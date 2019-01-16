Sign up for Our Newsletter

Big changes coming to Montgomery in 2019

In addition to electing a new mayor later this year, the City of Montgomery will welcome an array of new developments, expansions and celebrations in 2019.

Alabama’s riverfront capital city is known for its Southern hospitality and its revitalized downtown area. Montgomery was the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement and has established itself as a landmark Deep South destination for tourists across the globe.

However, this year is poised to usher in even more hospitality-related improvements. From the state’s first self-pour beer concept to an expansion of the Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum, Montgomery is excited to welcome visitors and locals alike to experience some of its newest properties and milestones in 2019.

The upcoming projects include the following:

Staybridge Suites
The $12.5 million Staybridge Suites (located in the heart of the downtown convention district) is targeting an early 2019 opening and will feature more than 100 rooms focusing on extended-stay guests. One and two-bedroom suites will also be available with full kitchens, meeting space, a fitness center, a business center, a convenience store and an outdoor living room with a fire pit.

Hilltop Suites & Spa
Located just a block from the Equal Justice Initiative’s memorial, 2019 will see the beginning of construction for a new 80-suite boutique hotel. The Hilltop Suites & Spa will be home to multiple restaurants, a spa, 6,000 square-feet of meeting and event areas and a rooftop bar and lounge featuring breathtaking views overlooking downtown Montgomery and the Alabama River. The long-vacant Hilltop Arms apartment building will be the site for this new hotel.

Marriott Autography Collection Hotel Property
Montgomery’s historic Murphy House downtown will soon be developed into the state’s third Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel property, joining a list that features The Elyton in Birmingham and The Grand Bohemian in Mountain Brook. The luxury boutique hotel will begin construction this year and will include 84 rooms and suites, while also offering restaurant and corporate meeting space.

Tower Taproom
Set to open first quarter 2019, Tower Taproom will become the first self-pour beer concept in Alabama, offering over 40 beers, wines and ciders that patrons can pour by the ounce using an RFID card. The taproom will also be come to a selection of unique specialty burgers, salads and sandwiches for guests to enjoy with their drinks. A private event space below the taproom will also be available for booking shortly after its opening. Keep up to date on opening day progress via Facebook and Instagram.

Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) Legacy Museum Anniversary + Possible Expansion
The Equal Justice Initiative is looking to possibly add a restaurant, more retail space and a bus shuttle station to its Legacy Museum. Displaying the history of slavery and racism in America, the Legacy Museum will be celebrating its one-year anniversary in April. The Museum, founded by Montgomery’s Equal Justice Initiative as a counterpart to the National Memorial to Peace and Justice, is dedicated specifically to the memory of the victims of lynching and has already seen more than 200,00 visitors since its opening.

Downtown Free Wi-Fi Upgrade
Montgomery will soon offer expanded free Wi-Fi in the downtown area as part of the community’s ongoing technology initiative. The service is powered by the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Montgomery, Montgomery County and Alabama Power Company.

In addition to these projects, Montgomery will host two major unique events in 2019.

On February 23, Montgomery will host its “Mardi Gras Block Party & Cajun Cook-Off,” and everyone is invited. This downtown event is free and tasting tickets will be on sale soon for the cook-off.

Then in December, the city will commemorate its 200th birthday along with the state of Alabama through ALABAMA 200, a chance for locals and visitors to celebrate with a variety of educational programs, community activities and statewide initiatives that teach, inspire and entertain.

For more information and a schedule of ALABAMA 200 activities and events occurring in Montgomery all year long, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

44 mins ago

Alabama House of Representatives releases committee assignments

The Alabama House of Representatives released its standing committee assignments for all 105 of the chamber’s members on Tuesday as the March 5 start of the 2019 general session approaches.

This came the day after Inauguration Day, when Governor Kay Ivey said that this legislature has the unique chance to be the “most impactful” in the state’s storied history.

In a statement, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) explained, “Most of the hard, complex, and important work of vetting and amending the measures that come before the House is completed in the trenches of the body’s standing committees.”

“Each of our House members, Republican and Democrat alike, have unique insights, experience, and areas of expertise, and we worked hard to assign members to the committees that can best utilize their talents. I am confident that the members of our committees and the legislators who chair them will be prepared to go to work and carry out their duties when the Legislature convenes for the 2019 regular session on March 5,” McCutcheon said.

The assignments for the House’s 25 standing committees follow:

Rules
Chair: Rep. Mike Jones
Vice Chair: Rep. Paul Lee
Ranking Member: Rep. Barbara Boyd
Rep. David Faulkner
Rep. Victor Gaston
Rep. Ralph Howard
Rep. Ron Johnson
Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter
Rep. Jimmy Martin
Rep. Steve McMillan
Rep. David Standridge
Rep. Pebblin Warren
Rep. Randy Wood

Ways and Means Education
Chair: Rep. Bill Poole
Vice Chair: Danny Garrett
Ranking Member: Rep. Rod Scott
Rep. Alan Baker
Rep. Prince Chestnut
Rep. Terri Collins
Rep. Barbara Drummond
Rep. Corley Ellis
Rep. David Faulkner
Rep. Dexter Grimsely
Rep. Jamie Kile
Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter
Rep. Joe Lovvonrn
Rep. Steve McMillan
Rep. Debbie Wood

Ways and Means General Fund
Chair: Rep. Steve Clouse
Vice Chair: Rep. Kyle South
Ranking Member: Rep. Laura Hall
Rep. Napoleon Bracy
Rep. K.L Brown
Rep. Jim Carns
Rep. Victor Gaston
Rep. Lynn Greer
Rep. Kelvin Lawrence
Rep. Paul Lee
Rep. Arthur Mooney
Rep. Rex Reynolds
Rep. Chris Sells
Rep. Peblin Warren
Rep. Rich Wingo

Judiciary
Chair: Rep. Jim Hill
Vice Chair: Rep. Tim Wadsworth
Ranking Member: Rep. Thad McClammy
Rep. Wes Allen
Rep. Mike Ball
Rep. Prince Chestnut
Rep. Merika Coleman
Rep. Dickie Drake
Rep. Chris England
Rep. Allen Farley
Rep. David Faulkner
Rep. Matt Fridy
Rep. Mike Holmes
Rep. Phillip Pettus
Rep. Matt Simpson

Economic Development and Tourism
Chair: Rep. Becky Nordgren
Vice Chair: Rep. Ron Johnson
Ranking Member: Rep. Berry Forte
Rep. Chip Brown
Rep. Corey Harbison
Rep. Rolanda Hollis
Rep. Gil Isbell
Rep. Neil Rafferty
Rep. Rep. Ginny Shaver
Rep. Andy Whitt
Rep. Rep. Ritchie Whorton
Rep. Randy Wood

Education Policy
Chair: Rep. Terri Collins
Vice Chair: Rep. Danny Garrett
Ranking Member: Rep. Rodd Scott
Rep. Anthony Daniels
Rep. Will Dismukes
Rep. Barbara Drummond
Rep. Brett Easterbrook
Rep. Tracey Estes
Rep. Bob Fincher
Rep. Tashina Morris
Rep. Kerry Rich
Rep. Proncey Robertson
Rep. Shane Stringer

Transportatoin, Utilities and Infrastructure
Chair: Rep. Lynn Greer
Vice Chair: Rep. Joe Faust
Ranking Member: Rep. A.J. McCampbell
Rep. Napoleon Bracy
Rep. Danny Crawford
Rep. Victor Gaston
Rep. Rolanda Hollis
Rep. Gil isbell
Rep. Wes Kitchens
Rep. Parker Moore
Rep. Neil Rafferty
Rep. Randall Shedd
Rep. Margie Wilcox

Boards, Agencies and Commissions
Chair: Rep. Howard Sanderford
Vice Chair: Rep. Mike Holmes
Ranking Member: Rep. John Rogers
Rep. Napoleon Bracy
Rep. Steve Hurst
Rep. Parker Moore
Rep, Proncey Robertson
Rep. Jeff Sorrells
Rep. Scott Stadthagen

County and Municipal Government
Chair: Rep. Reed Ingram
Vice Chair: Rep. Margie Wilcox
Ranking Member: Rep. Barbara Boyd
Rep. Chris Blackshear
Rep. Steve Hurst
Rep. Sam Jones
Rep. Steve McMillian
Rep. David Wheeler
Rep. Debbie Wood

Ethics and Campaign Finance
Chair: Rep. Mike Ball
Vice Chair: Rep. Rich Wingo
Ranking Member: Rep. Thomas Jackson
Rep. Allan Farley
Rep. Berry Forte
Rep. Kirk Hatcher
Rep. Demitri Polizos
Rep. Matt Simpson
Rep. Andrew Sorrell
Rep. Ritchie Whorton

Children and Senior Advocacy
Chair: Rep. K.L. Brown
Vice Chair: Rep. Randall Shedd
Ranking Member: Rep. Barbara Boyd
Rep. Jim Carns
Rep. Barbara Drummond
Rep. Tracey Estes
Rep. Tommy Hanes
Rep. Mary Moore
Rep. Ginny Shaver
Rep. Tim Wadsworth

Military and Veterans’ Affairs
Chair: Rep. Dickie Drake
Vice Chair: Rep. Connie Rowe
Ranking Member: Rep. Thad McClammy
Rep. Steve Clouse
Rep. Ralph Howard
Rep. Sam Jones
Rep. Phillip Petus
Rep. Allen Treadaway
Rep. Randy Wood

Insurance
Chair: Rep. Kerry Rich
Vice Chair: Rep. Corley Ellis
Ranking Member: Rep. Chris England
Rep. Chris Brown
Rep. Louise Alexander
Rep. Chip Brown
Rep. Anthony Daniels
Rep. Brett Easterbrook
Rep. David Faulkner
Rep. Jamie Kiel
Rep. Jimmy Martin
Rep. Kyle South
Rep. David Wheeler

Health
Chair: Rep. April Weaver
Vice Chair: Rep. Ron Johnson
Ranking Member: Rep. Laura Hall
Rep. Matt Fridy
Rep. Jeremy Gray
Rep. Paul Lee
Rep. Craig Lipscomb
Rep. Joe Lovvorn
Rep. Rhett Marques
Rep. Arnold Mooney
Rep. Becky Nordgren
Rep. Ed Oliver
Rep. Neil Rafferty
Rep. Chris Sells
Rep. Pebblin Warren

Agriculture and Forestry
Chair: Rep. Danny Crawford
Vice Chair: Rep. Steve Hurst
Ranking Member: Thomas Jackson
Rep. Will Dismukes
Rep. Joe Faust
Rep. Bob Fincher
Rep. Dexter Grimsley
Rep. Tommy Hanes
Rep. Ralph Howard
Rep. Reed Ingram
Rep. A.J. McCampbell
Rep. Ed Oliver
Rep. Ginney Shaver
Rep. Jeff Sorrells
Rep. Rodney Sullivan

State Government
Chair: Rep. Chris Pringle
Vice Chair: Rep. Chris Sells
Ranking Member: Rep. John Rogers
Rep. Mike Ball
Rep. Barbara Body
Rep. Brett Easterbrook
Rep. Rolanda Hollis
Rep. Jamie Keil
Rep. Lawrence Kelvin
Rep. Connie Rowe
Rep. Harry Shiver
Rep. April Weaver

Commerce and Small Business
Chair: Rep. Jim Carns
Vice Chair: Rep. Dimitir Polizos
Ranking Member: Rep. Berry Forte
Rep. Louise Alexander
Rep. Jeremy Gray
Rep. Gill Isbell
Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter
Rep. Rhett Marques
Rep. Matt Simpon
Rep. David Wheeler
Rep. Andy Whitt
Rep. Ritchie Whorton

Local Legislation
Chair: Rep. Alan Baker
VIce Chair: Rep. Richie Whorton
Ranking Member: Rep. Thomas Jackson
Rep. Louise Alexander
Rep. Will Dismukes
Rep. Bob Fincher
Rep. Dexter Grimsely
Rep. Ralph Howard
Rep. Craig Lipscomb
Rep. Rep. Randall Shedd
Rep. Harry Shiver
Rep. Scott Stadthagen
Rep. David Standridge
Rep. Tim Wadsworth
Rep. David Wheeler

Internal Affairs Commission
Chair: Rep. Randy Wood
Vice Chair: Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter
Ranking Member: Rep. Laura Hall
Rep. Chris Blacksear
Rep. Anthony Daniels
Rep. Steve McMillian
Rep. Chris Pringle
Rep. Connie Rowe
Rep. Hoard Sanderford
Rep. Pebblin Warren
Rep. April Weaver

Technology and Research
Chair: Rep. Joe Lovvorn
Vice Chair: Rep. Corey Harbison
Ranking Member: Rep. Laura Hall
Rep. Alan Baker
Rep. Craig Lipscomb
Rep. Steve McMillan
Rep. Mary Moore
Rep. Howard Sanderford
Rep. Rod Scott
Rep. Andrew Sorrell

Urban and Rural Development
Chair: Rep. Randall Shedd
Vice Chair: Rep. David Standridge
Ranking Member: Rep. Prince Chestnut
Rep. Wes Allen
Rep. Chris Blackshear
Rep. Chip Brown
Rep. Sam Jones
Rep. TaShina Morris
Rep. Shane Stringer
Rep. Margie Wilcox
Rep. Debbie Wood

Constitutions, Campaigns and Elections
Chair: Rep. Matt Fridy
Vice Chair: Rep. Bob Fincher
Ranking Member: Juandalynn Givan
Rep. Wes Allen
Rep. Adline Clarke
Rep. Corey Harbison
Rep. Kirk Hatcher
Rep. Arnold Mooney
Rep. Dimitri Polizos
Rep. Chris Pringle
Rep. Howard Sanderford

Fiscal Responsibility
Chair: Rep. Chris Sells
Vice Chair: Rep. Mike Holmes
Ranking Member: Rep. Rod Scott
Rep. Lousie Alexander
Rep. Corley Ellis
Rep. Danny Garrett
Rep. Juandalynn Givan
Rep. Rhett Marques
Rep. Parker Moore
Rep. Ed Oliver
Rep. Rodney Sullivan

Financial Services
Chair: Rep. Chris Blackshear
Vice Chair: Rep. Jimmy Martin
Ranking Member: Rep. John Rogers
Rep. Reed Ingram
Rep. Kelvin Lawrence
Rep. Thad McClammy
Rep. Andrew Sorrell
Rep. Jeff Sorrells
Rep. Kyle South
Rep. David Standridge
Rep. Andy Whitt
Rep. Rich Wingo

Public Safety and Homeland Security
Chair: Rep. Allen Treadaway
Vice Chair: Rep. Allen Farley
Ranking Member: Rep. Thomas Jackson
Rep. Dickie Drake
Rep. Chris England
Rep. Tracey Estes
Rep. Jeremy Gray
Rep. Tommy Hanes
Rep. TaShina Morris
Rep. Phillip Pettus
Rep. Rex Reynolds
Rep. Pronsey Robertson
Rep. Harry Shiver
Rep. Shane Stringer

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

58 mins ago

Judge rules against Tuscaloosa’s car search policy

A federal judge says an Alabama police department violated the Constitution by routinely impounding and searching the vehicle of every driver it arrests.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Madeline Haikala came in a lawsuit against the Tuscaloosa Police Department stemming from a traffic stop in 2017.

The Tuscaloosa News reports Vincent Curry was stopped for having a broken taillight, and police later arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

Police had the vehicle towed and search, and an officer found a loaded handgun under the seat.

Curry’s attorneys argued the officers had no right to tow the vehicle and no reason to search it.

Prosecutors argued the search was legal.

The judge agreed with Curry’s attorney, and the city now says it is reviewing the decision.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

3 hours ago

Jo Bonner discusses Kay Ivey’s Wilcox County roots, new term agenda in one-on-one interview

On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced former Rep. Jo Bonner was replacing long-time confidante Steve Pelham as her chief of staff, a move that had been rumored but made official the day after being sworn-in for a full-term at her inauguration ceremony.

Shortly after Ivey was sworn in on Monday, Bonner discussed Ivey’s inauguration and what the public should expect from the governor as her new term begins in an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN.

Both Bonner and Ivey hail from Wilcox County’s Camden, which was a topic that Bonner discussed as well.

“This is a special day,” Bonner said on Monday’s broadcast of “The Jeff Poor Show.” “Any time you’ve got an inauguration, it’s special. It’s a new chapter, a new beginning. But in this case, it is extra special because this is a young lady who was born in Wilcox County, where Attorney General and former U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions is from – where so many wonderful people have come from, Camden and Wilcox County.”

“It’s a small county,” he said. “It’s one of the poorest counties per capita in the nation in terms of income. It’s one of the wealthiest counties in the world in terms of the quality of people. It’s not just people who have done like Gov. Ivey and have served in public life, but people who have made a difference in education, health care, people who have won prizes – national awards, recognition, people who have gone on to the military academies and have had successful careers in business.”

“Camden is a small town,” Bonner added. “Wilcox County is a place if they have ever heard of it – it’s because they like to hunt or fish.”

Bonner later offered details of an Ivey cabinet meeting that occurred after her November election victory over Democratic opponent Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox. According to the former U.S. congressman, Ivey laid out a “clear challenge” for her upcoming four-year term.

“She said, ‘We have all too often kicked the problems down the road, and it’s time to address some of these challenges, see them as opportunities, and we’re going to make the most of the next four years. We’re going to do things for the right reason,’” Bonner recounted. “She challenged them to lace their shoes up, and she said mine were going to be laced, and we’re going to get running, and we’re going to get a fast start.”

Bonner said it should not go unnoticed that the governor unused her inauguration as a platform to push the legislature for action on infrastructure and improving the state’s prison system, which is under the threat of a federal takeover.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 hours ago

Mo Brooks: Democrats ‘aiding and abetting’ illegal immigrants killing Americans

Tuesday, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) supported and spoke at an “Angel Moms” news conference on the U.S. Capitol grounds on behalf of Americans who have lost family members because of illegal alien crime as a result of America’s “porous” southern border.

During the event, Angel Moms and their family members shared their grief for loved ones who lost their lives at the hands of illegal aliens or because of holes in America’s border security.

This came the same day that Brooks delivered a passionate speech on the House floor describing the lives and deaths of people killed on American soil by illegal aliens, including multiple incidents tied to Alabama. The congressman also challenged Democrats in Congress to help protect American lives.

The full text of Brooks’ speech follows:

Mr. Speaker, in 2018, more than 2,000 illegal aliens were apprehended by federal law enforcement officers for homicides committed on American soil.

That is roughly 2,000 dead in just one year! And that does not count some number of the 70,000 Americans whose lives are snuffed out each year by poisonous drugs, much of which is shipped illegally into America across our porous southern border!

Americans would know about these horrific killings if the media diverted just a fraction of the time it spends on extoling illegal aliens and attacking our brave border patrol and ICE officers and agents to telling the stories of American lives needlessly ended by illegal aliens.

Today I share a few stories about those who died solely because of illegal aliens and our porous southern border.

Louise Sollowin was a beloved mother, wife, and grandmother. Louise spent 50 years helping her sister fire up the oven at Omaha, Nebraska’s Orsi’s Italian Bakery, where she worked well into her 80s.

In 2013, after 93 years of life, Louise was brutally raped and beaten to death by an illegal alien. To make matters even more horrific, Louise’s daughter found her bleeding, battered and dying mother with a naked illegal alien passed out on top of her.

In 2010 in Houston, Texas, 14-year-old Shatavia Anderson, was shot in the chest and killed by two illegal aliens. Shatavia loved her family and loved talking on the phone. She proclaimed that one day she was “gonna be somebody.” Shatavia was robbed of that dream by illegal aliens.

In July 2018 in my home town of Huntsville, Alabama, two drug cartel related illegal aliens took Oralia Mendoza and her 13-year-old granddaughter, Mariah Lopez, from their home in the dark of night. Oralia was stabbed to death while her teenage granddaughter, Mariah, was forced to watch. Later, and in order to eliminate a witness, the illegal alien drug cartel members then beheaded Mariah and abandoned her body in the woods. Mariah’s decaying body was not found for weeks. Mariah was a special needs student at Challenger Middle School. Her teachers described her as a “sweet little girl” who “had a lot of friends.”

I have a Washington staff member, Michaila Lindow, who well-remembers being baby-sat as a young child by family friend Tad Mattle.

In 2009 in Huntsville, Alabama, then 19-year-old Tad Mattle was driving home with his girlfriend from a church social. While stopped at a red light, an illegal alien who was fleeing the scene of yet another crime, and whose blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit, rear-ended Tad Mattle’s car. This illegal alien had three prior DUIs. Tad Mattle’s car exploded on impact, tragically killing Tad Mattle and his girlfriend.

Tad, the oldest of 3 children, enjoyed making music and served as percussion leader in the Grissom High School Marching Band. Three days before he was killed, Tad was awarded a full scholarship to the University of Alabama in Huntsville, where he planned to pursue an engineering degree.

Mr. Speaker, each of these horrific deaths have one thing in common. None of these lives would have been stolen from us but for illegal aliens aided and abetted by Democrats who protect, promote and prefer the lives of illegal aliens to the lives of American citizens.

Mr. Speaker, these killings on American soil will continue if America does not secure our porous southern border.
As for those who support amnesty and open borders: how many American lives and dreams must be snuffed out by illegal aliens before Washington has the guts and integrity to secure our porous southern border?

How many dead Americans does it take before you will start saving lives rather than aiding and abetting those illegal aliens who take them?

Angel Moms and their family members participating in the Tuesday press conference included the following:

  • Avery, D.J. and Wendy Corcoran – on behalf of Pierce Corcoran, who was killed in Chattanooga, Tennessee when a DUI repeat offender and drunk illegal alien collided head-on with his vehicle
  • Sabine Durden – mother of Dominic Durden, who was killed when a DUI repeat offender and drunk illegal alien struck his motorcycle and drug Durden to his death while fleeing the scene of the wreck
  • Maureen Laquerre – sister of Richard Grossi, who was killed by an illegal alien in 2009
  • Maureen Maloney – mother of Matthew Denice, who was killed by a drunk illegal alien while riding his motorcycle
  • Mary Ann Mendoza – mother of Mesa, Arizona, Police Sergeant Brandon Mendoza, who was killed in a wreck by an illegal alien who was high on meth and “triple drunk” (blood-alcohol content triple the legal limit)
Congressman Brooks speaks at the “Angel Moms” press conference.

Brooks was joined at the press conference by fellow Republican Congressmen Louie Gohmert (TX-01), Matt Gaetz (FL-01), Chip Roy (TX-21), Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Jody Hice (GA-10) and Scott Perry (PA-10), along with retired Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

4 hours ago

7 Things: Democrats decline to meet with Trump as shutdown hits 26 days, Alabama appears to be in danger of losing a congressional seat, monuments law ruled unconstitutional and more …

7. Kraft is the latest corporation looking to get free publicity by helping employees; Food banks in Alabama are also helping

— The maker of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is offering federal workers unlimited free products at a free pop-up store in Washington D.C. until Sunday. The company is asking the workers “pay it forward” when they get paid.

— The Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort is preparing to help Coast Guard families and other government employees affected by the government shutdown

6. Governor Kay Ivey has named former Congressman Jo Bonner as her new chief of staff

— Bonner will lead Ivey’s staff through what is expected to be a contentious session. The governor made the announcement by touting Bonner’s experience, saying, “Jo Bonner is a respected leader and a known quantity in Washington and throughout Alabama.”

— Bonner will replace Steve Pelham, who is heading to Auburn University to take on the role of vice president for economic development and be the chief of staff to Auburn University President Steven Leath.

5. Alabama is going to pay its February food stamp benefits early to get around the partial government shutdown

— Fear not. The recipients of food stamps in Alabama will receive their benefits for February because the agency that runs the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program program has developed a way to work around the partial government shutdown.

— The food stamp program will run into issues in March, but could still be funded for the 39 million people on food stamps in the United States.

4. President Trump’s pick for attorney general allows the media and their Democrats to trod the same old ground

— The president has not made a single move to fire FBI special counsel Robert Mueller, but the media and Democrats acted surprised when William Barr told them he “would not carry out” an order to fire him without “good cause.”

— Another trope the left likes to visit regularly is that Trump is assaulting the press regularly. Now, they believe Barr wants to allow Trump to jail journalists, even though he made it clear it was only possible if the nation was endangered.

3. Alabama’s “Alabama Memorial Preservation Act” is ruled unconstitutional and State Sen. Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) is not happy

— The ruling by Jefferson County Circuit Judge Michael Graffeo, filed 20 minutes before he retired, says the law which bans the removing or altering of historical monuments violated the free speech rights of local communities.

— Senator Allen called the ruling judicial activism, stating, “Judge Graffeo has taken it upon himself to know and declare that it is ‘undisputed’ that the majority of residents of Birmingham are ‘repulsed’ by the Linn Park monument, and has thus ruled the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act void. But judges are not kings, and judicial activism is no substitute for the democratic process.”

2. It looks like illegal immigrants will not be deterred from being included in the 2020 Censuswhich could hurt Alabama 

— A federal judge says the Trump administration may not add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census. He added that the question could be included but he won’t allow it because Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross added it arbitrarily and did not follow proper procedure.

— The judge concluded that the “addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 Census will cause a significant net differential decline in self-response rates among noncitizen households.” Not doing so will allocate representation to non-citizens.

1. Democrats turn down Trump’s invite to the White House as the partial government shutdown enters day 26

— The Trump administration said they were targeting Democratic members of Congress like the moderate Blue Dog Coalition, none of which attended the president’s attempt at a bipartisan lunch. This leads one to believe there is no end in sight for this shutdown.

— A federal judge has ruled that federal employees can not refuse to work without pay, citing “chaos” and a threat to public safety as the government is calling back thousands of workers.

