Big changes coming to Montgomery in 2019

In addition to electing a new mayor later this year, the City of Montgomery will welcome an array of new developments, expansions and celebrations in 2019.

Alabama’s riverfront capital city is known for its Southern hospitality and its revitalized downtown area. Montgomery was the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement and has established itself as a landmark Deep South destination for tourists across the globe.

However, this year is poised to usher in even more hospitality-related improvements. From the state’s first self-pour beer concept to an expansion of the Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum, Montgomery is excited to welcome visitors and locals alike to experience some of its newest properties and milestones in 2019.

The upcoming projects include the following:

Staybridge Suites

The $12.5 million Staybridge Suites (located in the heart of the downtown convention district) is targeting an early 2019 opening and will feature more than 100 rooms focusing on extended-stay guests. One and two-bedroom suites will also be available with full kitchens, meeting space, a fitness center, a business center, a convenience store and an outdoor living room with a fire pit. Hilltop Suites & Spa

Located just a block from the Equal Justice Initiative’s memorial, 2019 will see the beginning of construction for a new 80-suite boutique hotel. The Hilltop Suites & Spa will be home to multiple restaurants, a spa, 6,000 square-feet of meeting and event areas and a rooftop bar and lounge featuring breathtaking views overlooking downtown Montgomery and the Alabama River. The long-vacant Hilltop Arms apartment building will be the site for this new hotel. Marriott Autography Collection Hotel Property

Montgomery’s historic Murphy House downtown will soon be developed into the state’s third Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel property, joining a list that features The Elyton in Birmingham and The Grand Bohemian in Mountain Brook. The luxury boutique hotel will begin construction this year and will include 84 rooms and suites, while also offering restaurant and corporate meeting space. Tower Taproom

Set to open first quarter 2019, Tower Taproom will become the first self-pour beer concept in Alabama, offering over 40 beers, wines and ciders that patrons can pour by the ounce using an RFID card. The taproom will also be come to a selection of unique specialty burgers, salads and sandwiches for guests to enjoy with their drinks. A private event space below the taproom will also be available for booking shortly after its opening. Keep up to date on opening day progress via Facebook and Instagram. Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) Legacy Museum Anniversary + Possible Expansion

The Equal Justice Initiative is looking to possibly add a restaurant, more retail space and a bus shuttle station to its Legacy Museum. Displaying the history of slavery and racism in America, the Legacy Museum will be celebrating its one-year anniversary in April. The Museum, founded by Montgomery’s Equal Justice Initiative as a counterpart to the National Memorial to Peace and Justice, is dedicated specifically to the memory of the victims of lynching and has already seen more than 200,00 visitors since its opening. Downtown Free Wi-Fi Upgrade

Montgomery will soon offer expanded free Wi-Fi in the downtown area as part of the community’s ongoing technology initiative. The service is powered by the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Montgomery, Montgomery County and Alabama Power Company.

In addition to these projects, Montgomery will host two major unique events in 2019.

On February 23, Montgomery will host its “Mardi Gras Block Party & Cajun Cook-Off,” and everyone is invited. This downtown event is free and tasting tickets will be on sale soon for the cook-off.

Then in December, the city will commemorate its 200th birthday along with the state of Alabama through ALABAMA 200, a chance for locals and visitors to celebrate with a variety of educational programs, community activities and statewide initiatives that teach, inspire and entertain.

For more information and a schedule of ALABAMA 200 activities and events occurring in Montgomery all year long, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn