Newest Stories

Funeral services set for murdered Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter

Visitation for Sgt. Wytasha Carter of the Birmingham Police Department will take place on Friday, with the funeral to follow on Saturday.

Per WBRC, family and friends will gather for the visitation from 12-6 p.m. at Ridout’s Trussville Chapel on Gadsden Highway.

The following day, Carter’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the BJCC Legacy Arena. WBRC will air the service on-air and online.

Carter was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning as he and a fellow Birmingham PD officer were shot while responding to a call of car break-ins.

Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags across Alabama to be lowered to half-staff to honor Carter.

The other officer shot in the line of duty, who has yet to be identified, remains in critical condition.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Big changes coming to Montgomery in 2019

In addition to electing a new mayor later this year, the City of Montgomery will welcome an array of new developments, expansions and celebrations in 2019.

Alabama’s riverfront capital city is known for its Southern hospitality and its revitalized downtown area. Montgomery was the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement and has established itself as a landmark Deep South destination for tourists across the globe.

However, this year is poised to usher in even more hospitality-related improvements. From the state’s first self-pour beer concept to an expansion of the Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum, Montgomery is excited to welcome visitors and locals alike to experience some of its newest properties and milestones in 2019.

The upcoming projects include the following:

The $12.5 million Staybridge Suites (located in the heart of the downtown convention district) is targeting an early 2019 opening and will feature more than 100 rooms focusing on extended-stay guests. One and two-bedroom suites will also be available with full kitchens, meeting space, a fitness center, a business center, a convenience store and an outdoor living room with a fire pit.

Located just a block from the Equal Justice Initiative’s memorial, 2019 will see the beginning of construction for a new 80-suite boutique hotel. The Hilltop Suites & Spa will be home to multiple restaurants, a spa, 6,000 square-feet of meeting and event areas and a rooftop bar and lounge featuring breathtaking views overlooking downtown Montgomery and the Alabama River. The long-vacant Hilltop Arms apartment building will be the site for this new hotel.

Montgomery’s historic Murphy House downtown will soon be developed into the state’s third Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel property, joining a list that features The Elyton in Birmingham and The Grand Bohemian in Mountain Brook. The luxury boutique hotel will begin construction this year and will include 84 rooms and suites, while also offering restaurant and corporate meeting space.

Set to open first quarter 2019, Tower Taproom will become the first self-pour beer concept in Alabama, offering over 40 beers, wines and ciders that patrons can pour by the ounce using an RFID card. The taproom will also be come to a selection of unique specialty burgers, salads and sandwiches for guests to enjoy with their drinks. A private event space below the taproom will also be available for booking shortly after its opening. Keep up to date on opening day progress via Facebook and Instagram.

The Equal Justice Initiative is looking to possibly add a restaurant, more retail space and a bus shuttle station to its Legacy Museum. Displaying the history of slavery and racism in America, the Legacy Museum will be celebrating its one-year anniversary in April. The Museum, founded by Montgomery’s Equal Justice Initiative as a counterpart to the National Memorial to Peace and Justice, is dedicated specifically to the memory of the victims of lynching and has already seen more than 200,00 visitors since its opening.

Montgomery will soon offer expanded free Wi-Fi in the downtown area as part of the community’s ongoing technology initiative. The service is powered by the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Montgomery, Montgomery County and Alabama Power Company.

In addition to these projects, Montgomery will host two major unique events in 2019.

On February 23, Montgomery will host its “Mardi Gras Block Party & Cajun Cook-Off,” and everyone is invited. This downtown event is free and tasting tickets will be on sale soon for the cook-off.

Then in December, the city will commemorate its 200th birthday along with the state of Alabama through ALABAMA 200, a chance for locals and visitors to celebrate with a variety of educational programs, community activities and statewide initiatives that teach, inspire and entertain.

For more information and a schedule of ALABAMA 200 activities and events occurring in Montgomery all year long, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Aderholt named ranking member of appropriations subcommittee critical to north Alabama’s economy

On Tuesday, Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-4) was named ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science, which funds NASA and the FBI, amongst other important economic engines.

In a statement, Aderholt said, “It is a great honor to be named the ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science. This subcommittee is certainly important to America, but even more so for North Alabama.”

“This subcommittee is directly responsible for funding NASA and the FBI, along with the Department of Commerce,” Aderholt explained. “The FBI and NASA are two very important agencies to the economy of not only Huntsville, but also the northern portion of our state. NASA, of course, has a long history in this region and gave rise to Huntsville’s name as the Rocket City. And in just the past few years, the FBI has built a presence on Redstone Arsenal and is in the process of growing to a level of approximately 4,000 jobs.”

The congressman concluded, “With my leadership on this subcommittee, I will work to ensure that North Alabama continues to lead as we return to the moon, put boots on Mars and travel into deep space. And with the FBI’s Hazardous Devices School, and growing footprint in North Alabama, I will also be a voice to let my colleagues know that North Alabama is in a prime position to be a hub for matters concerning our national security.”

Aderholt also serves on the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Is Doug Jones a foot soldier in the Democrat Civil War for taking a shot at liberal darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

If you are Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) right now, you probably know you have almost no chance of being elected to a full term as a United State senator.

This obviously could change. Roy Moore could continue to crave the spotlight and enter a Republican primary field in 2020, but this is obviously a long-shot for him.

Complicating Jones’ life right now is a number of new Democratic members of the House of Representatives. They are outspoken, silly and contrary to the carefully crafted image Jones wants to sell to Alabama. Jones wants to be Mr. Moderate, a conservative-ish Democrat in the mold of former Congressman Bud Cramer (D-Huntsville), but he can’t do that if he is constantly dealing with a 24-hour news cycle where his fellow Democrats are acting nuts.

Jones seems to know this, and the clearest way to distinguish himself from members like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is to directly scold her to The Hill.

He said, “I think it skews what’s really there for the Democratic Party.”

Jones seems to want to differentiate himself from Ocasio-Cortez’s brand of non-stop Twitter trolling will endear her to the same media that can’t let a Trump tweet go without an analysis of its impact. But Jones didn’t stop there. He also thinks this style of bomb-throwing is ineffective politics.

“When it gets time to get things done, that’s what people are going to be looking at — they’re going to be looking at the middle-of-the-roaders because it’s the only way to get anything done,” Jones stated.

If recent history is any judge, Ocasio-Cortez will not let these comments slide without a response. The fight for the soul of the Democratic Party is on and Jones will likely find himself out-gunned and without many powerful allies.

In response to similar criticism from former Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman (D-CT), Ocasio-Cortez responded with the following tweet:

Will Jones double-down or will he slink back to his backbench for fear of his party’s base if she hits back?

For now, Jones sounds like he thinks his voters want him to get stuff done, but considering that Jones’ main accomplishment at this point in his Senate career is his vote against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation it is likely most Alabama voters would prefer he enjoys his time in Washington D.C. as a spectator before being sent home in 2020.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Trump AG nominee: Sessions ‘probably did the right thing’ in recusing himself from Russia probe

Attorney General-nominee William Barr on Tuesday said Jeff Sessions “probably did the right thing” in recusing himself from the investigation into alleged collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign, according to The Washington Post.

Barr previously served as attorney general from 1991-1993. During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Barr was asked by committee chair Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the probe because he was involved in the Trump campaign.

“I am not sure of all of the facts, but I think he probably did the right thing recusing himself,” Barr said.

This came the day after Sessions attended Alabama’s Inaugural Day festivities, including the swearing-in ceremony for all statewide elected officials and reception for state Attorney General Steve Marshall.

During Marshall’s event in the attorney general’s office building, Sessions said, “Do the right thing every day and usually things will work out… [well,] not always.”

After the laughter of the room started to subside, he added, “At least in the United States, when they fire you, they don’t shoot you like they do in some countries.”

Sessions’ relationship with President Donald Trump was eroded by the recusal and the president’s public attacks on both that decision and Sessions personally. He resigned at the request of the president in November.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

State Sen. Gerald Allen responds to judge striking down Alabama Memorial Preservation Act — ‘Judges are not kings’

On Tuesday afternoon, State Senator Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa), the sponsor of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, criticized Jefferson County Circuit Judge Michael Graffeo’s ruling that the law is unconstitutional.

Graffeo made the ruling Monday.

“Under the Constitution, judges are to be neutral umpires who apply the rule of law fairly,” Allen said in a statement. “A judge’s personal beliefs, whether about politics, sociology, or history, have no bearing on how he is to apply the law.”

He continued, “Judge Graffeo has taken it upon himself to know and declare that it is ‘undisputed’ that the majority of residents of Birmingham are ‘repulsed’ by the Linn Park monument, and has thus ruled the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act void. But judges are not kings, and judicial activism is no substitute for the democratic process.”

“The Memorial Preservation Act is meant to thoughtfully preserve the entire story of Alabama’s history for future generations. The law was vigorously debated for months by the people of Alabama’s duly-elected representatives in the State Legislature, and passed with overwhelming majorities in both the House and Senate,” Allen advised.

He concluded, “The Attorney General’s Office is confident that the Memorial Preservation Act is constitutional, and I look forward to the Attorney General’s appeal of Judge Graffeo’s ruling.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

