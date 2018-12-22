Sign up for Our Newsletter

6 hours ago

Bloomberg sizes up three-wheelers, including the Alabama-built Polaris Slingshot

No one needs a three-wheeled vehicle.

For those who want the raw thrill of the open road, motorcycles and sidecars do the trick. For those who want practicality, safety, design and driving engagement, a typical car suits just fine.

But if you want to really stand out from the crowd – that is, if you want a toy that will reflect your own quirky style, or you’re thinking of running away to join a circus act – a three-wheeler could do the trick.

Indeed, the machine considered to be the first purpose-built car had only three wheels. It was developed by Karl Benz (later of Mercedes-Benz) and made in 1885. Others, such as the Butler Petro Cycle, followed throughout the late 1890s and early 1900s. Some had two wheels in front (better for aerodynamics) and one in back; others had one wheel in front and two in back (less expensive and simpler engineering, but worse stability).

The first-production Morgans, for example, were made as early as 1910. They were simple, single-seat machines steered with a tiller and powered by either a single-cylinder, 4-horsepower engine or an 8-horsepower, V-twin engine. Known as Runabouts, they weren’t a commercial success because they didn’t have a practical second seat.

That hasn’t stopped companies from rolling out new models today.

The Venice Speedster from Vanderhall comes with a powerful turbocharged engine – but has only one seat. Polaris has started making one called the Slingshot that you may have seen in some sort of Las Vegas fever dream. And Morgan is back in the custom-built three-wheeled game, although this time, smartly, with two seats.

I must admit I was skeptical when given an assignment to test-drive them all. I’d never driven a motorized three-wheeled anything before (unless you count those cool Soviet sidecars), and the three-wheelers’ zany looks did nothing to appeal to my personal style.

But I was surprised. After a full day of driving each one, I found they each have their own strengths.

The $27,000 Vanderhall excels while cruising at 90 miles per hour down California highways, nimbly rounding corners at any speed. Its six-speed automatic transmission and GM-built engine make it reliable and easy to drive. It comes with lovely seat heaters and Bluetooth. It even has gobs of storage inside the cockpit, though I don’t suggest leaving things loose in that space. They’re likely to get caught under the gas and brake pedals as you drive, which can be dangerous.

If you like a futuristic-yet-retro style and want something made in the good old USA, the Vanderhall is a great option.

The Slingshot gets you the closest to a four-wheel driving experience and boasts the most technology of the group, including backup cameras, traction control, cup holders and a radio, among other things. Although the one I drove cost just under $29,000, with a starting price of $19,000, it’s the most affordable of the group. Polaris produces the Slingshot along with the Ranger off-road vehicle at its factory in Huntsville.

It feels like a car when you get inside, too, with its high ride height and thick, plush seats that have bolsters on either side to hold you in. Its five-speed manual transmission is paired with a 173-horsepower, GM-made, four-cylinder engine and traction-control systems. It drives like a wild carnival ride: You can spin it and whip it around corners, and the turning radius and top speed are the best of the bunch.

To say it has polarizing looks would be an understatement. To me, cheesy isn’t too strong a way to describe its cartoonish flares, high seatbacks and wicked rear end. But I will allow that for a certain type of buyer, those oddities are exactly what makes it compelling.

The $80,000 Morgan is as beautiful on the road as it is engaging to drive. With a five-speed, Mazda-built gearbox and about 80 horsepower, it takes you back to motoring’s halcyon days, making you feel like you’re touching driving history.

Each Morgan 3 Wheeler is built by hand over hundreds of hours in Worcestershire, England. They come in a dozen colors or one of your own design. The beautiful detailing of the dashboard instruments, the careful stitching on the leather seats and the intricate craftsmanship of the V-Twin engine at the front of the car captivate from every angle. There are lots of options on this one, such as seat heaters and a checkered hood.

I should note: The clutch is supertight and high, there’s no power steering and the brakes are wooden and vague in the typical way you find on any vintage car. To the true driving enthusiast, though, all of that adds to its charm. The Morgan 3 Wheeler is a delight to drive.

These three-wheelers were much more fun to play with than I expected. If you need a break from the norm, each one merits a thorough review.

(Contact the author at helliott8@bloomberg.net.)

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

8 hours ago

Hundreds turn out to support Wreaths Across America at Alabama National Cemetery

There is something both sad and joyous about seeing wreaths leaning against the marble headstones of service members buried at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.

Dec. 15 marked the 10th year that Wreaths Across America was held at the cemetery, which was one of more than 1,400 locations in the U.S., at sea and around the world to participate in the holiday remembrance, including Arlington National Cemetery.

At the Alabama National Cemetery, family members of the more than 6,000 service members interred there were joined by volunteers for a ceremony honoring them. Family members and volunteers then went to the gravesites to place wreaths on all of the markers.

“To their families, this means the world to them,” said Pam Nichols, chairman of the Support Committee for the Alabama National Cemetery. “I had a couple of gold star mothers tell me when they come out here and all of the crowd is with them and laying wreaths that it makes them feel like they’re still celebrating Christmas with their loved one. So, that makes it very special.”

Janice Rogers of WBRC-Fox 6 was the master of ceremonies and Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Gary Michael Rose delivered the keynote address at the Alabama National Cemetery Wreaths Across America ceremony this year.

The volunteers showed up in abundance this year. Nichols said although there is great turnout for other events throughout the year, Wreaths Across America is the most supported at the cemetery.

“The community actually rallies behind us for this ceremony in greater numbers than anything we do all year,” she said. “The holiday season makes it a special time. Everyone is in a giving mood and wants to pour out their love for the family members in particular that are left behind. We want them to know that they’re special to us and we recognize and appreciate the sacrifice that they’ve made.”

American Legion posts, Civil Air Patrol squadrons, Scout troops, church groups, school organizations, corporate volunteer groups and others were among those participating in the Alabama Wreaths Across America event.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey began a weeklong Wreaths Across America commemoration on Dec. 10 by laying a wreath on the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the state capitol.

The wreaths at the Alabama National Cemetery will remain there through the holiday season and be removed in January.

Wreaths Across America has its roots with a tribute in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington, Maine, donated its surplus wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery. In 2005, a photo of the headstones adorned with wreaths brought national attention and the practice spread to other locations.

“It has spread tremendously over the years,” Nichols said. “There are actually sites in and around Birmingham where there are veterans laid to rest and they have picked up this ceremony as well. It’s a great way to remember and celebrate these heroes and their families in the holiday season.”

At the Alabama National Cemetery, the support committee and the Bessemer Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron are the leading organizers along with the Blue Star Salute Foundation. Individuals, organizations and corporations sponsor the wreaths.

Despite an overcast, chilly day, the support at last Saturday’s event was impressive.

“We’ve had so many volunteers that we were even running out of things for them to do,” Nichols said. “We had youth groups as large as 100 strong that came out to help us today. It was a great day in that regard.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

8 hours ago

Merrill: Facebook offered ‘no support’ at time of 2017 special election ‘secret experiment’

Earlier this week, a New York Times report detailed a so-called “secret experiment” conducted by “Democratic tech experts” that was carried out on social media to interfere with the 2017 U.S. Senate special election in Alabama.

In an interview with WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” on Friday, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill discussed the report and how this “experiment” and others like it fell under the purview of his office.

Merrill indicated his office was aware of this long before The New York Times story and said early on Twitter was responsive to his concerns during the 2017 contest. However, he said dealing with Facebook was a different matter.

“One of the things that we did is we made sure that it was part of our responsibility because it is influencing elections,” Merrill said. “And we wanted to make sure we were investigating it as thoroughly as we possibly could to ensure that anybody that was participating was following the law and that they were also doing so as far as promotion of their candidate in a way that would not be breaking the law or attempting to influence it in a negative way.”

“We have to remember this took place well more than a year ago,” he added. “And well more than a year ago is when we brought it to the attention of people at Facebook and Twitter when it was going on. And we told them then we needed some help, and we needed some assistance. We wanted to resolve the issue then. Twitter was very receptive, and they helped us. Facebook, not so much. As a matter of fact, Facebook was of little or no value to us in that process.”

The secretary of state went on to explain how he confronted Facebook representatives at a conference in Washington, D.C. earlier this year about the alleged interference.

“I went to a meeting in Washington in February of last year, and they were making a presentation to the conference I was attending talking about how they had been helpful to us specifically in the 2017 general election for the U.S. Senate,” he added. “And I listened to it for a little bit.”

He continued, “Then I got up, and I said, ‘Friends, look I don’t mean to be disingenuous, and I certainly don’t mean to be calling you out here in front of all these folks. But you tell me what you did to help, and we’ll both know. We can’t find any evidence of any support you gave us. And yet, we have issued in repeated attempts to Facebook to encourage you to look into this and to give us some support, which you have declined to do. And the bigger problem with this is on December 12, 2017, we were the only game in town. There was not another national election going on and the entire national media had a presence here for the last five weeks of the campaign. The fact that you had all the resources available to you, you had no other distractions to keep you from helping us, and yet you offered no support. It was not a benefit to us, the people of the state of Alabama or the nation as a whole.’”

Merrill said following that interaction, he flew to Washington, D.C. and met with members of Facebook’s government affairs arm and talked with them about how they could have helped.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

9 hours ago

Birmingham boy’s generosity inspires children’s book with a purpose

A young boy’s generosity inspired the creation of a children’s book that’s sales will help those with autism spectrum disorder. 5-year-old Frankie one day woke with the mission to help others. He told his grandmother that he wanted to donate his piggy bank money to Glenwood, a Birmingham non-profit benefiting those with autism spectrum disorder, instead of treating himself to an ice pop like he had planned. “I just want to help people, GiGi,” he said. “Jesus wants us to.”

Frankie inspired Glenwood to share his story in the form of a children’s book in order to raise funds for the non-profit. The book, titled Frankie’s Change, is a truly collaborative and community-driven effort with writing by Glenwood employees and illustrations created by some of the individuals that Glenwood serves. The book’s printing was sponsored by National Bank of Commerce and printed by local Birmingham printer Craftsman Printing. All proceeds will go towards benefiting those that Glenwood serves.

Frankie’s Change is available to buy online alongside with Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism or on Glenwood’s campus at the Pecan Warehouse (Liberty Park area).

10 hours ago

Growth companies power the Made in Alabama 2018 Holiday Gift Guide

Companies across Alabama are creating jobs, making investments and helping shoppers check off their Christmas lists. This year’s edition of the Made In Alabama Holiday Gift Guide features businesses that are growing in the state, with recent projects and expansions in communities large and small.

From big-ticket items like a new car or boat to smaller fun and thoughtful presents, the products from Alabama’s manufacturers and entrepreneurs show off the ingenuity and craftsmanship of the state’s workforce.

Reclaimed wood furniture

Cashel Beams & Flooring of Brewton makes a variety of reclaimed wood products, including custom furniture.

The company, which specializes mainly in heart pine and oak, has various tables, desks, chests, bar tops and more. Its recent portfolio even includes a ping pong table.

Last year, Cashel announced a $1 million, 15-job expansion in Escambia County. It also offers solid plant and engineered flooring, wall paneling, stair parts, beams, mantels and special cut timbers.

The company calls reclaimed wood one of the most distinctive design choices available, since natural characteristics such as nail holes, insect marking, weather checking and knot structure provide a design that cannot be copied.

Grocery shopping service

Give the gift of time and convenience with a membership to Birmingham-based Shipt. The online grocery marketplace delivers fresh food and other items via an app and a community of personal shoppers.

Shipt made headlines last summer when it announced plans to create nearly 900 new jobs in Birmingham over the next few years. The firm, founded in 2014, is in the midst of a rapid rollout of its services across the U.S.

Shipt’s gift membership options include a yearlong subscription for $99 and a six-month subscription for $49. Shipt members who buy a 12-month gift membership by Dec. 25 get a $50 credit.

Pecan treats

For an authentic taste of Alabama, Troy’s Whaley Pecan Co. has you covered. The pecan shelling and processing facility sells a wide variety of treats, including the Sweet Home Alabama Basket that’s filled with chocolate-covered pecans, pecan brittle, mini pecan pies and more for $39.95.

Two years ago, Whaley added new jobs and announced a $280,000 investment in its Pike County operations. Founded in 1937, the company is in its third generation of family ownership.

Besides the Alabama basket, holiday goodies include Pecan Pie in a Jar, the Roasted and Salted Gift Bag Trio and Pecan Oil.

Craft beer

For the beer lover in your life, check out the offerings from Gadsden’s Back Forty Beer Co. The makers of Naked Pig, Freckle Belly, Truck Stop Honey and more, the brewery has been busy adding jobs and investments this year.

In July, Back Forty opened a new microbrewery in Birmingham. Sloss Docks Back Forty, near historic Sloss Furnaces, features a beer garden and American pub foods primarily sourced from local growers.

Several of Back Forty’s core beers are brewed on site, along with a steady rotation of experimental beers.

Back Forty has also been included in trade missions led by the Alabama Department of Commerce with the goal of stimulating overseas sales.

Boats and wheels

If you’re really feeling generous this Christmas, consider gifting your loved one with a key symbol of Alabama’s manufacturing success.

Glasstream Powerboats’ 240 CCX is produced at the company’s operating plant in Dothan, which opened in 2015.

The 240 CCX is a forward-seating center console model that is ready for the open water but also saves money at the fuel pump, thanks to Glasstream’s patented fuel-efficient hull design. It also features LED lighting, forward lounge seating with removable backrests and fish/storage box, and rod and cup holders.

Standard MSRP prices range from $52,000 to $55,000.

Glasstream has two operating plants, in Dothan and in Panama City, Florida, and everything was recently relocated to Dothan following Hurricane Michael. In addition, the company is adding 25,000 square feet to the Dothan plant to keep up with sales demand.

Elsewhere, the state’s auto industry continues to expand in communities across the state, driven by new and updated products rolling out of the vehicle assembly plants operated by Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Hyundai.

All three plants have made additions to their Alabama product lineups this year. Just this month, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama showed off the 2019 Honda Passport SUV, an all-new model.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz has announced pricing for its next-generation GLE SUV, the flagship product of its Tuscaloosa County factory. The 2020 model starts at $53,700.

Neither of those particular vehicles will be available until next year, but one new addition to Alabama’s auto assembly lines is already in dealer showrooms.

The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, which the automaker’s Montgomery plant began producing last summer, starts at $25,500.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

12 hours ago

University of Alabama Gymnastics hosts Stallings RISE Center holiday play date

The University of Alabama gymnastics team welcomed a group of special guests to the Frances Smith Practice Facility recently, hosting its annual holiday play date for the children of the Stallings RISE Center.

“This is such an amazing day for us every year,” UA head coach Dana Duckworth said. “To have this opportunity to get to spend time with the children of the RISE Center is such an amazing blessing and to see their smiles light up the gym never gets old and is such a joy every single time.”

171
Keep reading 171 WORDS

The RISE Bell Choir played for everyone in attendance before the children and gymnasts took to the Tide’s practice gym for an afternoon of fun and games. The gymnasts and RISE students were joined by a pair of jolly guests when Santa and Mrs. Claus made their way to Coleman Coliseum and the practice gym again this year.

The Crimson Tide has joined with RISE for a holiday event for more than 20 years and has hosted the event in the UA practice facility since it opened in 1996.

The Tide’s 2019 season starts at home Friday, Jan. 4, with a quad meet against Southeast Missouri State University, Northern Illinois and Temple starting at 7:30 p.m. Season tickets can be purchased online at RollTide.com and through the Alabama Ticket Office (205-348-2262).

For all the latest information on Alabama gymnastics, follow BamaGymnastics on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and Duckworth on Twitter and Instagram at @UACoachDana.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

