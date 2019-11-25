Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Club for Growth poll shows Hightower +19 over field in GOP’s AL-01 race 22 mins ago / News
Troy University to study plastic recycling 42 mins ago / News
Democrats obviously hate Trump more than they love America 1 hour ago / Opinion
Study to look for signs of hookworm in Alabama’s Black Belt 2 hours ago / News
Byrne signs no new taxes pledge 3 hours ago / News
BREAKING: Authorities recover probable remains of Aniah Blanchard 3 hours ago / News
Jones on Worley separating Alabama Dems from DNC: ‘Just silly’ 4 hours ago / News
Small Business Saturday coming up this weekend — ‘Backbone of Alabama’s economy’ 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: Schiff thinks he has Trump this time, Lowndes County Sheriff killed, parent complains about Thanksgiving plans for kindergartners and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
State Rep. Simpson: Sentencing reform ‘not needed’ to satisfy DoJ on prison reform — Calls for more prisons, truth in sentencing 11 hours ago / News
Sessions: ‘Confident’ I can be most effective advocate for Trump — ‘Others are talking today how strong they were, but maybe not when it counted’ 24 hours ago / News
USS Alabama gears up for ‘Living History Crew Drill’ WWII battle reenactment on Dec. 7 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
VIDEO: Democrats whiff on impeachment, Jones targets Sessions, Chick-fil-A pleases absolutely no one and more on Guerrilla Politics 1 day ago / Analysis
UAB forensics team DarkTower leaves criminals with nowhere to hide 1 day ago / News
Alabama Legacy Moment: Marshall Space Flight Center 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Worley says racism of ‘North Alabama white contingency’ behind party split; Admits telling volunteer she would go get her gun at party HQ 1 day ago / News
When the impossible happens 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama businesses unite for environmental progress 1 day ago / News
UAB part of landmark national trial to examine how exercise affects your body, down to your molecules 1 day ago / News
Study: Hunting, fishing had $3.2 billion impact on Alabama in 2018 1 day ago / Outdoors
4 hours ago

Jones on Worley separating Alabama Dems from DNC: ‘Just silly’

U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D–Mountain Brook) appeared Monday on FM Talk 1065’s “Mobile Mornings” and discussed the ongoing intraparty battle in Alabama’s Democratic party.

Jones began the interview by asserting Rep. Chris England (D–Tuscaloosa) was the head of the state party.

Both England and longtime party head Nancy Worley have recently been voted by different groups of Democrats to be the head of the Alabama Democratic Party.

Jones continued by contending that the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which backs England, is the ultimate authority in these situations.

“It’s from the national group that any state party exists,” he told interviewer Sean Sullivan.

Jones’ comment stands in opposition to Nancy Worley’s assertion on “Capitol Journal” that the group led by England, and backed by Jones and the DNC, is the “federal Democratic Party.” Worley contends she still leads the “state democratic executive committee.”

When Sullivan asked Jones about Worley’s remarks, Jones said “it’s just silly, it’s just a silly comment” before listing more evidence for England’s chairmanship over Worley’s.

This most recent back-and-forth between Jones and Worley continues a fight that started in August 2018 when Jones backed his ally Peck Fox’s attempt to oust Worley from her position as state chair.

Worley defeated Fox at that election. Still, due to irregularities in the way the vote was conducted, as well as an alleged lack of accordance with the national party’s bylaws, the DNC revoked her credentials.

After over a year of struggle, a sizeable contingent of Alabama Democrats elected England chair of the Democratic Party. That contingent says they had a quorum present for their elections.

Jones said a tweet from Secretary of State John Merrill was an implicit endorsement of England’s legitimacy from the Alabama state government.

England’s group has taken charge of the state party’s twitter feed and facebook page. The state party’s website has been changed to reflect Chris England as chairman. Jones said in the interview that it is now England supporters working at the party’s office in Montgomery.

“There’s no one who’s going to effectively believe Ms. Worley is head of the party if she can’t even get into the office,” said Jones.

Worley has not conceded defeat in the face of the ongoing challenges to her leadership.

“When you know you’re right, you keep fighting,” she told APT’s Don Dailey.

Worley has remained steadfast in maintaining the illegitimacy of England’s group. She has filed a lawsuit to try and retain control of the state party.

Worley’s key ally is longtime Democratic Party power player Joe Reed. Reed is the head of the Alabama Democratic Conference, a group that represents black voters in the Democratic Party. Reed continues to back Worley and, at a recent meeting, started raising money to back Worley’s court challenge against the England group.

The England faction’s motion to dismiss the Worley lawsuit will be heard on December 5.

“This is not something we do in Alabama or America,” Jones said on what he views as Worley’s refusal to leave the office.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

22 mins ago

Club for Growth poll shows Hightower +19 over field in GOP’s AL-01 race

With U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) vacating his seat to run for the U.S. Senate, a wide-open shot at a position for U.S. Congress has been left for potential officeseekers in the Republican-leaning district.

Now that the qualifying deadline has come and gone, there are five candidates officially vying for the Republican nod: Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, U.S. Army veteran John Castorani, former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile), restauranteur Wes Lambert and State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile).

According to a poll released on Monday conducted by WPA Intelligence on behalf of Club for Growth PAC released to Yellowhammer News, Hightower continues to lead the Republican primary by a 19-point margin.

124
Bill Hightower 35%
Chris Pringle 16%
Jerry Carl 13%
Wes Lambert 2%
John Castorani 1%
Undecided 33%

Hightower’s lead and the state of the race are similar to what the same polling outfit showed back in July. According to the WPA Intelligence poll, he also holds advantages over other contenders such as Pringle and Carl.

Earlier this year, Club for Growth gave its endorsement to Hightower.

(Screenshot/WPA Intelligence)

Republican voters will go to the polls on March 3, 2020, to select their preference for who will face the Democrat in that congressional race.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

42 mins ago

Troy University to study plastic recycling

Alabama researchers are studying new ways to recycle plastics.

Troy University says its recently established Center for Material and Manufacturing Sciences has received a $2.7 million grant to look at new methods of recycling plastic waste.

101
A statement from the school says the money will pay for scientists and students to work on the project, plus equipment to do the work.

The grant is from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which is part of the U.S. Commerce Department.

It provided another grant of $3.2 million last year.

The research looks at ways to recycle polymers into new materials.

Researchers will also study using hemp fiber to reinforce plastics and ways to test recycled material.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

1 hour ago

Democrats obviously hate Trump more than they love America

For the last three years, the American economy has been humming, incomes are growing, unemployment rates are falling and the average American is doing better.

This is not up for debate; I don’t need to provide you with links. You know it, I know it, the media and their Democrats know it.

So why does Donald Trump not have a higher approval rating?

190
Hatred.

The media and their Democrats have fixated on every statement, joke and off-handed comment to attack this president as a cad.

They never got over Hillary Clinton, their favored candidate, getting waxed in 2016.

They made it clear they were going to get him.

Russia. Tax returns. Stormy Daniels. Robert Mueller. Anonymous authors. S-hole countries. Kids in cages. Ukraine.

Do they really care about these things? No.

They need to undo 2016, or at least pretend they are trying to, so they can get whichever septuagenarian tumbles out of the 2020 Democratic primary over the finish line — that is all this about.

Stopping Trump. Demonizing Trump. Getting others to hate Trump.

Occasionally, a Democrat will admit this.

On a television segment on WAAY-TV in Huntsville, Doctor of Political Science Waymon Burke acknowledge that President Donald Trump’s record should be helping him waltz into 2020 with a 70% approval rating, yet he sits there in the 40s.

Why? Hatred.

Remember: When people tell you who they are, believe them.

All of this is pretty self-explanatory. All you need to do is listen to the clip.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

2 hours ago

Study to look for signs of hookworm in Alabama’s Black Belt

Researchers are once again trying to determine whether Alabama’s Black Belt region has a problem with intestinal parasites called hookworm.

A study led by University of Alabama at Birmingham is recruiting participants for a program that will screen hundreds of children in Wilcox and Perry counties for signs of hookworm.

102
State health officials took issue with a previous study involving Baylor University that found evidence of hookworm.

The parasite was once widespread in the United States and is now a problem mainly in underdeveloped counties.

Health officials say poor waste disposal systems and environmental conditions in rural west Alabama put the area at risk for the problem.

UAB announced the new program in a statement this week. The work is being funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

3 hours ago

Byrne signs no new taxes pledge

Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a candidate for U.S. Senate, announced in a press release on Monday that he is signing The Americans for Tax Reform Taxpayers Protection Pledge.

The pledge amounts to a public promise that a candidate will never support a net tax increase on the American people while in office.

Byrne is the first of the Alabama senate candidates to sign the pledge this cycle. State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R- Indian Springs), also a candidate for Senate, signed the pledge during his run for the statehouse seat he currently occupies.

207
“Signing the Taxpayer Protection Pledge was a no-brainer for me,” Byrne said in a statement to Yellowhammer. “Alabama deserves a Senator who will fight for lower taxes and more freedom, and that’s exactly what I promise to do.”

His 2020 Senate campaign is Byrne’s second time signing the pledge. His first was when he was running to represent AL-01 in 2013.

The majority of Republican elected officials at the federal level have signed the pledge, including all of Alabama’s current Republican congressional representatives.

According to Americans for Tax Reform’s website, there are currently 47 senators, 173 representatives and 11 governors who have signed the pledge.

Signing the pledge is something Byrne has in common with several of the men vying to be his successor in Alabama’s 1st Congressional District. State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile), former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) and County Commissioner Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) have all signed the pledge.

In the AL-2 race, only former Alabama AG Troy King has signed so far.

Navy veteran Chris Lewis (R-Florence), who is attempting to oust Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) in the AL-05 Republican primary, has joined his incumbent opponent in signing the pledge.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

