7 Things: Democrats have their impeachment report, Buttigieg seeks black votes in Alabama, Tuscaloosa could have a curfew for minors and more …
7. Appeals court rules banks need to turn over Trump’s financial records
- The Second Circuit Court of appeals has upheld the decision that President Donald Trump’s financial records held by Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corporation must be turned over to the House Intelligence and Financial Services Committees in compliance with the issued subpoena.
- The subpoenas won’t give access to any of Trump’s personal tax returns, but rather his business financials. Counsel to the president Jay Sekulow said they “are evaluating our next options including seeking review at the Supreme Court of the United States.”
6. No chance for Alabama or Auburn
- The latest College Football Playoff rankings show Alabama and Auburn will not see the playoff with the top seven teams all in action on the final week, including the SEC Championship game between LSU and Georgia.
- Alabama fell an astonishing seven places to 12 and is now ranked behind Auburn, who moved up four spots to 11. Auburn’s new ranking could help them land a New Year’s Six Bowl if Georgia beats LSU and they both make it to the playoff.
5. Harris is out
- U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) has written a note to her supporters to let them know that she is ending her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, saying that her “campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.”
- While Harris was a favorite when she launched her campaign in January, she has slowly fallen in the polls throughout the year. It’s been speculated that her campaign would be ending after information was released about her campaign treating staffers poorly.
4. Property tax changes could come to Huntsville
- There will be a vote held on December 10 where the voters in Huntsville will decide whether to change around the property taxes in Huntsville, but Mayor Tommy Battle has already said that this won’t increase any taxes.
- The city is seeking to replace three separate taxes with one tax that would be equal in amount and would cover subdivision expansion into Limestone and Morgan County so that people still living in the subdivisions would pay taxes that benefit the schools their kids attend.
3. Tuscaloosa could start a daytime curfew for minors
- A proposal that would make it illegal for minors to be in public from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. without an adult has been approved by the Tuscaloosa City Council’s public safety committee in an effort to keep kids from skipping school.
- If the proposal is approved by the full council, parents could be fined up to $500 or serve up to six months in jail if their child violates the curfew. If approved, the curfew would take effect in January.
2. Buttigieg visited Alabama to complain about race and abortion
- In a trip to Montgomery, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, visited the “National Memorial for Peace and Justice” and pledged to attempt to get black voters to finally support him by stating, “[W]e have got to act in our lifetime to dismantle racial inequity or it will, I am convinced, drag down the entire American project.”
- On the issue of abortion, Buttigieg said, “What we see in Alabama unfortunately among legislators is a refusal to follow the law of the land.” This, of course, is not true as Alabama legislators are challenging that law.
1. Another report is out just before impeachment hearings start again
- The House Intelligence Committee has released a report on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, laying out the claims made against him of seeking foreign help in the 2020 presidential election and misuse of office.
- The report states that “Trump’s scheme subverted U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine and undermined our national security” in an effort to benefit his reelection campaign through political investigations, but the Intelligence Committee is yet to actually prove these claims in the impeachment hearings, which start again today.