8 hours ago

Coronavirus: Be prepared, not panicked

Like most places today, the coronavirus is dominating a lot of the talk on Capitol Hill. As it has become clear that China’s efforts to contain the virus have failed, and there have now been deaths in the U.S., concern has grown about a possible outbreak here at home. We’ve seen that concern directly with what has happened on Wall Street with the markets.

With all this news, and the almost non-stop coverage in the media, it would be easy to become panicked. But instead of panic, it’s better to be prepared and informed.

Last week, President Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to head up the federal government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus here in the United States. I’ve known the vice president for more than a decade now and consider him a close friend. So, I can say without hesitation, I cannot think of a better person to head up this task force. VP Pence at the helm gives me a lot of comfort and it should you as well.

President Trump and the vice president will bring the full resources of the federal government to bear in fighting and containing this potential risk.

On a more local level, I met with Alabama’s State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris. He gave me and my staff an update on efforts within Alabama to prepare for the virus. Currently, if someone were to be suspected of having the virus, a sample would have to be sent to Atlanta for testing. But within the next few weeks, the state health lab in Montgomery will be able to do this testing, speeding up results.

Harris told me that hospitals are preparing, just in case. They have also provided guidance to local doctors’ offices and clinics.

Useful Tips

According to the CDC, here are some practical tips to follow in order to reduce risk of infection:

  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Vaccinations – Stay up to date on vaccinations, including the influenza vaccine.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Maintain at least six feet of distance from anyone exhibiting obvious symptoms.
  • Stay home when you are sick.

It’s best to be prepared rather than to get panicked or worked up over things you read on social media. Things like Facebook and Twitter can certainly be useful, but in situations like this, they seem to spread more misinformation than anything helpful. Also, it helps to put things in perspective. Each year, up to 61,000 people die in the U.S. alone from the seasonal flu. The current worldwide death toll from the Coronavirus is around 3,000.

The bottom-line: The coronavirus is something to take seriously, but no more so than the seasonal flu. So, take the same precautions you would with the flu.

Be prepared. And leave the panic behind.

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt is a Republican from Haleyville.

3 hours ago

Auburn University recalls all study abroad students, suspends all official international travel due to coronavirus risk

Auburn University on Monday evening announced it is recalling all of its study abroad students currently overseas and suspending all official international travel for students, faculty and staff until further notice given the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Auburn officials said they were taking this action out of an abundance of caution for safety and following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The decision came on the heels of a new CDC advisory that asked institutions of higher education to consider postponing or canceling upcoming student foreign exchange programs.

According to a release, Auburn abroad programs currently span the globe throughout Europe, Asia, South and Central America, Australia and the Pacific Islands as well as Africa and the West Indies. The recall will reportedly begin immediately and will be undertaken as carefully as possible.

RELATED: How to prepare yourself in the midst of a pandemic

“Our number one goal is the safety and well-being of our students,” Bill Hardgrave, Auburn’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement. “We are aware of how this recall impacts programming for those students currently abroad and for those who have trips planned in the coming months. We are making provisions for students affected to continue their coursework.”

Prior to Monday’s announcement, Auburn had already temporarily suspended all university travel to China, Italy, Iran and South Korea due to the coronavirus. That decision also included official travel for students, faculty and staff.

Further, in advance of Auburn’s spring break during the week of March 9-13, university officials are urging caution for those planning travel abroad on a personal basis during that time.

“Students, faculty and staff should be aware of the potential implications of international travel,” Dr. Fred Kam, medical director for the Auburn University Medical Clinic, stated. “We strongly discourage personal travel to any country classified by the CDC as a level 3 risk for COVID-19. Beyond that, we urge everyone to seriously consider the possibility of quarantines or restricted travel back to the United States for any trips outside the country.”

The CDC maintains a website outlining travel warnings and alerts for airline and cruise ship travel to specific countries as it relates to potential coronavirus exposure.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Be prepared, not panicked

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Doug Jones defends spending thousands in campaign funds on European trips

U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is in the national spotlight after a federal financial disclosure filed on February 20 showed he spent nearly $3,500 in campaign funds on European trips in recent months.

Fox News on Sunday was the first to report on the trips.

Here’s what the outlet reported:

Sen. Doug Jones took a pricey European fundraising trip this winter where he stayed at two fancy hotels in London and Paris and paid for the luxe getaway with his campaign funds, records show.

The Alabama Democrat spent $487 to stay at the K+K Hotel Cayre in Paris, billed as “a beautiful historic building located in heart of Saint Germain Des Prés” that’s within walking distance to Eiffel Tower and the Louvre. The hotel boasts “soundproofed” luxury rooms and private black marble bathrooms with underfloor heating.

The red-state politician up for reelection in November also spent $1,296 at the Baglioni Hotel in London, which describes itself as “one of the finest 5-star luxury hotels in London” that’s located in “one of the most exclusive, elegant and celebrated parts of the city.”

Jones’ getaway included $1,164 spent on Eurostar rail travel and $533.66 for Easy Jet airfare in England, according to campaign reports that Jones filed with the Federal Election Commission on Feb. 20.

In all, his campaign paid for nearly $3,500 in European travel expenses dispersed in January, records Jones’ himself disclosed to the federal government. The expenses were related to a fundraising trip Jones took in December to collect checks from well-off Americans living abroad and wanting to support Jones’ tough fight for re-election, Fox News has learned.

Jones’ campaign reportedly did not offer a comment when reached by Fox News about the story, however Jones did appear on the cable network Monday morning and was asked to respond himself.

“It’s only — it’s very simple,” Jones answered. “You have to spend money to raise money. And we raised money over there. There are Democrats, Americans, over there, and you spend money to raise money. I spend money when I go wherever I am in the state of Alabama.”

This is not the first time Jones has spent major campaign cash in Europe.

As previously reported by Yellowhammer News, past records show that Jones’ campaign spent thousands of dollars in Europe during the final quarter of 2018 alone, including more than $1,600 at “The Beaumont,” an exclusive five-star hotel in London’s West End. This is the same quarter in which Jones raised more individual itemized contributions from overseas than from inside Alabama.

In the most recent reporting period, Jones raised less than 14% of his individual itemized contributions from Alabamians.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

What if you could really vote out some politicians? I mean really?

Has there ever been a ballot initiative that reduced the number of politicians? I mean, ever?

What if I told you that with the stroke of a pen you could get shed of several ineffective politicians? What if the pot was sweetened just a bit by having that same stroke of a pen do away with common core education policies? Let’s imagine it for just a moment…..let the possibilities sink in. But then, why just imagine it. We can do both in reality this Tuesday with Amendment One on the statewide ballot.

Amendment One is really very simple. It says that Alabamians have the right to tell the ineffective current elected State School Board members that they are out of a job due to their wholesale failure to promote quality education policy in our State. In recent education rankings Alabama dropped to deadlast in all 50 States. That is a direct result of the lack of foresight, planning, policymaking and teamwork at the State School Board.

For the past decade Alabama’s education budgets have steadily increased without a hint of proration. Funding for education in this state is at record levels. By comparison there are at least eight states that spend less than Alabama per-year-per-child and yet they all rank higher than Alabama in education performance. Money is not the issue. Leadership is the issue.

Yet, with that said, the current members of the Board have complained that the voters should not have such a say. One Board member has gone so far as to threaten litigation to be allowed to keep his job. We are one of the small handful of states that elects our State School Board. We’re also one of the few States consistently at the bottom of the list in rankings.

If the team is losing you fire the coach. If the war is being lost you fire the general. And if you rank last among all 50 states in education you look for transformative change in education leadership.

In a desperate bid to keep old school politicians in office the opponents of the voters’ rights on Amendment One have resorted to mischaracterizing every aspect of it. They’re hoping you aren’t smart enough to read it for yourself. The real whopper they tell is that the Amendment is all a trick to put in common core standards. Never mind the fact that the Act that created Amendment One specifically states that any future standards must be “in lieu of common core”. That’s a direct quote, and I’m no rocket surgeon, but the last I checked the definition of “in lieu of” means to replace, or to supplant.

How about this – on Tuesday let’s say “Yes” on Amendment one so that we can put in a new team “in lieu of” the current State School Board.

Phil Williams, API Director of Policy Strategy, is a former State Senator from Gadsden. For updates, follow him on Twitter at @SenPhilWilliams and visit alabamapolicy.org.

5 hours ago

Secretary of State’s Office, ALDOT, Governor’s office partner to encourage voter participation

The Office of the Alabama Secretary of State on Monday announced that it will be partnering with the Office of Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to promote voter participation during Tuesday’s March 3 primary election across the state.

Messages will reportedly be displayed on ALDOT electronic highway information signs that read “Election Day Vote Today 7 AM – 7 PM.”

In statements, Secretary of State John Merrill, Governor Kay Ivey and an ADLOT spokesman voiced their support for Alabama voters to make their voices heard.

“I urge every Alabamian to head to the polls this Super Tuesday. It is important that every citizen’s voice is heard, and there is no better way to ensure this than by voting in an election,” Ivey said.

“Alabamians are proud of their state, proud of their country, and I look forward to seeing that patriotism in action Tuesday. I am glad to work with the Secretary of State’s Office and ALDOT to implement this helpful reminder for our citizens,” she concluded.

Merrill stated, “I look forward to an increase in voter participation next week as we come together as Alabamians to elect our representation at the local, state, and federal level. Participating in the electoral process is a part of our civic duty as Americans, and I urge all eligible Alabamians to turn out tomorrow.”

“Voting should be a priority for everyone, and I am grateful for the support and encouragement from our fellow governmental agencies on this very important matter,” he continued.

“It’s important for all citizens to exercise their civic responsibility and right to vote, and ALDOT is pleased to partner in this effort to remind commuters to vote on Tuesday, March 3,” ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris added.

RELATED: What to look for in Alabama’s 2020 primary on Tuesday

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Byrne makes penultimate campaign stop in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY — Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) made the second-to-last campaign stop in his Republican primary bid for the U.S. Senate at Chappy’s Deli on Monday afternoon.

Ahead of voters going to the polls on Tuesday, Byrne appeared at campaign stops in Huntsville and Birmingham before Alabama’s capital city. He was scheduled to end the evening with a final campaign stop in Mobile before he visits his campaign headquarters to thank volunteers and staff.

Speaking to members of the media at his Montgomery appearance, Byrne expressed optimism at his chances of making what will be a certain runoff between a combination of him, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville.

“We’re expecting a good turnout tomorrow,” Byrne said. “I know the roads are not ideal [due to rain]. We’ve had a real upswing in our campaign in the last three weeks — we can feel it, we’re hearing it, seeing just about every indicator. So we’re looking for a big day tomorrow.”

He then summarized his closing message to voters.

“It’s clear,” Byrne outlined. “The people of Alabama are looking for a conservative fighter, someone with a real track record — doesn’t just talk about it. I vote with President Trump 97% of the time. I was one of the 12 or so members of the House invited to the celebration of the end of impeachment, then [President Trump] publicly [on] national television thanked me for the work that I did for him. People are looking for somebody that’s going to do that. And I’ve proven that I will do that.”

He then contrasted himself with Sessions and Tuberville.

“[Y]ou can certainly see that Jeff Sessions, who was a longtime senator — and I honor him for his service, he’s had 20 years. Most people say that’s enough time,” Byrne advised. “Other people say that when the president needed him the most, he wasn’t there.”

“And then Tommy Tuberville last year was running around being critical of the president, saying he was ‘pissed off’ at Donald Trump because President Trump wasn’t taking care of our veterans [and] wasn’t doing enough to keep benefits away from illegal aliens,” he continued. “That’s not the kind of senator we want to send [up] from Alabama to Washington.”

“We want somebody like me who stands with the president and fights when it really matters,” Byrne added.

He concluded by reiterating that he expects to make the runoff.

“[W]e are exactly where we wanted to be [from the beginning of the race], and we anticipate a big night tomorrow night — and a big sendoff going into the runoff,” Byrne stressed.

The runoff will be held March 31.

RELATED: Tuberville makes closing pitch: ‘We’ve got to have a new voice for Alabama’

RELATED: Jeff Sessions makes late pitch to primary voters in Birmingham — ‘I know this state, I’m proud of this state — I don’t apologize one bit about it’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

