Alabama’s Austin Huffaker confirmed as federal judge by U.S. Senate 19 mins ago / News
Aerojet Rocketdyne: New Alabama manufacturing site ready for production 46 mins ago / News
Alabama Power executive named CEO of Birmingham’s 2021 World Games 1 hour ago / News
Carpenter Technology announces grand opening of Athens facility 2 hours ago / News
Internal poll shows Jerry Carl moving into second place in AL-01 GOP primary 2 hours ago / Politics
Buttigieg brings presidential campaign to Birmingham, pitching increased immigration and higher minimum wage 3 hours ago / News
UAH team publishes paper posing ‘major challenge’ to prior understanding of near-solar wind 4 hours ago / News
Best December holiday events in Birmingham 5 hours ago / Lifestyle
7 Things: Democrats have their impeachment report, Buttigieg seeks black votes in Alabama, Tuscaloosa could have a curfew for minors and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
U.S. Supreme Court hears major gun rights case in which Bradley Byrne opposes City of New York 10 hours ago / News
Jeff Coleman releases second TV ad in AL-02 GOP primary 10 hours ago / Politics
Should Auburn be ranked higher? — Playoff rankings takeaways 20 hours ago / Sports
Report: Tua Tagovailoa ‘not too sure’ on entering NFL draft — ‘Whatever God puts in my heart’ 21 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Auburn research may help develop cure for children with deadly disease 23 hours ago / News
Educational freedom enables personal, economic hope for Alabama’s children 24 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Bashinsky decries ’evil plan’ to seize Golden Flake fortune, warns Alabamians of threat to elderly 1 day ago / News
From a spoiled fan: Why I won’t be glued to the SEC Championship Game 1 day ago / Sports
Don’t be fooled – The proposed ‘new’ AL math standards are the same old Common Core 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Byrne: Impeachment lessons from the distant past 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Ivey receives flags from Native American tribes as part of Alabama bicentennial 1 day ago / News
5 hours ago

Best December holiday events in Birmingham

Best December holiday events in Birmingham

Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the BJCC Concert Hall
December 6-7, 2019
Tickets start at $ 66; for tickets click here

Zoolight Safari at the Birmingham Zoo
December 6-30; 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Tickets are free for members and $10 for non-members; for tickets and more info click here

“White Christmas” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 6, at 7:00 p.m.; December 15, at 2:00 p.m. (sing-along);
December 17, at 2:00 p.m.; December 22, at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

Red Mountain Theatre Company Holiday Spectacular
December 6-22 (show times vary)
Tickets start at $19; for tickets click here

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 7, at 7:00 p.m.; December 16, at 7:00 p.m.;
December 18, at 7:00 p.m.; December 21, at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $ 9; for tickets click here

Old Baker Farm Christmas tree lighting
December 7, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
December 14, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $10 (kids under two free); for more info and tickets click here

“Miracle on 34th Street” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 8, at 2:00 p.m.; December 21, at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

“Elf” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 8, at 7:00 p.m.; December 12, at 7:00 p.m.;
December 17 at 7:00 p.m.; December 22 at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

City of Birmingham parade and tree lighting
December 8, 2019; 4:30 p.m.
Admission free – Parade begins at 5th Avenue South and 15th Street South and ends in front of City Hall
For more info click here

“It’s a Wonderful Life” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 9, at 7:00 p.m.; December 16, at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

Wacky Tacky Christmas Light Tour: A guided bus tour of holiday lights
December 9-12
Tickets start at $35; for tickets and more info click here

“Home Alone” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 10, at 7:00 p.m.; December 15, at 7:00 p.m.;
December 20, at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

“The Polar Express” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 10; 10:00 a.m.
Tickets start at $12; for tickets click here

A Hip Hop Nutcracker at The Alys Stephens Center
December 10; 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $107; for tickets click here

Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Legacy Arena/BJCC
December 11, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $80; for tickets click here

The Nutcracker at The Wright Center
December 13-22 (show times vary)
Tickets start at $80; for tickets click here

“A Christmas Story” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 13, at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

Jingle Bell Run/Walk for arthritis
December 14, at 9:00 a.m.
Race entry tickets start at $35; for tickets and more info click here

Cartoon triple feature movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
The movies to be shown include: “A Charlie Brown Christmas;” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer;” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
December 14, at 2:00 p.m.; December 19, at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 19, at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

Tiny Tim: A Cratchit Family Christmas Show at Encore Theater
December 19, at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $20; for tickets click here

“Die Hard” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 20, at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here

Jim Brickman’s A Joyful Christmas at the Lyric Theater
December 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $65; for tickets click here

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker at the Alabama Theatre
December 22, 2019, at 3:30 and 5:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $50; for tickets click here

If you have additional event information, please let us know!

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

19 mins ago

Alabama’s Austin Huffaker confirmed as federal judge by U.S. Senate

Montgomery attorney Austin Huffaker on Wednesday was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in an 89-4 vote to be a U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama.

Both Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted to support Huffaker’s confirmation. He was nominated for the federal judgeship by President Donald Trump in July.

In a statement, Shelby said, “Today the Senate confirmed Austin Huffaker’s nomination to be a district judge for the Middle District of Alabama, which is great news for Alabama and our nation’s federal judiciary.”

“Austin is well respected in the community, and I know that he will uphold the rule of law with the utmost integrity and honor. I was proud to support his nomination and believe that he is the ideal candidate to serve in this prestigious position,” Shelby added.

Huffaker is a shareholder at the prominent law firm of Rushton, Stakely, Johnston & Garrett, P.A, where his practice focuses on complex commercial, product and lender liability, along with professional malpractice litigation.

Additionally, Huffaker serves as a commissioner of the Alabama Securities Commission and as a member of the Alabama Civil Jury Charge Committee. He earned his bachelor of engineering, cum laude, from Vanderbilt University and his juris doctorate, magna cum laude, from the University of Alabama, where he was a member of the Alabama Law Review and a Hugo Black Scholar.

In addition to Huffaker’s confirmation, nine of Alabama’s federal judicial nominees have been confirmed in the Senate, most having been originally nominated by Trump in 2017.

One of those confirmed, now-U.S. District Judge Andrew Brasher, has already been nominated by Trump for another, higher court.

Trump is responsible for nominating the first-ever African-American judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama, Judge Terry F. Moorer of Greenville, who was confirmed last year.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

46 mins ago

Aerojet Rocketdyne: New Alabama manufacturing site ready for production

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Aerojet Rocketdyne said today that it is ready to begin producing large solid rocket motor carbon fiber cases in Alabama’s Rocket City following installation and calibration of a key machine at its new Advanced Manufacturing Facility (AMF).The state-of-the-art machine will be used to wind the carbon fibers that form the structural case of large solid rocket motors. It is capable of producing motor cases up to 72 inches in diameter and 22 feet long, which is large enough to support strategic missile programs.

“The successful transfer of this important capability from Sacramento, California, to Huntsville, Alabama, is part of our ongoing efforts to increase efficiencies and decrease product costs to our customers,” said Eileen Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president.

“Expanding support of missile programs at the Advanced Manufacturing Facility is a major component of our ongoing growth in the Rocket City.”

The carbon fiber-winding machine will begin producing large solid rocket motor cases for missile defense target vehicles built by Aerojet Rocketdyne Coleman Aerospace starting in early 2020.

“This capability also positions our Advanced Manufacturing Facility and Huntsville Defense Headquarters to support new U.S. national security priorities, such as the Air Force’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program,” Drake said.

SUPPORTING KEY PROGRAMS

The 136,000-square-foot AMF was designed to manufacture motor cases for a variety of missile, missile defense and hypersonic systems. The company officially opened the Huntsville facility in June.

“Huntsville’s legacy as the cradle of the nation’s missile program and a hotbed for the development of rocket propulsion systems makes it the perfect home for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s new advanced manufacturing facility,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“The cutting-edge activities that will be conducted at the company’s new facility will solidify the Rocket City’s reputation for innovation and technical capability.”

Among the existing production programs the facility supports are the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense and Standard Missile-3 interceptors. Both the THAAD and SM-3 systems are assembled at facilities in Alabama.

Aerojet Rocketdyne, which has provided propulsion on every U.S. ICBM to date, was recently selected by Northrop Grumman to be an integral part of its nationwide GBSD team working to develop the nation’s next-generation ICBM.

Aerojet Rocketdyne has made significant investments in new, agile manufacturing capabilities, infrastructure, processes, tooling and people in its Huntsville; Camden, Arkansas; and Orange County, Virginia sites.

Earlier this year, it opened a new, 122,000-square-foot Defense Unit Headquarters building in Huntsville. The company’s workforce tops 400 in the Rocket City and is expected to grow as the AMF ramps up production.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

1 hour ago

Alabama Power executive named CEO of Birmingham’s 2021 World Games

The World Games 2021 board of directors on Wednesday announced that Nick Sellers has been appointed the organization’s new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Sellers comes to The World Games 2021, to be held in Birmingham, on loan from Alabama Power Company.

“We are delighted to welcome Nick as our new CEO,” Jonathan Porter, chairman of The World Games 2021 board of directors, said in a statement.

“He is a highly-respected executive with demonstrated success in strategic leadership, operations, and implementation,” Porter continued. “He is well-positioned to lead The World Games 2021 over the next 19 months as we continue our positive momentum toward delivering a world-class event that showcases Birmingham to visitors from around the globe.”

For the last 16 years, Sellers has served in a variety of major leadership positions with Southern Company and its subsidiary, Alabama Power, most recently as vice president of the Mobile division at Alabama Power. His previous roles with the organization also include vice president of business origination, senior vice president of projection development and construction and vice president of external and regulatory affairs.

Sellers expressed his thoughts on the appointment in a statement.

“Honored and grateful are the two words that capture my feelings,” Sellers commented.

He outlined, “We have a unique opportunity to present Birmingham and the state of Alabama to the world; so, our mission will be to deliver the best and most innovative competitor, spectator, and sponsor experience in the history of The World Games. I’ve always believed in Birmingham and have confidence that we will come together in a way in which we’ve never done before. Through the collaboration and leadership of the Birmingham Organizing Committee, city of Birmingham and International World Games Association, I’m convinced that the stars are aligned for us. This is our time. I’m ready to get to work.”

Sellers, in addition to his corporate prowess, brings a background in sports and event operations through his prior work as director of operations for the Alabama Sports Foundation, where he was responsible for sponsorships, ticketing and operations plans for large-scale events such as the SEC Baseball Tournament, Arby’s Hardwood Classic Invitational and Regions Charity Classic.

A native of Birmingham, Sellers holds his Juris Doctor from the Birmingham School of Law. Currently, he is also the chairman of the Alabama Sports Council, where he works to oversee all ASC events including the Magic City Classic and the Davis Cup Tennis Invitational. Sellers additionally serves on the Bryant Jordan Scholarship Foundation, the Mobile Industrial Development Board, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and Innovation Portal.

Sellers, a previous honoree on Yellowhammer Multimedia’s annual Power & Influence list, replaces DJ Mackovets, who recently resigned as CEO.

Porter stated, “The board and I also would like to express our gratitude to DJ Mackovets for his service to The World Games 2021 Birmingham during a critical time for this event. His vision, commitment and experience were instrumental in laying a strong foundation for the Birmingham organizing committee.”

The World Games 2021 will take place in the Magic City from July 15-25, 2021, and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact for the city.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Carpenter Technology announces grand opening of Athens facility

Carpenter Technology announced Wednesday in a press release the grand opening of its newest advanced additive manufacturing (AM) facility and Emerging Technology Center (ETC) in Athens, Alabama.

“We have chosen to further invest in North Alabama and continue to grow and develop here because it offers three important advantages — a high-quality, tech-oriented workforce, a clear connection with the aerospace industry and a close working partnership with state and local government officials,” said Tony Thene, Carpenter Technology President and CEO. “The state of Alabama continues to be an ideal partner for us.”

The Philadelphia-based Carpenter Technology Corporation was founded in 1889 and estimates its number of employees to be around 5,100. They describe themselves as a “recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets.”

Carpenter Technology has invested approximately $40 million to date in the new facility, which is expected to create approximately 60 jobs over the next five years.

The ETC investment complements Carpenter Technology’s 500,000-square-foot Athens manufacturing facility, which began operations in 2014, and produces high-end specialty alloy products, primarily for the aerospace and energy markets.

To date, the company has invested a total of over $600 million in its Alabama operations.

“I have been looking forward to the opening of Carpenter Technology’s Emerging Technology Center since we joined with company leaders to announce plans for the facility at the Farnborough International Airshow in 2018,” Governor Kay Ivey said.

“Our Emerging Technology Center is a critical component of Carpenter Technology’s future growth and development and is aligned with our business strategy of evolving to an end-to-end solutions provider and influential leader in the AM area,” Thene outlined.

“Carpenter Technology’s new Emerging Technology Center will power game-changing advances in the company’s development of sophisticated new additive manufacturing technologies,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “With the ETC, Carpenter Technology is bringing new capabilities to Alabama’s manufacturing sector, and I can’t wait to see how the work conducted there helps to shape the future for this great company.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

2 hours ago

Internal poll shows Jerry Carl moving into second place in AL-01 GOP primary

A polling memo obtained by Yellowhammer News on Wednesday shows former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) leading the field in Alabama’s First Congressional District Republican primary, followed by Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl and State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile).

Public Opinion Strategies, a well-respected national polling firm with extensive experience in Alabama, conducted the survey November 18-19 on behalf of the Carl campaign. The districtwide poll surveyed 300 likely Republican primary voters, with a resulting margin of error of 5.66%.

The results were as follows:

Candidate August November Movement
Bill Hightower 27% 29% +2
Jerry Carl 13% 20% +7
Chris Pringle 14% 14%
Wes Lambert 2% 2%
John Castorani NA 0%

The memo, written by Robert Blizzard, advised, “With about three months to go until the Republican primary in Alabama, the early momentum in this Congressional open seat is clearly behind Jerry Carl, who has just begun to break through with a smart and efficient initial paid media and grassroots campaign.”

Blizzard concluded by stressing the need for Carl’s campaign to be well-funded enough and prepared to deal with negative attacks, including from “third-party anti-Trump special interest groups.”

The publication of this memo comes after Club for Growth recently released a poll claiming Hightower had a 19-point lead in the race. Club for Growth’s political arm has endorsed and is supporting Hightower’s candidacy.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Carl campaign manager Zachary Weidlich said, “The voters of south Alabama will not be fooled by an out of state, special interest group who opposed Donald Trump and who supports open borders.”

“Our polling shows that when people know all three candidates, they overwhelmingly choose Jerry Carl because he is a strong supporter of our conservative values and will fight the socialist takeover in Congress,” he added. “The voters of south Alabama want a conservative who will stand for life, protect our Second Amendment rights, and fight with Donald Trump to build the wall. An anti-Trump, pro-immigration group has picked their candidate, but conservatives have a fighter for their values in Jerry Carl. Since this race started we are the only campaign who has grown our share of the electorate and we will continue to grow as we head towards the March 3rd primary. We are in a strong position to win the primary because of our conservative message, and our polling shows this to be true.”

As of the end of the third quarter, Carl led his opponents in cash-on-hand with $741,307. Hightower had $447,611, Pringle had $215,437 and Lambert had $109,579. Castorani declared his candidacy after the latest fundraising reports were filed.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

