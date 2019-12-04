Best December holiday events in Birmingham
Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the BJCC Concert Hall
December 6-7, 2019
Tickets start at $ 66; for tickets click here
Zoolight Safari at the Birmingham Zoo
December 6-30; 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Tickets are free for members and $10 for non-members; for tickets and more info click here
“White Christmas” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 6, at 7:00 p.m.; December 15, at 2:00 p.m. (sing-along);
December 17, at 2:00 p.m.; December 22, at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here
Red Mountain Theatre Company Holiday Spectacular
December 6-22 (show times vary)
Tickets start at $19; for tickets click here
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 7, at 7:00 p.m.; December 16, at 7:00 p.m.;
December 18, at 7:00 p.m.; December 21, at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $ 9; for tickets click here
Old Baker Farm Christmas tree lighting
December 7, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
December 14, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $10 (kids under two free); for more info and tickets click here
“Miracle on 34th Street” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 8, at 2:00 p.m.; December 21, at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here
“Elf” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 8, at 7:00 p.m.; December 12, at 7:00 p.m.;
December 17 at 7:00 p.m.; December 22 at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here
City of Birmingham parade and tree lighting
December 8, 2019; 4:30 p.m.
Admission free – Parade begins at 5th Avenue South and 15th Street South and ends in front of City Hall
For more info click here
“It’s a Wonderful Life” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 9, at 7:00 p.m.; December 16, at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here
Wacky Tacky Christmas Light Tour: A guided bus tour of holiday lights
December 9-12
Tickets start at $35; for tickets and more info click here
“Home Alone” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 10, at 7:00 p.m.; December 15, at 7:00 p.m.;
December 20, at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here
“The Polar Express” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 10; 10:00 a.m.
Tickets start at $12; for tickets click here
A Hip Hop Nutcracker at The Alys Stephens Center
December 10; 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $107; for tickets click here
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Legacy Arena/BJCC
December 11, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $80; for tickets click here
The Nutcracker at The Wright Center
December 13-22 (show times vary)
Tickets start at $80; for tickets click here
“A Christmas Story” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 13, at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here
Jingle Bell Run/Walk for arthritis
December 14, at 9:00 a.m.
Race entry tickets start at $35; for tickets and more info click here
Cartoon triple feature movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
The movies to be shown include: “A Charlie Brown Christmas;” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer;” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
December 14, at 2:00 p.m.; December 19, at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here
“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 19, at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here
Tiny Tim: A Cratchit Family Christmas Show at Encore Theater
December 19, at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $20; for tickets click here
“Die Hard” movie showing at the Alabama Theatre
December 20, at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $9; for tickets click here
Jim Brickman’s A Joyful Christmas at the Lyric Theater
December 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $65; for tickets click here
Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker at the Alabama Theatre
December 22, 2019, at 3:30 and 5:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $50; for tickets click here
