is booming, but, as with the state, record low unemployment rates underscore the critical need for qualified and skilled workers to fill existing jobs. The region’s economic growth means even more jobs will need to be filled in coming years, and Lee argues local public school systems have a bigger role to play in the ability of employers to fill them.

“We’re already home to some great, exciting jobs. The opportunity and the challenge now is supplying the demand within Madison County,” Lee remarked.

RELATED: Ivey administration’s workforce development efforts already paying dividends, set up future prosperity

In her 2020 State of the State Address, Ivey said “our future depends on [workforce development].”

Lee echoed the governor’s call by emphasizing the prospect of bringing career education directly into K-12 schools on a widespread level.

“We have an opportunity in our public schools to invest and keep our children in the community by preparing them to jump right into these jobs, in some cases right after graduation, making really good money,” he advised.

Lee is no stranger to the conversation. Despite never holding or running for office, he has more than 15 years of leadership experience developing the area’s workforce and economic engine. During a pivotal point for the region’s effort to create job training opportunities, Lee was asked to oversee a four-year “Workforce Innovations in Regional Economic Development” (WIRED) grant for the Tennessee Valley, which distributed $5 million across 14 North Alabama counties. He previously served as a voting member of the Alabama State Workforce Development Council and stood up a workforce development committee for his local Builders Association, which helped lead to the creation of the new Madison County construction academy.

His other goals for the school board also happen to align with consensus priorities in Montgomery this legislative session.

“School safety and expanding mental health resources for our students is on my heart more than anything else,” Lee told Yellowhammer.

Just on Wednesday, House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) led a bipartisan group of legislative leaders in unveiling a major package of mental health bills backed by Ivey.

“I think we’ve got to start in our school system,” Ledbetter has said.

Lee thinks this a huge step in the right direction.

“Some of our campuses in the district only have one counselor available one day a week. I’m going to advocate at every turn to increase the counselor to student ratio in our schools,” Lee outlined. “That will have a positive impact in all areas of our students’ lives.”

Howell and his wife, Susan, are currently raising three grandchildren enrolled in the Madison County school system.

“It’s been a blessing to be involved in their school and extracurricular and sports involvements,” Lee noted. “They’ve kept me involved. Susan and I have a lot of skin in the game.”

If elected on March 3, Lee explained that he will work to build a future in which his grandchildren — and future generations — are prepared for the high-quality jobs of tomorrow.

“I want to make the schools in our district something everyone can be proud of,” Lee concluded. “At the end of the day, it’s all for our children.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

UAB drug discovery program leads to potential coronavirus breakthrough, underlines importance of genomics project

Work done at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has led to the investigational drug remdesivir, which is now being used to treat select infected patients in the United States and China who have been afflicted with novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

As outlined by UAB, remdesivir was developed through research conducted through the Antiviral Drug Discovery and Development Center, or AD3C, which is coordinated out of the Birmingham university.

A release from UAB explained that the drug discovery came from a public-private partnership that also included Birmingham-based Southern Research and the pharmaceutical company Gilead Science. The work was funded by a federal grant awarded to UAB after U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) became chair of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee.

UAB detailed the following:

299
Keep reading 299 WORDS

Remdesivir, developed to treat the coronavirus causing MERS, was found to have significant activity against the 2019-nCoV strain when the outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Importantly, remdesivir had demonstrated efficacy in treating other medically important coronaviruses MERS and SARS in cell culture and animal models. Based on the compassionate plea requests of treating physicians in the United States, Gilead Sciences released remdesivir for use in a few patients, although the drug has not yet been tested for safety or efficacy in these diseases.

“The release of remdesivir for safety and efficacy studies is a major accomplishment for the AD3C – namely the U19 grant – as it shows significant and swift advance of antiviral drugs to help treat and respond to emerging infectious disease outbreaks on an international scale and, importantly, to anticipate the introduction of these infections in the United States,” stated Richard Whitley, M.D., distinguished professor at UAB and principal investigator of the grant that led to the discovery.

This kind of groundbreaking research spearheaded by UAB is a prime example of why many legislative and industry leaders in the state, especially in the Birmingham area, are calling on Governor Kay Ivey to fund a world-class genomics facility at the university. They argue that the project could make Birmingham the “Silicon Valley of Biomedicine.”

Read more about that project and its importance here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Ten years and countless lives changed through fitness

Iron Tribe started in a Homewood garage because some friends wanted to improve their fitness – together. A decade later, Iron Tribe has grown to 30 locations in 11 states, including eight gyms in Alabama.

The mission remains the same: create fitness communities that change lives.

No matter your age or fitness level, find your Tribe and get in the best shape of your life.

1

Show less
6 hours ago

7 Things: Growing coronavirus concern, Dem presidential candidates blanket airwaves in Alabama, legislators work towards banning transitioning for minors and more …

7. Trump is suing The New York Times

  • Due to the March 27, 2019 op-ed titled “The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo,” President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has filed a libel lawsuit against The New York Times, seeking “compensatory damages in the millions of damages.”
  • Senior Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis released a statement that highlighted The New York Times’ false statements that “the campaign had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Vladimir Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help the campaign against Hilary Clinton’ in exchange for ‘a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with relief from…economic sanctions.’”

6. Tight race for a shot in the run-off in AL-02

573
Keep reading 573 WORDS

  • Conventional wisdom in the GOP primary race to replace U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) is that businessman Jeff Coleman would lead the pack and that there would be a run-off, but there has always been a question about who would make the run-off with him.
  • This hasn’t changed. The battle for second is possibly the closest race in the state outside of the battle for U.S. Senate in the GOP primary with Jessica Taylor, former State Representative Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) and former Attorney General Troy King slugging it out for second with between 17 and 15% choosing them as their first choice.

5. Sessions a “Warrior for Truth”

  • In a new campaign ad, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions where he explains that “socialists threaten our country, and President Trump needs our help now.” Sessions reiterates that he’s been supporting Trump from early on in his 2016 campaign.
  • The former Alabama senator says toward the end of the ad that “Trump needs a warrior for the truth.” In a statement, Sessions said that he “will continue to be President Trump’s number one supporter in the Senate because I understand his platform and message better than anyone.”

4. A court has ruled in favor of Trump in fighting sanctuary cities

  • The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York has overturned a previous ruling that would block the Trump administration’s rule to withhold grant money from sanctuary cities through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.
  • A DOJ spokesman said that this “decision rightfully recognizes the lawful authority of the Attorney General to ensure that the Department of Justice grant recipients are not at the same time thwarting federal law enforcement priorities.”

3. Bill to prevent transitioning for minors approved

  • A bill sponsored by State Representative Wes Allen (R-Troy) and State Senator Shay Shelnutt (R-Trussville) would make it illegal for doctors to prescribe minors hormone blockers that are meant to delay puberty for transgender minors has been approved by two legislative committees.
  • The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act was approved by the Alabama House Health Committee and the Senate Health Committee; it will now move to the full House and Senate for further consideration.

2. Bloomberg spending in Alabama

  • As Super Tuesday approaches, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has increased his already high spending, totaling $191 million in Super Tuesday states alone, and spending $8 million on TV and radio ads in Alabama. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), has only spent $142,000 in the state, while former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden have not been spending in Alabama.
  • Bloomberg’s dollars are also buying influence in the state as well, with the newly-elected mayor of Montgomery Steven Reed saying, “His presence is overwhelming.” Democrats note that Bloomberg put together the largest Democratic staff for a presidential primary in Alabama history.

1. Alabama schools are suspending or limiting travel

  • Due to the growing concern of a serious coronavirus outbreak in the United States, the President of the United States has assigned Vice President Mike Pence to head up the response while the Center for Disease Control warns of “significant disruptions.”
  • In reaction, the University of Alabama has suspended all non-essential travel to China and Jacksonville State University has decided to cancel all international travel, advised students to take general precautions and reminded them to also get their flu shot.

Show less
8 hours ago

Alabama Dem Party ramps up 2020 election effort, hires 3 staffers

The Alabama Democratic Party has hired three operatives in preparation for the upcoming election this November.

“With these three hires, we continue the important work of rebuilding the infrastructure of the Alabama Democratic Party,” said the Democratic National Committee (DNC)-recognized Chairman Rep. Christopher England (D-Tuscaloosa).

The Alabama Democratic Party is still embroiled in an ongoing dispute between England and Nancy Worley over who is the rightful chairperson of the state party.

504
Keep reading 504 WORDS

Worley, who is backed by longtime Democratic party boss Joe Reed, has sued to regain control of the party’s assets and sole claim to its chairmanship. Worley had served as chair of the party for many years before the struggle with England arose.

Most recently, Montgomery judge Greg Griffin chose not to grant England a dismissal of the suit brought by Worley.

The DNC recognizes England as the state party chair. Additionally, aides loyal to England have control over most of the party’s assets such as the party’s website, social media accounts and the headquarters building in Montgomery.

The dispute between the two factions of Alabama Democrats had previously led to the freezing of the state party’s official bank accounts.

The hiring of staff would seem to indicate the England regime has either unlocked the party’s previously frozen bank accounts or raised money of their own. Yellowhammer News’ phone request to party headquarters for clarification on the status of the bank accounts was not immediately returned on Wednesday.

Wade Perry, a veteran of many Alabama campaigns, will take on the executive director role at the party. Most prominently in recent years, Perry was the campaign manager for Sen. Doug Jones’ (D-AL) upset of former Judge Roy Moore in the 2017 special election for the U.S. Senate.

In describing his role, the party says Perry “will manage the Party’s Montgomery headquarters, set the strategic direction for the Party, and oversee all of the functions of the Alabama Democratic Party.”

Dexter Strong of Huntsville has gotten the nod as the new director of communications for the Alabama Democrat Party. Strong is an ordained minister and University of Alabama graduate. He served as the head strategist for Peter Joffrion’s unsuccessful campaign against incumbent U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) in 2018.

A release says Strong enters the job with the mandate to “communicate the priorities, values, and vision of the party to its constituents and voters.”

Crystal Smitherman has been tabbed the Democrats’ manager of strategic engagement and research. Smitherman is currently an elected member of the Birmingham City Council, representing District 6. Smitherman has a law degree from the University of Alabama and earned her undergraduate degree at Hampton University.

Smitherman practices law with her father, State Senator Rodger Smitherman (D-Birmingham), who has represented part of the Birmingham area in the legislature’s upper chamber since 1994.

The notice made public by the state party noted that as part of her new job the younger Smitherman “will communicate the priorities and vision of the Party to its constituents. She also will add an important research background regarding pending and proposed legislation, and other key issues.”

England concluded, “With these first three hires, you can see we’re building party infrastructure, and we will recruit candidates, reach voters, and win elections. This is a Party for everyone in Alabama. It doesn’t matter your age, sexual orientation, gender, race, or economic status. Alabama Democrats are going to come and ask for your vote.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less