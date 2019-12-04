Best December holiday events in Birmingham

Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the BJCC Concert Hall

December 6-7, 2019

Tickets start at $ 66; for tickets click here

Zoolight Safari at the Birmingham Zoo

December 6-30; 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are free for members and $10 for non-members; for tickets and more info click here

“White Christmas” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre

December 6, at 7:00 p.m.; December 15, at 2:00 p.m. (sing-along);

December 17, at 2:00 p.m.; December 22, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

Red Mountain Theatre Company Holiday Spectacular

December 6-22 (show times vary)

Tickets start at $19; for tickets click here

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre

December 7, at 7:00 p.m.; December 16, at 7:00 p.m.;

December 18, at 7:00 p.m.; December 21, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $ 9; for tickets click here

Old Baker Farm Christmas tree lighting

December 7, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

December 14, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 (kids under two free); for more info and tickets click here

“Miracle on 34th Street” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre

December 8, at 2:00 p.m.; December 21, at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

“Elf” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre

December 8, at 7:00 p.m.; December 12, at 7:00 p.m.;

December 17 at 7:00 p.m.; December 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

City of Birmingham parade and tree lighting

December 8, 2019; 4:30 p.m.

Admission free – Parade begins at 5th Avenue South and 15th Street South and ends in front of City Hall

For more info click here

“It’s a Wonderful Life” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre

December 9, at 7:00 p.m.; December 16, at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

Wacky Tacky Christmas Light Tour: A guided bus tour of holiday lights

December 9-12

Tickets start at $35; for tickets and more info click here

“Home Alone” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre

December 10, at 7:00 p.m.; December 15, at 7:00 p.m.;

December 20, at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

“The Polar Express” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre

December 10; 10:00 a.m.

Tickets start at $12; for tickets click here

A Hip Hop Nutcracker at The Alys Stephens Center

December 10; 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $107; for tickets click here

Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Legacy Arena/BJCC

December 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $80; for tickets click here

The Nutcracker at The Wright Center

December 13-22 (show times vary)

Tickets start at $80; for tickets click here

“A Christmas Story” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre

December 13, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

Jingle Bell Run/Walk for arthritis

December 14, at 9:00 a.m.

Race entry tickets start at $35; for tickets and more info click here

Cartoon triple feature movie showing at the Alabama Theatre

The movies to be shown include: “A Charlie Brown Christmas;” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer;” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

December 14, at 2:00 p.m.; December 19, at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre

December 19, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

Tiny Tim: A Cratchit Family Christmas Show at Encore Theater

December 19, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $20; for tickets click here

“Die Hard” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre

December 20, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

Jim Brickman’s A Joyful Christmas at the Lyric Theater

December 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $65; for tickets click here

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker at the Alabama Theatre

December 22, 2019, at 3:30 and 5:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $50; for tickets click here

