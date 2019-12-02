Auburn fan, Galu Tagovailoa brought together by faith — ‘No matter which team we cheer for, we are both united as followers of Jesus Christ’

The Iron Bowl is perhaps the country’s fiercest college football rivalry matchup, as evidenced by this past weekend’s epic showdown. However, while opponents on the field, one Auburn alumnus has powerfully outlined what bonds fans of both teams together: their faith in Jesus Christ.

Chris Jennings on Sunday published a Facebook post featuring a picture of himself and Galu Tagovailoa, along with a caption explaining why they took the picture.

“I had a few people wonder why I (an Auburn grad) got a picture with Tua’s dad, Galu,” Jennings wrote. “So here’s the story: As my cousin and I were walking near the stadium, we saw Galu standing with some family members. Being star struck, I walked over and introduced myself and inquired as to how Tua was recovering.”

Jennings reportedly told Galu that he “had been praying for Tua to have a full recovery.”

“Galu then proceeded to talk about how football is just a platform for Tua to share his faith in Jesus Christ,” Jennings explained.

He continued, “I took a couple things away from that brief 5 minute conversation. 1: Use whatever platform you have (big or small) to share your faith 2: Be ready for tribulation to come, but remain steady in the Lord Jesus 3: Football is just a game. No eternal things are won or lost by the outcome.”

“So, the reason I took this picture was to remember the brief conversation that I had with my brother in Christ. No matter which team we cheer for, we are both united as followers of Jesus Christ,” Jennings concluded, adding the hashtags, “#ironbowl2019 #Wareagle #rolltide #JesusisLord.”

As of Sunday at midnight, the post had over 37,000 reactions, 2,700 comments and 28,000 shares on Facebook.



Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn