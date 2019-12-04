Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

7 Things: Democrats have their impeachment report, Buttigieg seeks black votes in Alabama, Tuscaloosa could have a curfew for minors and more …

7. Appeals court rules banks need to turn over Trump’s financial records

  • The Second Circuit Court of appeals has upheld the decision that President Donald Trump’s financial records held by Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corporation must be turned over to the House Intelligence and Financial Services Committees in compliance with the issued subpoena.
  • The subpoenas won’t give access to any of Trump’s personal tax returns, but rather his business financials. Counsel to the president Jay Sekulow said they “are evaluating our next options including seeking review at the Supreme Court of the United States.”

6. No chance for Alabama or Auburn

  • The latest College Football Playoff rankings show Alabama and Auburn will not see the playoff with the top seven teams all in action on the final week, including the SEC Championship game between LSU and Georgia.
  • Alabama fell an astonishing seven places to 12 and is now ranked behind Auburn, who moved up four spots to 11. Auburn’s new ranking could help them land a New Year’s Six Bowl if Georgia beats LSU and they both make it to the playoff.

5. Harris is out

  • U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) has written a note to her supporters to let them know that she is ending her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, saying that her “campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.”
  • While Harris was a favorite when she launched her campaign in January, she has slowly fallen in the polls throughout the year. It’s been speculated that her campaign would be ending after information was released about her campaign treating staffers poorly.

4. Property tax changes could come to Huntsville

  • There will be a vote held on December 10 where the voters in Huntsville will decide whether to change around the property taxes in Huntsville, but Mayor Tommy Battle has already said that this won’t increase any taxes.
  • The city is seeking to replace three separate taxes with one tax that would be equal in amount and would cover subdivision expansion into Limestone and Morgan County so that people still living in the subdivisions would pay taxes that benefit the schools their kids attend.

3. Tuscaloosa could start a daytime curfew for minors

  • A proposal that would make it illegal for minors to be in public from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. without an adult has been approved by the Tuscaloosa City Council’s public safety committee in an effort to keep kids from skipping school.
  • If the proposal is approved by the full council, parents could be fined up to $500 or serve up to six months in jail if their child violates the curfew. If approved, the curfew would take effect in January.

2. Buttigieg visited Alabama to complain about race and abortion

  • In a trip to Montgomery, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate,  visited the “National Memorial for Peace and Justice” and pledged to attempt to get black voters to finally support him by stating, “[W]e have got to act in our lifetime to dismantle racial inequity or it will, I am convinced, drag down the entire American project.”
  • On the issue of abortion, Buttigieg said, “What we see in Alabama unfortunately among legislators is a refusal to follow the law of the land.” This, of course, is not true as Alabama legislators are challenging that law.

1. Another report is out just before impeachment hearings start again

  • The House Intelligence Committee has released a report on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, laying out the claims made against him of seeking foreign help in the 2020 presidential election and misuse of office.
  • The report states that “Trump’s scheme subverted U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine and undermined our national security” in an effort to benefit his reelection campaign through political investigations, but the Intelligence Committee is yet to actually prove these claims in the impeachment hearings, which start again today.
4 hours ago

U.S. Supreme Court hears major gun rights case in which Bradley Byrne opposes City of New York

The United States Supreme Court this week heard its first major Second Amendment rights case in almost a decade.

As previously reported by Yellowhammer News, the case, N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. City of New York, will determine if the state of New York’s ban on transporting a handgun to a home or shooting range outside city limits is constitutional.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) earlier this year led 120 of his colleagues in filing an amicus brief in the case in defense of Americans’ rights to bear arms.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News on Tuesday, Byrne reiterated his strong pro-Second Amendment position and thoughts on the case.

“The Constitution is clear: the Second Amendment shall not be infringed,” the coastal Alabama congressman said.

“I’m proud to be leading the charge against this attempt by liberals in New York to strip us of our gun rights. This case is an excellent opportunity to allow President Trump’s new Supreme Court Justices to defend the Second Amendment,” he added.

Read more on the latest regarding the case here.

Chris W. Cox, executive director of NRA-ILA (the NRA’s governmental affairs arm), previously released a statement supporting Byrne’s pro-Second Amendment leadership related to this case.

“The importance of the Supreme Court’s decision to hear this case cannot be overstated, it sets the stage for affirming the individual right to self-defense outside of the home,” Cox said. “On behalf of our five million members, we thank Representative Byrne for his leadership role in filing the amicus brief supporting the NRA’s efforts to overturn New York City’s unconstitutional ordinance.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Jeff Coleman releases second TV ad in AL-02 GOP primary

Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman has released another television ad in the Republican primary to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02).

Coleman, a former chairman of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA), this week announced his campaign is going up on TV with its second ad of the cycle already. No other candidate in the race has advertised on television yet.

Coleman’s latest ad is entitled, “Faith,” and features the candidate and his wife, Tiffany, sitting on a porch in rocking chairs.

Like his first ad, the new video likens Coleman’s business background to President Donald Trump. The new ad also concludes with a similar line to one he proclaimed in his campaign launch video: “The most important thing to us is that our three daughters are saved and grew up in the church—that’s what this life is all about.”

Watch:

The ad will play in the Montgomery and Dothan media markets, according to Coleman’s campaign.

Coleman is joined in the GOP AL-02 field by Prattville businesswoman and attorney Jessica Taylor, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise).

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 hours ago

Should Auburn be ranked higher? — Playoff rankings takeaways

The College Football Playoff Committee announced its final regular season rankings Tuesday night. The Auburn Tigers came in at No. 11, while the Alabama Crimson Tide fell to No. 12.

Here are three takeaways:

1. Auburn should be ranked higher. Gus Malzahn’s Tigers defeated Alabama in the 84th edition of the Iron Bowl rivalry on Saturday. Even without its injured star quarterback, the Tide are stacked with talent and would be a tough out for anyone. When you consider the teams ranked ahead of them, the Tigers could reasonably be ranked No. 8 or even No. 7. We don’t care about the head-to-head loss to Florida. After all, Oregon spent several weeks ranked ahead of Auburn. Look at the teams ahead of Auburn: Penn State, Florida, Wisconsin and Baylor. Not a lot of heft there.

2. An eight-team playoff continues to be a silly idea. This idea always gets a little momentum in the offseason — or even the first few weeks of the season — long before the cream begins to rise to the top. This year there is a credible top four: Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Georgia. After them, the pickings get thin. Utah? Oklahoma, who still can’t tackle? Baylor, Wisconsin, Florida or Penn State? A scenario where LSU hammers Baylor by four touchdowns in Baton Rouge seems like a waste of time in the first round of an eight-team playoff.

(College Football Playoff/Twitter)

3. Don’t overlook the impact of a loss by LSU or Clemson. The ESPN studio analysts went so far as to agree that the playoff positions of Ohio State, LSU and Clemson have been solidified, regardless of what happens on Saturday. We’ll go against the grain here. First of all, the notion that Clemson can lose to a mediocre Virginia team and retain a spot in the top four is absurd. That won’t happen. We also can’t help but notice the committee’s top-loading of potential conference champions in the rankings. For example, Baylor has moved up seven spots in the last two weeks after beating five-loss Texas and nine-loss Kansas. Potential Big 12 and PAC 12 champs Baylor, Oklahoma and Utah are huddled up right outside the top four. Big 10 championship game participant Wisconsin sits at No. 8. We still contend the committee wants four conference champions. Could the SEC championship game be a win-or-go-home game for the playoff committee?

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

16 hours ago

Report: Tua Tagovailoa ‘not too sure’ on entering NFL draft — ‘Whatever God puts in my heart’

In a Tuesday interview with The Tuscaloosa News’ Cecil Hurt, University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the door open to a return to the Crimson Tide next season, saying ‘the right thing’ will ultimately be revealed by God.

In the early stages of recovering from surgery on his right hip, Tagovailoa said he was currently undecided on declaring for the NFL draft, which many have assumed he will do. He pointed to an official deadline by which he must make that decision.

“The deadline is between now and January 20,” the QB told The Tuscaloosa News. “I’m still talking with my parents about it. I’m still not too sure. A decision could come tomorrow, or I could wait and decide on the 20th of January.”

“Whatever God puts in my heart and my parents’ hearts, that will be the right thing,” he remarked.

In the interview, he outlined that he is carefully weighing the decision. Tagovailoa advised that a major factor will be how high he is projected to go in the draft as he continues to recover from the injury he sustained against Mississippi State just over three weeks ago.

He also spoke to his faith when discussing that injury, adding that it was ultimately his own decision to play or not in that game.

“What happened in the Mississippi State game was a freak accident but it was a blessing, too,” Tagovailoa advised. “This injury has touched more lives than me just playing football, more like a preacher preaching a great sermon. God has used it in a way that only he could portray.”

“If I had been hang-dog about this situation, the fans would feel the same way,” he added. “They would feed off the energy. But I’m happy. I’m okay. I’ve been given that strength. People look at that and feed off it. I’ve gotten over 11,000 letters, I think. Letters from Hawaii, Arizona, people all over the continent. They are well-wishers, but that lifts their lives, too.”

As far as the looming decision, the Crimson Tide record breaker is studying the pros and cons of “both sides of the spectrum.”

“There is a risk and a reward if I stay and a risk and a reward if I go,” Tagovailoa explained. “The risk if I stay is obviously, ‘Do I get hurt again?’ The reward is that I could come back and have another good year like my sophomore year and elevate myself back to the very top of the draft.”

“If I leave, I think the risk is a little higher,” he continued. “That risk would be how far do I drop in the draft. To me, it’s 50-50 between going in the first round and possibly going in the second round. If I go somewhere from first (overall) to around 24th, the money will be set. But let’s say — and I am just picking a number — that I go to the 31st pick. That would be about 9 million dollars. That’s a lot of money, an amount of money I’ve never had before, but it’s not high first-round money, and you can never make that money up. They say you can (make it up) on your next contract but money lost is money lost to me.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

18 hours ago

Auburn research may help develop cure for children with deadly disease

Auburn University announced Tuesday that research done by the Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine has contributed to a gene therapy treatment that was administered to its first human patient this summer.

The gene therapy is designed to fight the deadly disease GM1 gangliosidosis. Auburn graduates Sara and Michael Heatherly of Opelika had their son, Porter, taken from them by GM1 in 2016. Porter was the first confirmed case of GM1 in Alabama.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) website, “GM1 gangliosidosis is an inherited disorder that progressively destroys nerve cells (neurons) in the brain and spinal cord.”

GM1 gangliosidosis is estimated to occur in one in 100,000 to 200,000 newborns.

The NIH says, “The signs and symptoms of the most severe form of GM1 gangliosidosis, called type I or the infantile form, usually become apparent by the age of 6 months. Infants with this form of the disorder typically appear normal until their development slows and muscles used for movement weaken.”

A 10-year-old girl named Jojo became the first patient to receive the Auburn-linked gene therapy treatment during a human clinical trial this summer at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland.

“Jojo is doing well and has experienced no major complications,” said Dr. Doug Martin, a professor in the Department of Anatomy, Physiology and Pharmacology in Auburn’s veterinary college and the Scott-Ritchey Research Center.

Auburn’s College of Veterinary Medicine and the University of Massachusetts Medical School developed the treatment that has moved from helping cats with GM1 with the hope of helping children.

Auburn scientists for several decades have researched treatments to improve and extend the lives of cats affected by GM1. Martin is leading Auburn’s effort, which was started by his mentor, Professor Emeritus Henry Baker.

According to the Universities Federation for Animal Welfare (UFAW), the prevalence of GM1 among cats is not known, but the effects on victims of the disease are similar across species.

According to the UFAW website, “Affected cats exhibit no signs of the disease at birth, clinical signs start to occur from 2-3 months of age and steadily progress to severe until one year of age when cats are euthanized.”

To move the treatment toward human medicine, Martin developed a partnership with UMass Medical School researchers Drs. Miguel Sena-Esteves and Heather Gray-Edwards, an Auburn alumna — and they have worked collaboratively for 15 years, combining animal and human medicine studies to cure rare diseases that affect both animals and humans.

In December 2018, the gene therapy was licensed to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies.

“This treatment is extremely promising because it has worked well in GM1 mice and cats, and it is delivered by a single IV injection that takes less than an hour, we’re hopeful that the treatment makes a real difference for patients and their families,” said Martin.

“The NIH is hoping to begin treating three or four more children in the next few months. As the trial progresses and more patients are treated, we’ll have a good idea of whether the gene therapy helps children as much as it has helped the animals,” Martin continued.

The NIH clinical trial is led by Dr. Cynthia Tifft, deputy clinical director at the National Human Genome Research Institute.

“GM1 gangliosidosis is a devastating disease in young children, for which there are no currently approved treatment options. The development of a safe and effective gene therapy for these patients would be a welcome advancement in the field of pediatric lysosomal storage disorders affecting the brain,” Tifft said.

“Seeing all of the effort come together to help patients who have no treatment options today gives us great hope,” said Martin.

For Sara and Michael Heatherly of Opelika, who have held fundraisers for several years to support the research, the knowledge of a treatment is one of mixed emotions.

“We are excited to know there is hope for the future of children diagnosed with GM1,” Michael Heatherly said. “We are thankful for everyone who has dedicated their time, resources and careers to move this treatment forward and to Axovant for bringing all of their work to life and making it a reality for GM1 patients.

“We understood early on the research would not help Porter, but we wanted to help spread the word of the research and the progress that was being made.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

