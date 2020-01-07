Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Forgive the American media — they are grieving over a lost friend 23 mins ago / Opinion
Ainsworth: President Trump continues keeping his promise to make America great again 1 hour ago / Guest Opinion
AIDT announces comprehensive upgrades to Alabama Robotic Technologies Park to stay at cutting edge of workforce development 2 hours ago / News
Private South Alabama Veterans Council website hack attributed to Iranians 2 hours ago / News
Mazda-Toyota plant set to begin hiring bulk of workforce 2 hours ago / News
Bradley Byrne: ‘I don’t see World War III coming at all’ 3 hours ago / News
AL-02 candidate Barry Moore comments on Alabama-stationed soldier killed in terrorist attack 3 hours ago / News
Alabama presence at top high-tech show includes inventions, recruiting push 5 hours ago / News
Byrne fires back after attack from out-of-state atheist group 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Impeachment impasse will be broken, grocery tax in the crosshairs again, Alabama candidates target ‘The Squad’ and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Former Tide QB Jalen Hurts to play collegiately in Alabama one last time 9 hours ago / Sports
State of Alabama wins international tourism award for marketing civil rights trail 22 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama-stationed soldier killed in Kenyan terrorist attack 22 hours ago / News
Jessica Taylor: ‘Not surprised’ that Ilhan Omar spouting ‘frankly un-American’ things again 23 hours ago / News
Jeff Coleman scores important Alabama Farmers Federation endorsement in AL-02 23 hours ago / News
Birmingham software development company to open Huntsville office on HudsonAlpha campus 24 hours ago / News
Sessions backs Trump against Iran 1 day ago / Opinion
University of Alabama in Huntsville a juggernaut in aerospace research, public/private collaboration 1 day ago / News
Tua: ‘I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for this opportunity’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Birmingham student awarded prestigious QuestBridge Scholarship 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
3 hours ago

Bradley Byrne: ‘I don’t see World War III coming at all’

A U.S. airstrike that resulted in the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, has many on edge about the prospects of a global war.

According to U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), such fears are overblown.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Byrne reacted to President Donald Trump’s ordered strike on Soleimani. Byrne, a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate said Trump had made the correct decision to order the strike.

“I think he made the right decision,” Byrne said. “Now, I have not seen the precise intelligence that they had available to them. I assume I will get that in a classified briefing later on this week. But you know, this has been coming for a very long time. Iran has asserted itself to be in a state of war with America for over 40 years. Ever since President Trump got out of the nuclear deal with them, and then started putting back in the sanctions, they’ve been ratcheting up their efforts to cause tensions with us. You know, they shot down our drones. They took out half the oil production in Saudi Arabia. They attacked those bases that we have in Iraq back during December. President Trump responded by taking out some of their bases. And then they attack — these are Iranian-backed groups. They attack our embassy in Baghdad hoping that a result similar to what happened in Benghazi or worse, what happened in Iran over 40 years ago. Well, it didn’t work. It didn’t work and President Trump retaliated by taking out this man Soleiman. And I think it has changed the calculus in the Middle East, and that is a good thing.”

On the possibility of this resulting in “World War III,” as some have proclaimed, Byrne said he did not see that as likely.

“I think that they’re way, way overblown,” he said. “I don’t want to in any way try to make light of the fact that Iran will do something in response. They will, and they say they’re going to do it against a military target. Maybe they’re going to be true to their word, maybe they’re not. But this idea that we’ve walked into World War III is just not accurate. This president, Donald Trump, has made it very clear he does not want to be in these wars in the Middle East. He wants them to stop. He wants to talk to the Iranians. They just don’t want to talk because they don’t want to get some sort of peace deal. I don’t see World War III coming at all. But there is a high threat, particularly to our military folks all across the globe. We all need to be on our toes about that. I don’t take it minimally but I think it is overblown to say we’re going to have World War II out of this. That’s just not true.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

23 mins ago

Forgive the American media — they are grieving over a lost friend

We have all lost loved one and we all grieve in very different ways.

Some are overcome with grief while some get scared about what is next.

Some lash out.

Some worry about the children.

The American media is not the hardest hit by the timely death of world-renowned terrorist Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, but they are still not taking it well.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to the “diplomatic press corps,” and to say it was adversarial is an understatement. It’s even become cliche to point out how differently the media acts with President Donald Trump in office versus how they acted when former President Barack Obama was in office.

But this goes beyond that. Every single question posed by the American media on the matter of a terrorist being turned into a pink mist was drenched in Iranian propaganda.

The questions included:

Will Americans commit war crimes? No.

Was Solemeni on a peace mission? No.

What about the nuclear deal? Iran won’t be getting a nuke on our watch.

These are propaganda questions.

Iranian. Propaganda. Questions.

These could have come directly from Tehran.

This isn’t the media being inquisitive, questioning or skeptical. They are being hostile and it is aiding a foreign power.

As I stated before, people are grieving and the American media grieves by taking the side of a murderous terrorist regime that jails and kills dissenters and the LGBTQ, subjugates women and commits crimes all over the globe.

But we should understand this is a tough time for the media as they have experienced a profound loss who was a revered rock star political figure at the hands of their mortal enemy Donald Trump. So let’s be sensitive and give them time to grieve.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

1 hour ago

Ainsworth: President Trump continues keeping his promise to make America great again

Trump Derangement Syndrome has reached epidemic level among extremist liberals and their allies in the national news media, and its symptoms were in full manifestation last week when the president retaliated for the unprovoked attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq.

As everyone is aware by now, angry mobs violated American soil and laid siege to our embassy as brave U.S. Marine guards protected our diplomats inside.

Upon learning that the riots were not spontaneous protests, but rather fully orchestrated attacks planned and organized by Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, President Trump took immediate and forceful action.

Soleimani led a group that the State Department had officially declared a “foreign terrorist organization” and was directly credited with the deaths of 608 American soldiers.

As his vehicle was leaving the Baghdad airport, Soleimani, whose mere presence offered even more evidence of his involvement in the embassy attack, was struck and killed by laser-guided Hellfire missiles fired from a U.S. drone traveling at 230 mph.

Four other violent, Iran-backed militia leaders and four senior Iranian military officials were also killed by the silent Reaper drone, which was piloted by soldiers located several hundred miles away.

President Trump posted a lone image of an American flag on his Twitter account shortly after the strike.

Rather than celebrating the death of known terrorists whose hands were permanently stained with the blood of hundreds of U.S. soldiers, Nancy Pelosi, the entire field of Democrat presidential candidates, vacuous Hollywood stars whose opinions count for naught, and the members of the leftist press hailed Soleimani as some kind of martyr who was immorally targeted for destruction.

Even after the Pentagon announced it possessed information that Soleimani was “actively developing plans to further attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” the mournful wails of Washington liberals continued unabated.

Perhaps they would have been happier if President Trump had followed the Obama-era policy of Iranian appeasement by offering pallets of cash in hopes of purchasing their good will and friendship.

But just as Chamberlin’s appeasement of Hitler failed in the 1930s, the weak-kneed Obama approach has proven equally impotent today.

I applaud President Trump for using a show of power to teach the Iranians that they may disrespect our culture and way of life, but they must respect our strength and might if they wish to survive.

Even before their irrational reaction to Soleimani’s death, there was ample evidence to show that liberals were in the deepest throes of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Consider for a moment that since President Trump took office, the U.S. economy has sustained the longest expansion in our nation’s history, the stock market consistently sets new record highs and unemployment is at its lowest level since statistics have been kept.

Similarly, Alabama reaches new employment benchmarks each month, and many businesses are finding it hard to hire new employees because there are more jobs available than workers to fill them.

New industrial expansions are announced across our state almost daily, and many Alabamians who felt hopeless just a few years ago possess renewed hope today.

Rather than celebrating the man whose generous tax cuts and pro-business philosophy created this historic economy, liberals in Congress chose, instead, to reward him by passing baseless impeachment articles while simultaneously denying him the basic due process rights that the Constitution guarantees.

Since taking his oath of office in 2017, President Trump has kept the promises he made to the citizens who elected him.

He has made America strong again.

He has made America safe again.

He has made America prosperous again.

And he has made America great again.

I continue to offer President Trump my thanks and my full-throated support, and I encourage all of my fellow Alabamians to join me in doing the same.

Will Ainsworth is the Republican Lieutenant Governor of Alabama.

2 hours ago

AIDT announces comprehensive upgrades to Alabama Robotic Technologies Park to stay at cutting edge of workforce development

TANNER — Alabama Industrial Development Training (AIDT) joined with local leaders Tuesday to announce a comprehensive advancement of the Robotic Technologies Park (RTP) in south Limestone County.

The upgrades, which AIDT Director Ed Castile labeled “RTP 2.0,” are aimed at making sure Alabama remains able to meet the demands of modern manufacturers.

The RTP is a facility that trains Alabama workers for modern industrial jobs. It is a partnership between the Alabama Community College System and AIDT, and robotics industry leaders. AIDT is an independent agency housed within the Alabama Department of Commerce.

The three main speakers at the event were AIDT Director Ed Castile, State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) and North Alabama Industrial Development Association President Brooks Kracke.

All three speakers brought up the necessity for Alabama workers to be prepared for jobs during what is referred to as “Industry 4.0.” Industry 4.0 is the common term for what economic observers see as the fourth industrial revolution.

AIDT has identified “automation & robotics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, data analytics and 3d printing” as elements of Industry 4.0 that will make an impact in Alabama.

According to Castile, their goal is to “help us help our manufacturers enter the manufacturing future.” The AIDT director says he and his team went to every manufacturer they could and asked – “What do you see? What is coming?” – and they based the new upgrades to RTP based on the responses they received.

“With all that’s going with these companies, whether its missile defense, aerospace or automotive. … The technology they’re building into their products, the various materials and tooling involved. We have to have our workforce ready to work in that environment” Castile added in regards to where RPT 2.0 workers would be placed.

Castile said that in factories “the technology is changing as fast as whats in our phones is changing.”

“Too many times across state government we start something, then we allow it to get stale and less effective,” Orr warned in his speech before saying how glad he was that Ed Castile and the AIDT team had not let that happen to the Robotic Technologies Park.

“Senator Orr truly is the champion of economic development and workforce development,” remarked Castile.

Brooks Kracke, a widely respected figure in North Alabama economic development, said “This center helps us tremendously. … We now have a facility in place, a training program in place, that can help Mazda-Toyota, and help other companies come in.”

“We have companies in Alabama that make state of the art, world-class products” mentioned Kracke. “This issue we have is to keep training our people.”

Janette Hostettler, Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing’s vice president of production, confirmed to Yellowhammer News that the facility provides a significant benefit to the MTM factory.

She told Yellowhammer that RPT 2.0 “takes us to the next level in terms of digital, and virtual, for example, we’ll be doing virtual reality training for our maintenance members.”

“We won’t have our robots installed until the middle of next year, so it gets us ahead of the curve,” said Hostettler. “They’ll be able to go into a virtual training module … we hope they’ll get more efficient and more knowledgeable before we even have a product.”

“I’m really excited about it,” she added.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

2 hours ago

Private South Alabama Veterans Council website hack attributed to Iranians

The website for the South Alabama Veterans Council (SAVC), a private organization not affiliated with the State of Alabama or the federal government, has been hacked, with those responsible claiming to be Iranian.

This comes in the wake of the United States military killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The SAVC describes itself as “an informal organization of Veterans and members of the community that are interested in the issues that concern Veterans and their families.” The group is reportedly sponsored by the Military Officers Association of America, a 501(c) non-profit organization.

On Tuesday, the SAVC’s website was defaced, meaning the pages on the site visible to the public were replaced. An image of Soleimani now appears on the site, along with the text, “Hacked by Iranian Hacker… Hacked by Shield Iran.”

Here’s what the website looked like as of noon on Tuesday:

(Screenshot)

According to Vice News, the same group appears to be responsible for hacking the Texas Department of Agriculture with an identical image and attribution.

Vice further outlined that the group the hack was attributed to is linked with “a security contractor with ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Mazda-Toyota plant set to begin hiring bulk of workforce

TANNER — The Mazda-Toyota plant in the Huntsville-annexed portion of Limestone county will begin the hiring process for production workers on January 13, 2020. The facility and Alabama Industrial Development Training announced the news jointly on Tuesday.

The 3.7 million-square-foot plant is expected to be responsible for the yearly manufacturing of 300,000 vehicles. The hiring will continue on a rolling basis from January 13, 2020, until full production begins in 2022. The facility is aiming to begin manufacturing vehicles in 2021. Workers hired will be part of a facility headcount that is projected to total around 4,000 when the plant is fully operational.

The company has previously released to media that the jobs will pay an average salary of $50,000 per year before benefits. The group expects to make about 50 hires per week starting quickly after opening up for applications on January 13.

In a nod to Huntsville’s identity as The Rocket City, the two main production lines on which the hired employees will work are to be named Apollo and Discovery.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) told the Decatur Daily in October that they will most likely need 40,000 applicants to fill the 3,000 production positions at the plant.

“Why? Because we are projecting 7 to 10 percent that will actually pass our process.” Jamie Hall, a project manager and advisor for production hiring told the Daily.

Tom Korona, a general manager at the plant, added about hiring, “Our focus at first will be major cities within a 25-mile radius, including Huntsville, Madison, Decatur and Athens, expanding to major cities 50 miles out, then 75 miles out.”

The facility’s construction is proceeding apace. In December the facility’s Twitter account posted, “Our future home is coming right along… Membrane Roofing – 60% complete, Concrete Floors – 40% complete, Fire Protection Piping – 60% complete, & Underground utility piping – 75% complete.”

Interested applicants for the production jobs should begin their applications on Mazda-Toyota’s website where they will enter basic information for screening. The site also details the specifications and qualifications desired for the floor jobs.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

