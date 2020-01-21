Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Watch: Jessica Taylor touts ‘humble roots’, takes aim at ‘The Squad’ in first TV ad 22 mins ago / News
Bama’s Jared Mayden glad to be reunited with ‘natural leader’ Jalen Hurts for Senior Bowl 2 hours ago / News
Pro-Trump super-PAC launches ad attacking Doug Jones for his refusal to oppose impeachment 3 hours ago / News
Medical Industries of the Americas to revive Alabama latex plant with growth project 4 hours ago / News
State Sen. Orr sticks with Bradley Byrne in U.S. Senate race — Says he could serve three terms, build up seniority 4 hours ago / News
Sessions ‘uneasy’ about parts of Trump’s criminal justice reform bill — ‘Some of the sentence reductions went too far’ 5 hours ago / News
Byrne: More important than ever to fight for the Second Amendment 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: The case against impeachment is made, Jones says he is getting reelect no matter what, Senate candidates go on offense and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Senior Bowl Week kicks off in Mobile as director praises ‘beloved’ Jalen Hurts — ‘He’s come so far’ 9 hours ago / News
Sessions endorsed by eight Alabama sheriffs 10 hours ago / News
Montgomery honors Martin Luther King, Jr. — ‘This is a celebration’ 20 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Jalen Hurts loves being back in Alabama, will represent the Tide one final time 21 hours ago / Sports
Tommy Tuberville goes on offense — ‘Paul Ryan and Jeff Sessions turned on our president’ 22 hours ago / News
Donald Trump, Jr. rallies support for Alabama Marine recovering from life-threatening injuries 23 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Watch: Kanye West, Sunday Service Choir perform at Alabama evangelist’s conference 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
White House highlights Ivey, Marsh support of ‘phase one’ trade agreement with China 1 day ago / News
Rick Santorum endorses Bill Hightower in AL-1 GOP congressional race 1 day ago / News
AL-1 congressional candidates voice concerns over refugee resettlement costs, burdens on health care and school systems 1 day ago / News
Four NFL players who played for Alabama colleges heading to Super Bowl 1 day ago / Sports
Watch: Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s MLK Day 2020 remarks 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
MOBILE — Reunited and it feels so good. That was the sentiment expressed by one of Jalen Hurts’ former University of Alabama Crimson Tide teammates during the Senior Bowl Week Media Day on Tuesday.

Hurts, of course, played for the Oklahoma Sooners this past season as a graduate transfer from Alabama. He finished as the runner-up in the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting.

He will play for the South Team during Saturday’s Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, as will the Tide’s Jared Mayden, Terrell Lewis, Raekwon Davis and Anfernee Jennings.

As captured by Yellowhammer News, Mayden spoke with reporters during Media Day about how it feels being on the same field — and the same team — as Hurts once again.

“It means a lot,” Mayden stressed. “Especially since he’s on my team [as opposed to playing against him on the North Team]. I’m glad he’s on my team because Jalen’s a leader, a natural leader. He doesn’t have to try too hard. It just seems like it comes natural to him. I know he’ll probably have some things to say that’ll get everybody ready to play. He did it at Bama; I expect no less from him [now]. So I’m excited to get the opportunity to play with him again.”

If you missed Yellowhammer’s coverage of the start of Senior Bowl Week, read more here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Jessica Taylor, an attorney in Prattville seeking the Republican nomination for Alabama’s second congressional district, released her first television advertisement on Tuesday.

The ad, which is titled “My Squad,” is mostly composed of footage and soundbites from Taylor’s viral announcement video that garnered national attention.

The video begins by touting Taylor’s “humble roots,” and the candidate goes on to say she wants “to protect life, the Second Amendment, our borders and President Trump from socialists in the swamp”

Taylor’s competitors in the March 3 Republican Primary will be former Alabama Attorney General Troy King, former State Representative Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) and Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman.

According to Taylor’s campaign, the spot “will air on broadcast and cable over the next two weeks in the Montgomery media market beginning this Wednesday.”

Predictably in an ad titled “My Squad,” the spot makes references to “The Squad” while displaying images of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

The Squad” is a group of four U.S. Representatives that are new to Congress, female and represent the furthest left wing of the Democratic Party. Cortez and Omar are two members of “The Squad” that have generated particular ire among Republican primary voters.

As a response to “The Squad,” Taylor led the effort to create the “Conservative squad,” which is composed of four female conservative Republicans currently seeking election to the House.

In a statement sent to reporters that accompanied the ad, Taylor said one of her goals in Congress would be to “fight back against radical socialists like AOC and Ilhan Omar.”

The spot also continues to use the language and iconography of basketball, which Taylor grew up playing.

“Alabama, put me in the game!” proclaims Taylor to conclude.

Watch:

Super-PAC America First Policies launched an ad Tuesday that highlights Sen. Doug Jones’ (D-AL) refusal to oppose the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The ad frames impeachment as a project of the “radical left” and uses a clip of Jones saying “this is not a witch hunt, this is not a hoax” as evidence that he stands with controversial figures like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). Both Omar and Schiff are used as examples of the “radical left” in the ad, and both heavily pushed the Democrats’ impeachment effort.

Jones has maintained that he is undecided on whether he will vote to convict Trump on the articles of impeachment passed by the House.

Recently, Jones railed against the proposed rules for the Senate trial. Alabama’s junior senator said in a tweet, “The American people deserve a fair trial, and so does President Trump — but this ain’t it, folks.”

Jones is seen by most political observers as the least likely Democratic senator to win reelection in 2020.

The junior senator remains bullish on his reelection chances. He recently told CNN that he believes he will be reelected even if he votes to remove Trump.

Jones has a history of confident statements with regard to his election chances. He told political website fivethirtyeight.com he “would have won by a larger percentage had those allegations not come out,” in reference to the sexual misconduct allegations against his 2017 opponent Roy Moore.

America First Policies, which is run by Republicans loyal to Trump, apparently sees an opportunity to use the heightened attention brought by the impeachment trial to further damage Jones’ chances at winning election to a full term.

The end of the ad urges Alabamians to call Jones’ Washington, D.C. office at (202) 224-4124 to urge him “to stop standing with the radical left and end impeachment.”

Watch:

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

EUFAULA, Alabama – Medical Industries of the Americas plans to re-launch latex production at a shuttered factory in Barbour County as part of a plan to expand the site into a comprehensive manufacturing complex for medical commodities, Alabama officials announced today.

MI Americas plans to begin production at the former Ameritex Corp. facility in Eufaula during the second quarter of 2020, boosting the local economy by creating up to 400 jobs. The facility has been idled for four years.

“We’ve re‐tooled the plant, brought in experienced management, and signed up some of the largest distributors of latex and medical products in the U.S. to deliver our products domestically and worldwide,” said Abe Summers, president of MI Americas.

“With the support of Governor Kay Ivey, the state Legislature, and local government officials, all of whom want to see this once‐great industry back on its feet, we’ve been able to bring those hopes to fruition.”

MI Americas said the investment in the Alabama production complex may eventually reach $50 million as it expands product lines.

“It’s welcome news that Medical Industries of the Americas has selected Alabama for its strategic growth plans,” Governor Ivey said. “The company’s project will not only create a significant number of jobs in Eufaula but also provide an economic boost for the entire region.

“We’ve worked hard to create an environment where businesses can thrive, and this is another indicator that we are succeeding.”

GROWTH PLANS

MI Americas plans to return the plant to full operation in stages, eventually operating three shifts a day, five days a week.

Products it will manufacture at the 105,000‐square‐foot, 15‐acre site in the Eufaula Industrial Park include latex gloves for use in a variety of fields, including the medical and agricultural industries, as well as other healthcare items like hot/cold packs and non‐allergenic natural latex condoms.

“We are excited about the positive impact this will have on the local and regional economies,” MI Americas CEO David Silver said.

“Not only is this a great leap forward for the community, but by re‐starting production we see this as a symbolic gesture throughout the state and nation that there’s still a strong market for American‐made goods.”

MI Americas said the facility will have the capacity to produce some 500,000 latex gloves daily. As it prepares for the production launch, the company is simultaneously pursuing efforts to expand its manufacturing capacity and product offerings.

It plans to also seek opportunities for financing such growth through new sources of revenue and potential outside investment.

“We’re committed to helping create career opportunities for residents of Alabama’s rural counties through economic development,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“By spurring job growth, this rural venture will lift families in Eufaula and set the community on course for more positive developments.”

Mayor Jack R. Tibbs Jr. said MI Americas’ substantial financial commitment to resuscitate and reopen the latex plant represents a game-changing economic development for the Southeast Alabama city.

“We are excited about Medical Industries of the Americas coming to our great city. We look forward to a wonderful partnership and to the much-needed jobs they will provide our residents in Eufaula, Barbour County and the surrounding area,” he said.

“We appreciate Governor Kay Ivey and Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield for their help in bringing this project to fruition.”

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

A lot has changed in Alabama’s race for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination since State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) initially gave his endorsement to U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) back in June.

Secretary of State John Merrill has come and gone as a contestant, and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session, who occupied the seat for two decades, is an entrant in the race.

Although Sessions immediately catapulted to front-runner status upon his candidacy announcement, Orr told Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Monday he was sticking with Byrne over Sessions and the rest of the field.

“[A]s I kind of come to the conclusion, even after his entering the race – long-term, the best person for this position I believe would be Congressman Byrne,” he said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” I think he brings an experience level certainly to the position. But he also brings a very good work ethic, a hard work ethic he showed that as a congressman, and I got to know him as state senator, one that is not afraid to take on hard issues, difficult issues. As far as longevity goes, we don’t know what tomorrow holds but I think he would be good for at least three terms up there as our senator, and Sen. Shelby is not going to be there forever, God bless him – so we need to think about the future. To me, the person that meets all those criteria is Bradley Byrne.”

“He has the drive and the passion and would certainly in my opinion be able to serve three terms up there and build up some seniority,” Orr added. “That certainly would be a good thing long term for the state. Again, knowing his work ethic, his history – very smart, capable, and just somebody I think would represent this state well.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared in Montgomery on Monday, where he discussed the criminal justice reform bill President Donald Trump has repeatedly championed.

Sessions was asked by Yellowhammer News what he thought of the bill. At first, the candidate for his old seat in the U.S. Senate said he supported parts of the bill, but he also told the assembled reporters, “I did think some of the sentence reductions probably went too far.”

“I was uneasy about that,” he added on the question of some of the sentencing reforms.

Sessions, who was speaking at a press conference flanked by law enforcement officials who had just endorsed him, praised some aspects of the bill that is formally known as the First Step Act.

“I supported much in that bill, particularly funds for education pre-release, preparation for people to be more successful when they leave,” Sessions remarked.

“There were some reductions in sentences that were legitimate. I previously supported two bills that reduced crack-cocaine sentences,” Sessions intoned.

Sessions’ support for crack-cocaine sentence reduction presumably refers to his vote in favor of bills like the Obama-era Fair Sentencing Act that alleviated disparities in the penalty for possessing crack-cocaine and powder cocaine.

“People shouldn’t serve any more time than necessary,” Sessions told the audience.

One of the statistics Sessions cited as relevant was the pre-existing drop in federal prison populations from 2013-2018, the year the bill was passed by Congress. In 2013, the federal government held 219,298 incarcerated people, and by 2018, it had reduced that number to 179,898, an 18% reduction in the five years before the First Step Act became law.

In just a few months after the First Step Act was made law, the federal government released an additional 3,100 inmates due to a change in how good behavior is calculated.

Proponents of the bill point to the immense bipartisan support which the bill garnered in Congress and the fact that America still has a higher percentage of citizens in prison than other developed countries.

“I hope we don’t find that to be true,” Sessions said of his suspicion that the sentencing reforms went too far. “We’ll see how it plays out.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

