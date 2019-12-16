Auburn establishes center for opioid research

Auburn’s Harrison School of Pharmacy announced Monday in a press release that it has established the Center for Opioid Research, Education and Outreach (COACH).
The center will unify several different ongoing programs and research projects that already existed within the school of pharmacy.
“Creation of this center allows us to house multiple programs under one umbrella and expand our opportunities for fighting the opioid epidemic and related substance use and abuse disorders,” said Dr. Richard A. Hansen, dean of the Harrison School of Pharmacy.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of 2017 (most recent data available), Alabama had the highest opioid prescribing rate in the country at 121 prescriptions for every 100 Alabamians.
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s data shows that 419 Alabamians died of an opioid overdose in 2017. Additionally, 2,180 Alabamians were forced to visit the emergency room due to an opioid overdose in 2018.
“Clearly, there is a need for help battling the opioid epidemic and, as a land grant institution, Auburn University has a responsibility to help,” said Hansen. “In particular, the Harrison School of Pharmacy has an extensive portfolio of opioid-related work and we are prepared to be the go-to resource in the region.”
Dr. Karen Marlowe, assistant dean and professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice, will be the director of the center.
“The opioid issue in Alabama is a complex problem and will require a multifaceted solution,” said Marlowe. “The center allows for faculty and professionals from individual disciplines to combine their efforts to achieve outcomes that may not have been possible without an organized structure. By bringing together these different experts, we will be able to look at different aspects of this problem and present different research education, and outreach proposals to move the state forward.”
Auburn interim President Jay Gogue and Provost Bill Hardgrave supported the creation of COACH in light of the seriousness of Alabama’s opioid problem.
“We are thankful for the support from the university administration. Their support creates the infrastructure to bring an interdisciplinary team together to address the opioid crisis,” said Marlowe. “The support is a clear indicator that the university community recognizes and accepts its responsibility as a land-grant institution to address this public health crisis in Alabama.”
“Well, I’m concerned that the impeachment inquiry is going to hurt the country, because, you know, the politics are secondary to all of this,” Jones responded. “What it’s doing is hurting the country. It becomes such a partisan issue now. People have made up their minds. I mean, there are no persuadable folks on this right now.”
“Except for members of the U.S. Senate that are supposed to be persuadable,” he added, “because we haven’t seen all the evidence.”
Jones has maintained that he personally has not made up his mind on impeachment because he does not have all of the facts. Assuming the House does indeed impeach the president on the two articles of impeachment that advanced from the House Judiciary Committee on a purely party-line vote last week, the Senate would then essentially act as a jury and decide whether to convict the president on the charges or not. It would take 67 members of the Senate to convict, essentially making it a foregone conclusion that Trump will not be removed from office. Jones has consistently emphasized that he needs to hear from witnesses and examine the evidence first before weighing that decision himself.
“We’re living in a world today where people are not getting just the news like you deliver it in the mornings — [when] it’s just the facts,” Jones lamented to CBS 42’s Franklin. “They’re getting in their own silos. And I worry about what this is doing for the long term health and benefit of the country, given that there are some serious allegations and serious facts that need to be addressed. But, at the same time, not doing it in such a partisan way.”
Commenting on impeachment in the other interview, Jones also told CBS 42, “I’m really disappointed that this has become so partisan.”
“It started out as a partisan issue, and it’s continued — it’s only gotten worse. You know, what I’m really disappointed at — we’re getting these articles of impeachment, and I think clearly they’re going to come over — but we haven’t got the full facts,” he continued.
Alabama’s junior senator claimed, “The president has withheld information. He’s had people not come. You know, he deserves a fair trial. There’s no question, he deserved a fair hearing in the House. But I think the American people also deserved a fair trial as well. And that means getting all the facts. So, I’m hoping that we see a few of those witnesses come. Let the chips fall where they’re going to fall. I don’t know what they will say. And this could be good for the president, it may not be. But they at least need to have those witnesses to testify.”
He added that while senators are supposed to be “jurors,” “it’s not completely like a trial.”
“There is a political part of this,” Jones remarked. “But, at the same time, I’m concerned that people are already making up their mind.”
This comment came in reference to certain Republican senators reportedly already discussing their strategy to fight impeachment with Trump.
“They’re talking to the president about how they’re going to do it, so it’s making it even more partisan,” Jones outlined. “That’s fine to try and plan, but if you’re going to plan, let’s do things where the American public have all of the facts. So, let’s see a few witnesses — let the president call some witnesses if he wants to. Let’s limit this because the one thing about it, Art, [is] we all want to get this done and over with so we can move on to do the kind of things for the American people like we’ve done the last couple of weeks.”
Jones, in making his pitch to voters in the CBS 42 interviews, asserted, “I’ve got their back[s]. I mean, what you’re going to see on the other side (the eventual GOP nominee) is somebody who is going to be running simply on doing whatever the president wants him to do. And the president’s not done everything good for the state of Alabama.”
“[W]hat I want people to look at is let’s look at the real record,” Jones said. “Because you want a senator who is going to have your back, not anyone else’s, not the president’s, not Mitch McConnell’s, not Chuck Schumer’s, not Nancy Pelosi’s. You want a senator that has your back and [is] looking out for you. And I listen to people wherever I go.”
This comes after Jones, who has actually been accused of being too cozy with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on multiple occasions, said last year that representing the majority of Alabamians is not “the be all to end all.”
Some of Jones’ most notable votes have included his opposition to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, support of federal funding of abortions and opposition to a late-term abortion ban called the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.”
Nevertheless, Jones told CBS 42 on Monday that when voters examine his record since being elected in December 2017, “[T]hey’re going to see that we’ve worked for people in Alabama. We’ve actually reflected Alabama values.”
You can watch the CBS 42 Facebook Live interview approximately 54-minutes in (the final segment of the video) here.
Byrne: Answering the call – Fighting a phony impeachment
This year, Democrats finally did what they have wanted to do since November 2016 – move to impeach President Donald Trump. This plan was politically motivated from the beginning, and I decided to lead the fight against it.
This initial investigation into Donald Trump should never have begun in the first place. During the Obama presidency, partisan government officials abused their power and used a phony dossier paid for by Democrat political operatives to justify the investigation.
How could they run a phony investigation into then-candidate Trump while giving Secretary Hillary Clinton a pass on her many clear violations of the law?
I introduced a bill called the Investigate the Investigators Act to get the answers the American people deserve. This bill would enable the Department of Justice to determine what President Obama and his administration knew and when they knew it and why numerous questionable decisions were made in 2016 and beyond.
As expected, Pelosi had no interest in bringing to light answers that could undermine her impeachment scheme.
One of the key facets of her plan was to hold proceedings in the House Intelligence Committee instead of the Judiciary Committee. The Intelligence Committee is one of the House’s smallest committees, where the Speaker essentially handpicks its members.
Pelosi had a ready-made impeachment team loyal to her, led by Chairman Adam Schiff.
Another characteristic of the Intelligence Committee is that it often examines classified material and has wide latitude to hold secret hearings to protect classified information.
Schiff and Pelosi abused this to hold hearings in a classified meeting room called a SCIF, deep in the basement of the Capitol where the public and press could not access the facts.
Even though the information they reviewed was not classified, the public was kept out.
Several of my colleagues and I had enough. We entered the SCIF to observe the proceedings as we should be entitled to do as the people’s representatives.
Amazingly, Adam Schiff shut down the hearings. But we kept up the pressure. Eventually, Democrats agreed to release their secret transcripts.
Let’s not forget what started this whole Ukraine mess – Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business dealings.
While Hunter’s dad, Joe, was Vice President of the United States, Hunter was making lucrative deals in countries like Ukraine and China.
In Ukraine, where his dad was leading U.S. foreign policy efforts, Hunter was serving on the board of a sketchy energy company called Burisma Holdings.
In the past, Joe Biden has bragged openly about successfully pressuring the Ukrainian government to remove Ukraine’s top prosecutor or risk losing United States assistance. That same prosecutor was allegedly investigating Burisma, the company on whose board Hunter Biden sat at the time!
President Trump recognized the importance of rooting out corruption in a country to which we give millions of dollars in foreign aid, and he was totally justified in being skeptical of a new administration in a notoriously corrupt country.
If the same facts in the Biden case occurred with someone named Trump or Byrne, Democrats would have already launched a full-scale investigation. I decided to expose this hypocrisy.
In October, I introduced a House resolution calling for an investigation into the Bidens’ shady business dealings. Democrats will not consider it. The fact that they are continuing their sham Trump investigation while ignoring the real Biden scandal reveals their political motivations.
Throughout this investigation, I’ve continued to lead the charge against Democrats’ phony charges and hypocrisy. Democrats will not let up working to remove President Trump from office, even after he is acquitted by the Senate. You can rest assured I will continue to be a strong leader in the fight to protect President Trump.
Auburn star defensive tackle Derrick Brown picked up his first national award on Sunday when it was announced he won the Lott IMPACT Trophy.
The Lott Trophy, given annually, honors college football’s defensive player who demonstrates the highest quality of play on the field and superb character off the field. In the context of the award, IMPACT is an acronym for “Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.”
“I know what the game can do for me. I have a passion for the game, but I also have a passion for helping people. I always feel like God has blessed me with so much that I should be able to give back to others,” Brown said following winning the award.
The Pacific Club, through a foundation, provides the funds and publicity for the award. The club will give a $25,000 check to Auburn’s general scholarship fund as part of Brown’s win.
Ronnie Lott, the award’s namesake, presented the trophy to Brown. Lott was a consensus All-American at the University of Southern California during his college days and went on to have a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the NFL.
“It’s a great privilege to be involved with Mr. Ronnie Lott and the things he’s done. I’m very appreciative and it’s humbling to be presented with this award that bears his name,” remarked Brown.
Brown is the 15th winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy.
Past winners from the SEC include University of Georgia’s David Pollack in 2004, former Alabama Crimson Tide star DeMeco Ryans in 2005, Lousiana State University’s Glenn Dorsey in 2007 and University of Kentucky’s Josh Allen in 2018.
Ozark police officer shot in line of duty needs help with medical bills
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay the medical bills and family expenses of Ozark Police Department Officer Samuel Yoh who was shot in the line of duty on Thursday, December 12.
According to the page, Officer Yoh is currently in critical condition at Southeast Health in Dothan.
Yoh’s wife, Missy, is pregnant with their fourth child. The couple’s three children are ages 11, 13 and 15. The GoFundMe says the money donated will go to paying for Yoh’s long road to recovery along with family expenses.
The Ozark police department told Alabamanews.net that Yoh was responding to a call “where he observed an adult male carrying a rifle. Yoh got out of his patrol vehicle and the suspect immediately opened fire, striking him and the cruiser multiple times. Yoh returned fire to the suspect.”
The GoFundMe for Yoh has the goal set to raise $20,000 and has already accumulated over $13,000 in donations.