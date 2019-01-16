Auburn University’s online programs ranked among the best in the nation

According to U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 Best Online Program rankings released on Tuesday, Auburn University’s online graduate programs are among the best in the nation.

The university’s online programs that received high marks include the Harbert College of Business’ MBA program at No. 9 and non-MBA, No. 13; Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, No. 12; and College of Education, No. 22

Harbert College was also ranked No. 5 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best Online MBA Programs for Veterans and No. 7 among the Best Online Graduate Business Programs for Veterans, while the College of Education ranks No. 6 among Best Online Education Programs for Veterans. The College of Engineering’s computer science and software engineering online program came in at No. 20 among Best Online Graduate Information Technology Programs.

“Online education remains a vital part of our academic mission as we continue to build high-quality, competitive programs that support the changing needs of working professionals and students,” Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Bill Hardgrave said in a news release. “These rankings recognize our institution’s commitment to expanding educational access while maintaining the academic rigor and integrity of an Auburn degree.”

More than 300 online courses are taught each year by more than 150 Auburn faculty members. The university also offers three online undergraduate completer programs – a bachelor of science in business administration, an RN to BSN, and a bachelor of computer science – for students and professionals who have some college credits and want to complete their degrees with Auburn.

The data found in the U.S. News & World Report’s rankings are based on each program’s reputation, admissions selectivity and faculty credentials, with some consideration of other factors that can improve online learning. The only programs considered for the rankings were those with required coursework that could be completed via distance education.

