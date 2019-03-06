Auto supplier Yongsan locating first U.S. facility in Alabama, creating 150 jobs

 Left ACLR Right ACLR

OPELIKA, Alabama — Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announced that Yongsan Automotive USA will invest more than $5.5 million to open a manufacturing facility in the city’s Fox Run Business Park that will employ 150 workers after three years.

Fuller’s announcement came during an Opelika City County meeting on Tuesday night when Yongsan’s plans for its first U.S. facility were outlined.

“I’m excited to welcome Yongsan to the Opelika community,” Fuller said. “We want businesses to grow and be successful here, and we are glad to support them. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with Yongsan’s leaders and its employees.

Yongsan, a South Korean-based manufacturer of specialty interior parts, will lease an existing building on Jeter Avenue in the Fox Run Business Park. Its investment will pay for manufacturing equipment and building improvements at the site.

Yongsan, a supplier to Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama, produces interior parts such as sun visors, seat parts and luggage trim. It is a leading manufacturer of sophisticated leather covering for interior trims for seats, arm and head rests, crash pads and sun visors.

‘CRITICAL MASS’

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Yongsan’s arrival in Opelika coincides with a period of strong activity in the state’s auto supply chain. The sector comprises more than 200 companies that employ more than 25,000 workers.

“Alabama is ideally situated at the center of the growing Southeastern automotive cluster,” Secretary Canfield said. “As Alabama’s auto industry continues to build toward critical mass, Yongsan and other suppliers coming to the state will find skilled workers and the support they need to be successful.”

In recent days, auto suppliers Guyoung Tech and Arkal Automotive have announced expansions at their Alabama locations. Together, these expansions will create as many as 125 jobs.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

At a House Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday, Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-3) slammed Democrats for their politicized opposition to physical border barriers since 2016 and recent calls to eliminate Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Rogers began by listing border facts from the fiscal year 2018, which included the total weight in pounds of illegal drugs that were seized by law enforcement.

“In fiscal year 2018, CBP seized 895,000 pounds of drugs at the border. That includes approximately 2,100 pounds of fentanyl. To put that in perspective, just two milligrams of fentanyl are a fatal dose to the person, according to the DEA. 2,135 pounds of fentanyl represents a lethal dose for 484 million people, more than the entire population of our country,” Rogers stated. “If that isn’t an emergency, I don’t know what is.”

He added, “In contrary to what some say, CBP actually seizes more pounds of drugs between ports of entry than at ports of entry. Since FY 2012, CBP has seized more than 11 million pounds of drugs between ports of entry compared to only four million pounds at ports of entry.”

Rogers also outlined how illegal drugs and gangs can have a negative impact on the American people and the success of a few barriers that have been established along the border.

“Mr. Chairman, we have to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and community-destroying drugs across our southwest border. We must put an end to the transnational gangs that profit off these illegal enterprises and bring crime to the American streets. The only way to do that is to secure the border. We need an all of the above approach. Border security that includes manpower, 21st-century technology, and barriers. With this approach, we will deter human trafficking, human smugglers, and others from crossing hundreds of miles of open desert with innocent children and putting those children in grave danger. Fewer drugs will make it into the united states, saving lives and making communities safer.”

“We know an all of the above approach works. In the areas where we have built a wall system, illegal traffic has plummeted. In San Diego, illegal traffic dropped 92 percent after the barrier was erected. In El Paso, illegal traffic dropped 95 percent. And in Tuscon, illegal traffic dropped 90 percent. Let’s build on this success”

Watch:

Rogers then called out the hypocrisy of the Democrats’ opposition to stronger border security.

“Border security and keeping Americans safe used to be priorities for both our parties,” Rogers said. “I’ve been on this committee since, just like the chairman said, since inception. We never argued about whether barriers worked until Donald Trump wanted them. This is not rocket science.”

In the hearing, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen also confirmed the situation at the United States – Mexico border “is an emergency.”

“I can no longer assure you of who is coming into this country,” she added. “That is a direct national security threat.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Xtreme Concepts Racing owner Landon Ash had been in victory lane as a guest of Kyle Busch’s following the popular driver’s win in Charlotte last year.

Less than a year later, Ash got back into victory lane with Busch, but this time he did not need a guest pass.

This time Ash was there as the winner.

Ash’s Xtreme Concepts Racing team and its iK9 car notched their first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series win last weekend at the Boyd Gaming 300 in Las Vegas.

“It’s great to actually be back in victory lane with Kyle Busch’s first win of 2019 under the iK9 Xtreme Concepts brand,” Ash told Yellowhammer News. “It’s amazing to be there and experience the excitement and everything that’s going on.”

Xtreme Concepts fielded its iK9 car as part of its alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Coming off a sixth-place finish the previous week at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the team could feel the momentum building.

And, yet, Ash views Saturday’s win as only the beginning for his team.

He thinks the team’s lineup of drivers is the best it has ever been.

In addition to Busch, Xtreme Concepts will have Jeffrey Earnhardt back behind the wheel at Talladega in the 81 car. Brandon Jones and racing prodigy Hailie Deegan, whom Ash calls “the most talented female driver” in motorsports, will both be driving for Xtreme Concepts this year.

“We’ve really spread out the brand,” Ash said. “Kyle is out there killing it, and we’ve got Jeff doing the same things.”

Jones has also built up quite a resume for a young driver with two top-five finishes already this year and 36 total top-10 finishes in the series.

If there is one win Ash really wants to see, it might be when Earnhardt takes the checkered flag.

“Jeffrey is not just my driver, he’s my brother,” said Ash. “He’s been grinding for a decade now, and I can’t wait to see him there, too.”

As an Alabama-based racing team, Ash appreciates what a unique situation his team is in and the effect Saturday’s win could have on the state as a whole.

“We are serious about bringing racing back to Alabama,” he said. “Hearing the slogan ‘Made in Alabama’ really resonated with us. We try to do as much business as possible with other Alabama companies, and we really want to highlight the success that Alabama has as a labor force and a location for businesses globally.”

ISM Raceway in Phoenix is the next stop on the Xfinity Series schedule.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Two corporations will pay for the funerals of all 23 tornado victims in east Alabama.

According to WTVM, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris shared the inspiring news Tuesday during an interview. The names of the two companies have not been released.

“I got a phone call from an individual that said, if the details get worked out, there’s a very large corporation that will probably pay most, if not all, of the cost of every victim’s funeral,” Harris said. “I got another call from another company that will do the same thing. So, between the two, these expenses, which can be up into the thousands, will probably be covered by these two companies.”

Update, 11:40 a.m.:

The Plainsman is reporting that Harris in a press conference Wednesday confirmed one of the corporations is the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, which has reportedly pledged to provide $50,000.

In addition to this donation and the other unnamed company, Harris said generosity from across the state has been widespread.

“We have had many other offers for funeral expenses and monies that have already been spent,” he explained.

The nonprofit East Alabama Medical Center Foundation will handle and disperse the funds.

“There will be no administrative costs whatsoever,” the coroner advised.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are continuing to partner to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate?

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are open now. Applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination at this link.

Our organizations look forward to continue sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next year as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Visit Serquest.com to learn more about the company and their efforts to strengthen nonprofit organizations nationwide.

Representative Martha Roby (AL-2) continued her staunch advocacy this week for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program based at Montgomery’s Donnelly Field.

Roby, co-chair of the congressional Joint Strike Fighter Caucus, cosponsored a resolution recognizing the program as a critical, cutting-edge component of America’s national security efforts that Congress must continue to properly fund and support.

“The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is the military’s most cutting-edge war machine,” Roby said in a statement. “Congress must continue to provide adequate funding for the development and procurement of this next-generation fighter jet as we work to replace antiquated, outdated aircraft.”

She concluded, “The F-35 program is critically important to our national security, and I will continue to strongly support it in Congress.”

The U.S. Air Force announced in December 2017 that the Alabama National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing was chosen for the program.

RELATED: How Pratt & Whitney’s engine issues are hurting Alabama’s vaunted F-35 program

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

