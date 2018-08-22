Bradley Byrne holds latest ‘Better Off Now’ town hall in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ courthouse

Republican Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1) on Tuesday hosted a town hall in the Old Monroe County Courthouse of “To Kill a Mockingbird” fame.

This came as part of Byrne’s “Better Off Now” town hall tour, wherein the Congressman is discussing how Alabamians are better off now “thanks to a booming economy, stronger military and safer communities.”

.@RepByrne does a lot of town hall meetings, but this is probably the coolest location yet! https://t.co/QLZEqEXarf — Seth Morrow (@ssmorrow26) August 21, 2018

By the end of the day on Wednesday, Byrne will have hosted 12 town halls spanning every county he represents, over the course of three weeks. Since assuming office in late 2013, he has held more than 100 town hall meetings.

Byrne credited conservative policies and President Donald Trump for the nation’s progress since 2016.

“Working with President Trump, we have held true to our promises to the American people,” Byrne said in a recent release. “Two years later and with many parts of the agenda in place, we can safely say that Americans are better off now. Our communities are safer. The economy is booming. Our military is being rebuilt.”

He added, “No one can deny that the American economy is booming. Just consider these numbers: 90% of Americans are seeing larger paychecks under our tax reform bill. 3.7 million jobs have been created since November 2016. There are 6.6 million job openings in the United States as of May 2018, meaning more jobs than job seekers. And, $4.1 billion has been saved in agency regulatory costs by rolling back burdensome government regulations.”

Byrne has also been active in the military’s resurgence as a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

“One of my biggest concerns during the Obama Administration was the hollowing out of our military,” he outlined. “We had planes that couldn’t fly and ships that couldn’t sail. We were not making the continuous critical investment in our military necessary to keep up with our adversaries. Thankfully, those days are over.”

Byrne continued, “We have made the largest investment in our military in 15 years. This means 20,000 new troops, the largest pay increase for our service members since 2010, more training time, better equipment, new ships, and much more.”

The congressman from southwest Alabama is not done yet – as this town hall tour proves.

“Now, I want to make clear that much work remains,” Byrne emphasized. “For example, we have to keep working to fix our broken immigration system and ensure that our borders are finally secure. We also cannot give up on our efforts to improve health care in our country. Costs remain too high and rural communities right here in Alabama are facing dangerous hospital closures.

He concluded, “Despite what some on the other side of the aisle and the national news media want you to believe, the American people are better off now than they were two years ago. That’s a testament to our pro-growth agenda, but, more importantly, it is a testament to the spirit and drive of the American people.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn