Funeral services set for murdered Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter

Visitation for Sgt. Wytasha Carter of the Birmingham Police Department will take place on Friday, with the funeral to follow on Saturday.

Per WBRC, family and friends will gather for the visitation from 12-6 p.m. at Ridout’s Trussville Chapel on Gadsden Highway.

The following day, Carter’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the BJCC Legacy Arena. WBRC will air the service on-air and online.

Carter was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning as he and a fellow Birmingham PD officer were shot while responding to a call of car break-ins.

Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags across Alabama to be lowered to half-staff to honor Carter.

The other officer shot in the line of duty, who has yet to be identified, remains in critical condition.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn