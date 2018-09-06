Subscription Preferences:

Bradley Byrne: ‘There is real progress in local economies that we haven’t seen in years’

Republican Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1) spoke Wednesday at a press conference alongside leadership from the United States House of Representatives regarding his recent “Better Off Now” town hall tour, praising conservative policies that have led to a booming economy in his district and across Alabama.

Byrne opened his remarks by sharing his deep appreciation for the first responders and linemen who worked throughout Tuesday night as Tropical Storm Gordon came ashore.

Over the August district work period, Byrne held twelve town hall meetings in Salipta, Atmore, Brewton, Dauphin Island, Millry, Citronelle, Mobile, Grand Bay, Monroeville, Seminole, Loxley and Spanish Fort. All the town hall meetings were open to the public.

Read the full transcript of Byrne’s remarks as follows:

“I’d like to give a quick shout-out to the first responders and utility linemen in Southwest Alabama who are responding to the aftermath of Tropical Storm Gordon. We took a pretty big hit, but it looks like we’re going to be OK, but I appreciate their efforts.

“As Cathy said, I spent my August going all over my district. I held 12 town hall meetings. I visited dozens of businesses, talked to dozens of groups of people. I called all of this the Better Off Now Town Hall Meeting Tour. And it was wonderful.

“Literally everywhere I went, there was optimism. There is real progress in local economies that we haven’t seen in years. And it was very uplifting.

“We are also, in my district, making one of the ships for the United States Navy, the Littoral Combat Ship. Very important to building our fleet to 355. We’re going to be christening another one of those ships in two weeks. That shipyard is at full tilt.

“We have some shipyards in a little town called Bayou La Batre, by the way, that was affected by the storm. Those shipyards have been in a down spot for years now. They’re coming back to life. They’re actually back to ship building, back to ship repair.

“But I was really struck by what I saw at some of the rural areas in my district, and let me just tell you about two of them.

“There’s a little town in my district called Brewton. They have a new company there called Provalus, that’s a high-tech I.T. business. Now, Brewton is a very rural part of my district. It’s one of those places that I’ve done town halls before and people would show up at the town hall and say, ‘Our little town is dying.’

“And then when I went to it this time, Provalus is actually up and going. They’ve got 70 employees — high-tech I.T. jobs in Brewton, Alabama.

“Another town I went to, Monroeville. A great town.

“You all know Monroeville, by the way. You don’t know that you know it. That’s where Harper Lee’s from. That’s where ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ was based.

“So I did my town hall in the old courthouse there. But before I went to the courthouse, I got to go to Sterling Package. Sterling Package is — was originally a Canadian company. They’ve moved from Canada to Monroeville, Alabama. They make the cartons that you put craft beer in, which is a growing market, as we all know. They also make the cartons you put specialty vegetable products in. Doing great stuff.

“Now, you have communities like Brewton and Monroeville who I can tell you even last year were still struggling, and now they have this sense of optimism and economic growth and a rising quality of life that they just didn’t have.

“So, from the metro area of my district, Mobile, to these rural areas, people not only are better off, they feel that they’re better off, they express that they are better off.

“So when I go to my town hall meetings, we talk about what can we do to keep it rolling. And the one message that I continue to hear from people in my district is, ‘Keep doing what you’ve been doing. Do more of it. ’cause it’s making the lives of everybody in this community better.’

“Our towns are not dying, they’re thriving and we need to continue to thrive.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Economic Development Partnership of Alabama helping to grow jobs with AdvantageSite

Last week, Alabama ranked atop “Global Trade” magazine’s 2018 list of the best states for manufacturing in the nation, and a big factor – that often goes unnoticed – towards this achievement is the important work done by the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA).

The selection of Alabama in the ranking of top manufacturing states comes one month after “Business Facilities,” an economic development focused publication, named the Yellowhammer State as the best in a business-climate ranking.

Site selection opportunities are key to Alabama’s lofty rankings, and the non-profit organization EDPA plays a key role in these efforts through its AdvantageSite program.

The program, which was created in 2008 to position communities throughout the state for economic growth, has directly resulted in 35 projects which have created over 6,435 Alabama jobs and capital investment in the state of $1.4 billion.

AdvantageSite is jointly sponsored by the Alabama Department of Commerce, the Alabama Power Company, PowerSouth Energy Cooperative, Spire and the North Alabama Industrial Development Association.

What is the AdvantageSite program?

The program confirms that documentation critical to the site selection process is ready for prospective industry, allowing the industry to quickly identify and gather information about potential development sites around the state.

AdvantageSite is a voluntary program that allows communities to demonstrate that due diligence has been done on their respective designated site. However, this does not imply that other properties in the state do not meet the same criteria – designated sites have simply undergone a vetting process to be pre-certified, showing that important information is readily available.

Alabama recognizes that site location decisions require detailed information and shorter deadlines. The state’s economic development team knows that companies seeking to locate a new facility are allowing less time for site selection, site development and project construction. To meet the needs of industry, Alabama’s economic development community is working to designate an inventory of industrial sites with sufficient site documentation for accurate, timely project evaluation.

AdvantageSite designated locations are featured on EDPA’s buildings and sites database – the comprehensive statewide database of industrial buildings and sites used by site selection consultants, state economic developers, and companies looking to expand in Alabama. A quick glance at this database provides information about utility, rail and highway access, as well as geographic and technical information.

Why is this important for Alabamians?

Industrial sites with AdvantageSite designation have undergone a rigorous process to demonstrate that documentation critical to the site selection process is ready for prospective industries.

“Pre-certifying development sites tend to attract major projects,” emphasized “Global Trade,” as it highlighted the AdvantageSite program.

Thirty-five new or expanding industries have located on sites with AdvantageSite designations since the program’s founding in 2008. These projects created over 6,435 jobs and spurred capital investment of $1.4 billion. There are currently 59 active AdvantageSite locations with five more in the pipeline.

“Sites that are awarded the AdvantageSite designation do have an advantage,” Greg Blalock, EDPA’s AdvantageSite coordinator, said in a statement.

He continued, “We’re getting inquiries from other state economic development organizations that are looking at creating similar programs for a reason – they’re effective. There is value in a site having a formal designation. It is visible evidence that a site has been looked at by a third party, or in this case, multiple parties, who can confirm that essential information on the site is readily available and correct.”

What are the general requirements for a site to receive the designation?

To gain the AdvantageSite designation, a community’s economic development organizations must provide documentation specific to a proposed industrial site, including a set of standard data related to ownership or control, environmental and geotechnical conditions and infrastructure status.

Eligible Applicants

• Recognized local economic development entity

Property Ownership/Control

• Applicant or other recognized economic development entity must document ownership/control of the site
• Site must be marketable for a minimum of four years (the length of designation)

Site Characteristics

• Minimum of 25 developable acres in a prepared industrial park or 50 developable acres not located in an industrial park
• Accessible, at a minimum, by a two-lane, paved public roadway
• Zoning for the site clearly permits industrial land uses or, where no zoning exists, an industrial use compatible with existing land uses in the vicinity
• Local government must support industrial use of the property

Utility Status

• Public water and wastewater: Documentation of status. (Where service is not at the site, preliminary plans, cost estimates, and timelines are required)
• Electric power: Documentation of status
• Natural gas: Where natural gas is available, documentation of status
• Telecommunications: Documentation regarding the location, extent and quality of service

Environmental and Geotechnical Due Diligence

• Phase I Environmental Site Assessment
• Preliminary wetlands assessment
• Preliminary geotechnical exploration
• Information concerning rare or endangered species, archeological findings or sites with historical concerns

What is the process?

• Download and email the Pre-Consultation Checklist with attachments
• Review submitted properties
• Receive Consultation Checklist and Workforce/Education/Training Worksheet
• Schedule and prepare for Consultation to review studies and workforce worksheet
• Receive Application
• Schedule desktop and On-Site visit (for sites that meet all criteria)

Once a site has received AdvantageSite designation, the site will keep the designation for four years, provided that the site continues to meet the criteria and the applicant complies with the reporting requirements. Applicants can apply to renew sites at the close of the four-year period.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

 

Mo Brooks calls for immigration reform — ‘The untold damage wrought on American citizens by illegal aliens must end’

Republican Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5) on Wednesday, supported by colleagues and backed by more than 50 sheriffs from across the nation, led a major news conference on the U.S. Capitol grounds urging Congress to pass stronger immigration and border security legislation.

“How many hundreds, or thousands, or tens of thousands, of dead Americans must there be before Washington does what is needed to be done to protect American lives from illegal aliens?” Brooks asked.

He continued, “We have loss of lives from homicides, murders; we have loss of life from vehicular homicides at the hands of illegal aliens. Perhaps worse, we have the poisons, the drugs, that are being imported across our southern border because we have a porous southern border that is costing countless American lives in drug overdoses and deaths related to the drug trade.”

Watch:

“Today is a point of emphasis, that we must – it’s our duty – we must protect the lives of Americans, and we can do that by building a border wall,” Brooks emphasized. “We can do that by supporting our ICE agents, by protecting our border patrol. We can do that on the interior by putting in place e-verification biometrics systems that ensure American jobs are for American workers, and lawful immigrants, and not illegal aliens.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Sessions preparing to act on social media censorship against conservatives

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will meet with state attorneys general later this month to discuss whether tech companies like Twitter and Facebook may be “intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas,” the Justice Department said Wednesday in a statement.

Per the Washington Post, the department’s announcement came after the White House last week said it would explore regulating Google – and mere minutes after senior executives from Twitter and Facebook finished testifying before a Senate panel on the tech companies’ efforts to combat misinformation on their respective platforms.

DOJ spokesman Devin O’Malley said the meeting will also consider whether platforms “may have harmed competition” with their actions, suggesting an antitrust angle against the firms.

Lawyers from the DOJ listened to the Senate hearing “closely,” though allegations of bias against conservatives played a relatively minor role in that hearing. However, this hot-button topic was the focus of a later hearing Wednesday afternoon before the House Energy & Commerce Committee featuring only Twitter.

Wednesday’s announcement significantly raises the legal and political stakes for the tech companies, as federal policymakers have recently criticized the social media platforms but have so far refrained from taking concrete actions.

Yellowhammer News has reached out to the Alabama attorney general’s office for comment.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: ‘Anonymous’ administration official rips Trump, Kavanaugh hints at protecting Roe v. Wade, Senator Shelby defends the South and more …

7. Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore has now decided to sue CBS, Showtime and Sacha Baron Cohen over a joke played at his expense

— Moore’s lawsuit is based on the fact that Moore signed a release under false pretenses after Cohen invited Moore and his wife to an award ceremony and interview where he implied Moore set off a device that was supposedly invented by the Israeli Army to detect pedophiles.

— Moore’s lawyers say he has “been the subject of widespread ridicule and humiliation” and seeks $95 million for the “severe emotional distress and pain and financial damage.”

6. A Birmingham city councilwoman wants to punish parents for their kid’s crimes

— After seven teens were shot following a teen party in Birmingham, Councilwoman Lashunda Scales said Birmingham could cut down on the crimes committed by the youth if parents were held responsible the violent acts of their children.

— Scales is citing Hillary Clinton’s “it takes a village” comments saying, “We got to send a strong message to parents it is not the responsibility of the community, it is not the responsibility of the police department, it is not the responsibility of the village to raise your children.”

5. Rocket City Trash Pandas

— Jumping on board of the trend of naming Minor League Baseball something unique and silly, the now-Mobile Baybears will be renamed the Rocket City Trash Pandas with the move to Madison. They begin play in 2020.

— The Trash Pandas join the ranks of other minor league teams with marketing-friendly names, including El Paso Chihuahuas, Hartford Yard Goats, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, New Orleans Baby Cakes, Reading Fightin Phils, Omaha Storm Chasers and Frisco RoughRiders.

4. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is looking into targeted political censorship at social media giants

— Sessions says he will summon state attorney generals later to talk about censorship and other issues, the DOJ said the companies “may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms,” but a governmental action on that level seems unlikely.

— The House Freedom Caucus is also looking at this issue, with discussion potentially leading to a conversation about the legal immunity these companies enjoy.

3. Southern Senators, including Alabama’s senior Senator Richard Shelby, stand with the South after President Donald Trump allegedly rips AG Sessions as a “dumb Southerner,” — Trump denies

— Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson clearly doesn’t believe that Southerners, like him, are inferior. He stated, “I’m a Southerner. People can judge my intellect, my IQ, by my product and what I produce rather than what somebody else says.”

— Senator Shelby reminded the president, “Without the South, he wouldn’t be the president of the United States,” and also pointed out that he also has an accent.

2. Brett Kavanaugh didn’t say he would uphold Roe. v. Wade, but he came close

— One of the more intriguing parts of the Kavanaugh appointment is the question of whether or not he would vote to do away with Roe v. Wade. When asked, he said the ruling was “an important precedent of the Supreme Court that has been reaffirmed many times.”

— What is now more likely is that a court with Kavanaugh on it would uphold restrictions on abortion in states as long as they don’t outlaw it completely.

1. Now we have an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times that where a “current Trump administration official” claims they are part of the “Resistance”

— The rare, and absurd, act of publishing this piece anonymously only further solidifies the idea that the media is on a mission to diminish this president and his objectives.

— The headline and narrative are a bit misleading, to be kind. It includes this section, “To be clear, ours is not the popular ‘resistance’ of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous.”

August fundraising reports are in — update on all the statewide races

August fundraising reports were due by the end of the day on Wednesday for all candidates running in Alabama’s upcoming November 6 election, and the numbers showed a huge advantage for Republicans running for statewide offices – except the race for chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

Governor Kay Ivey continues to dwarf all of the state’s other candidates in fundraising, with Republican nominees Rep. Will Ainsworth, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Secretary of State John Merrill all having strong months compared to their respective opponents as the summer campaign lull draws to a close.

Below is a breakdown of each contested race:

Governor

Gov. Kay Ivey (R) –

  • Cash raised in August – $495,209.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $435,173.57
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $337,963.82
  • Notable August contributions – $87,500 from various road builders, $25,000 from Alabama Homebuilders’ PAC and $20,000 from the Committee for Good Government
  • Total cash raised thus far – $5,448,165.59
  • Total cash spent thus far – $5,166,253.83

Mayor Walt Maddox (D) –

  • Cash raised in August – $338,159.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $180,548.95
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $476,458.87
  • Notable August contributions – $57,000 from one consortium of Tuscaloosa PACs, $32,000 from various union PACs and $15,000 from the Greenetrack gambling facility
  • Total cash raised thus far – $1,715,825.80
  • Total cash spent thus far – $1,295,466.93

Lieutenant Governor

Rep. Will Ainsworth (R) –

  • Cash raised in August – $144,775.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $34,669.01
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $128,356.33
  • Notable August contributions – $25,000 from Alabama Homebuilders’ PAC, $25,000 from Alabama Automobile Dealers’ PAC and $20,000 from Alabama Nursing Home Association PACs
  • Total cash raised thus far – $1,450,300.00
  • Total cash spent thus far – $2,472,428.13

Dr. Will Boyd (D) –

  • Cash raised in August – $9,286.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $3,435.71
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $7,469.12
  • Notable August contributions – $30,600.00 in additional in-kind contributions from out-of-state liberal entities
  • Total cash raised thus far – $30,958.34
  • Total cash spent thus far – $23,489.22

Attorney General

Attorney General Steve Marshall (R) –

  • Cash raised in August – $130,725.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $52,860.87
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $119,417.39
  • Notable August contributions – $25,000 from Alabama Automobile Dealers’ PAC, $25,000 from the Alabama Nursing Home Association and $10,000 from the Alabama Farmers Federation’s PAC
  • Total cash raised thus far – $3,396,635.28
  • Total cash spent thus far – $3,293,098.61

Joseph Siegelman (D) –

  • Cash raised in August – $70,699.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $56,567.98
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $162,121.68
  • Notable August contributions – $9,500 from various union PACs
  • Total cash raised thus far – $352,282.89
  • Total cash spent thus far – $190,161.21

Secretary of State

Secretary of State John Merrill (R) –

  • Cash raised in August – $28,110.44
  • Cash expenditures in August – $3,822.50
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $173,345.36
  • Notable August contributions – $5,000 from Title PAC
  • Total cash raised thus far – $338,659.44
  • Total cash spent thus far – $185,344.55

Heather Milam (D) –

  • Cash raised in August – $11,310.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $8,965.04
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $8,042.74
  • Notable August contributions – $1,500 from liberal environmentalist Nelson Brooke
  • Total cash raised thus far – $46,258.76
  • Total cash spent thus far – $38,655.89

State Auditor

State Auditor Jim Zeigler (R) –

  • Cash raised in August – $1,200.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $1,036.09
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $12,282.15
  • Notable August contributions – N/A
  • Total cash raised thus far – $59,005.11
  • Total cash spent thus far – $55,627.92

Miranda Joseph (D) –

  • Cash raised in August – $1,560.65
  • Cash expenditures in August – $1,448.65
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $2,602.02
  • Notable August contributions – N/A
  • Total cash raised thus far – $11,550.83
  • Total cash spent thus far – $8,952.94

Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice

Associate Justice Tom Parker (R) –

  • Cash raised in August – $3,910.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $148.85
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $17,508.59
  • Notable August contributions – $2,500 from the Alabama Farmers Federation’s PAC
  • Total cash raised thus far – $429,152.05
  • Total cash spent thus far – $444,043.46

Judge Bob Vance (D) –

  • Cash raised in August – $208,969.33
  • Cash expenditures in August – $27,971.54
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $420,197.48
  • Notable August contributions – A massive number of contributions  during the month – 911 to be precise – and solid support from the Birmingham business and legal communities
  • Total cash raised thus far – $632,472.19
  • Total cash spent thus far – $212,274.71

Supreme Court Associate Justice Place 4

Jay Mitchell (R) –

  • Cash raised in August – $4,900.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $5,601.09
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $78,172.46
  • Notable August contributions – N/A
  • Total cash raised thus far – $615,538.20
  • Total cash spent thus far – $637,600.45

Donna Wesson Smalley (D) –

  • Cash raised in August – $16,460.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $6,618.00
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $18,087.00
  • Notable August contributions – $1,500 combined from union PACs
  • Total cash raised thus far – $37,850.00
  • Total cash spent thus far – $23,085.20

Public Service Commissioner Place 1

Commissioner Jeremy Oden (R) –

  • Cash raised in August – $0.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $688.48
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $1,026.14
  • Notable August contributions – N/A
  • Total cash raised thus far – $558,600.00
  • Total cash spent thus far – $565,221.59

Cara Yvonne McClure (D) –

  • Cash raised in August – $7,299.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $3,384.19
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $9,739.20
  • Notable August contributions – $2,500 from liberal environmentalist Nelson Brooke and $1,000 from MoveOn.org
  • Total cash raised thus far – $15,881.08
  • Total cash spent thus far – $6,141.88

Public Service Commissioner Place 2

Commissioner Chip Beeker (R) –

  • Cash raised in August – $0.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $74.62
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $1,003.31
  • Notable August contributions – N/A
  • Total cash raised thus far – $157,550.00
  • Total cash spent thus far – $163,483.14

Kari Swenson-Powell (D) –

  • Cash raised in August – $12,625.00
  • Cash expenditures in August – $3,948.59
  • Cash on hand as of September 5 – $9,484.86
  • Notable August contributions – $7,000 from San Francisco’s Scott Nettles and $2,500 from liberal environmentalist Nelson Brooke
  • Total cash raised thus far – $20,706.00
  • Total cash spent thus far – $11,471.14

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

